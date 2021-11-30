These days, we almost feel like our own subhead question should be: "What isn't the 911?" Every year Porsche seems to bake up new versions to fill every possible niche in the sports car market. Well, 2022 is shaping up to be no exception for this German icon. On tap is the return of the GTS and GT3 models, both of which we last saw for 2019. For 2022, the new variants are based on the eighth-generation 911 introduced for the 2020 model year.
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package
2022 Porsche 911 Review
- Powerful yet surprisingly economical engines
- Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
- Premium interior and wide range of customization potential
- Comfortable and practical for daily driving
- Even the base model now costs over $100,000
- Gauge cluster easily obscured by steering wheel
- Android Auto still requires a cable (Apple CarPlay functions wirelessly)
- GT3 and GTS variants return
- Updated infotainment system with Android Auto
- Remote self-parking debuts for PDK-equipped 911s
- Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020
It's difficult to think of a sports car without picturing the iconic Porsche 911. A lot of that can be attributed to the 911's history of gradual evolution instead of being completely re-imagined with every generation. As a result, today's 2022 Porsche 911 is as recognizable as one from 1964.
This year, the Porsche 911 gains two new trim levels to give you even more choice. The new GTS models fill the gap between the Carrera/Targa models and the high-performance Turbo lineup, both in terms of price and performance. There's also a new GT3 variant that trades some comfort and refinement for sharp handling and track-day thrills. Also new for 2022 is the inclusion of Android Auto smartphone integration and a new remote-control parking feature.
Altogether, the 2022 Porsche 911 lineup is filling in as it has in previous generations. There seems to be one for every type of driver, as long as that driver has at least $100,000 to spend. Is it worth it? We certainly think so and our Expert Rating below spells it all out in detail. If you're in the market for a luxury sport coupe, you'd do well to check out the standard-bearer for the class: the Porsche 911.
Our verdict
8.2 / 10
The Porsche 911 expertly fills the middle ground between touring and scintillating performance. The new interior will likely divide opinion, but Porsche's push for modernity has been largely successful. Though it may have lost its evocative sound, the 911 hasn't lost its benchmark status.
How does the 911 drive?
9.5
We tested the 911 Carrera S with the PDK eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Acceleration is impressively rapid in any situation. The launch control mode is easy to activate, and with it we observed a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.2 seconds. This car feels as if it can run at full throttle and high speeds all day.
The brakes are similarly impressive. Our test vehicle had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and they stopped our test car from 60 mph in a scant 97 feet. The brake feel and pedal effort are excellent for both casual and high-performance driving. Around turns, the 911 is so quick and precise that it feels as if it's tapped directly into the driver's mind. Even with all this capability, the 911 is an easy car to drive in everyday conditions thanks to its best-in-the-business PDK automatic transmission. The breadth of the 911's capabilities is nearly unrivaled at this price.
How comfortable is the 911?
8.0
Overall comfort is impressive considering how much performance the 911 provides. The optional ventilated adaptive sport seats are agreeable even after several hours of driving, for instance. Our test vehicle had the optional sport suspension. With it, you'll feel every flaw in the road, but impacts are never harsh even when you're driving in Sport mode.
Road noise is more noticeable than in some rival sports cars, but it's not grating. The engine sounds rough and surprisingly unrefined at cold startup and doesn't really start sounding like a proper 911 flat-six until you get the revs high. Buyers new to the 911 might not mind, but returning customers will pine for the sound of older 911s.
How’s the interior?
8.5
The 911's cabin layout is delightfully familiar yet pleasingly modern. Compared to the previous-generation 911, there are more touchscreen controls and fewer physical buttons. Unfortunately, the touchscreen requires a bit of a reach to use, and pushing a desired virtual button can be a somewhat elusive task when you're driving over a bumpy road. The driving position is otherwise excellent.
The 911's cabin gives you the traditional snug sports-car experience, yet there's still plenty of space for taller passengers up front. Outward visibility is excellent. As usual, the rear seats are laughably small and better used for cargo than people, but you could argue that having them is better than not having any rear seats at all.
How’s the tech?
