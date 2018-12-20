Used 2018 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$142,999$23,771 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Brace yourself for true performance with our 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe brought to you in Miami Blue! Powered by a high-revving Boxer 4.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that provides an impressive 500hp with its 7 Speed Automated Manual PDK transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive Coupe boasts quick and precise steering that results in a connected-to-the-road feeling that's second to none while sending you to 60mph in 3.8 seconds. You are sure to command the road and look good doing it with the rear wing spoiler, beautiful black-finish wheels, red brake calipers, LED lighting, and amazing sounding sport exhaust system. Our GT3 is the sports car you dream about with classic characteristics fused into a thoroughly modern machine. Take a moment to imagine yourself behind the wheel, snug in your comfortable seat, surrounded by carefully crafted details that help you command the road with ease. The Porsche Communications Management infotainment system features a high-resolution touchscreen, full-color navigation, voice controls, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay compatibility, an available WiFi, so you can maintain next-level connectivity securely and safely while behind the wheel. Bring your favorite tunes along for the ride with our incredible audio system that includes a CD player, USB port, SD card slot, and available satellite radio. Your safety is enhanced by Porsche with ceramic composite brakes, traction/stability control, a backup camera, and advanced front and side-impact airbags. Reward yourself with this beautiful 911 GT3 and join the elite. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A97JS174089
Stock: 174089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S3,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$175,995$29,911 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Contact Manhattan Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S. This Porsche includes: FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM // FRONT SEAT HEATING // DOOR HANDLES IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK // BURMESTER HIGH-END SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM // HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYS COVERS IN CONTRASTING CLR // LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) // TINTED TAILLIGHTS // REAR FASCIA PAINTED // PDK GEAR SELECTOR IN CARBON FIBER // LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE // SPORT CHRONO CLOCK DIAL IN WHITE // POWER STEERING PLUS // PORSCHE CREST ON HEADRESTS // PORSCHE ENTRY AND DRIVE // INSTRUMENT DIALS IN WHITE // HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL // LUGGAGE NET IN PASSENGER FOOTWELL // REAR SIDE AIR INTAKES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK // PORSCHE LOGO PAINTED // LED HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK // FRONT SEAT VENTILATION *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A95JS162304
Stock: PO3143
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 6,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$82,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A99JS105507
Stock: 10432937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 11,779 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$103,495$14,878 Below Market
Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in Racing Yellow<br>Rear Wheel Drive, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine producing 450 hp, Interior in Black Leather / Alcantara.<br>PORSCHE CERTIFIED UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY<br>Included Options: <br>PDCC with PASM Sport Suspension i.c.w. Rear Axle Steering,<br>Seat heating,<br>20 Carrera S Wheels,<br>Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB),<br>Rear Axle Steering,<br>7-speed Manual Transmission,<br>Seat ventilation,<br>Luggage net in passenger footwell,<br>Smoking package,<br>Steering Wheel in Leather,<br>Standard Interior in Black Leather/Alcantara® with Leather Seat Centers,<br>Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package,<br>Racing Yellow,<br>SportDesign package,<br>LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus,<br>Seat belts in Racing Yellow.<br><br><br>18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A91JS122976
Stock: 181935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S6,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$105,244$6,032 Below Market
Beverly Hills Porsche - Los Angeles / California
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 2 SETS OF KEYS/OWNERS MANUAL, DEALER SERVICED, Beverly Hills Porsche Sold and Serviced, BOUGHT HERE NEW, AWD, 14-Way Power Sport Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass, Front Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights w/PDLS+, Light Design Package, Memory Package, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seats, Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver, Wheels: 9J x 20" Fr/11.5J x 20" Rr 911 Turbo. 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 420hp 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Rhodium Silver MetallicRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A99JS123440
Stock: U16270
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- used
