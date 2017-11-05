Used 2009 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner vehicle, one of the best that we have ever seen. If you are looking for a great low mileage 911 CARRERA 997.2, you can't go wrong with this one. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 is equipped with a 4.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With the 4.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a vehicle has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this vehicle to be a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. This vehicle comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AA29909S707356

Stock: 707356

Certified Pre-Owned: No

