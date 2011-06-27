  1. Home
2015 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Masterful handling
  • soulful engines
  • indefatigable brakes
  • daily-driver seat comfort and ride quality
  • endless customization possibilities
  • respectable fuel economy.
  • Options can inflate the price in a hurry
  • no manual transmission for GT3 or Turbo models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Porsche 911 may not be the fastest sports car for the money, but its timeless character and style make it easily one of the most desirable.

Vehicle overview

Few high-end automobiles do nostalgia as well as the 2015 Porsche 911. Of course, the current 911 is a technological tour-de-force, brimming with multifunction display screens and computer-controlled systems. But when you're charging down your favorite back road, hands at 9 and 3 on the upright steering wheel, with those five round gauges in front of you and the rear-mounted engine at full song, the 911 is pure mechanical harmony. You just don't get the same car-and-driver connection in other premium sports cars, and that's why the 911 continues to justify its lofty price of admission.

Remarkably, Porsche has managed to preserve the 911's unique character while adding new technologies and new configurations that broaden its appeal. If you've ever been in an old air-cooled 911, you know that these cars used to be raw performance machines, with minimal concessions to comfort and convenience. The current model, however, boasts an exquisitely trimmed cabin with all the accoutrements of a luxury car. The ride, too, is pretty civilized these days, ranging from tolerable on gritty surfaces to downright compliant (for a sports car, at least) on well-maintained roads.

Lest you get the idea that the 911 has been dumbed down for mass consumption, we'll be clear -- this is still one of the most capable sports cars in the world, not to mention the quickest 911 ever around Germany's famed Nurburgring circuit. Predictably, there's plenty of firepower to make that happen: The 911 range starts with the base 350-horsepower engine and then peaks at the Turbo S's 560-hp monster. In sum, you're just not going to find a sports car that better combines civility, performance and variety.

Choosing a car in this rarefied class is an enviable challenge. The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a fresher British face with a scintillating optional V8. If you want something of a more exotic nature, the 2015 Audi R8 or BMW i8 will turn a lot more heads than a 911 Turbo. On the other hand, a value play favors the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 -- or perhaps the 2015 Nissan GT-R as an all-wheel-drive alternative. Expectedly, most of these cars have also made it as recommended choices in our 2015 Buying Guide. But if you crave that old-fashioned feeling of being one with the machine, the Edmunds.com "A" rated Porsche 911 Carrera S coupe, "A" rated 911 Carrera S convertible, and of course the "A" rated 911 Turbo, as ever, satisfy like few others.

2015 Porsche 911 models

The 2015 Porsche 911 is offered as a coupe, retractable-roof coupe (Targa) or soft-top convertible (Cabriolet) in a wide variety of models. Note that all 911s have a "2+2" layout with vestigial rear seats except the GT3, which is strictly a two-seater.

The base-model 911 Carrera starts with 19-inch staggered-width alloy wheels with summer tires, automatic bi-xenon headlights, rear parking sensors (standard on Cabriolet; optional on coupe), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way adjustable power seats (with manual fore-aft), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB/iPod interface.

The Carrera S adds a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, a slightly lower ride height, adaptive suspension dampers (PASM) and a torque-vectoring rear differential.

The Carrera 4/4S and Targa 4/4S feature all-wheel drive and wider rear fenders, but are otherwise equipped similarly to their rear-wheel-drive counterparts, as are the Cabriolet versions of the Carrera 4/4S. In case you're wondering, a rear-wheel-drive Targa is not offered for 2015.

The new Carrera GTS essentially slots between the S and the hard-core GT3 (see below). The GTS can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive and gets more power than the S along with the "4" variants' widened body. In addition to the S's features, the GTS also comes with 20-inch centerlock wheels, the Sport Chrono package (including dynamic engine mounts, a dash-mounted stopwatch, a Sport Plus driving mode, upgraded displays and launch control), a dual-mode sport exhaust system, tinted head- and taillight lenses, black exterior trim (wheels, exhaust, engine grille), a unique front spoiler and mirrors, Sport Plus seats, Alcantara upholstery and black aluminum cabin accents.

The 911 Turbo gets a major upgrade in the engine room, all-wheel drive, a power-retractable front spoiler, a fixed rear spoiler with articulating wing elements, various other aesthetic and functional body revisions, a rear-wheel steering feature (which both tightens up the car's turning radius and improves stability in quick transitions), a more advanced torque-vectoring rear differential, adaptive headlights, more supportive seat bolsters (or 10-way power seats with four-way power lumbar and memory settings), extended leather trim and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Turbo S turns up the boost and adds the Sport Chrono package, LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, active stabilizer bars (PDCC), ceramic-composite brake rotors (PCCB), 10-way power-adjustable front seats and carbon-fiber interior trim.