2018 Porsche 91112,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$79,888$10,432 Below Market
Auto Imports Miami - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A91JS106120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$87,717
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Agate Grey Metallic exterior and Black/Luxor Beige interior, Carrera trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Leather, Nav System, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Serviced here.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors. Porsche Carrera with Agate Grey Metallic exterior and Black/Luxor Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 370 HP at 6500 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "Few cars match the 911's poise in so many areas. The 911 range is at once fast yet tremendously composed, rewarding and civilized.". Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A92JS138101
Stock: DL70765H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS1,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$319,940$17,854 Below Market
Porsche of Wallingford - Wallingford / Connecticut
*We have four offers available for this 2018 Porsche Approved Certified 911 GT2 RS.**1) Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program Warranty.**2) 2.99% financing options up to 72 months for qualified buyers with PFS.**3) 45 days until 1st payment valid for PFS retail finance installment contracts.**4**) COVID-19 Hassle Free Pricing Program:**Porsche of Wallingford is continuing to provide an excellent customer experience while purchasing a vehicle during these unprecedented times. This includes remote consultations, haggle free pricing, curbside pickup or home delivery options. Please email or call us at 203-294-9000 to check on availability or to schedule and appointment. We look forward to hearing from you.**Finance offers based on tier one credit approval for qualified buyers through (PFS) Porsche Financial Services.**Sales prices are plus applicable sales tax, reg fees, $199.00 vin etch, $499.00 dealer conveyance fee. See dealer for details offer expires 8/31/2020Our 2018 911 GT2 RS is a one owner bought and serviced here at Porsche of Wallingford. The Porsche Certified Warranty comes with a six year and unlimited mile warranty from the original in service date of 12/20/2018 along with 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services,Clean title and a vehicle history report.The original MSRP was $336,440 and this is the list of additional options:Exterior color: *Miami Blue*Interior equipment: *Leather Interior in Black and Black/Red Alcantara(R)* * 20/21" 911 GT2 RS Wheels * 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) * Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor * BOSE(R) Surround Sound System * Center Console Tunnel Sides in Leather * Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger * Door Handles in High Gloss Black * Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated * Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.7 gal * Fire Extinguisher * Floor Mats * Front Axle Lift System * Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color * Instrument Dials in White * LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System * Light Design Package * Lower Trim of SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Black * Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell * Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum * Preparation for Personalized Door Sill Guards Illuminated * Smoking Package * Steering Wheel with 12 O'Clock Marker in Red * Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara(R) with Porsche Crest * Sun Visors in Alcantara(R) * Voice Control * Weissach Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A96JS185997
Stock: W1826
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S11,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$99,990$4,992 Below Market
Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Original MSRP $132,040.00-PDK-Sport Chrono Package-Premium Package i.c.w. Adaptive Sport Seats Plus-Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) w/ Memory Pacakge-LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus-Automatic Dimming Mirrors-Heated Seats-20" RS Spyder Design Wheels-Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass-Sport Exhaust System in Silver-BOSE Surround Sound System-Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber-Sport Design Exterior Mirrors**One Owner. Clean CARFAX. Local Trade. LOW MILES****Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A9XJS122202
Stock: LLB60863A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 7,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$146,900$6,795 Below Market
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, BOSE A AUDIO PKG, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, HEATED SEATS, SEAT VENTILATION, 18 WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS, LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE, INSTRUMENT DIALS IN WHITE, SEAT BELTS IN SILVER GREY, EXTENDED DEVIATED STITCHING INTERIOR PACKAGE, PORSCHE CREST ON HEADREST, DEVIATED STITCHING ON DOORS,, DASH, STEERING WHEEL, UPPER DOOR PANAELS, STEERING COLUMN, REAR SIDE PANELS, CENTER CONSOLE LKID with MODEL LOGO, REAR SIDE AIR INTAKES PAINTED EXTERIOR COLOR, REAR LID SLATS PAINTED EXTERIOR COLOR, SPORT DESIGN MIRRORS, SIDE WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK, FRONT GRILL SLATS AND REAR OUTLET SLATS PAINTED, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Contrast Stitching Interior Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Navigation System, Porsche Communication Management, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.WE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A95JS156641
