Used 2008 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Dutton Cadillac - Riverside / California

Be the envy of town with our 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD Cabriolet shown off in Carrara White. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder offering 480hp while tethered to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission to send you to 60mph in seconds! This All Wheel Drive Cabriolet comes with traction and stability control to allow optimum power and suspension for sure-footed stability. This Turbo is for the enthusiastic driver looking for bold sophistication and innovative design all in one package! Step inside our Turbo to discover what premium materials feel like. Settle into race-inspired heated leather seating, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with the Porsche crest, enjoy your favorite tunes on the premium sound system while the full-color navigation system guides you to your destination. Also included are a multi-function trip computer, anti-theft system and Chrono Package. Safety features from Porsche include door-mounted side-impact airbags, with driver and front passenger airbags, and Porsche stability management to keep you and your passengers safeguard. With premium levels of prestige and comfort, your Porsche 911 Turbo is ready for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CD29998S788310

Stock: 88310-R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-08-2020