Used 2015 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

This will be my fourth year of driving this car, and it still brings a smile of satisfaction every time I drive it. I have never felt safer or better equipped in any car. This is a sports car that will do 189 mph and under 3.9 seconds 0 - 60, according to Porsche (who are known to underestimate performance numbers), yet can be driven every day with no problem. Everywhere you go someone walks up to ask about it or relate a story. I have been racing, driving sports cars and muscle cars since the seventies and watched the evolution and "dumbing up" of so called drivers cars. This car is magnificent in driver feeling and participation. The engineering has floored me. Brakes, acceleration, effortless shifting and switching between sports modes makes this car a dream. Maintenance is expensive, but nothing out of the ordinary just tires, brakes and fluids. However this IS first and foremost a GT SPORTS car, there are no compromises. The ride is stiff, luggage and passenger space is negligible but what a wonderful experience every time you put this car on. Porsche has always built the 911 as a true drivers car and whether tracking or daily driver, you can't get better.

