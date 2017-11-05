Used 2009 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 41,681 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,910$6,579 Below Market
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, 19" Carrera S II Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD Player, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, PCM Navigation Module, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Universal Audio Interface. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera Black RWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 24V 345 hp COVID-19 UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29929S706855
Stock: C6717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 48,750 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,999$4,298 Below Market
Millenia Motors - Longwood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29979S720618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$53,990$3,620 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Very nicely optioned and very well preserved 997.2 - some p-people prefer these to newer 991 due to hydraulic power-steering and stiffer chassis - original MSRP of $104290 - 997 feels quite a bit more mechanical then newer 991 * PDK - THE best double clutch automatic transmission there is * Full leather interior * Sport Chrono Plus pkg * Bose High End Sound Package * Bluetooth Phone Interface * Navigation Module for PCM * XM Radio * Pwr Comfort Seats w/Driver Mem * Recent brakes and nearly brand new tires all the way around * 2 keys + book + service records * 2 previous owners w/ lots of records APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29969S721498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,536 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,878$3,845 Below Market
John Hiester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lillington / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 24V 345 hpRecent Arrival!Get off your kiester and come to Hiester!!! Plus tax, title and license. Price does not include $699 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price on all new vehicles contains dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29939S706752
Stock: D13825A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 48,834 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$52,850$1,421 Below Market
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Black / Black Interior. 7-speed PDK, 19" Carrera S II Wheel, Seat Ventilation, Dynamic Cornering Lights, Bluetooth Interface, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Navigation Module, BOSE, Heated Seats, 6-Disc CD/DVD Changer. Compare to a $100,875 Original MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29929S720896
Stock: P1840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 51,200 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$42,966$1,404 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner vehicle, one of the best that we have ever seen. If you are looking for a great low mileage 911 CARRERA 997.2, you can't go wrong with this one. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 is equipped with a 4.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With the 4.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a vehicle has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this vehicle to be a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. This vehicle comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29909S707356
Stock: 707356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,215 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$53,995
The Porsche Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2009 911 in BEAUTIFUL Condition! Finished in SLEEK Black over Black, this 911 comes LOADED with: Limited Slip Rear Differential Lock, PDK Transmission, Self Dimming Mirrors, Heated/Ventilated Seats, 19" Turbo Wheels, Bluetooth Phone Interface, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Universal Audio Interface, Sharkwerks Exhaust and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29969S707006
Stock: PP4413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 24,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$87,450
Mercedes-Benz of Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
: CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 24,860! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, BLUETOOTH, MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS, BROWN, NATURAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM, XM RADIO WHY BUY FROM US: At Mercedes-Benz of Paramus, we strive to make every customer a customer for life. We have been serving the tri-state area for over 40 years. Our promise is to keep delivering the same award-winning service and value that our community has come to expect from our dealerships through the years. We not only meet customer expectations, but excel in going above them. OPTION PACKAGES: XM RADIO 3-month subscription service *XM service is not available in Alaska or Hawaii*, 6-DISC CD/DVD CHANGER, PARK ASSIST SYSTEM distance sensors integrated in rear bumper EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "the quintessential sports car with all-new features and a unique blend of performance, luxury and style" -Edmunds.com. Car and Driver Editors Choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29959S773756
Stock: 95773756P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 27,048 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$85,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Check out this gently-used 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo we recently got in. Manual Transmission Turbo Coupe....the last of a dying breed! This Porsche includes: PORSCHE CREST IN HEADREST // BLUETOOTH // UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE // SPORT SEAT BACKS IN EXTERIOR COLOR // XM RADIO // SAND BEIGE SEAT BELTS // SPORT CHRONO PKG PLUS // FIRE EXTINGUISHER // EXTERIOR COLOR REAR CENTER CONSOLE // ADAPTIVE FRONT SEATS // INTERIOR COLOR FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS // MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29909S766625
Stock: PO3085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 54,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,999
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 19" x 8" Front & 19" x 11" Rear Carrera Sport Wheels, PCM Navigation Module.Reasons To Choose Felix Sabates Ford Lincoln*** 72 Hour Exchange Program***All Parts & Services Guaranteed***Complimentary Pickup & Delivery Service***Largest Selections of New and Used Ford vehicles in the area***Get the best rates when you need to finance your vehicle***100% Price Protection Guarantee***Welcome To Felix Sabates Ford Lincoln! Our Ford Lincoln dealership in Charlotte NC has a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our New Ford Inventory online, in addition to the highest quality used cars Charlotte NC residents are looking for. Feel free to contact our dealership for more information about our new and used vehicles, arrange a test drive of any vehicle in our inventory or get assistance with vehicle financing. Felix Sabates Ford Lincoln can help you! Visit our dealership located at 7601 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28273. Call 844-907-6600 to schedule your test drive today! **TENEMOS REPRESENTANTES QUE HABLAN ESPANOL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29949S740742
