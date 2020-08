Used 2015 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts

CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 8,663! Carrera 4S trim, Black exterior and Black/Garnet Red interior. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE A, BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE, Captains Chairs, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, ELECTRICAL 14-WAYS SPORTS SEATS W/MEM... WHEELS: 20' 911 TURBO FORGED ALLOY, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC... SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELK... BLACK, BLACK/GARNET RED, BI-COLOR LEATHER SE... SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES BLACK/GARNET RED, BI-COLOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK), SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE A: Automatically Dimming Interior Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Seat Ventilation, Light Design Package, Porsche Entry Drive, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, ELECTRICAL 14-WAYS SPORTS SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE: Online Service, SDARS HD Radio Receiver, Bose Surround Sound System, WHEELS: 20' 911 TURBO FORGED ALLOY, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM, SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL, BLACK. Porsche Carrera 4S with Black exterior and Black/Garnet Red interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 7400 RPM*. Edmunds.com explains 'The steering is quick and precise, and overall the 911 gives you a nearly unparalleled sense of control and engagement. It works better the harder you drive it.'. CARFAX 1-Owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A97FS110077

Stock: F10837

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-18-2020