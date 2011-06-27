  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1996 Porsche 911
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

1996 Porsche 911 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Porsche 911 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Over 30 years ago, Porsche introduced what would become one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet: the 911. It received modifications over the next three decades, but the shape was never changed, aside from subtle tweaks. For 1995, Porsche introduced a new 911, and much of the old one carried over. The interior, doors, roof and floorpan were the same as the 1994 edition. The rest was new, or substantially upgraded, including an all-new, and more forgiving, rear suspension.

The overall visual effect was a familiar one. Same could be said of the interior, which has an airbag-equipped steering wheel. These are not bad things, as Porsche research indicates that 911 buyers are a loyal and reliable lot. What was not the same about this much improved version of the legendary Porsche was the price.

The 1995 911 was $5,000 to $12,000 less-expensive than the 1994 model, depending on which one you bought. The entry-level 911 Carrera 2 is the most popular 911. At midlevel is a convertible version of the 911 Carrera 2. Above the drop-top 911 is the all-wheel drive Carrera 4, which benefited from a completely new drive system for 1995. Porsche said the new Carrera 4 drivetrain makes the car more fun on sunny days without giving up wet weather traction or prowess. Since Porsche dropped the 968 and 928 this year, all of these wonderful 911's continue for 1996.

So, all this cool new stuff was introduced last year. What's the big deal about 1996? How about 400 horsepower? How about all-wheel drive? How about twin KKK K-16 turbochargers? How about dual air-to-air intercoolers? How about zero to 60 times in the high threes? How about a quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at better than 110 mph? How about skidpad grip measuring .92 g's? How about stopping from interstate speeds in less than 40 yards? For about $100,000, you can have all this (and more, we're sure) sitting in your garage, with a big, fat whale tail proclaiming to the world that you are the giddy owner of a 911 Turbo.

Porsche counted on the revamped 911 to give sales a badly needed boost, and was not disappointed. Now that the image-making 911 Turbo is available, we think many current 911 owners will want one of the latest versions of Germany's premier sports car.

1996 Highlights

For the 1996 Porsche 911, the Trick Targa model joins the lineup, and power is up in midrange revs. New Carrera 4S model provides Turbo looks without Turbo price or performance. Bigger wheels are standard across the line, as well as Litronic headlights. New stereos and exterior colors compliment one new interior color this year. Remote keyless entry system gets an immobilizer feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Porsche 911.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Car
andyboy46,12/14/2011
I test drove dozens of Porsche's & read a lot about all models, from early 993's, 996's, Turbo 996's and a couple of 997's. There is nothing that compares to the style, sound, power, build quality of the amazing 993 car. It is practical and fun to drive. In my opinion the last of the air cooled Porsche was and still is the best, most stylish all round sports car on the road. Every time I get behind the wheel I am glad I bought the "old school" model, it has a style and personality that will never be manufactured again. It took me 6 months to get used to it but I just love this car.
Best 911 model hnds down
Big Ed,08/31/2010
Buy one now before the price goes up and don't worry about the mileage if serviced properly. A lot of folks will recommend buying the "newest 911" you can afford. Don't believe it. My car has 180,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes. Keep the revs over 3,000 rpms. My local Porsche dealership manager drives one. This is last of the air-cooled 911's and this car has evolved to perfection with over 20-years of continuous engineering improvements that came from Porsche's racing engineering history. The new 911's (997 series) are made to look like these. Why? Because it is a mobile Object D'art. My car is 14yo and still folks jaws drop at the gas pump and heads turn.
C4S, the Turbo without the 400 HP engine
Duane C.,05/10/2002
The 993 is the last of the air-cooled, handmade Porsches. Not only a beautiful car to look at, but with all-wheel drive and "big red" brakes, it goes like stink at the track. Don't buy this car if all you want to do is parade down main street. You'll regret it and sell it within a year. It's primitive, noisy, has a lousy stereo. Like an F-16 fighter, its designed to do one thing and do it better than any thing else and that is to get from point A to point B fast. With the 993 series, the 15K manual valve adjustment requirement is gone and they have no bad habits. If you want a REAL sports car, this is one of the top contenders. And if it rains, you'll look like Micheal Schumacher.
Finest car EVER
tuckersmith,03/09/2011
By far the very best car I've ever owned. Absolutely bullet-proof and a blast to drive.
See all 23 reviews of the 1996 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
282 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
282 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1996 Porsche 911 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Porsche 911

Used 1996 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1996 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera 2dr Convertible, Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe, Carrera 2dr Coupe, Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD, and Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Porsche 911?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Porsche 911 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 1996 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,758.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,924.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,655.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,163.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 911 lease specials

Related Used 1996 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles