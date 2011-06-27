  1. Home
1994 Porsche 911 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Porsche modernizes the 911, updating and improving the car without killing its character. A more aerodynamic body and various tweaks to the engine and suspension make this old favorite even better.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Porsche 911.

4.8
4 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Stuff!!
FunForMe,02/23/2003
The Car is very nice...Fun to drive but something to look for when buying one. #1 OIL LEAKS Cars that sit in traffic tend to leak more like cars from Cali. 2# buy a turbo time it will give the car and the turbos more life.... They are well built cars have fun!!!!
Love my porsche!!!
Worn out and rusty,02/02/2003
I traded in my Chevrolet Chevette for this import. My Chevette was a custom car with an amazing sound system ( am) :O) Stepping into the porsche was an experience I can only describe as wonderfully exciting. Sorta like when you get a supersize fry at McDonalds when you are only expecting a large!! Oil Changes are high, but I understand.
guards red
a94rsa,10/21/2003
Fun car with great gas mileage. Stiff suspension makes it ride harsh on rough roads. Mechanicals are really solid and it looks as good today as when new.
C4 widebody - Solid as a rock!
Mamc,06/29/2003
Granted I have only had this car for a couple of weeks it has performed as no other I have had. No oil leaks and even warrantied by porsche for 3yr/36k bumper to bumper. I recently sold my 93 VW corrado and this was the only car I drove that was better.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1994 Porsche 911 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Porsche 911

Used 1994 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1994 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 RS America, 911 Convertible. Available styles include America Roadster 2dr Convertible, Wide Body 2dr Coupe, Carrera 2dr Coupe, Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe, Carrera 2dr Convertible, Wide Body 2dr Coupe AWD, Speedster 2dr Convertible, Carrera Turbo 2dr Coupe, Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD, RS America 2dr Coupe, and Carrera S Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Porsche 911?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Porsche 911 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 1994 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,998.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,149.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,648.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,187.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