Stock: P40742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 106,581 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BEST PRICE IN THE COUNTRY.... DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL***WELL MAINTAINED*** WELL MAINTAINED*** CLEAN CONDITION***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE***Like New!!! Fast Approval Guaranteed!!! 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S. Super Clean interior. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for complete details. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. !!!Broward's # 1 used car dealer!!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29939S756203
Stock: 756203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 36,255 miles
$70,998
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29969S773572
Stock: 18152448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,477
Central Florida Lincoln - Orlando / Florida
This 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Gray features: VERY RARE CAR WITH ONLY 21,705 MILES ***, BRAND NEW TIRES *, THIS WON'T LAST...PRICED BELOW MARKET VALUE ***, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD Player, Convertible roof lining, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. AWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18486 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGVisit our virtual showroom 24/7 @centralfloridalincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29959S756011
Stock: 200663A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 65,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,850
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Black 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 24V 345 hp 19" x 8" Front & 19" x 11" Rear Carrera Classic Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD Player, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Interface For Mobile Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Seat Ventilation, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seats Multi Stage Heating System, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, LED Door Storage Pocket Lighting, Limited Slip Rear Differential Lock, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, PCM Navigation Module, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Footwell Lighting, Rear window defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Self Dimming Mirrors, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Audio Interface, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29929S706936
Stock: D6936T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 36,229 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$74,000
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Hard Top Sport Chrono Pkg Plus Illuminated Stainless Steel Door Entry Guards W/White Model Logo 6-Disc CD/Dvd Changer 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Leather Seats Navigation System Supple Leather On Front/Rear Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop All Wheel Drive Black; Full Leather Seat Trim Midnight Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD299X9S773123
Stock: 9S773123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 54,182 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$46,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2009 Porsche 911 Carerra S Cabriolet for your consideration. The Carerra S offered here belongs to the 997.2 model of 911 and hosts 40 more horsepower over the standard Carerra model. The 3.8L 6-cylinder pushes out 385 horsepower to the rear wheels through Porsche’s infamously quick-shifting PDK automatic transmission. This is a spectacular vehicle that has more than enough power to satisfy any speed junkie while being mature enough to daily drive around the city as well. Externally it wears Arctic Silver Metallic which is a common color on Porches because it looks amazing. This example rides on 18-inch 5-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. Other features include red-painted brake calipers and drilled rotors for improved braking performance. Porsche has always been known for its awesome handling cars, and the 997.2 generation 911 is no exception. This vehicle is ready to blast down the highway or zip through back road corners. This example has a comfortable, yet sporty, black leather interior that can be opened up to the rushing wind through the power-operated convertible top. Having the option to drive top-down allows for every drive to be an awesome experience. This Porsche was optioned with the Sport Chrono Package along with all of the other standard features. Some highlights include heated and ventilated power-operated seats, navigation, phone connectivity, various suspension settings, active rear wing, and automatic climate control with air conditioning among many others. The evolution of the Carrera since the water-cooled change over has been very impressive with Porsche getting more power, better handling, and overall much more enjoyable automotive experience for the consumer. There seems to be no limit to what Porsche is able to achieve out of their hallmark 911. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29949S755593
Stock: B3286 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2009 Porsche 911 Turbo60,199 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$69,995
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29989S773136
Stock: T773136
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,357 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,993
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- 2009 Porsche 911 CarreraClean CARFAX. Odometer is 22385 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29989S706651
Stock: PP3053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911
- 5(84%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(3%)
Related Porsche 911 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Baltimore MD
- Used Porsche Panamera Corona CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Ontario CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Nashville TN
- Used Porsche Panamera Winston Salem NC
- Used Porsche Panamera Colorado Springs CO
- Used Porsche Panamera Honolulu HI
- Used Porsche Panamera Hollywood FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Pompano Beach FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Boca Raton FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Porsche 911 2014 Hayward CA
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014 Long Island City NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica