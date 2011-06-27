1994 Porsche 911 Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
Porsche modernizes the 911, updating and improving the car without killing its character. A more aerodynamic body and various tweaks to the engine and suspension make this old favorite even better.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
FunForMe,02/23/2003
The Car is very nice...Fun to drive but something to look for when buying one. #1 OIL LEAKS Cars that sit in traffic tend to leak more like cars from Cali. 2# buy a turbo time it will give the car and the turbos more life.... They are well built cars have fun!!!!
Worn out and rusty,02/02/2003
I traded in my Chevrolet Chevette for this import. My Chevette was a custom car with an amazing sound system ( am) :O) Stepping into the porsche was an experience I can only describe as wonderfully exciting. Sorta like when you get a supersize fry at McDonalds when you are only expecting a large!! Oil Changes are high, but I understand.
a94rsa,10/21/2003
Fun car with great gas mileage. Stiff suspension makes it ride harsh on rough roads. Mechanicals are really solid and it looks as good today as when new.
Mamc,06/29/2003
Granted I have only had this car for a couple of weeks it has performed as no other I have had. No oil leaks and even warrantied by porsche for 3yr/36k bumper to bumper. I recently sold my 93 VW corrado and this was the only car I drove that was better.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