Both the Turbo and Turbo S are available in either coupe or Cabriolet body styles.

Finally, there's the track-focused two-seat 911 GT3 coupe, which is defined by its high-revving naturally aspirated engine. The GT3's standard features are broadly similar to those of the Turbo model, but there are some notable differences, including having rear-drive only, a fixed rear wing, dynamic engine mounts (which are separate from the GT3's optional Sport Chrono package), shorter PDK gear ratios with track-optimized shift programming and shorter-travel shift paddles for a more responsive feel.

Many of the higher-end items are available as options on lesser trims. Other add-ons include alternative wheel designs, power-folding mirrors, roof-rack mounting points, a sunroof (coupe only), keyless ignition and entry, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control (with automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation), 18-way adaptive sport seats, auto-dimming mirrors, voice controls, a 12-speaker Burmester audio system, a six-CD changer, satellite radio and HD radio.

As with any Porsche, you can also customize the 911 to your heart's (and hopefully wallet's) content, adding everything from colorful Porsche crests on the seats to leather trim on the climate vent slats. Those leather slats cost a cool $1,200, by the way, but they sure smell nice when the heat's on.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Porsche 911 lineup receives the new GTS trim level as well as an optional rearview camera.

Performance & mpg

The 911 Carrera, Carrera 4 and Targa 4 models are motivated by a 3.4-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine rated at 350 hp and 287 pound-feet of torque, while the Carrera S, Carrera 4S and Targa 4S upgrade to a 3.8-liter six-cylinder with 400 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the Carrera S Powerkit (unavailable on Carrera/Carrera 4/Targa 4) increases output to 430 hp. The GTS comes standard with the latter.

The "4" in these model names stands for all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel drive is standard except on the Targa, Turbo and Turbo S. The base, S and GTS models start with a seven-speed manual transmission, but Porsche's PDK seven-speed automated manual is offered as an option. An automatic engine stop-start function (to conserve fuel when the car is stationary) is standard.

The rear-wheel-drive GT3's 3.8-liter engine boasts a 9,000-rpm redline as well as an astounding output of 475 hp and 325 lb-ft. No manual transmission is available, as it comes standard with the PDK transmission.

The all-wheel-drive 911 Turbo flaunts a turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that cranks out 520 hp and 487 lb-ft. The Turbo S raises the stakes to 560 hp and 516 lb-ft. The PDK transmission is the only available transmission on these models.

The Sport Chrono package (standard on the GTS and Turbo S) adds a hard-core Sport Plus driving mode that includes a racy shift program and launch control on PDK cars, while manual 911s with this package get an amusing "Gearshift Assistant" gauge that tells you when to shift.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Carrera Cabriolet with PDK and launch control turned in a 4.8-second 0-60 mph time. More impressively, a Carrera S coupe with PDK leapt to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds (again with the aid of launch control). Should you still have Maverick's "need for speed," a 911 Turbo S we tested blasted to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds flat. The regular Turbo and GT3 should be just a few tenths slower.

Fuel economy for the 911 is generally respectable. The base 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 coupes are rated at an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) with the PDK transmission, dropping to 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) with the manual. The Carrera S returns the same 22 mpg combined with either transmission. The Carrera 4S is rated at 22 mpg combined with PDK and 21 mpg combined with the manual. The Turbo and Turbo S drop to 20 mpg combined, while the GT3 brings up the rear at 17 mpg combined. Note that these numbers are for coupes; certain Cabriolet models vary a tick from their fixed-roof counterparts.

Safety

Every 2015 Porsche 911 is outfitted with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and front seat side airbags that protect both the body and head. The Cabriolet features automatically deploying roll-over bars that ordinarily remain hidden behind the rear seats.

Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional. The optional adaptive cruise control feature is bundled with a forward collision mitigation system that first issues audible and visual warnings, then automatically applies the brakes if no action is taken.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 911 Carrera S stopped from 60 mph in a face-distorting 98 feet, while a Carrera S Cabriolet required just 5 feet more. The Turbo S with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes also stopped in just 98 feet.

