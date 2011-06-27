  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2006 Porsche 911
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2006 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, awe-inspiring brakes, precise all-wheel-drive option, the rhythmic sound of a powerful flat six, comfortable cockpit.
  • Relatively small fuel tank, useless rear seats, outlandish option prices.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Porsche 911 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$67,968
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the 2006 Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that's unmatched by anything on the road.

Vehicle overview

A decade after designing the legendary Volkswagen, Dr. Ferdinand Porsche came up with a sports car derivative of his famous "people's car" called the 356. Light and sporty but notoriously underpowered, the 356 developed a loyal following throughout the 1950s and early '60s. Not wanting to offend their die-hard fans, Porsche executives decided a new model needed to be introduced for 1965 that could carry on the rear-engine tradition made famous by the 356. Ferdinand's son Ferry was commissioned with the task of designing the car, and the result was introduced to the world as the all-new 1965 Porsche 911.

Forty years later, the 911 is celebrated around the world as one of the most legendary sports cars ever built, and the Teutonic road warrior has been completely redesigned to commemorate the occasion. Porsche aficionados and the automotive press alike complained when an all-new 911 debuted in 1999 with slippery new styling and a liquid-cooled engine, claiming the car fell a little too far from the 911 family tree. There's no denying that from a performance standpoint, however, this latest generation of the Porsche 911 has been the best ever.

Last year, Porsche gave the 911 its first major update since '99. The updated 911 (commonly referred to as the "997") has a cleaner look to it while also containing some retro-themed style elements, such as upright round headlights and flared wheelwells. The interior is now a lot better in terms of comfort and style, and new high-tech options such as satellite navigation and a Bose surround-sound stereo make the German sports car a relatively practical choice for commuters with a need for speed. The standard power plant is a 3.6-liter flat six rated at 325 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, while a new Carrera S model receives a 3.8-liter version of the same engine that produces 355 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Apart from the larger displacement, the S differs from the standard Carrera by the following standard equipment: an active suspension system, stability control, larger brakes with red calipers, 19-inch wheels instead of the Carrera's 18-inchers, bi-xenon headlamps, a sportier steering wheel, faux aluminum cabin trim and a silver-colored logo mounted on the rear deck lid. While the first of these new-generation 911 models were rear-drive coupes, 2006 has brought tenacious grip courtesy of an available all-wheel-drive system in the Carrera 4. You'll see new versions of the Turbo, GT2 and GT3 models in coming years. No matter which one you choose, few rivals can match the 2006 Porsche 911 in terms of performance, luxury and heritage.

2006 Porsche 911 models

The 2006 Porsche 911 is available as a coupe or a convertible (Cabriolet) body style. Four main models are available: the rear-wheel-drive Carrera and Carrera S and the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S. Base Carreras come with 18-inch wheels, full power accessories and automatic climate control. The S versions are more performance-oriented and have additional equipment like 19-inch wheels, active suspension management technology, larger brakes, bi-HID headlights, a sports steering wheel and unique exterior and interior trim. Should potential 911 buyers have additional money, Porsche conveniently offers a dizzying array of options on which to spend it. Highlights include high-performance ceramic disc brakes and a Sport Chrono package that records and displays lap times. For 2006, there's also a "Club Coupe" model that comes standard with most of the 911's go-fast hardware, including the 381-hp engine power package.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, Porsche adds an all-wheel-drive option to its latest version of 911, which was introduced last year. The all-wheel-drive models bear the expected Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S nameplates. More power will be available for the 2006 Porsche 911, as well, through a 381-horsepower Carrera power kit. Other changes this year include an improved navigation system, an optional electronic logbook, new 19-inch wheels, a tire-pressure monitoring system and an automatic cut-off switch for the front-passenger airbag. In other news, Porsche has phased out the Turbo, GT2 and GT3 models, which were available as carryovers from the 996 generation last year. Don't worry, new versions of these will show up in coming years.

