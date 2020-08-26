Used 2015 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    8,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $78,997

    $14,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera

    24,741 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $59,998

    $7,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 in Red
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 GT3

    20,583 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $104,990

    $14,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S in Silver
    certified

    2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S

    23,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $99,787

    $13,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 in White
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 GT3

    14,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $117,917

    $11,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 in Yellow
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 GT3

    12,818 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $119,995

    $10,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    24,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $134,900

    $10,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera in White
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera

    21,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,990

    $5,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S in White
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S

    19,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $96,990

    $7,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Turbo

    12,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $116,950

    $5,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    14,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $78,991

    $3,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Yellow
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    21,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $117,981

    $7,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    26,914 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $79,990

    $5,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 GT3
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 GT3

    7,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $126,991

    $2,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    18,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $79,998

    $5,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    14,763 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $129,900

    $3,372 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Gray
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    6,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $87,388

    $5,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Gray
    used

    2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    7,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $139,888

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Overall Consumer Rating
4.49 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
What a daily driver!
KB,08/01/2016
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
This will be my fourth year of driving this car, and it still brings a smile of satisfaction every time I drive it. I have never felt safer or better equipped in any car. This is a sports car that will do 189 mph and under 3.9 seconds 0 - 60, according to Porsche (who are known to underestimate performance numbers), yet can be driven every day with no problem. Everywhere you go someone walks up to ask about it or relate a story. I have been racing, driving sports cars and muscle cars since the seventies and watched the evolution and "dumbing up" of so called drivers cars. This car is magnificent in driver feeling and participation. The engineering has floored me. Brakes, acceleration, effortless shifting and switching between sports modes makes this car a dream. Maintenance is expensive, but nothing out of the ordinary just tires, brakes and fluids. However this IS first and foremost a GT SPORTS car, there are no compromises. The ride is stiff, luggage and passenger space is negligible but what a wonderful experience every time you put this car on. Porsche has always built the 911 as a true drivers car and whether tracking or daily driver, you can't get better.
