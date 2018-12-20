Used 2018 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
  • 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 GT3

    6,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $142,999

    $23,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    certified

    2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    3,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $175,995

    $29,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera in Red
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

    6,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $82,480

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in Yellow
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

    11,779 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $103,495

    $14,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    6,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $105,244

    $6,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911
    used

    2018 Porsche 911

    12,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $79,888

    $10,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

    13,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $87,717

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

    1,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $319,940

    $17,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    11,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $99,990

    $4,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Turbo

    7,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $146,900

    $6,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Gray
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    10,869 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $165,900

    $8,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    4,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $169,995

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

    15,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $81,999

    $6,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    11,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $173,794

    $22,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in Red
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

    11,432 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $110,900

    $12,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 GT3

    3,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $159,979

    $10,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

    8,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $88,991

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    2,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $119,950

    $2,409 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

  • 5
    (100%)
Dream Car Finally Happens
John Shiver,09/20/2018
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
I should note that I test drove a 2018 model but have ordered a 2019. Since I have been limited to the test drive, I can not truthfully comment on long term service, fuel economy, or maintenance. I also gave the high marks for storage which I find remarkable for a sports car. There is room in the boot for 2 roll aboards and additional cargo space for more luggage or whatever on the drop down shelf over the rear seats. This is a sports car folks, not a '68 Cadillac or SUV! In all other respects, the 911 S was beyond my expectations. I expected luxury, performance, and a 'sports car experience' but did not expect the subtle feel to the engineering and technical components that enhanced my confidence in the ability to push the car to its limits. It is truly a 'beast' disguised as a daily driver!
