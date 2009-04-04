Used 2005 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    32,028 miles

    $37,998

    $13,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    45,058 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    38,000 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    $9,799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    19,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,900

    $3,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Turbo

    10,019 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $71,995

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    62,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,900

    $2,617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    33,982 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    75,203 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,900

    $447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    34,767 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,341

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    38,223 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,998

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    91,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    12,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,999

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    32,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,430

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 GT3 in Black
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 GT3

    92,500 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $69,990

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    66,821 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Gray
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    37,615 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,975

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

    67,963 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Overall Consumer Rating
4.945 Reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (7%)
Owner
2 door coupe,04/04/2009
Replaced transmission at 19000 miles and again at 46500 miles the total cost for the repair was $13500. Porsche refused to collaborate.
