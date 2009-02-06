Used 2008 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 43,611 milesGreat Deal
$59,991$11,639 Below Market
Decosky GMC Buick Chevrolet - Mount Vernon / Ohio
**CLEAN CARFAX**VERY LOW MILES**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**3.6L**V6**TURBOCHARGED**LEATHER SEATS**POWER DRIVER SEAT**POWER PASSENGER SEAT**NAVIGATION**HEATED FRONT SEATS**POWER DOOR LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**HEATED MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**FORGED TURBO ALUMINUM WHEELS**POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF**SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE**158K ORIGINAL MSRP**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29958S789728
Stock: 2342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 33,059 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$65,000$10,856 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29988S708074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,995$9,733 Below Market
PLATINUM MOTOR CARS - Birmingham / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29908S776679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,910 milesGreat Deal
$69,500$9,220 Below Market
Dutton Cadillac - Riverside / California
Be the envy of town with our 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD Cabriolet shown off in Carrara White. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder offering 480hp while tethered to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission to send you to 60mph in seconds! This All Wheel Drive Cabriolet comes with traction and stability control to allow optimum power and suspension for sure-footed stability. This Turbo is for the enthusiastic driver looking for bold sophistication and innovative design all in one package! Step inside our Turbo to discover what premium materials feel like. Settle into race-inspired heated leather seating, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with the Porsche crest, enjoy your favorite tunes on the premium sound system while the full-color navigation system guides you to your destination. Also included are a multi-function trip computer, anti-theft system and Chrono Package. Safety features from Porsche include door-mounted side-impact airbags, with driver and front passenger airbags, and Porsche stability management to keep you and your passengers safeguard. With premium levels of prestige and comfort, your Porsche 911 Turbo is ready for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29998S788310
Stock: 88310-R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 58,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,977$5,808 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BEST PRICE IN THE COUNTRY.... LOW MILEAGE*** DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL***WELL MAINTAINED*** WELL MAINTAINED*** CLEAN CONDITION***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE***Like New!!! Fast Approval Guaranteed!!! 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera. Super Clean interior. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for complete details. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. !!!Broward's # 1 used car dealer!!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29908S776438
Stock: 776438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 19,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$79,990$1,498 Below Market
Land Rover Huntington - Huntington / New York
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Black over an outrageous Special Natural Leather Cocoa interior with matching roof,Steering wheel floor mats and Rear Center console. We see a lot of Porsche turbos and this one stands apart,phenomenal conditional and it drives beautifully! Also equipped with factory Sirius radio a car cover and clear expel paint protection on hood! NON-SMOKER,HEATED SEATS,Adaptive suspension,Convertible roof lining,Convertible roof wind blocker,Makassar Rear Center Console,Makassar Wood Package,Sport Chrono Package Turbo,Sport steering wheel. A 3 year warranty is available for only $3,500 4 year warranty is $4,500. Call Eric Molbegat 24/7 with any questions at 516-749-4864 Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29928S789038
Stock: 9639S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,077 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,900
The Collection of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29948S776202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,368 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$73,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
5-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic Transmission Sport Chrono Pkg Plus Leather Rear Center Console Adaptive Sport Seats Makassar Wood Pkg Carrara White Instrument Dials Park Assist System Leather Seats Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats Stainless Steel Door Entry Guards Thicker Smooth Leather 3-Spoke Steering Wheel Porsche Crest In Headrest Aluminum Drivers Side Foot Rest Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. BASE 911 Turbo Cabriolet 136500 USD 249 Tiptronic S 3420 USD 342 Heated Front Seats 500 USD 635 Parking Assist System 530 USD 640 Sport Chrono Package Turbo 1920 USD 762 PAG Code - Launch code 0 USD 810 Floor Mats in Interior Color 140 USD B4 Carrara White 0 USD P01 Adaptive Sport Seats 1145 USD RA Natural Leather Cocoa 430 USD V5 Cabriolet roof in Cocoa 0 USD X70 Metal Door Sill Model Insignia 415 USD XFJ Instrument Dials Carrara White 860 USD XMZ Rear Center Console - Leather 1260 USD XPA Thicker Steering Wheel-Leather 310 USD XSC Porsche Crest in Headrest 270 USD XXZ Foot Rest Aluminum 250 USD All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29968S788281
Stock: 8S788281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 44,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$64,995$6,174 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE PLUS**LEATHER PCM PACKAGE**TELEPHONE PCM MODULE**3.6 H6 TURBO GAS**AWD**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 3.6L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged, 5-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/MP3-able CD Drive, CD player, Memory seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD Luxury Convertible Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29968S708185
