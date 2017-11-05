Used 2009 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    41,681 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,910

    $6,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    48,750 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,999

    $4,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    37,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $53,990

    $3,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    46,536 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,878

    $3,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    48,834 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,850

    $1,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    51,200 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $42,966

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    26,215 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $53,995

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Turbo

    24,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $87,450

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Turbo

    27,048 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $85,995

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    54,447 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $39,999

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    106,581 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,977

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Turbo

    36,255 miles

    $70,998

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Gray
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    21,709 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,477

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    65,242 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,850

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Turbo

    36,229 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $74,000

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    54,182 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,900

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    certified

    2009 Porsche 911 Turbo

    60,199 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,995

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche 911 Carrera

    27,357 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,993

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

See all 32 reviews
look at that S car go!
McQueen,05/11/2017
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
This is my 3rd Carerra coupe and the cars just keep getting better. The 2009 Carerra S is fast as you want it to be and a thrill to drive. The handling is superb and you get the choice of three settings for power and suspension-normal, sport and sport plus. Each one has its individual benefits. The '09 car represents a 'mid-cycle refresh' as they say in the auto business. It is quicker than the 07-08 car and it has direct fuel injection, with 385 horsepower, versus 355 in the earlier car. I can feel the difference, having owned both. I have the optional PDK transmission. Porschephiles can debate auto vs stick for hours on end, but the simple fact is the PDK is faster. If you want fast, it's PDK. If you like the feel, the 'involvement' of the manual, then that's the way to go. I go back and forth on this question, but the PDK with the car in sport plus is in no way a non-involved experience. You will need to give the car all of your attention, and you will be rewarded with blistering performance. Update at 30k. Still a fast and fun ride- no probs