Driving

The right engine for your 2015 Porsche 911 is a matter of personal taste, as there's not a bad apple in this barrel. Although the base 3.4-liter flat-6 doesn't really wake up till you get past 4,000 rpm, exploiting that peaky power band is gratifying in its own right, and the noises are pure Porsche magic. If you want more midrange punch, the S- and GTS-spec 3.8-liter engine provides a palpable upgrade without sacrificing any high-rpm thrills.

As for the Turbo and Turbo S, they're just dumbfoundingly fast, though their engines sound far less appealing in normal driving. As long as you're not the kind of purist who thinks an automatic GT3 is blasphemous, then the GT3 gives you the best of both worlds -- wicked acceleration and a glorious 9,000-rpm redline. Speaking of PDK, it's lightning-quick and nearly flawless in all situations, though we still feel the seven-speed manual fosters a tighter bond for drivers so inclined.

For everyday driving, the 2015 Porsche 911 won't ever be confused with a luxury coupe. The ride quality can be surprisingly stiff if you've got the big wheels and standard suspension. But the available adaptive dampers go a long way toward delivering a genuinely livable ride. The cabin is reasonably quiet at speed, solidifying the sense that the 911 is a world-class grand-touring machine.

But you really need to hit up your favorite road or local track day event to have the 911's performance heritage shine through. The steering is quick and precise, and overall the 911 gives you a nearly unparalleled sense of control and engagement. It works better the harder you drive it. Even the Turbo, with its extensive amount of chassis and powertrain technology, feels alive. Turn into a corner and the Turbo's nose just digs in, bites down and yanks the car toward the apex, then hurls you out the other side with freakish efficiency.

Interior

As expected of Porsche, the 911 offers ample headroom and legroom in its snug front seats. Those seats can be specified in a few different forms, with varying degrees of adjustability and lateral bolstering, but even the base chairs provide superb support for both long-distance and enthusiastic driving.

The rear "seats," however, are very small; most 911 owners know them better as cargo shelves. Still, they're big enough to fit small children, and that does give the 911 a practical advantage compared to two-seat-only rivals. The front trunk (remember, there's an engine in the back) measures a paltry 5.1 cubic feet. But in our year-long test of a 911 Cabriolet, we generally found that it holds more stuff than you think it might.

Despite the limited cargo space, the 911's thoughtful interior layout and modern amenities make it well suited to daily use. Navigation, smartphone and audio functions are easily accessed and operated through both the touchscreen interface and the numerous physical buttons that line the elevated center console, and there's also a handy stalk on the steering column that acts as a redundant multifunction controller.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Porsche 911.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a daily driver!
KB,08/01/2016
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
This will be my fourth year of driving this car, and it still brings a smile of satisfaction every time I drive it. I have never felt safer or better equipped in any car. This is a sports car that will do 189 mph and under 3.9 seconds 0 - 60, according to Porsche (who are known to underestimate performance numbers), yet can be driven every day with no problem. Everywhere you go someone walks up to ask about it or relate a story. I have been racing, driving sports cars and muscle cars since the seventies and watched the evolution and "dumbing up" of so called drivers cars. This car is magnificent in driver feeling and participation. The engineering has floored me. Brakes, acceleration, effortless shifting and switching between sports modes makes this car a dream. Maintenance is expensive, but nothing out of the ordinary just tires, brakes and fluids. However this IS first and foremost a GT SPORTS car, there are no compromises. The ride is stiff, luggage and passenger space is negligible but what a wonderful experience every time you put this car on. Porsche has always built the 911 as a true drivers car and whether tracking or daily driver, you can't get better.
Dream car
Vern,09/05/2018
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
My red 911 is of course the dream car of almost everyone. It is all I expected and more. But moreover, the reliability of the car is remarkable. I have owned bmws, Audi’s, Mercedes, etc. My other German cars I refer to as German junk. Just nightmares. But this porsche is absolutely perfect. ALMOST. THERE IS ONE SERIOUS SAFETY ISSUE WITH THE CAR. The windshield is made in some odd way where the dash is reflected in the windshield. I’m certain situations it is virtually impossible to see out. Porsche knows this is a problem and refuses to recall the cars.
Pleasure and performance at affordable price point
Curt Huffman, Happy 911-4S man,10/07/2019
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
My new 911-4S could have been driven off the lot in 2015 at $122K plus sales tax, right around $130K. I bought it, brand new, left over dealer stock, in 2018 for $90K. It has everything one needs for a 911; did not have the pricey mark up stuff, sports chorno pkg or any of that...it's a fairly comfortable car, but the performance quickly makes me forget any of the discomfort associated with true sports car driving. The car is iconic; we all know that....but iconic in the way that the design of the car has subtle changes over decades...a 60s 911 is as easily recognizable as is a 2015 911. The performance is usable on US roadways; the top speed is not, but the acceleration is there to jet you through any mess or away from a bad time as well. The motor music is pleasing; the exhaust tune is still perfect even without the enhanced exhaust one can push a button and get....this car is wide body...pure classic....as all the new 2019 911s are wide body now....used to be just the turbo flagship and the 911-4...it's a fun car to drive; even to wal mart; it is a head turner; it makes people wish and dream as you drive buy them...it made me work very hard for decades in order to afford a new one...it is a chic magnet as much as if a woman is driving it, Fabio and his friends would be all over it (or nearly any regular good guy)...This car makes me feel young; enthuses me to drive it; i love parking it and knowing people think I am way much more than I am; and then when they get to meet me and know, I am just a regular guy with an exceptional iconic 911, they know I must be a fairly prudent and pragmatic man as well. For sure, this car is a lady killer...but even more so, it makes others wish and dream....and lust for it (as I know I did ever since I was 13 years old in the summer of 69). Enjoy this car; at any speed it is wonderful to drive; it is solid as all German engineered cars are...it is a prestige vehicle so get used to gawking onlookers and being treated differently everywhere you go....I so love being a non-smug Porsche 911 owner. The Porsche gets me into circles I normally avoid, and my personality wins me over with people I never thought would be friends...the car says something about the person...and it gives the person, the opportunity to say something about himself as well....I dont feel that I am materialistic, but to own this true dream car, is a feeling in and of itself. Pride, happiness, and love poor out of this car right into your soul....it makes a person better....to own and drive such a 911...We are not snobs, we owners of this spirited machine, we are merely the keepers of the keys for a short period of time while we are on this orb.....if you can afford it, and even if you cant, life is to short NOT to drive and own a Porsche 911....and yes, they do have cup holders!
defective transmission
Susan,04/19/2016
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
I have had my Porsche 911 for 11 months, new 2015. Only 5, 000 miles on it. Had another Porsche 911 manual transmission about 10 year ago, awesome. I have not had one problem with my new Porsche until a few days ago. Took my Porsche in for oil change and to get the rims cleaned up. I get a call two days later from my service rep telling me they are having an issue with the transmission. Not sure what happened but the car won't move, no P, D or anything. Everyone at the dealer and Porsche working on it but they are not sure what happened. The transmission was perfect when I took it in for service, no signs of any transmission issues before this. I'm so upset. Anyone out there, anyone have any issues with their transmission on a new Porsche 911? I need some ammunition here if I'm to deal with Porsche. Thanks
See all 9 reviews of the 2015 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
560 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Porsche 911 features & specs

Quick Summary
Porsche expands the 911 sports car lineup with the addition of the 430-horsepower Carrera GTS model for 2015. It splits the difference between the popular, road-going, 400-hp Carrera S and the hard-core, track-ready 475-hp 911 GT3.

There's nothing radical about the 911 GTS, as it combines many elements already available on lesser models, but it does package them with enough unique enhancements to make it a compelling upgrade from the standard model.

What Is It?
The 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a more powerful, more flamboyant, slightly better-handling version of the standard 911 Carrera S. It fills a small niche that Porsche sees between the lower-level 911 models and the all-out, track-focused 911 GT3.

Every GTS — rear- or all-wheel drive, coupe or cabriolet — gets the wide fenders used on the Carrera 4 models and the accompanying widened rear track. Also standard are special 20-inch, gloss black wheels with a center lock hub. Center lock wheel hubs (which use a single screw-on nut instead of five lug nuts) are familiar to road racers and have been available on the 911 Turbo S. But this is the first time Porsche has offered center locks on the non-turbocharged 911.

Black accents around the smoked bi-xenon headlights and a few other pieces of trim distinguish the GTS from other 911s. And, of course, there are GTS badges for the doors and rear deck lid.

2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

The jewel in the GTS crown, however, is back in the engine bay. There the Carrera S's 3.8-liter flat-6 has been tweaked with the addition of a new intake manifold that incorporates six "resonance flaps" that are opened or closed depending on engine speed and how the driver is using the throttle pedal.

According to Porsche, this all results in better, more efficient filling of the combustion chambers. Then, for good measure, the cylinder head intake ports were smoothed using a new process that sounds like a chemical honing. Throw in some more aggressive camshafts and a standard sport exhaust, and the result is 30 more horsepower.