Stock: 31797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 4,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$129,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Porsche 911 GT3 Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to announce the arrival of this incredible Porsche 911 GT3. Finished in Carrara White over Black Full Leather, the 911 GT3 has been driven very few easy miles by two previous owners. Expertly maintained by Authorized Porsche Dealers, it is in pristine condition from top to bottom. The 911 GT3 has been well-respected throughout its life and it shows! This 911 GT3 has been specified with many fine options: - Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB, $8,840) - Navigation ($3,110) - Black Full Leather ($2,995) - Carbon Fiber Package Switch Panel ($2,900) - Interior Stitching in Deviated Color ($2,340) - Adaptive Sport Seats ($2,295) - Wheels Painted Black ($1,815) - Rear Center Console in Carbon Fiber ($1,625) - Illuminated Carbon Fiber Door Entry Guards ($1,280) - Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package ($1,090) - Carbon Fiber Interior Package ($890) - Instrument Dials in Guards Red ($860) - Sound Package Plus ($715) - Sport Chrono Package Plus ($690) - Self-Dimming Mirrors with Rain Sensor ($690) - Carbon Fiber Belt Outlet B Pillars ($450) - Floor Mats with Colored Trim ($405) - Seatbelts in Guards Red ($340) - Aluminum Foot Rest ($250) - Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Color ($200) The 911 GT3 is one of the most razor sharp vehicles on the road today. It utilizes Porsche's racing pedigree through real world experience and a host of ultra-exotic internals in its legendary 3.6L flat-6. A Sport mode allows for more immediate throttle response and opens bypass valves in the exhaust system to let out a shriek that must be heard to be believed. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) ensures comfortable driving on the road and sharpened responses when carving corners. This is a real-deal race car. The accolades speak for themselves!If you are in the market for a Porsche 911 GT3, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC29998S792190
Stock: FC1480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 7,884 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$197,997
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful * 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 * in Black over a Black interior with 7,884 miles. The 911 GT2 is powered by a 3.6L twin-turbocharged horizontally opposed six cylinder engine producing 530 hp and 505 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and aÂ 6-Speed Manual Transmission. This 911 GT2 is further enhanced with the following: Wheel Caps w/ Colored Crest 19" GT2 Wheel Red Taillights Bose Surround Sound System Self Dim Mirrors and Rain Sensor Folding Sports Bucket Seats Sport Chrono Package Navigation Module for PCM Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email mailto:porscheofnorthhouston@eleadtrack.net, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29968S796307
Stock: C8S796307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$92,995
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Meteor Grey Metallic Exterior with Black/Stone Grey Interior Axle-Diffrential Lock Rear Heated Seats 19 Turbo Wheels Standard Seats Manual Gearbox Sport Chrono Package Turbo Floor Mats in Interior Color Two-Tone Leather Interior Meteor Grey Metallic Black/Stone Grey Interior Headlight Cleaner Cvr Ext. Clr Windstop with PorscheLettering Door Entry Grds Stl Steel Illu Exterior Package Painted Carbriolet Roof in Black Standard Rocker Panels Painted Seat Belts in Silver Red Taillights -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29978S708504
Stock: T708504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 27,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,911
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2008 Porsche 911 Meteor Gray Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Yes, Only One owner, Low miles and Manual . It doesn't get any better. Heated Fornt Seats, BOSE, Sport Chrono Package,Parking Assist System and much more . This 911 is mint. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Odometer is 20720 miles below market average! For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29928S775517
Stock: PPP2805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 56,324 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$38,995$4,575 Below Market
High Line Auto Sales - Willowbrook / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29918S775931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,957 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$99,999
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- You won't find another car like this! Options on top of options, low miles, and impeccable condition, inside and out! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29988S784224
Stock: PP3138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 14,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$95,993
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- This is the one!!!!! Services up to date: Coils, Plugs, Belts, Fluids, Clutch Clearbra and Ceramic Pro GT3 Front&Rear Sway Bars Bilstein Coilovers GT2 RS Intercooler SpeedTec Exhaust with 200 Cell Cats LED Taillights DSC Upgrade Module 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 8.5 x 19 Front & 11 x 19 Rear Forged Turbo Wheels, Full Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29958S708274
Stock: P6547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 56,178 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$60,999$5,597 Below Market
Mycars - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29938S788089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,028 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$179,647
Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Full Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 530 hp Midnight Blue MetallicRecent Arrival! Odometer is 7798 miles below market average!The Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29968S796159
Stock: BP51679B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