6.5
Porsche bills itself as a builder of driver's cars, making technology and infotainment secondary concerns. While some owners may appreciate that sentiment, we're sure more will be disappointed in both the execution and functionality of many of the 911's advanced features.
For example, many drivers will find the high-definition touchscreen and controller knob placed just out of reach and the on-screen buttons too small. Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity is easier to use and has more natural voice controls than Porsche's native system, but Android Auto requires a cable to use. The standard audio system is truly disappointing — it sounds weak and suffers from terrible staging.
How’s the storage?
7.0
Because the engine occupies the rear half of the car, cargo space is restricted to a 4.6-cubic-foot bin under the hood. It's large enough for two soft-sided carry-on bags but not much else. You can use the rear seats for additional storage, but getting stuff in and out requires an awkward stoop and a tight squeeze. There's also not a lot of space for your personal items. The cupholders, pockets and bins are all small, so pack accordingly.
Want to take your new baby along for a ride? The car seat anchors are easy to find, but that's about the only good thing we can say. The lack of rear seat room means installing a child safety seat is very difficult. (The same goes for getting a child in or out.) If you really need a vehicle for family duty, the Panamera, Cayenne and Macan are obviously better suited.
How’s the fuel economy?
8.0
The EPA estimates the automatic-equipped Carrera S at 20 mpg combined, which is good for the class. As with any sports car, achieving those results is an exercise in restraint. On our best behavior, we only managed 16.4 mpg. On a racetrack, our results plummeted to a wastefully rewarding 6.6 mpg.
Is the 911 a good value?
8.0
The Carrera and Carrera S base pricing is right in there with other sports car rivals, but you won't get nearly as many standard features as you would with the competition. At this price, competitors such as BMW M850i come almost fully loaded. In some cases, you'd have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to option up a 911 to a similar specification. Of course, the build quality is excellent, and Porsche offers nearly endless opportunities for personalization. In warranty coverage and ownership experience, it's comparable to the rest of the class.
Wildcard
10.0
When it comes to pure driving joy, the 911 Carrera S gets it right. It's very entertaining to drive and, even more important, it's easy to drive in a spirited manner. The impeccable steering and predictable handling encourage the driver to push a little harder, yet the 911 remains controllable if you overstep those boundaries.
Just as impressive as its outright performance is the 911's friendly demeanor in everyday situations. The 911 is perhaps a victim of its own success since its prevalence means it doesn't turn heads as much as some other sports cars. But it hasn't lost any of its style or desirability.
Which 911 does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche 911 models
The 2022 Porsche 911 is a sport coupe offered in several trim levels distinguished by their power and performance. These include the Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S, Targa 4, Targa 4S, Turbo, Turbo S and, new for 2022, the GTS and GT3. The Carrera and Turbo models are available as both a coupe and a convertible (the Cabriolet), while the Targa twins use a power-retractable roof panel that splits the difference between a coupe and a convertible.
Most 911s are powered by a rear-mounted turbocharged flat-six engine that drives the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (Porsche's PDK). For those who prefer to row their own gears, a seven-speed manual is available on Carrera S, Targa 4S and GTS models.
Carrera and Carrera 4
The base Carrera and Carrera 4 use a rear-mounted 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (379 horsepower, 331 lb-ft). The standard Carrera has rear-wheel drive, while the Carrera 4 (and other 4-badged models) comes with all-wheel drive. Standard feature highlights include:
- Adaptive suspension
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Heated sport seats with power-adjustable backrest
- Partial leather upholstery
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Navigation
- Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
From there, you can select from a long list of options, covering driver aids, upgraded interior trims and unique color options (inside and out). Notable picks include:
- Custom paint colors
- Larger wheels
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- Upgraded seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Sunroof
- Sport exhaust system
- Larger fuel tank
- Front-axle lift
- Carbon-ceramic brakes
- Lane keeping assist (steers the 911 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Porsche and the car in front)
- Sport Chrono package
- Dash-mounted analog and digital chronograph
- Steering wheel-mounted drive mode dial
- Launch control
- Active suspension mounts
- Tire temperature display
- Porsche Track Precision app
- Premium package
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Bose audio system
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the 911 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Ventilated front seats
- Power-folding mirrors
- Ambient interior lighting
Carrera S and Carrera 4S
Standard features generally mirror those on the standard Carrera. But both the Carrera S and 4S get a significant bump in power, pushing output up to 443 hp and 390 lb-ft. Other standard performance upgrades include:
- Larger brakes
- Larger wheels and tires
- Electronically controlled torque-vectoring differential for improved traction
- Sport Chrono package (standard with manual transmission, optional on automatics)
- Optional rear-axle steering (improves high-speed stability and makes parking easier)
Targa 4 and Targa 4S
The Targa 4 and 4S generally mirror the Carrera 4 and 4S, respectively, when it comes to performance, features and options. As with other 4-badged models, the Targa 4 and 4S come standard with all-wheel drive. There's also a limited-run Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition that comes with exclusive paint colors, retro racing livery graphics, special Porsche badges and an exclusive two-tone interior.
GTS
The new GTS trim fills the narrow gap between the S and Turbo models with yet another power increase (473 hp, 420 lb-ft). It is available as a coupe, convertible or Targa body style.
- Center-lock wheels
- Larger brakes
- Sport suspension with a 10-mm lower ride height
- Sport Chrono package
- Track-related apps
- Sport seats
- Faux-suede and carbon-fiber interior trim
More track-focused buyers may be interested in the Lightweight package that removes 55 pounds from the GTS' curb weight with these changes:
- Removal of rear seat
- Lightweight glass
- Reduced sound deadening
- Rear-axle steering
- Lightweight battery
Turbo
The 911 Turbo comes with a 3.8-liter six-cylinder that spools out 572 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, and the only available transmission is the eight-speed dual-clutch. Additional standard features on the Turbo include:
- Rear-axle steering
- 14-way adjustable sport seats
- Bose audio system
Otherwise, options on the 911 Turbo generally mirror those on the Carrera S.
Turbo S
Consider the Turbo S the king of the hill. Output rises to 640 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque and standard features include:
- Center-lock wheels
- Carbon-ceramic brakes
- Upgraded suspension
- Upgraded aerodynamics
- 18-way adjustable seats
The Turbo S is available with a similar Lightweight package to the GTS, with 66 pounds removed.
GT3
Now sitting atop the 911 lineup is the new GT3 model that strays from the rest of its stablemates with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder (502 hp, 346 lb-ft). It's also only offered as a coupe. While those power output figures are lower than the Turbo models, the GT3 has a narrower focus on track enjoyment. The GT3 also moves the carbon-ceramic brakes to the options column and transmissions lose a gear each (seven-speed PDK or six-speed manual). Upgrades include:
- Ultra-high-performance tires
- A race-inspired control-arm front suspension
- Unique aerodynamic elements
- Track-specific suspension adjustments
- Similar Lightweight package treatments
Also available is a GT3 Touring model that ditches the massive rear wing for a less conspicuous appearance. The interior also receives some upgrades in materials used.
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package pricingin Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Porsche 911.
2022 Porsche 911 videos
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: Less Wing, More Thrills? | Performance, Engine, Styling & More
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $164,150
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Engine
- Flat 6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 502 hp @ 8400 rpm
- Torque: 346 lb-ft @ 6100 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 180.0 in. / Height: 50.4 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 79.8 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3126 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 4.6 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 911 safety features:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Alerts you about an imminent front collision and applies the brakes if necessary. It's included with adaptive cruise control.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an audible warning when the front or rear bumpers of the car are approaching an obstacle.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.
Porsche 911 vs. the competition
2022 Porsche 911
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Porsche 911 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
With the Corvette switching from its traditional front-engine layout to mid-engine (placed right behind the passenger compartment), it's a much closer rival to the rear-engine 911. Later in 2022, the higher-performing Z06 variant will debut, offering further enticement. The Corvette delivers similar thrills behind the wheel for a lot less money than the Porsche, but you will have to sacrifice some interior refinement as a result. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Corvette.
Porsche 911 vs. BMW M8
The BMW M8 adopts more of a muscle car mentality, with a snarling V8 under its long hood and wide stance. It is considerably bigger than the 911, making it a bit less lively, but with 617 hp on tap, we're certain most drivers will find it to their liking. In return, the M8 is noticeably more luxurious inside. In many ways, the M8 is more of a high-performance touring coupe while the 911 is more of a traditional sports car.
Porsche 911 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
The smaller and less powerful 718 Cayman may not return the kind of performance numbers as the rear-engine 911, but its mid-engine layout is more balanced and agile. We suggest stepping up to at least the GTS 4.0 model with the six-cylinder engine since the base four-cylinder sounds terrible. The good news is that it is less expensive than any 911.
2022 Porsche 911 First Impressions
The GTS and the GT3 take rather different approaches in the engine room. Like the Carrera and Carrera S, the GTS is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine. It produces 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 30 hp and 30 lb-ft compared to the Carrera S. Porsche says the extra boost is good for a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds in the all-wheel-drive model with Porsche's dual-clutch automatic transmission (PDK). A Carrera S in the same configuration is estimated by Porsche to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Buyers looking for a classic sports car driving experience will find that the throws for the seven-speed manual have been shortened 10 mm for quicker shifting.
As for the GT3, it sports a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that forgoes turbocharging but cranks up the redline to a heady 9,000 rpm. Output for 2022 is 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. Porsche estimates that a 2022 GT3 with the PDK automatic will hit 60 mph from rest in 3.2 seconds, with the manual-transmission model trailing by half a second.
While the PDK will be the default transmission on the standard GT3, the six-speed will be available as a no-cost option. That selection flips for GT3s equipped with the street-oriented Touring package. There, the manual is standard and the PDK is a no-cost option. Porsche's logic for the flipped standard transmission offerings is that GT3 owners will want to eke out every bit of performance on track days, while Touring customers are happy to take a hit to raw acceleration for a more connected driving feel.
GTS upgrades don't stop with the additional engine output, of course. These models also borrow the 911 Turbo's more powerful brakes and come with unique tuning to the adaptive suspension module (Porsche's PASM). The sport exhaust is also specific to the GTS, and the note should be more noticeable thanks to a decrease in sound insulation. Purists might want to further spec the Lightweight package, which shaves 55 pounds off the weight of the car to give drivers an extra edge on track. It swaps out the luxurious standard seats with carbon-fiber buckets, removes the rear seats entirely, and uses a lighter glass for the side and rear windows.
Speaking of purists, though, they'll likely head straight for the GT3 if their wallets can handle it. Thanks to a unique race-derived suspension, adjustable aerodynamics and a slew of other high-performance upgrades, the 2022 GT3 stands as arguably the purest and rawest expression of Porsche's uncompromising ethos. There's nothing else quite like it.
With every generation we question how Porsche could possibly make the 911 any better, but that's exactly what they've done with the new 2022 911 GT3 and 911 GTS. Do you want turbos or sky-high revs? An enormous rear wing or none at all? Answer a few simple questions and you'll arrive at a 2022 911 variant that will likely feel just about perfect.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 911 a good car?
What's new in the 2022 Porsche 911?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2022 Porsche 911:
- GT3 and GTS variants return
- Updated infotainment system with Android Auto
- Remote self-parking debuts for PDK-equipped 911s
- Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Porsche 911 reliable?
Is the 2022 Porsche 911 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche 911?
The least-expensive 2022 Porsche 911 is the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $161,100.
Other versions include:
- GT3 with Touring Package 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $161,100
What are the different models of Porsche 911?
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package Overview
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package is offered in the following styles: GT3 with Touring Package 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M). The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 911 GT3 with Touring Package.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 911 GT3 with Touring Package featuring deep dives into trim levels including GT3 with Touring Package, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package?
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package GT3 with Touring Package 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Packages are available in my area?
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2022 Porsche 911 911 GT3 with Touring Package you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche for sale.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package and all available trim types: GT3 with Touring Package. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package?
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package GT3 with Touring Package 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (required)
|EPA Est. MPG
|N/A
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Train
|rear wheel drive
|Displacement
|4.0 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|96.7 in.
|Length
|180.0 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|50.4 in.
|Curb Weight
|3126 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Porsche 911?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