Any additional power is always appreciated. That noted, the 911 GTS coupe weighs in at about 3,142 pounds, and an additional 8.75 percent more power isn't going to fundamentally change the driving experience. Of course it will be quicker on a racetrack, but if racing is what matters, get a GT3.

2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

What Body Styles and Trims Are Available?
The Carrera GTS is available as a coupe or a convertible with either rear- or all-wheel drive in both body styles. If you want a Targa you'll have to wait. Porsche hasn't put that combination together yet.

The Carrera GTS is a well-equipped car from the start, but Porsche still has a long list of options to let the well-heeled buyer indulge his or her whims. That includes such pricey performance options as the $4,840 PDK dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission, $8,520 ceramic composite brakes and $4,050 for a package deal that includes the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and PASM sport suspension.

If you don't like the standard suedelike trim that covers much of the cabin, an interior package is offered in either red or silver that adds an extra helping of leather in addition to various trim changes that brighten up the otherwise black-accented cabin.

Prices for the 911 Carrera GTS coupe start at $115,195, but it would take superhuman restraint to actually order one that didn't top $150,000.

How Does It Drive Around Town?
Treat this 911 like it's a VW Golf and it will drive like a VW Golf. The GTS engine is slightly more flexible than in the Carrera S, but not so much that it's going to be noticeable under most circumstances. The current 991-series chassis is forgiving going over speed bumps, the nose won't catch climbing a steep driveway, and the engine idles in traffic without a hiccup.

Aston Martins, Ferraris and Lamborghinis may be finicky in everyday driving, but this Porsche isn't the least bit stressed by commuter duty.

Big people may find getting in and out of any 911 difficult, and the rear seat is not much more than a storage area. These are pretty much standard issues with any 911. That said, there's no car with this sort of towering performance that is easier to live with than this one.

2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

How Does It Drive at Speed?
On an open road or, even better, a racetrack, the 911 Carrera GTS drives brilliantly. We had a chance to sample every variation of the GTS at a racetrack and it proved to be consistently and almost ludicrously entertaining.

Every Porsche 911 has the structural integrity of a medieval cathedral and the freakish reflexes of a rhesus monkey. Those are a given. Coming out of anything short of an exotic, every 911 feels better and quicker than the one that preceded it.

And the GTS is better still. That slight increase in power comes along with an ingratiating personality, the easygoing ability to generate torque when it needs to and an epic wailing spin to the top end when it's time to make history. Maybe there's a bit more steering effort in the GTS than the Carrera S, but it's hardly noticeable. The carbon brakes are so good you can apply them in December 2014 and find yourself stopped in October 1967.

Porsche claims that the 911 Carrera GTS coupe will sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is about 0.1 second quicker than the Carrera S. Top speed is 306 km/h, which translates to 190 mph in American. Engage the standard sport exhaust system and the GTS sounds glorious at any speed.

But the 911 has grown over time into a big, substantial car on big wheels and tires. The reflexes are still there from the old air-cooled 911, but the instantaneous communication between car and driver has been muted somewhat. And the GTS package has done little to mitigate that.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Aston Martin V8 Vantage S: This is also a two-seat sports car that uses a V8 to deliver its substantial punch. The "S" model is a slight upgrade over the standard Vantage that adds more power and a more aggressive chassis.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Like the GTS, the Z06 version of America's classic sports car features more power, revised styling and plenty of extras. It's more aggressive overall, but it's also less expensive.

Mercedes-AMG GT: An all-new sports car from Mercedes that blends a 462-hp V8 with an ultra-stiff chassis and aggressive styling. It's also strictly a two-seater that doesn't pretend to be anything but an all-out sports car.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You want something a little more aggressive and distinctive than the standard Carrera S but you don't want to step all the way up to a Turbo or GT3.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
As many upgrades as there are on the GTS, it's still not the pinnacle of performance when it comes to the 911. If bragging rights matter, the Turbo or the GT3 are more coveted.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2015 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible, 911 GT3. Available styles include Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M), GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM), Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M), and Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo is priced between $110,345 and$144,900 with odometer readings between 9007 and22396 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S is priced between $79,970 and$81,970 with odometer readings between 25137 and31567 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera is priced between $69,990 and$69,990 with odometer readings between 16480 and16480 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is priced between $89,890 and$89,890 with odometer readings between 19582 and19582 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced between $132,998 and$132,998 with odometer readings between 16236 and16236 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2015 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $69,990 and mileage as low as 9007 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 2015 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,681.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,467.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,588.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,297.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