Stock: S156641A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 10,869 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$165,900$8,686 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo SAgate Grey Metallic over Agate Grey LeatherOnly 10,869 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Wheels: 9 J X 20 FR/11.5 J X 20 RR 911 Turbo$0[N0] Agate Grey Metallic$0[FZ] Agate Grey, Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior$0[446] Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest$190[653] Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof In Glass$2,000[9VJ] Burmester High End Surround Sound System$3,710[342] Front Seat Heating$700[625] Porsche Entry & Drive$1,100[581] Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell$0[583] Smoking Packageashtray and cigarette lighter$0Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A90JS156112
Stock: 903192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S4,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$169,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc) Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof In Glass Porsche Entry & Drive Front Seat Ventilation Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Power Steering Plus Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior Front Seat Heating Gt Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. 2018 911 Turbo S Model Year 2018 Model Code 991450 Model Type 911 Turbo S VIN WP0AD2A97JS156124 Commission Number B68273 MSRP* $203,620 Warranty Start Date 07-29-2017 Transmission 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Exterior Color GT Silver Metallic Interior Color Leather Interior in Black Optional equipment Option Code Description Price 991450 911 Turbo S $190,700 U2 GT Silver Metallic $0 AZ Leather Interior in Black $0 653 Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass $2,000 625 Porsche Entry & Drive $1,100 658 Power Steering Plus $280 456 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) $2,490 XSX Seat Belts in Guards Red $540 541 Seat Ventilation $840 489 Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel $0 581 Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell $0 342 Seat Heating $0 583 Smoking Package $0 EKM GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantara $910 9VJ Burmester High-End Surround Sound System $3,710 Total Retail Vehicle Price: $202,570 Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee: $1,050 Total of Charges & Taxes: $1,050 MSRP*: $203,620 *Manufacturers All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A97JS156124
Stock: JS156124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 15,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$81,999$6,946 Below Market
Millenia Motors - Longwood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A98JS105160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$173,794$22,704 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Carrara White Metallic LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, AWD, Aerokit Turbo, Aerokit Turbo Painted in High-Gloss Black, Extended Leather Interior Package Dashboard, Extended Leather Interior Package Rear, Front Axle Lift System, Headlight Cleaning Sys Covers in Exterior Color, Heated Multifunction Steering Whl in Carbon Fiber, High-Gloss Black Exterior Package, PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber, Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red. Clean CARFAX. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a luxury pre-owned vehicle today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for pre-owned vehicles in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A98JS162104
Stock: A6893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 11,432 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$110,900$12,580 Below Market
Paul Miller Subaru - Parsippany / New Jersey
EXECUTIVE CAR FROM PORSCHE MSRP IS 146,080 SAVE OVER $35,000 BUY NOW FOR $110,900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A94JS123149
Stock: 2180967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2019
- 3,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$159,979$10,736 Below Market
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! CUSTOM ORDERED CELEBRITY OWNED GT3 IN VERY EXCLUSIVE PAINT TO SAMPLE COLOR!! $6500 XPEL CLEAR BRA WRAPPED AROUND THE ENTIRE CAR EVERY SURFACE HAS PAINT PROTECTION FILM ON IT. FULL CERAMIC COATING ON TOP OF THE CLEAR BRA. SUPER HYDROPHOBIC. LOOKS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! RUNS DRIVES AND SOUNDS INCREDIBLE. EXTERIOR IS CUSTOM PAINTED IN $12830 PAINT-TO-SAMPLE CARBON STEEL GREY METALLIC. SUPER DYNAMIC COLOR THAT HAS FLAKES OF TEAL-GREEN IN CERTAIN LIGHTING AND BLUISH-PURPLE IN OTHER LIGHTING. INTERIOR IS FINISHED IN BLACK LEATHER AND ALCANTARA WITH LIGHT GRAY HIGHLIGHTS OF ALCANTARA ON THE SEATS. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:4.0L NATURALLY ASPIRATED FLAT 6 ENGINE MAKING 500 HP 7 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT PORSCHE PDK GEARBOX 20 CENTER LOCK WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN BLACK FRONT AXLE LIFT CARBON FIBER ALCANTARA BUCKET SEATS WITH GRAY GT3 STRIPE BLACK ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL WITH TOP CENTER MARKING STRIPE IN RED EXTERIOR IN CUSTOM METALLIC COLOR BOSE AUDIO EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK FIRE EXTINGUISHER LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE BRUSHED ALUMINUM INTERIOR PACKAGE IN ANTHRACITE RUBBER FLOORMATS PORSCHE PCM INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION CARPLAY AND BACKUP CAMERA VALVED EXHAUST DAMPENING SUSPENSION PDK SPORT SHIFT SETTINGS OEM PORSCHE CAR COVER CENTER CONSOLE LID IN ALCANTARA WITH PORSCHE CREST AND MUCH MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE ARE PORSCHE ENTHUSIASTS AND SPECIALIZE IN PORSCHES. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A96JS175587
Stock: P5887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$88,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe* in White over a Black interior withÂ 8,950 miles. The 911 CarreraÂ is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged horizontally opposed six cylinder engine producing 370 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and a 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. This 911 Carrera Coupe is further enhanced with the following:Â 14-Way Premium Package Plus i.c.w. Power Sport Seats Light Design Package LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus Porsche Entry & Drive Seat Heating Automatically Dimming Mirrors Seat Ventilation Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass Power Steering Plus 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Automatic Transmission Sport Exhaust System w/ Tailpipes in Black Sport Chrono Package 20" RS Spyder Design Wheels Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest GT Sport Steering Wheel 14-Way Power Sport Seats w/ Memory Package Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Porsche Crest on Headrests Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum BOSE Surround Sound System Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email mailto:porscheofnorthhouston@eleadtrack.net, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A92JS105087
Stock: PJS105087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 2,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$119,950$2,409 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Original MSRP $150K!! 2018 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA S CONVERTIBLE W/NAV 3.0L H6 F DOHC 24V GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE Engine: TWIN TURBOCHARGED 3.0L BOXER 6 CYLINDER Transmission: 7-speed Exterior: Rhodium Silver Metallic (S2) Interior: Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red, One owner, clean title, clean car fax, only 2651 miles, Like New, Remaining manufacture bumper to bumper warranty for another 24 months or 47,349 miles whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, has both sets of combo keys and owner's manual, Transmission: 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Wheels: 20' RS Spyder Design , Rhodium Silver Metallic , 18 Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Black/Bordeaux Red, Two Tone Leather Seat Trim, Sport Package , Premium Package Plus W/Adaptive Sport Seats Plus Front Axle Lift System , Power Steering Plus , Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest, Led Headlights W/PDLS, Bose Surround Sound System , Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Smoking Package , Instrument Dials In Black , 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, Preparation For Two Tone Leather Interio , 3.09 Axle Ratio, 175 Amp Alternator, 95-Amp/Hr 450CCA MaintenanceFree Battery w/Run Down Protection Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel, ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and, Electric Parking Brake, Tires: 245/35ZR20 Fr & 305/30ZR20 Rr -inc: Performance summer, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Clearcoat Paint. Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim, Body-Colored Door Handles Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Power Spoiler, Rear Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, 6-Way Driver Seat, 6-Way Passenger Seat, Front Cupholder, Valet Function, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Full Cloth Headline, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Front Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Delayed Accessory Power, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Fixed Front Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest, Perimeter Alarm 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, Side Impact Beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch, Curtain 1st Row Airbags Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A93JS147323
Stock: 147323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911
- 5(100%)
Related Porsche 911 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Lakeland FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Modesto CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Overland Park KS
- Used Porsche Panamera Katy TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Tacoma WA
- Used Porsche Panamera Clearwater FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Fayetteville NC
- Used Porsche Panamera Paterson NJ
- Used Porsche Panamera Bronx NY
- Used Porsche Panamera Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche 911 2011 Orlando FL
- Used Porsche Macan 2016 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf