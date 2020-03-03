2021 Porsche 911
What’s new
- 911 Turbo returns as the flagship for the current generation 911
- Targa body style also returns; available in all-wheel-drive 4 and 4S trim
- 911 Turbo and Targa are on sale now and arrive at the end of the year
- Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration from all engines, though the Turbo S is prodigious
- Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
- Premium interior and lots of customization potential
- Comfortable and practical for daily driving
- Infotainment system is quirky and hard to reach
- The engine in the majority of trims provides little aural thrill
- Elevated roar from Turbo S tires gets irritating on long drives
First impressions are important, right? Well, Porsche apparently wants to make a great one — it's kicking off its 2021 911 range by introducing one of its most well-known 911 versions: the Turbo. You know, the one with the capital "T." And not only is it introducing the absolutely ripping Turbo this year, we'll also get the top-dog Turbo S.
Porsche will also bring back another familiar name for 2021: the 911 Targa. It joins the coupe and convertible that launched the newest 911 generation last year. Information on the 911 Turbo, 911 Turbo S and 911 Targa follow below. We also have detailed driving impressions based on our initial testing of the Turbo S.
What is the Porsche 911 Turbo like?
The latest 911 Turbo can trace its roots back to the 1974 original. That model, which reached the U.S. in 1976, was one of the first road cars to deploy a turbocharger and was crude by modern standards. This latest model is anything but, boasting an armada of technology to harness the rear-mounted engine's output of 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — slightly less power but more torque than the last-gen Turbo S. Porsche says the 0-60 mph sprint takes just 2.7 seconds; if true, this would make the Turbo one the quickest cars on the planet. If that somehow still doesn't light your hair on fire, Porsche will gladly direct you to the order form for the new 640-hp Turbo S, which knocks another tenth of a second off that time.
What is the Porsche 911 Turbo S like?
Available as either a coupe or convertible, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the flagship for the current generation of 911, combining a new level of performance with the versatility and usability for which the 911 is famous. Other than the uprated engine, the Turbo S adds carbon-ceramic brakes with larger rotors, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and a sport exhaust; all are optional on the Turbo. It has no obvious rival, though it lands somewhere between more hardcore models such as the McLaren GT and luxury grand tourers such as the Bentley Continental GT. That is, of course, if you discount a rival from within the same stable: the Taycan Turbo S. The Taycan Turbo S is an electric car but offers even more horsepower and genuine four-seater practicality at a lower price.
What's the Porsche 911 Targa like?
If the Turbo models are a little too rich for your tastes but you still want a distinct 911, the new Targa might suffice. As with the previous Targa, the new version features a hardtop panel above the passengers that can be lowered and concealed behind the rear seats. Unlike a traditional convertible, a fixed rear portion with wraparound glass remains in place regardless of the hardtop panel position.
Porsche will initially offer the Targa 4 and Targa 4S, with the "4" designating all-wheel drive. The engines, a 379-hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder for the 4 and a 443-hp version for the 4S, match those in the current Carrera and Carrera S, respectively. Both variants come standard with Porsche's eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Targa 4S will offer a seven-speed manual as a no-cost option.
Targas are rare nowadays, and we appreciate Porsche's effort to continue offering this unusual body style.
Is the Porsche 911 a good value?
The standard 911 just breaks the six-figure mark, and that's before your pocketbook meets the daunting Porsche options list. There are less expensive cars that are quicker in a straight line, but none match the 911's world-class interior and refinement. The price becomes a little easier to justify as you consider the more powerful engines. Once you get all the way to a Turbo S's $200,000 starting price, you get into rarefied territory, with rivals that include the McLaren GT, Aston Martin DB11 and Bentley Continental GT. Though the 911 Turbo S can't match those exotics in sheer personality, its performance puts it on top.
How does the Porsche 911 Turbo S drive?
Let's cut to the chase. By any standards, the 911 Turbo S is extraordinarily rapid. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo engine offers a peak power output of 640 hp, up 60 hp on the previous Turbo S, while the maximum torque rises 37 lb-ft to 590 lb-ft. With all-wheel drive boosting the Turbo S's traction, Porsche puts its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) at 2.6 seconds and its top speed at 205 mph, making it a match for almost anything.
Given that Porsche's claims are historically conservative, we've little reason to doubt these figures, but what's most significant is the manner of the power delivery. Even with the optional ($3,490) sport exhaust, the engine noise is relatively subdued and there's so much midrange shove that you gather speed almost by stealth. It's not as thrilling as a McLaren 570S or a 911 GT3, but it's much easier to live with. Likewise, the new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is supremely smooth, whether you opt to use the paddle shifters or leave it in automatic.
The Turbo boasts all manner of technical trickery to help deploy all that horsepower. The tires are huge and offer prodigious grip, while a rear-wheel steering system improves agility. Standard ceramic-composite brakes partner with active aerodynamics to ensure the Turbo has the stop to match the go. It's a tour de force that delivers almost unrivaled real-world performance in a way that's easy to access. The steering is ultra-responsive and inspires confidence, the brake pedal is firm and reassuring, and there's so much grip and poise that this 640-hp supercar never feels intimidating.
Is it as thrilling as a road racer 911 GT3 or a McLaren 570S? No, but the Turbo has always been about more than a Sunday morning blast. It's the all-round, all-condition ability that leaves the lasting impression.
How comfortable is the 911 Turbo S?
The 911 Turbo has always posed as the epitome of an everyday supercar and the latest version is no different. In contrast to the motorsport-derived 911 GT3, the Turbo S has been developed to blend searing performance with long-distance comfort. The seats, which adjust electrically in 18 different ways, are extremely comfortable, while the steering wheel also has a good range of movement. Rear seats have been a feature of the 911 since the first. They've grown with the car in recent years, but they're still only really suitable for children.
So far we've only tested the 911 Turbo S with its optional ($1,510) sport suspension, which lowers the car by 0.39 inch. This setup also retunes the electronic damping, which should make for a good compromise between ride comfort and sporty handling. In reality, though, the ride can feel distinctly firm even in the least sporty setting, which compromises the car's long-distance appeal. We haven't driven a Turbo with the non-sport suspension, but we suspect it may prove the better option on North America's less than perfect roads.
Also worthy of criticism is the tire roar, which is particularly an issue on the highway. It's a problem we noted when testing the Carrera S, but it's perpetuated here by the Turbo's bigger boots. It's an irritation that would become tiresome on a long journey.
How's the Porsche 911 Turbo S's interior?
The cabin of the Turbo S is almost indistinguishable from that of the standard 911. Only the most dedicated car geek will spot the unique stitching that identifies the Turbo, or the subtle "Turbo S" script on the central rev counter. Everything else is business as usual, which is no bad thing.
The latest 911 cockpit is generally well executed. In the best German tradition, it's simple and businesslike but beautifully made from high-quality materials. Following criticism that its dashboards were becoming cluttered with buttons, Porsche has tried to simplify everything around a central touchscreen. It looks good, but it can prove fiddly to operate, and on the move it's much too easy to select the wrong function.
How's the 911 Targa's interior?
There's no actual award for "Very Best Kind of Car Roof." But if there was, we'd make the case for the 911 Targa's. It takes the best elements of a fixed roof and a convertible roof and mashes them together.
It takes 19 seconds for the 911 to do its body panel ballet and move the overhead panel behind the rear seats. That's quick enough to do it at a stoplight — assuming you time it right — but know that you have to keep the 911 Targa stationary. Porsche won't let you lower the top and drive at the same time.
With the top down, the Targa is fairly noisy. But top up and it's whisper quiet — quieter than the 911 convertible. Some may say it's too quiet — there's not much engine roar to the 911's six-cylinder engine — but your neighbors will appreciate its subtlety.
How's the Porsche 911 Turbo S's tech?
The days are long gone when the 911 was a simple sports car offering simple pleasures. Today's Turbo offers the kind of functionality you'd expect to find in a luxury sedan or SUV. There are such niceties as heated seats, a keyless start system and Apple CarPlay for smartphone integration. However, it's disappointing to note that lane keeping assist, which helps you stay in the correct lane, and traffic-adaptive cruise control, are optional extras at $1,220 and $2,000, respectively. Surely they should be standard on a car costing over $200K.
How's the Porsche 911 Turbo's storage?
For a supercar, the 911 Turbo is exceptionally practical. The front trunk (or frunk if you prefer) is well shaped and has 4.5 cubic feet of space, enough for a few days away if you pack modestly. You can also supplement this space by using the rear seats for storage — as long as you don't need them for people, of course. There's a reason why the Porsche has been the default everyday sports car for over 50 years, and the Turbo is no less practical than a standard Carrera.
How economical is the Porsche 911 Turbo?
Official EPA figures are unlikely to be released for the Turbo and Turbo S until they arrive in the U.S. at the end of 2020. (We drove a specially imported early car.) The EPA's city/highway combined estimate for the all-wheel-drive 911 Carrera 4S is 20 mpg. We expect the more powerful Turbo to be below that, but overall it's still likely to prove frugal relative to similarly powered rivals.
Edmunds says
The 911 lineup is even more robust this year with the addition of the Targa body style and range-topping Turbo and Turbo S models. Though expensive, the 911 remains one of the world's preeminent sports cars thanks to its extreme performance and everyday usability.
New Porsche 911 Targa 4S Review - 2021 Porsche 911 Targa Price, Interior, Design, Release Date
New Porsche 911 Targa 4S Review - 2021 Porsche 911 Targa Price, Interior, Design, Release Date
[BIRDS CHIRPING] [ENGINE REVVING] [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: This car was named after a famous race, and I would be perfectly happy to spend the day with it on a race track. But just going fast in a Porsche 911 doesn't do justice to it. There's a reason why the Porsche 911 is so popular as a daily driver and that is because it's just as good for a summer fun day as it is for a track rat, especially in this, the most perfect of configurations, the Targa. [MUSIC PLAYING] There's no actual award called very best kind of car roof, but if there was, I personally would award it to the Targa. But I'd make it share it with t-tops, you know, t-tops are the Coors beer, Targa's champagne. The 2021 911 Targa is available in two flavors, Targa 4 and Targa 4S. They both use a rear-mounted twin turbo six-cylinder engine and the difference between them is primarily performance with a few cosmetic tweaks on the 4S so that people in the know know that you have the high-performance one. This is just the regular old 4 and I have no complaints about its performance or its looks. In fact, I want to drive it again. Can I drive it again? Yeah, good. I would've done that even if you'd said no. These days, when I tell you that a car makes 379 horsepower and 331 pound feet of torque, you might not actually be that impressed. I mean, you can get a Honda Civic that makes almost that much, right? But the secret to Porsche's success is not the number of horses, but how well-trained they are. Power delivery in this car is flawless. It has no abrupt beginning and no noticeable drop off. That is partially due to the 8-speed PDK transmission, which is one of the best in the world, I think. Look, I got a story, story time. My husband absolutely hates modern automatic transmissions. He says there's too many gears. He can feel them going all the way up through the gears. He can feel them coming all the way down, like uh, uh, uh, like slowing you down. He says it's like driving a truck. He hates them all. Honestly, he hates this one too, but he did admit that he hates it less than he hates most of the others. I don't hate it at all. If you lack my husband's princess and the pea-like ability to feel shifts, unless you're looking at the tach in this car, you won't even know there were any. Now, if you put it in the Sport or Sport Plus modes, you'll notice a little more hang time in the revs, and then things might get a little bit bumpy. But if you leave it in the normal driving mode, a Tesla owner would be impressed. If you want more control over banging the gears, good news. The Targa 4S is available with a 7-speed manual transmission, no extra charge. Of course, handling in a 911 is a dream. I mean, you expect it, and it delivers. This car is a mind reader. It's like it just knows where you want to go and it goes there. You don't even have to turn the wheel. I'm just kidding, you have to turn the wheel. This 911 is all-wheel drive but it's such a light, nimble system. It never really feels like it's getting in your way, and its rear-wheel biased, so the car drives like a rear wheel drive car. It isn't like Porsche slapped all-wheel drive on to cover up some sort of imbalance, it just makes everything a little more stable and secure. I don't want to get this back. Do you want to come home with me? Yes, you do. Yes, you do. I'm going to guess that visibility and comfort for taller drivers is good in this car, because I'm pretty far forward, 5' 3", if you didn't know that from like every other video I've done. I had a little bit of a blind spot with this a-pillar, but it is not bad. I'll take it. Nope, not really a problem. Plus, you can get all kinds of driver aids, like blind spot monitoring and backup camera and that sort of thing. So if you're concerned about being able to see out of this car, it's not a concern. Don't worry about it. I actually only have two complaints about the 911 Targa and might as well get one of them out of the way now. You ever had work done on your house or apartment, like a home improvement project? You know how you wake up every day going, how am I going to spend $600 this morning? Well, specing a 911 is a little bit like working with a contractor. Every change you want to make is going to cost you $600. Or in the case of this extremely