Used 2005 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 32,028 miles
$37,998$13,027 Below Market
Dublin Chevrolet - Dublin / California
Arctic Silver Metallic 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L H6 SMPI DOHCPrices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29965S765424
Stock: C41117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 45,058 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2005 Porsche Carrera 997 5-SPEED TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION $3,420 POWER SEAT PACKAGE $1,550 BOSE HIGH END SOUND $1,390 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $81,320 POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! PREMIUM 18” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! POWER REAR SPOILER ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! FOG LIGHTS ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Arctic Silver Metallic on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29925S715579
Stock: 715579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,000 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995$9,799 Below Market
Greenwood Auto Plaza - Greenwood / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29965S650180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,900$3,300 Below Market
Central Motor Sales - Wrentham / Massachusetts
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, Only 19,932 miles, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Clean Vehicle History Report, Spectacular Condition! Black Leather Seats, Power Seat Package, Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package, 19 Carrera S Wheel, Navigation, Bose High End Sound Package, Supple Leather Front and Rear, Sport Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Original MSRP of $81,875. View all of our available Inventory Online @ www.CentralMotorSales.com - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Dan or Eliot at 508-384-3737 or sales@centralmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29905S715869
Stock: 7107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 10,019 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$71,995
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
*All Lake Norman Auto Exchange vehicles come with a complimentary 3 Month/3000 mile limited power-train warranty of up to $1000 and undergo a thorough 150+ Point Service Inspection. Visit Lake Norman Auto Exchange online at www.lknautoexchange.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 980-819-1792 today to schedule your test drive. **Dealer Fee of $499 for all cars includes 150+ point inspection the above stated warranty Service & NC inspection Detail full tank of gas and all DMV docs done by the dealer for your Tag/Title.***LIVE VIDEO TOUR is available upon request with every car.****C.A.R.Score is a third party unaffiliated company that does unbiased condition reports of our inventory. C.A.R.Score reports take the standard industry history report one step further by assessing the interior and exterior condition of a vehicle. Their in-depth reports can strengthen buyer confidence and answer shopper questions that vehicle history reports just don’t address.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29975S675067
Stock: 2018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900$2,617 Below Market
Autohaus of Naples - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29965S650115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,982 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,999
Newport Lexus - Newport Beach / California
Clean CARFAX. Black 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.6L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.COME AND SEE THE ALL NEW L/CERTIFIED BY LEXUS. 2YEAR/UNLIMITED MILES L/CERTIFIED LIMITED WARRANTY* & 2YEARS/20,000 MILES LEXUS PAID MAINTENANCE. Recent Arrival!* 1,000+ Vehicles to Choose From * Our Sales & Service Department open 7 days a week * Orange County's #1 Volume New Car Lexus Dealer 11 Years In A Row * Lexus Factory Trained Sales & Service Associates * 100+ Lexus Loaner Vehicles * Our State of the Art Facility includes a 45,000 sq. Ft. Showroom as well as a 100 Bay Service Center equipped with the Latest Diagnostic Technology * Amenities Include: Luxurious Customer Lounges, Gourmet Cafe and an Exclusive Putting Green * Over 50,000 Likes on Facebook and more than 5,000 online Reviews * 12 Time Elite of Lexus Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29925S675140
Stock: 00P59385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 75,203 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,900$447 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Gorgeous 2005 Porsche carrera 4s cabriolet convertible for sale Manual 6 speed transmission 911 carrera 4S 75,xxx miles Bluetooth with upgraded radio system Cruise control Electronic soft top Clean title Runs and drives excellent Fully serviced and detailed Financing available Se habla español
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29935S650198
Stock: 650198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,767 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$41,341
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Bi-Xenon Headlamp Pkg Bose High End Sound Pkg Pwr Seat Pkg Metallic Paint Rear Center Console Painted In Exterior Color Remote 6-Disc CD Changer Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Headrests Embossed W/Porsche Crest Wheel Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29935S755789
Stock: 5S755789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 38,223 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$44,998
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S displayed in a beautiful Midnight Blue Metallic. This ultra-Unique coupe is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers315hp while connected to a fun to drive 6-speed Automatic transmission. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive offers a tranquil, comfortable ride, impressive acceleration, and rewards you with near 24mpg on the open road. Our Carrera is equipped with beautiful black wheels and fat exhaust tips that prove power in just the stance. Love the spoiler, quad exhaust, sunroof, huge yellow calipers with cross-drilled rotors. Inside our Carrera, you will feel like you are sitting in a race car. Huge gauges and body lines that mesmerize any civilized soul. Add-in, a premium rocking audio system, and a pristine interior as seen in our pictures make this Porsche Pin Up poster your very own. This machine has been a screen saver for the elite but you get to own the real deal. This is an iconic Porsche sports car that promised a lot to drivers like you and delivers on those promises in almost every way with a smile. You'll feel confident in this Porsche as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering that includes an Anti-lock braking system, Driver & front passenger airbags, Traction control and so much more! Don't delay or some other lucky soul will be tucking this amazing machine in at night. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Offering The Best!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29975S620211
Stock: 620211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 91,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,990
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Well maintained and nicely preserved * Original MSRP of $102595 * Manual trans +3.8L S motor = perfection * 19" wheels * Heated seats * Sport Chrono Plus * Navigation * BOSE premium sound system * Wind deflector * Full leather interior * Clear title * Carfax certified * Only 1 previous owner APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29995S765076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,999
Miller Buick GMC - Woodbridge / New Jersey
Recent Arrival - This vehicle is currently going through our servicing and reconditioning process. If you would like more information please call or e-mail us today. 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera in Midnight Blue Metallic with Sand Beige Leather. 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 325 hp RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 18/26 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 44934 miles below market average! Bose High End Sound Package, Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package, Driver Memory, Floor Mats w/Colored Trim, Multi Stage Heated Front Seats, Power Seat Package, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Xenon Headlamps w/Dynamic Leveling. At Miller Buick GMC, our customers expect a higher level of customer service. Thats why we strive to make your Buick, GMC car-buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery. Whether that means finding you a perfect new or used Buick near Staten Island, or simply helping you decide which color is right for you, Miller Buick GMC is here to serve you. At Miller Buick GMC , our professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high integrity approach and it is our goal to help you find the perfect car or truck for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29915S717498
Stock: 200063B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 32,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,430
BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 32,548 Miles! Carrera 997 trim. Leather, Moonroof, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, "pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, powerful brakes" -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com says - Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that you can enjoy everyday. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA299X5S716186
Stock: B1360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 92,500 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$69,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. 2005 Porsche GT3 * $105K MSRP * Full Extensive Engine Maintenance Completed Recently * Clean CarFax This car represents a no-expense-spared, built to be a don't need to think about anything reliable street and track performer. Rarely driven, this car as its mostly reserved for weekend Factory Options: * Black Paint * Black Interior * Colored Porsche Crest Wheel Caps ($175) * Thicker Steering Wheel ($730) * Bi-HID w/ Automatic Leveling Headlights ($1,090) Maintenance Items: * Cooling: * Complete Engine Service - We did everything * Pinned Pipes * New Radiators = CSF Racing Aluminum Radiors for Left/Right & Center * New Coolant Hoses = All of Them * New Water Pump with Brass Impeller * New Low Temp Thermostat * New Coolant Level Sensor * New Coolant Temperature Sensor * Coolant Flush with Distilled Water + Water Wetter * Seals/Sensors: * New Front Main Seal * New Rear Main Seal * New Axle Seals * New Oil Expansion Tank Seals * New Oil Heat Exchanger Seals * New Transmission Seals * New Crankshaft Sensor * New Camshaft Sensor * New Oil Pressure Switch * Oil Change * Suspension/Brakes: * New Solid Subframe Bushings * New Upgraded Thrust Arms * New Wheel Hubs x4 * New SS Brake Lines x4 * New Speed Sensors x4 * New Metric Head Brake Pad Pins x2 * New Speed Bleeders x8 * Brake/Clutch Flush * Transmission/Drivetrain: * New Slave Cylinder * New 2nd Gear Detent (Gbox) * New Numeric Cup Shifter Cables * Transmission Flush Performance Upgrades: * Cooling: * CSF Racing Aluminum Radiators for Left, Right, & Center * Upgraded Water Pump with Brass Impeller * 180-degree Thermostat * Rennline Radiator Grills in Front Bumper * Engine (Air/Exhaust/Etc): * IPD Competition Plenum * 82mm Throttle Body * BMC Pop-In Air Filter * Manthey Racing Complete Exhaust System (Headers/X-Pipe with 100-Cell Cats/Mufflers) * RSS Solid Motor Mounts * Computer/Software: * EVOMS Tune * Drivetrain: * OEM Euro 996 GT3RS Lightweight Flywheel * OEM 996 GT3RS Sprung Clutch * OEM 996 GT3RS Pressure Plate
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 GT3 with Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC29945S692137
Stock: 2404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,821 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$27,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE 6 SPEED MANUAL BLACK ON BLACK COUPE.........................2005 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA, SUEDE HEADLINER, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, PREMIUM WHEELS, ONLY 66K MILES, CLUTCH REPLACED RECENTLY, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29935S715784
Stock: MAX16999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2019
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2005 Porsche 911 2dr 2dr Cabriolet Turbo S features a 3.6L H6 SFI TURBO 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Atlas Grey Metallic with a Black interior. - This Turbo S finished in desirable Atlas Gray Metallic has the following options: Full Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Stainless Steel Exhaust Pipes Lowered Seats Aluminum/Leather Shifter & Brake Handle This Porsche like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Removable Hard Top, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29955S675441
Stock: 75441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 37,615 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,975
Sterling Motorcar - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29905S650224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,963 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$36,900
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
18 x 8 Front & 18 x 10 Rear Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo with In-Dash CD, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Display: analog Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29925S716845
Stock: PP4052A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911
- 5(93%)
- 4(7%)
