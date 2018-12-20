Used 2018 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! CUSTOM ORDERED CELEBRITY OWNED GT3 IN VERY EXCLUSIVE PAINT TO SAMPLE COLOR!! $6500 XPEL CLEAR BRA WRAPPED AROUND THE ENTIRE CAR EVERY SURFACE HAS PAINT PROTECTION FILM ON IT. FULL CERAMIC COATING ON TOP OF THE CLEAR BRA. SUPER HYDROPHOBIC. LOOKS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! RUNS DRIVES AND SOUNDS INCREDIBLE. EXTERIOR IS CUSTOM PAINTED IN $12830 PAINT-TO-SAMPLE CARBON STEEL GREY METALLIC. SUPER DYNAMIC COLOR THAT HAS FLAKES OF TEAL-GREEN IN CERTAIN LIGHTING AND BLUISH-PURPLE IN OTHER LIGHTING. INTERIOR IS FINISHED IN BLACK LEATHER AND ALCANTARA WITH LIGHT GRAY HIGHLIGHTS OF ALCANTARA ON THE SEATS. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:4.0L NATURALLY ASPIRATED FLAT 6 ENGINE MAKING 500 HP 7 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT PORSCHE PDK GEARBOX 20 CENTER LOCK WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN BLACK FRONT AXLE LIFT CARBON FIBER ALCANTARA BUCKET SEATS WITH GRAY GT3 STRIPE BLACK ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL WITH TOP CENTER MARKING STRIPE IN RED EXTERIOR IN CUSTOM METALLIC COLOR BOSE AUDIO EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK FIRE EXTINGUISHER LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE BRUSHED ALUMINUM INTERIOR PACKAGE IN ANTHRACITE RUBBER FLOORMATS PORSCHE PCM INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION CARPLAY AND BACKUP CAMERA VALVED EXHAUST DAMPENING SUSPENSION PDK SPORT SHIFT SETTINGS OEM PORSCHE CAR COVER CENTER CONSOLE LID IN ALCANTARA WITH PORSCHE CREST AND MUCH MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE ARE PORSCHE ENTHUSIASTS AND SPECIALIZE IN PORSCHES. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AC2A96JS175587

Stock: P5887

Certified Pre-Owned: No

