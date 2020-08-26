Used 2015 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 8,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$78,997$14,224 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$460 INVESTED IN A FULL DETAIL, RIGOROUS MULTI-POINT INSPECTION AND OIL CHANGE! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 8,663! Carrera 4S trim, Black exterior and Black/Garnet Red interior. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE A, BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE, Captains Chairs, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, ELECTRICAL 14-WAYS SPORTS SEATS W/MEM... WHEELS: 20' 911 TURBO FORGED ALLOY, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC... SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELK... BLACK, BLACK/GARNET RED, BI-COLOR LEATHER SE... SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL. MORE ABOUT US Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES BLACK/GARNET RED, BI-COLOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK), SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE A: Automatically Dimming Interior Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Seat Ventilation, Light Design Package, Porsche Entry Drive, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, ELECTRICAL 14-WAYS SPORTS SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE: Online Service, SDARS HD Radio Receiver, Bose Surround Sound System, WHEELS: 20' 911 TURBO FORGED ALLOY, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM, SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL, BLACK. Porsche Carrera 4S with Black exterior and Black/Garnet Red interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 7400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'The steering is quick and precise, and overall the 911 gives you a nearly unparalleled sense of control and engagement. It works better the harder you drive it.'. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97FS110077
Stock: F10837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 24,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$59,998$7,513 Below Market
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A99FS106163
Stock: 17841656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,583 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$104,990$14,801 Below Market
RDU Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A94FS183856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S23,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$99,787$13,309 Below Market
Hendrick Porsche - Charlotte / North Carolina
Porsche Certified, Excellent Condition, ONLY 23,330 Miles! 4S trim. NAV, Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Rear Parking Aid, Dual Zone A/C, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, All Wheel Drive.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAll work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioningKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Parking Aid, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Active Suspension System. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rollover Protection System, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, Electronic Stability Control. Porsche 4S with GT Silver Metallic exterior and Platinum Gray interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 7400 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought hereBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERHere at Hendrick Porsche, your satisfaction is our main priority. Your purchase is made in a professional and courteous manner. We are an award winning dealership that prides itself in high marks in customer satisfaction. The Hendrick Porsche Family enjoys perks such as access to the Courtesy Vehicles, Service and Parts Specials, and more! We look forward to showing you why so many people come to Hendrick Porsche for their automotive needs!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BB2A99FS135051
Stock: A1259A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 14,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$117,917$11,326 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Porsche 911 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A99FS184162
Stock: FS184162-17
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 12,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$119,995$10,504 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A97FS183138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$134,900$10,030 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo SCarrera White Metallic over Platinum Grey LeatherOnly 24,338 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Wheels: 20 Sport Classic$1,225[2Y] Carrara White Metallic$0[P3M] High End Infotainment Package$3,500[P3L] Premium Plus Package$2,130[EFA] Sports Style Footrest In Aluminum$625[EER] Painted Interior Package$665[658] Power Steering Plus$270[446] Wheel Center Set W/Full Color Porsche Crest$185[651] Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof$1,490[XAJ] Standard Side Skirts Painted In Exterior Color$750[XXG] Rear Lights In Clear Glass Optics$830[XUB] Painted Headlamp Cleaning System Cover$295[XUE] Rear Fascia Painted$640[XES] Preparation For Illuminated Outer Door Sill Guards$0[XNS] Steering Column Casing In Leather$465[844] Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel$0[345] Heated Steering Wheel$270[456] Adaptive Cruise Control W/Porsche Active Safe$2,490[559] High Gloss Finish Trim Strips$395[XHS] Leather Rear Section Of Center Tunnel$1,190[XNG] Instrument Surround In Leather$370[XTG] Inner Door Sill Guards In Leather$1,190[XYA] Aluminum PDK Gear Selector$740[581] Passenger Footwell Luggage Net$0[641] Electronic Logbook$650[666] Telephone Module$265[669] Cordless Receiver For Telephone Module$665[630] Light Design Package$510[XSC] Porsche Crest Embossed On Head Restraints$285[583] Smoker Package$0[XYG] Colored Center Console Cover$290[XFJ] Instrument Dials In White$860[XUV] Lid Of Storage Bin W/Logo$330[342] Heated Seats$0[XSH] Seat Belts In Silver$540[BASE] 911 Turbo S[250] Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)[CZ] Leather Interior In Platinum Grey[XWL] Sport Seats Plus Backrest Trim In LeatherAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A97FS166319
Stock: 903401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 21,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$62,990$5,183 Below Market
Cantech Automotive - Syracuse / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A99FS106812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$96,990$7,143 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BB2A97FS135310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$116,950$5,577 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, ParkAssist Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Porsche 911 Has Been Carefully Maintained Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 6 Service Records. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: For over 50 years, no car has remained so instantly recognizable. The new 911 exemplifies this apparent contradiction. The tapering roofline has been lowered, exposing fewer surfaces to the air. The front track has been widened for improved cornering stability. Circling around to the side of the 911, one can see that the exterior mirrors are now mounted directly on the doors resulting in improved aerodynamics as well as a longer wheelbase, and shorter overhangs at both front and rear. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A91FS166509
Stock: 4435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2018
- 14,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$78,991$3,412 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Espresso/Cognac; Bi-Color Natural Leather Seat Trim Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Premium Plus Package A Electrical 14-Ways Sports Seats W/Memory Package Bi-Xenon Headlights In Black W/Pdls Front & Rear Parkassist Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel Voice Control Leather Seats Navigation System Power Steering Plus Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Deletion Of Model Designation Passenger Footwell Luggage Net Smoker Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche Original MSRP of $119,750.00 PASSENGER FOOTWELL LUGGAGE NET TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T DELETION OF MODEL DESIGNATION ELECTRICAL 14-WAYS SPORTS SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS HID headlights LEATHER MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Leather Steering Wheel SMOKER PACKAGE POWER STEERING PLUS NATURAL LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats ESPRESSO/COGNAC, BI-COLOR NATURAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM BLACK BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System FRONT & REAR PARKASSIST Rear Parking Aid VOICE CONTROL Navigation System All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A96FS124679
Stock: FS124679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$117,981$7,837 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
EMG Auto Sales is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo with 21,693mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Porsche 911 Turbo's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD Porsche911 Turbo. The 911 Turbo has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 21,693mi put on this Porsche. More information about the 2015 Porsche 911: In the world of high-end sports cars, the 911 is arguably the most iconic model in history. Though the design has continued to change over the last 50 years, the fundamentals are still in place: rear-mounted flat-6 engine and a precision chassis developed with handling in mind. Together, the components add up to a sports car that's hard to beat both in terms of aesthetics and performance. The 911's a capable competitor to other sport coupes such as the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi R8, BMW M3 and Nissan GT-R. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, exceptional agility, Iconic design with a fresh spin, surprising fuel efficiency, top-level engine performance, and open-roof options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A97FS166238
Stock: 9841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 26,914 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$79,990$5,270 Below Market
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S with 26k miles. Black with Black Leather. 7-Speed Manual Transmission.Factory options include:Front & Rear Park Assist,Navigation System,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A95FS154460
Stock: 005339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 7,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$126,991$2,075 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Porsche 911 White GT3 RWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.8L H6 DOHCVIN: WP0AC2A95FS183672MSRP* $154,005.00OPTION LIST: *911 GT3-Carrara White Metallic-Leather Interior in Black/Alcantara with Stitching in Red-Extended Range Fuel Tank-Clear Glass Taillights-LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)-Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor-Front Axle Lift System-Smoking Package-Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)-Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell-Light Design Package-Seat Belts in Guards Red-Seat Heating (Front)-Floor mats-Center Console Trim in Leather-Leather Interior Package with Decorative Red Stitching-Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum-Online Services-Sport Chrono Package incl. Porsche Track Precision App-Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Navigation Module-Sound Package Plus-SiriusXM Satellite Radio, NavTraffic, NavWeather and HD Radio ReceiverRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5914 miles below market average!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Masterful handling; soulful engines; indefatigable brakes; daily-driver seat comfort and ride quality; endless customization possibilities; respectable fuel economy. Source: Edmunds * For over 50 years, no car has remained so instantly recognizable. The new 911 exemplifies this apparent contradiction. The tapering roofline has been lowered, exposing fewer surfaces to the air. The front track has been widened for improved cornering stability. Circling around to the side of the 911, one can see that the exterior mirrors are now mounted directly on the doors resulting in improved aerodynamics as well as a longer wheelbase, and shorter overhangs at both front and rear. The new engines follow the time honored 911 design: six horizontally opposed cylinders providing a lower center of gravity. Output has been increased to 350hp in the 911 Carrera , 400hp in the 911 Carrera S, 475hp in the 911 GT3, 520hp in the 911 Turbo, and 560hp in the 911 Turbo S. This power is transmitted by the introduction of a 7-speed manual gearbox or, optionally, the Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission, which offers gear changes with virtually no interruption in the flow of power. The refined steering wheel features a high-grip smooth-leather rim. Fitted as standard, the 911 has refined sport seats that combine comfort with racing-style support and now feature 4-way power adjustment. The traditional choice of interior options includes innovative additions. A new lighting design package allows you to customize the level of illumination in the footwells, ignition lock, storage compartments, rear compartment, and overhead console. Technical features include a high-resolution, 4.6-inch full VGA TFT color display for viewing onboard computer, audio system, or navigation information. A nine-speaker, 235-watt audio system is standard but can be upgraded to a Bose Surround Sound System or Burmester High-End Surround Sound System. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A95FS183672
Stock: 194068PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 18,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$79,998$5,827 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
Carrera 4S trim. $7,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather, Nav System, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The steering is quick and precise, and overall the 911 gives you a nearly unparalleled sense of control and engagement. It works better the harder you drive it.". AFFORDABILITY: This 911 is priced $7,300 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A98FS124389
Stock: MAJ0487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 14,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$129,900$3,372 Below Market
The Garage - Miami / Florida
ONLY 14K MILES $195,280 MSRP 2015 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S FINISHED IN CARRERA WHITE METALLIC OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. THIS PORSCHE COMES EQUIPPED WITH: 560 HORSEPOWER 3.8 LITER TWIN-TURBO HORIZONTALLY OPPOSED 6 CYLINDER 7-SPEED PDK TRANSMISSION WITH SHIFT PADDLES 20 TURBO S CENTER LOCK FORGED ALLOY WHEELS YELLOW CALIPERS HEATED FRONT SEATS LUGGAGE NET IN PASSENGER FOOTWELL ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF IN GLASS POWER STEERING PLUS BURMESTER HIGH-END INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE SIDE SKIRTS PAINTED INSTRUMENT DIALS IN WHITE PORSCHE CREST ON HEADREST HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM COVERS IN EXTERIOR COLOR ILLUMINATED DOOR-SILL GUARDS IN CARBON FIBER PLUS OWNERS MANUAL AND 2 KEYS. - Contact Rolando Santos at 305-594-2223 or rolando@themiamigarage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A96FS160284
Stock: 60284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-07-2016
- 6,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$87,388$5,504 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
Excellent Condition, Porsche Certified, ONLY 6,555 Miles! Leather Seats, NAV, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, AGATE GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM IN SPEC... Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Rollover Protection System. OPTION PACKAGES: AGATE GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM IN SPECIAL COLOR. Porsche Carrera S with Agate Gray Metallic exterior and Agate Gray interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 7400 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "The steering is quick and precise, and overall the 911 gives you a nearly unparalleled sense of control and engagement. It works better the harder you drive it.". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included during the Certified Warranty period, Trip-Interruption Services, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile new car warranty, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, All coverage expires at 8 years/100,000 total miles, $0 Deductible for warranty repairs, transferable to subsequent owners, All work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioning WHO WE ARE: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XFS155300
Stock: A35500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 7,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,888
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is excited to offer you this LOW, LOW MILE 2015 PORSCHE TURBO S! **Just 7,062 ORIGINAL MILES!!* Absolutely 'LIKE NEW' inside and out! On 7/24/20 we completed a full annual service, brake fluid renew, and 2 rear tires at Porsche dealer here in Newport Beach. It's 'turn key' ready for it's next new owner! Original MSRP was $199,265.00 and includes: Agate Grey Metallic Paint, Leather Interior in Black/Garnet Red, PDK, PCCB's, Sport Seats Plus Backrest Trim in Leather, Seat belts in Guards Red, Instrument dials in Guards Red, Premium Package Plus, Burmester(R) High-End Infotainment Package, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass, Sport Chrono clock dial in Guards Red, Power Steering Plus, Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather, Steering column casing in leather, Seat heating (front), Ventilated Seats (front), Light Design Package, Porsche Crest on headrests, Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather, Storage Compartment Lid with Model Logo, Voice Control, & MORE! This Turbo S is in AMAZING CONDITION and VERY CLEAN! Please reach out to Christian Beyer today at christian.beyer@fmsocal.com with any questions you may have. We look forward to hearing from you! Thank you, Christian
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A99FS160361
Stock: O10767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
