Vehicle overview

Over 30 years ago, Porsche introduced what would become one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet: the 911. It received modifications over the next three decades, but the shape was never changed, aside from subtle tweaks. For 1995, Porsche introduced a new 911, and much of the old one carried over. The interior, doors, roof and floorpan were the same as the 1994 edition. The rest was new, or substantially upgraded, including an all-new, and more forgiving, rear suspension.

The overall visual effect was a familiar one. Same could be said of the interior, which has an airbag-equipped steering wheel. These are not bad things, as Porsche research indicates that 911 buyers are a loyal and reliable lot. What was not the same about this much improved version of the legendary Porsche was the price.

The 1995 911 was $5,000 to $12,000 less-expensive than the 1994 model, depending on which one you bought. The entry-level 911 Carrera 2 is the most popular 911. At midlevel is a convertible version of the 911 Carrera 2. Above the drop-top 911 is the all-wheel drive Carrera 4, which benefited from a completely new drive system for 1995. Porsche said the new Carrera 4 drivetrain makes the car more fun on sunny days without giving up wet weather traction or prowess. Since Porsche dropped the 968 and 928 this year, all of these wonderful 911's continue for 1996.

So, all this cool new stuff was introduced last year. What's the big deal about 1996? How about 400 horsepower? How about all-wheel drive? How about twin KKK K-16 turbochargers? How about dual air-to-air intercoolers? How about zero to 60 times in the high threes? How about a quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at better than 110 mph? How about skidpad grip measuring .92 g's? How about stopping from interstate speeds in less than 40 yards? For about $100,000, you can have all this (and more, we're sure) sitting in your garage, with a big, fat whale tail proclaiming to the world that you are the giddy owner of a 911 Turbo.

Porsche counted on the revamped 911 to give sales a badly needed boost, and was not disappointed. Now that the image-making 911 Turbo is available, we think many current 911 owners will want one of the latest versions of Germany's premier sports car.