beautiful Burmester stereo system, $5,500. Adaptive cruise control, $3,000. It's not that I don't think the 911 is worth the money, it's just that, I mean, KIA offers adaptive cruise control standard. So I said that I had two complaints about the Targa. What's the second one? Well, the Targa roof may take only 19 seconds to go from top up to top down, but you can only do it when you're at a complete stop. And so far, in driving around, my average stop at a stoplight hasn't been a full 19 seconds. And since you can't move while the top is going down, you're sort of either blocking somebody who gets mad at you or you're kind of creeping forward with the top partially down like running around, holding your pants up, and you look like a dork. This car is too cool to make you look like a dork. Most convertibles can put the top up and down while you're still moving, why can't the Targa? [MUSIC PLAYING] Back in the dark days, the days before I had ever driven a 911, I was intimidated by them and I figured they were overrated. A lot of times when you're intimidated by something, you want it to not be that good. Just seemed like there was all this tribal knowledge that you had to have before you could even get in one, like what's a 992? As it turns out, a 992 is this generation of 911. There was also a 991, but there was also a 996 and a 997. It is very confusing. The thing is, once you get in one, you just immediately get it. Really, other than knowing that Porsche always puts its key on the left side of the car, you don't need to know any of the other stuff. It's obvious the interior is well-made. It's clearly beautiful. The steering wheel feels amazing. The shifter, well, OK, this automatic shifter is kind of a dumb little nubbin, but hey, if you want a cup holder and a big touchscreen, you gotta make room for them. And even though I don't like the appearance of this shifter, it feels really good. If you've ever wondered what the perfect feel of a toggle switch or the haptic feedback on a touch switch should be, get in a 911 and take notes. That said, nothing is perfect. Porsche offers a lot of customization in the controls in the 911, and it's very cool once you figure it out, but it will take some time with the owner's manual. For example, there's a button on the right side of the steering wheel that you can toggle to show a map on the gauge cluster, bunch of other things. A very cool option that this car has, a $2,700 option, though, is nose lift. One of the things with sports cars is that they're low and a lot of driveways, even maybe the driveway to your house, driveway my house, are too low and you scrape going in and out of them. So now, a lot of sports cars offer a nose lift which lifts the front of the car so that you can get better clearance, and then it comes back down so that you're all speedy and stylish looking. Porsche not only offers a nose lift, it offers a GPS compatible nose lift, so you can program in a location where you need to lift the nose, say, it's your workplace or your house. And when the car gets to that spot, it knows it-- haha, did you see what it did there? It knows it, and it lifts the front of the car automatically so that you can clear that obstacle and get on your way. Another thing that makes the 911 such a useful car, even if you want it to be your only car, is that there is a lot of space in it. It's got a generous front trunk, frunk, and while I wouldn't say that the rear seats are particularly generous for adults, they make an excellent cargo tray and you can fit child seats in them. I know several people who bring babies around in a Porsche and, you know, I mean I don't know what you're telling your kid when they start life in a 911. They're going to expect great things. It's all the thoughtful details, the beautiful interiors, the smart programming, the multiple different flavors of performance, those are the things that make the 911 such a consistent winner for almost 60 years. Sure, there are cars that are more interesting, like McLaren, or more affordable, Corvette, more dramatic, like all of the Italian sports cars, but if you just want one performance car that's blazingly fast in a straight line, balanced like a gymnast in the corners, and usable as a daily driver, the 911 is top of the list. [ENGINE REVVING] Like this car, want to see more like it? Hit subscribe, hit like. It's what encourages us to make more videos. Also, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Did you just lock? You just locked. Oh, look at that pretty profile. What a lovely looking car. Oh, gosh, it's almost as pretty as the hard top, but if only I had more sunshine. [WHIRRING] [MUSIC PLAYING]
After introducing the next-generation 911 last year, Porsche has brought back the Targa version of its most popular sports car for 2021. In this video, Elana Scherr explains why the Porsche 911 remains one of our favorite sports cars.
Features & Specs
|Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD
3.8L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$203,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|640 hp @ 6750 rpm
Is the Porsche 911 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Porsche 911?