Performance & mpg

The standard 911 Carrera comes with a 3.6-liter horizontally opposed six good for 325 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. The next step up the performance ladder is the Carrera S, which has a 3.8-liter version of the boxer six rated for 355 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come standard with a six-speed manual transmission; a five-speed Tiptronic automatic is optional. An optional Carrera engine performance package boosts output to 381. Porsche claims that the regular Carrera can reach 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, and we've timed the S model at 4.5. The all-wheel-drive Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S can divert anywhere from 5 to 40 percent of engine power to the front wheels for added grip.

Safety

Six airbags, four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control are included on all 911 models. An active suspension management system is optional on the Carrera, and standard on the Carrera S. A tire-pressure monitoring system is also available.

Driving

Driven at normal speeds the 911 delivers a firm but mostly pleasant ride that's suitable for daily commutes, but the growl of the flat six behind the driver is a welcome reminder that this is no vanilla passenger car. Lay into the power, and the Porsche 911 comes alive. The variable-rate steering feels slightly numb at certain speeds, but turns in with precision and is largely unaffected by uneven tarmac. The brakes are powerful, and respond promptly thanks to a large booster and optional composite rotors. It requires a skilled driver to extract the car's full potential, but thanks to the Porsche Active Suspension Management system, even those who only scratch the surface will be thrilled with the results.

Interior

The Cayenne-inspired interior of the 2006 Porsche 911 features a single-pod gauge cluster and supportive bucket seats. Also standard is a nine-speaker sound system, but a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound system is optional for true audiophiles. Large footwells and a steering column that tilts and telescopes create more head- and legroom than previous generations. Optional amenities include heated memory seats with pneumatically adjustable cushions and backrests.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Porsche 911.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

911 S way to go
John,07/11/2008
I purchased this car used one year ago and I am still going around driving it just for fun on a daily basis. This car is just plain fun to drive. It picks you up, keeps you happy. For a car I cannot think of a better purchase. Ferrari? Got 200K? Lotus? Looks like a Go Cart. Vette? Stiff American muscle car, no sophistication. Sorry, but this car is tops. Expensive but not unreal. I can think of no faults. Sure, it could use a blue tooth and XM Radio options but this is just a classy, amazing automobile. Buy one before life passes you by! Oh, and if you live in a nice climate get the convertible!! Just adds 50% more fun to the drive. Amazing car.
Porsche. There is no Substitute.
Racer X,01/28/2009
I have purchased my first Porsche, a 2006 C4S. I have owned many cars to include a BMW M3. Nothing compares to a 911! Period! A Porsche is a Porsche but, the 911 Carrera is a very special Porsche; which can be told by the amount of people that are still hand making them compared to the other Porsche models. I don't have to consistently say the 911 is an awesome car, go and test drive one yourself and become a believer. Don't worry about Bluetooth, iPod connections, cup holders, etc, etc! This is the epitome of a sportscar, not and SUV! Don't cry about creature features, just enjoy the pleasurable driving experience on a daily basis as Porsche intended you too from the beginning!
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe
Carlos,11/15/2005
I am the proud owner of a 2006, 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe! The 997 is AWESOME. It has great brakes, engine, suspension, interior design, and yesthat sexy body style with an attitude! I love driving the 997; its superb in response, handling, and breaking. I feel like a combat fighter pilot on a mission. Talk about stress therapy, drive a 997 and feel invigorated every time you take the perfect apex. Driving the 997 will make you a believer of the slogan, Porsche there is no substitute."
911 S Review
mpulos,01/02/2007
This is the best car I have ever owned! I had a BMW M3 before this, but the 911 is definitely a car for the true enthusiast.
See all 43 reviews of the 2006 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
355 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
355 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Porsche 911 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Porsche 911
More About This Model

It's nearly midnight in southern France. Instead of throwing away Euros in the casinos of Monte Carlo, we're sitting on the side of the road in the new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S getting a hard lesson in the business practices of the local gas stations and the accuracy of the 911's fuel computer. The former aren't open on Sunday nights, and when the latter says you have one mile to empty you better see some pumps or you're walking.

The gas tank is dry and it's all our fault. We could have eased up back in the canyons, but this 911 wouldn't let us. With all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes and a set of 19-inch rear tires that would impress the local Viper club, the 2006 Porsche 911 C4S gives you too many reasons to keep the pedal down when the roads are right. We did and we're paying the price. We don't regret it for a second.

All-Wheel Drive and Then Some
The $87,100 Carrera 4S is essentially an all-wheel-drive version of the standard rear-drive Carrera S coupe. It uses the same tail-mounted 3.8-liter, 355-horsepower flat six, but between 5 and 40 percent of that power is sent to the front wheels via a viscous coupling and a couple of half shafts.

The rear wheels aren't any bigger, but wider tires and more offset increase the rear track by 1.26 inches. Extended bodywork stretches to cover the wider tires adding nearly 2 inches to the width of the rear end. Altogether, the new hardware adds only 121 pounds to the C4S versus the rear-wheel-drive model.

The standard Carrera already has some of best brakes in the business, but the Carrera 4S takes the system one step further with two new software functions. The first system predicts that if you abruptly lift off the throttle you're probably headed for the brake next. To give the brakes a head start, it sends fluid to the calipers so they'll squeeze down to reduce the gap between the pads and the rotors. The second system works like an emergency brake assist by applying full power during a hard stop even if you don't.

Also specific to the Carrera 4S is a set of small sill spoilers that direct air around the larger rear tires to help the C4S maintain the same 0.29 drag coefficient as the narrower standard model. There's also a redesigned underbody tray that directs air to the viscous coupling and front differential to help maintain more stable fluid temperatures.

Nothing is changed from the much improved interior of the standard model.

Adjustable Suspension
The Carrera 4S comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), a long name for what are essentially adjustable shocks. In addition to lowering the car by 10mm, PASM gives you the choice of two suspension settings, Normal or Sport.

In the Normal mode, PASM keeps the settings soft for a more comfortable ride. Start to drive aggressively and the system will automatically firm the dampers up, but only to a point.

Press the Sport button on the dash and the suspension steps it up a notch. The computer still actively adjusts each damper, but does so with maximum performance as its goal. There's also an optional Sports Chrono package that takes it one step further. Its Sport mode automatically engages the most aggressive shock settings in addition to quickening the throttle response and loosening the reins of the stability control system.

Like the Carrera S, the 4S has a firm, sometimes harsh ride. Even in its Normal setting, you not only feel every bump in the road, you hear them shudder through the cabin. Dialing up Sport mode makes every jolt that much sharper. As much as the 911 has been softened over the years it's still serious about performance, so you better be, too.

Pulling Your Way Through the Turns
Accelerating through the gears, the car's extra curb weight is completely unfelt. There's no awkward feedback from the steering either. The 3.8-liter six is butter-smooth, sounds perfect and delivers so much torque you almost feel like you could spin all four tires. A hard launch will generate a strange noise or two from the all-wheel-drive system, but with so much rubber in back, the front wheels don't do much until you hit the canyons.

It's not until you lay into it around a tight bend that you begin to appreciate the Carrera 4's extra grip up front. Unlike the standard Carrera, which requires just the right amount of throttle, steering and confidence to get around a corner quickly, the 4S just yanks you around it. You never feel the power shifting between the front and rear wheels, it just goes right where you point it.

In Sport mode the C4S is about as good as a street-legal road car gets. There's no roll in turns and no dive when you hammer on the brakes. The steering couldn't get any better and even the stability control system stays out of the way. As long as you keep into the throttle it puts the power where it's needed most, making you feel like a driver three times as talented. Considering that most of us are only half as good as we think, you come out ahead.

Just keep an eye on that gas gauge.

Used 2006 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2006 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and Club Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 is priced between $26,500 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 85957 and85957 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is priced between $54,000 and$54,000 with odometer readings between 32045 and32045 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Porsche 911 Club Coupe is priced between $67,968 and$67,968 with odometer readings between 56511 and56511 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2006 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,500 and mileage as low as 32045 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 2006 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,420.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,713.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,673.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,122.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 911 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles