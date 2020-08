Used 2018 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona

Brace yourself for true performance with our 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe brought to you in Miami Blue! Powered by a high-revving Boxer 4.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that provides an impressive 500hp with its 7 Speed Automated Manual PDK transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive Coupe boasts quick and precise steering that results in a connected-to-the-road feeling that's second to none while sending you to 60mph in 3.8 seconds. You are sure to command the road and look good doing it with the rear wing spoiler, beautiful black-finish wheels, red brake calipers, LED lighting, and amazing sounding sport exhaust system. Our GT3 is the sports car you dream about with classic characteristics fused into a thoroughly modern machine. Take a moment to imagine yourself behind the wheel, snug in your comfortable seat, surrounded by carefully crafted details that help you command the road with ease. The Porsche Communications Management infotainment system features a high-resolution touchscreen, full-color navigation, voice controls, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay compatibility, an available WiFi, so you can maintain next-level connectivity securely and safely while behind the wheel. Bring your favorite tunes along for the ride with our incredible audio system that includes a CD player, USB port, SD card slot, and available satellite radio. Your safety is enhanced by Porsche with ceramic composite brakes, traction/stability control, a backup camera, and advanced front and side-impact airbags. Reward yourself with this beautiful 911 GT3 and join the elite. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

