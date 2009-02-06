Used 2008 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in White
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    43,611 miles
    Great Deal

    $59,991

    $11,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    33,059 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $65,000

    $10,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    23,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,995

    $9,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in White
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    25,910 miles
    Great Deal

    $69,500

    $9,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    58,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,977

    $5,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    19,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $79,990

    $1,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    51,077 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $38,900

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in White
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    33,368 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $73,995

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    44,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $64,995

    $6,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 GT3 in White
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 GT3

    4,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,900

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    7,884 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $197,997

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    12,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $92,995

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    27,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,911

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    56,324 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,995

    $4,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    11,957 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $99,999

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    14,019 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $95,993

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    56,178 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $60,999

    $5,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    17,028 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $179,647

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Overall Consumer Rating
4.732 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
The funnest car to drive
Mel,06/02/2009
2500rpm's then HOLD ON-the power- handling-color options-fill my fickle, very picky needs! The leather, MUCH FINER than any Bentley- plus you do not have to plug it in at night (like Bentley -Aston-Ferrari- Lambo). The 150,000 is still 100,000 under the competition. Plus it ALWAYS STARTS! LOVE-LOVE IT.
Report abuse
