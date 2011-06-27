  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2014 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Communicative steering
  • precise handling
  • effortless acceleration
  • powerful brakes
  • wide range of models
  • easily accommodates tall drivers
  • surprisingly fuel-efficient
  • highly customizable.
  • Exorbitant option prices
  • no reverse camera available
  • no manual transmission for GT3 or Turbo models.
List Price Range
$59,500 - $115,871
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to performance and sophistication, the 2014 Porsche 911, in its many variants, is one of the best cars ever produced. If a high-end sports car is in your future, this car belongs on your short list.

Vehicle overview

For 50 years, the Porsche 911 has been the quintessential sports car. Through the decades, it has remained true to its roots as a serious performer, with enough refinement and innovation to appeal to more sophisticated drivers with deeper pockets. Rather than explode onto the scene with a completely reworked 911 every generation, Porsche's top sports car has evolved, edging ever closer to perfection.

The latest 2014 Porsche 911 lineup follows this tradition, providing stunning performance, decadent luxury and all-day comfort in a single package. This year, its performance threshold increases, as the new-generation 911 Turbo, Turbo S and GT3 models join the lineup. The new Turbo and Turbo S get a turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder that belts out 520 horsepower in the Turbo and 560 hp in the Turbo S. All-wheel drive is again standard, though the Turbo models do have a new four-wheel steering system. Also new: Porsche is only equipping them with the seven-speed automated manual (PDK) transmission.

No disrespect to the Turbo S -- it's the fastest 911 on the lot -- but the GT3 is still the baddest Porsche on the block. This track-oriented model features a normally aspirated 3.8-liter six-cylinder good for 475 hp and a hair-raising 9,000-rpm redline. The new four-wheel steering system is used here as well, as is the PDK transmission (specially tuned for GT3 use). Note that PDK is standard -- this is the first Porsche 911 GT3 not offered with a conventional manual gearbox.

Making their debut halfway into the model year are the Turbo convertible and the Targa versions. The former is as you'd expect: the Turbo in the convertible body style. But the latter is noteworthy in that it mimics the style and function of the classic 911 Targa. Rather than having a big, framed glass sunroof that slides rearward over the rear hatch glass (like the most recent Targas), the 2014 version has a large, frameless roof panel that powers out of sight behind the rear seats, providing a more open cabin. It also features the iconic brushed aluminum "Targa bar" and wrap-around rear window that recall the handsome style of the earlier Targas.

With so many Porsche 911 models available, not to mention hundreds of options, there's undoubtedly one to suit you. To commemorate this year's milestone, there's even a 50th Anniversary edition that goes beyond simple badging and adds real performance in the form of a horsepower bump. But even the base 911 Carrera is sure to please even the most jaded of sports car drivers with its intoxicating blend of power, handling and sensory input.

Of course, the 2014 Porsche 911 isn't the only choice out there for a sports car. Depending on your priorities, other cars like the 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, 2014 Audi R8, 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, 2014 Jaguar F-Type, 2014 Mercedes SL-Class or SLS AMG GT or 2014 Nissan GT-R might work out better for you. But the Porsche's all-around appeal is hard to beat, especially if you want a car you can drive every day. Fifty years on, the 2014 Porsche 911 is quite simply perfection evolved.

2014 Porsche 911 models

The four-seat 2014 Porsche 911 features a deep roster of trim levels and distinct models.

The base model 911 Carrera starts with 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, automatic bi-xenon headlights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way adjustable power seats (with manual fore-aft), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker audio system with CD player and USB/iPod interface.

The Carrera 4 is similarly equipped, with the addition of slightly wider rear fenders and all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel-drive Carrera S adds a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, a slightly lower ride height, adaptive suspension dampers (PASM) and a torque-vectoring rear differential. The Carrera 4S includes the same features, along with all-wheel drive.

All the above models are also offered in convertible ("Cabriolet") versions, which have a power-operated cloth top and wind blocker that deploys behind the front seats. Furthermore, the Carrera 4 and 4S are also available in the Targa body style. The Targa features a power-operated, fully retractable rooftop panel that provides the comfort and security of a coupe when closed and the open-air exhilaration of a convertible when open.

For 2014, a special 50th Anniversary 911 coupe model is offered that features all of the Carrera S items, along with a more powerful engine, retro-styled wheels, the 4S model's wider rear bodywork, 10-way power-adjustable front seats (with four-way lumbar), driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and unique interior and exterior trim.

The new 911 Turbo coupe features even more power, a fixed rear spoiler with articulating wing elements, some aesthetic and aerodynamic body revisions, a rear-wheel steering feature (that both tightens up the car's turning radius and improves stability during lane changes), adaptive headlights and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system (with smartphone app integration). The Turbo S model turns the power output up even higher and adds LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, 14-way power-adjustable front seats and carbon-fiber interior trim. The 911 Turbo and Turbo S are also available in the Cabriolet body style.

Finally, there's the track-focused two-seat 911 GT3 coupe with power output that places it between the 50th Anniversary and Turbo models. Features are similar to the Turbo model with the addition of a "Track" driving mode.

Many of the upper trim features are available as options on supporting models. There is a wealth of other optional add-ons that are bundled in packages or &agrave; la carte. Option highlights (depending on the model) include various wheel designs, ceramic-composite brake rotors, dynamic engine mounts, a sport suspension, active antiroll bars (PDCC), power-folding mirrors, roof rack mounting points, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated and/or multifunction steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, an upgraded trip computer, a dash-mounted stopwatch, voice control, a 12-speaker Burmester premium audio system, a six-CD changer, satellite radio and HD radio.

Time and budget allowing, buyers can further customize their 911 with seemingly endless interior treatments, from leather texture to trim material and seatbelt colors.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the new Turbo, Turbo S and GT3 models initially join the Porsche 911 lineup. Later in the model year, the Targa and the Turbo convertible variants further expand the family. To celebrate a half-century of 911s, there's also a 50th Anniversary edition.

Performance & mpg

The base 911 Carrera models are powered by 3.4-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engines that produce 350 hp and 287 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed manual transmission is standard and sends power to the rear wheels, with a seven-speed automated manual transmission (called PDK) offered as an option. Selecting the Sport Chrono package provides additional driver-selectable shift modes for the PDK, plus launch control.

Carrera S models receive a 3.8-liter engine that increases output to 400 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the Carrera S Powerkit increases output to 430 hp. The 50th Anniversary model's 3.8-liter engine receives the Powerkit upgrade as standard.

Porsche 911 models with the 4 and 4S designations denote all-wheel drive and mirror the Carrera and Carrera S engine specs, respectively.

The 911 Turbo has a turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder that generates 520 hp and 487 lb-ft (524 lb-ft with a temporary overboost function). The Turbo S further increases power to 560 hp and 516 lb-ft (553 lb-ft in overboost). The GT3's normally aspirated 3.8-liter six-cylinder makes 475 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The Turbo models and the GT3 are only available with the seven-speed PDK transmission. All-wheel drive is standard for the Turbo models, while the GT3 is rear-drive only.

In Edmunds testing of a Carrera Cabriolet with PDK, we recorded a 4.8-second 0-60 mph time with launch control. More impressive was a Carrera S coupe with PDK; it accelerated to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds (again, using launch control). Porsche says the Turbo sprints to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds (3.0 with launch control), the Turbo S in a blistering 2.9 seconds and the GT3 in 3.3 seconds.

Despite the impressive performance, Porsche's 911 lineup also produces respectable fuel economy numbers. The base 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 are rated at an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with the PDK transmission. The seven-speed manual Carrera and Carrera S models are rated 1 mpg lower across the board. The Carrera 4S is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with PDK and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with the manual.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Porsche 911 models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and side thorax, head and knee airbags for the front seats. Adaptive headlights and parking sensors are available as an option, but a rearview camera is not offered. The optional adaptive cruise control also includes a forward collision warning and mitigation system, which can apply the brakes if no action is taken.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 911 Carrera S came to a stop from 60 mph in an astounding 98 feet. At the other end of the spectrum, a Cabriolet S required 5 feet more. Given this excellent performance, you'd only need the available ceramic-composite brakes if you frequently participate in high-performance driving events.

Driving

The 2014 Porsche 911 remains true to its performance and racing heritage, while providing an agreeable ride quality for long-distance touring. The electric-assist power steering that's now used on all 911 models lacks some of the feel of the old hydraulic system, but it's still brilliant in the way it communicates what's happening at the wheels and consequently builds your confidence during enthusiastic driving.

Power from the flat-six-cylinder engine is robust, even in base Carrera trim. Upgrading to S, GT3 and Turbo models is really only justified for the most power-hungry and talented of drivers. As an added bonus, all of these 911s sound great under spirited acceleration.

Historically, a manual transmission was the only true choice for those who enjoy a thrilling romp on twisting roads or a racetrack, but Porsche's PDK automated manual should change all of that. Shifts are executed with an urgency and perfection that even the best professional drivers would find nearly impossible to duplicate with a traditional manual. Going with PDK also allows a driver to focus his energies on driving well, and as an added bonus, PDK-equipped models are eligible for the Sport Chrono launch control option. That said, the seven-speed manual is still one of the best being made today, so if you like shifting your own gears, you won't be disappointed with it.

Interior

Throughout much of the Porsche 911's storied history, interior quality has been class-leading, with improvements along the way. Today's 911 is downright luxurious, with top-notch leather upholstery (and even more leather coverings available as an option) and plastic panels that are convincingly grained to match. Trim elements in aluminum and carbon fiber are equally praiseworthy.

The front seats still provide a surprising amount of space for larger adults, considering the 911's smaller exterior appearance. There are several seat choices, with varying degrees for sport-oriented support, but all of them supply ample lateral support to hold you in during enthusiastic cornering and enough cushioning to provide all-day comfort. There is also a wealth of head- and legroom, as well as seat/wheel adjustments to make tall drivers comfortable. The rear seats, however, are ill suited to even the smallest of passengers and are better suited to handling the overflow from the small 5.1-cubic-foot luggage compartment up front.

On the whole, the Porsche 911 is suitable for daily use, thanks to thoughtful design and modern amenities. Navigation, smartphone and audio functions are easily tackled through the touchscreen interface and numerous physical buttons. There's also an additional stalk coming off the steering column that acts as a redundant multifunction controller. Interior storage is passable by sports-car standards, but none of the slots are particularly large and the cupholders won't hold anything larger or heavier than a cup of coffee.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Porsche 911.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(29%)
1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Porsche Lovers Car
N. Adame,03/13/2018
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
Driving my 911 is the highlight of my day. My first Porsche was a 1995 Porsche 993 and my 991 is every bit as fun to drive. I don't buy Porsche for comfort, tech gimmicks, nor appropriately sized cup holders, I get that from my Lexus sedan. I own a Porsche for its racing history, performance, and responsiveness. The 991 handles as superbly on a road trip at 100 mph as it does on the streets in traffic. The acceleration for this base model is more than enough for where I live in the suburbs. I would recommend the S or Turbo if you need more speed or want to impress your friends. The "rough ride" should tell you that you're driving a true sports car, not an German sedan that goes fast in a straight line while you search the web and talk on the cell phone. Porsche enthusiast will appreciate the value in the 911, all others need not apply.
It's a street-able race car, not a Bentley
911 Jack,01/02/2016
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
You don't buy any 911 thinking it's a practical family car! It's an expensive car that costs a lot for parts, service, etc. I've had 2, both 2014 a CarerraS and a Turbo S. I have never had 1 problem!! I was sent to the Porsche drivers school and found out the cars were all brand new (when I was there) and here's the break in: turn them over to student drivers who don't know proper track driving and drive the cr@p out of them. I was told they sell them to selected dealers with full warranty/extended if the buyer purchases it, and all they do is change the oil and tires. Their purchasers know of this arrangement and there is apparently a waiting list for these cars. To me that spoke volumes. My turbo at the track had 139 miles on it (I could be confusing models) and there was not 1 issue the entire day I was there. If you can afford the price and the prices that go along with such a car, IMHO you can't beat the experience if you like German sports cars. My dealership has an incredibly high repeat customer base. If the cars were "bad" none of the above would be true. I'm sure there are not so great cars that get built, but to act like this is the norm is just wrong. Again I own 2 2014s, and have driven them to death. I bought a Macan based on my 911 experience and while I've only had it a few months, it is built like a tank, with a surprisingly comfortable ride.
What a superb car!
Laurent C.,12/21/2016
GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
A (exceptionally good) car for the track or very good roads. Not designed to be driven on bad roads, unless you love to visit your back doctor!
Dream performance
Jorge Cruz,03/28/2018
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
Accessories or add ons affect cost and resale value tremendously. Porsche is a legend. Great all around driver.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7400 rpm
More About This Model
More About This Model

"We are not ignorant, Porsche is not ignorant," says Andreas Preuninger, the engineer in charge of the company's GT series cars, with the air of a man who wishes to draw the current subject of conversation to a close.

We've been discussing the decision not to offer a manual transmission in the new 2014 Porsche 911 GT3. It's a topic of conversation that has consumed most of his waking hours for the past six months and, to be fair to the man, not one on which he can offer much more.

For reasons of cost, engineering and marketing, Porsche has chosen to build the newest GT3 (the car that perhaps connects the company with hard-core drivers better than any other in its model range) with only two pedals.

2014 Porsche 911 GT3

Accordingly, the cognoscenti have gone native on Porsche. There will be no manual GT3, and Wolfgang Hatz, Porsche's R&D chief, has stated that even the RS version of the GT3 will be PDK-only, which would put an end to speculation were it not for Preuninger's pointed assertion that Porsche is not ignorant.

If the lack of a manual hinders sales, I think we can assume that the company will reconsider the strategy. But not for now. It's an automatic or nothing.

No Complaining About the Engine
Given the extent to which the transmission has dominated discussions before anyone has actually driven the 2014 Porsche 911 GT3, it might come as a surprise to learn that the gearshift is not the first thing that grabs your attention in this car. The motor dominates the experience.

There was also much discussion among the Porsche community that the 991 GT3 would suffer for not using the classic split-case flat-6 that lifted it above the regular Carrera. However, the first time you stretch this new derivative of the 9A1, 3.8-liter direct-injection boxer beyond 7,000 rpm, you realize that the rabble-rousing was unnecessary.

This is a sensational engine, smooth and musical from 1,500 rpm to 8,500 rpm, whereupon its character shifts into something altogether racecar for a final 500-rpm push to the 9,000-rpm cutout. Its 475 horses produces one of the most unadulterated mechanical sounds you'll hear in a new car. It's so addictive you keep extending the motor to hear it.

2014 Porsche 911 GT3

And That's Not All
Then there's the chassis. Electric power steering is undoubtedly a negative development for sports cars in terms of driver involvement, but this has to be the best resolved system yet devised. There's more weight than a standard Carrera and a far greater sense of connection with the front axle; in fact, you'd swear it was an entirely new steering system, but the hardware is identical to the normal 911's, as all the changes are in the software and calibration.

A completely new set of lower suspension arms and different tires also contribute. It's certainly a little more muted than the last 997 GT3's steering, but it's pretty damn good.

Better still is the chassis. A longer wheelbase and wider front track already helped the 991 understeer less than 911s of old, but the GT3 is a big step forward. The suspension sits 1.2 inches lower than the standard Carrera and utilizes lightweight components that shave nearly 15 pounds of weight off the running gear. Then there's the rear steer system and an electronic locking rear differential that makes it a revelation on the road: fluid, keen to change direction and far more nimble than its claimed 3,153-pound curb weight would suggest.

2014 Porsche 911 GT3

Grip levels are exceptional for a street car, but if you switch the traction and stability control off you can play with the rear axle just as you could in the old car. The rear steering moves into a fixed position and you end up with a machine that will smoke its tires all day long.

A Retuned Automatic That Works
And only once you've grinned at the brilliance of the engine and admired the advances Porsche has made with the chassis and its seamless integration of four-wheel steering do you stop and think about that transmission. And you ask yourself two questions: Is it a good dual-clutch gearbox, and would the GT3 be better with a good old manual?

The PDK here is a vastly different piece of equipment to the one found in other Porsches. It has shorter gears with tighter spacing and can shift between them in under 100 milliseconds the instant you pull either paddle, both of which have half the movement of a regular PDK paddle. Even the gearlever has been changed to allow a pull backward to bring an upshift, as it should be in any racing car.

2014 Porsche 911 GT3

With seven gears and a motor that revs to nine grand, it's hard to argue against this gearbox for road use. As a powertrain package together they are compelling, the paddles allowing you to nip that 9,000-rpm limit and enjoy the crack of exhaust as the revs drop a little. It's a new kind of driving: one that hard-core GT3 fans might not buy into, but from behind the wheel the car feels utterly alive. You can even disengage the clutch by pulling both levers to simulate a clutch-kick.

About That Manual Gearbox
As slick as the PDK is, a car like this should surely offer both options. For those who want to work a stick and enjoy the fruits of their own skills, often learned over decades, the new 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 will be a slight disappointment. But I defy any of those people to not celebrate how impressive this car has become.

The interior is exactly what you'd expect of a GT3: a light twist on the 991 theme with a few scattered badges, that imposing 9,000-rpm red sector and, should you want them, carbon bucket seats. If there's anything to wince about, it's the hand-me-down steering wheel and shift paddles from the last-generation 997 Turbo S.

Only time will tell if Porsche made the right decision with the 991 GT3's specification. It's a stunning car to drive: faster, more agile and, well, plain better in every area. But the GT3 brand also contained an unspoken contract between driver and machine that has been slightly broken with the insertion of two metal paddles. We'll have to wait and see if the sales numbers reflect any loss of enthusiasm.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2014 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible, 911 GT3. Available styles include Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M), 50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M), and GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is priced between $81,407 and$85,873 with odometer readings between 5640 and24953 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced between $89,710 and$115,871 with odometer readings between 22483 and71886 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera is priced between $59,500 and$59,500 with odometer readings between 42872 and42872 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S is priced between $69,975 and$69,975 with odometer readings between 48563 and48563 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,500 and mileage as low as 5640 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 2014 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,557.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,571.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,151.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

