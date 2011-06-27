  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1995 Porsche 911
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1995 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Porsche 911 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This year the optional Tiptronic automanual transmission allows driver to change gears either with the console-mounted gear selector as before or via buttons mounted on the steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Porsche 911.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

There really is no other
chas,04/20/2010
My first Porsche, hopefully not my last. I'm not sure I can describe just how powerful an experience it is to drive a car like this every day. This is my regular driver, 3-4 days a week to work and back. I dropped a fair amount of money on it in my first year of ownership, but nothing I had to fix or upgrade was especially unreasonable. The Porsche 911 requires careful attention in its maintenance, but the rewards are very great: no other car makes you a part of the machine the way the 993 911 does. It's an experience every driver should have. My car has 112K miles on it, and it's running like a watch now. I just cross my fingers that no more expensive trolls show up soon
The Porsche 993 (the 911s from 1995 to 1998) Rock!
jewbaca,04/20/2011
Having owned many a Porsche, I have to say my 993 remains my favorite Porsche. I have both a Cayenne and a 997 turbo model 911, and none compare to the feel or raw driving pleasure of the 993 models, especially the S or Turbo. Despite the power and performance (still better than 99% of the sports cars produced), it can be a daily driver --- definately a rough, bumpy, sports car, ride, though. The TMV purchase price is highly unrealistic. As the last "real" Porsche, 993s have become collector items. I would expect to pay high $50K or mid $60K for a 993S in great condition. The coupes are more expensive than the convertibles.
One of the Best Porsches ever made
Juan Pequeno,03/03/2003
The Porsche 993 is one of the best looking and best made Porsches ever made. It is the Last of the true air- cooled porsches. Couldn't be happier with this car.
Lasting Contemporary Design
dicktoth,12/12/2005
The 1995 Porsche 911 has one of the best car designs in the world. It is fun to drive. I have had it for eight years and it is still an exciting car to drive. I have a 6 speed and Polar SIlver is the color. It is hard to tell what year the car was designed. The exhaust sounds fantastic. The power vs. car body is balanced. Most importantly this is an exciting car to drive!
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1995 Porsche 911 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Porsche 911

Used 1995 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1995 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera 2dr Convertible, Carrera 2dr Coupe, Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD, and Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 1995 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera is priced between $46,000 and$46,000 with odometer readings between 87612 and87612 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 1995 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,000 and mileage as low as 53529 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 1995 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,237.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,221.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,709.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,744.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 911 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles