Overall rating

Sports car engines are like steaks. The question is, "How do you like yours?" For purists, there's nothing like the wailing crescendo of a non-turbocharged Porsche flat-6. That's where the 911 legend started and still lives on; the Turbo, they'll tell you, was always an interloper. If you're a purist by that definition, you might be skeptical about the 2017 Porsche 911.

But if you're like everyone else, you're going to love it.

That's because almost every 911 is turbocharged for 2017, including the base 911 Carrera (370 horsepower) and the Carrera S (420 hp). Consequently, you no longer have to scream toward redline in order to extract stunning performance, although these engines still sound and feel at home when running hard. Again, purists might be perturbed, but for the rest of the driving public, it just means the 2017 911 is more thrilling, more of the time. Squeeze the throttle from rest and you're greeted with an almost instant shove as the turbo-enhanced torque presses you back into your seat. It's the end of the 911 as we know it, and we're guessing most shoppers feel just fine.

But if you're one of those purists and you haven't yet turned away in disgust, know that Porsche's got a bone to throw your way for 2017. It's called the 911 R, and it employs a non-turbocharged 4.0-liter, 500-hp flat-6 poached from the race-bred GT3 RS. Unlike the current-generation GT3 family, the 911 R comes with a conventional six-speed manual transmission, too. On the downside, the R's base price is up near $200,000, so purists will need to be particularly flush with cash going forward.

Throw in the other changes for 2017 -- standard Porsche Active Suspension Management, freshened exterior styling (including new taillights and front LED accent lights that are now aligned with the air intakes, except on the 911 R), upgraded infotainment features and more -- and it's safe to say that the quintessential sports car just got even better. Of course, if you're bringing 911 money to the table, you've got a number of desirable alternatives to consider. There's the Jaguar F-Type R with its fire-breathing supercharged V8, the stunningly fast Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, the equally enthralling Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the relatively exotic Audi R8, and those are just a few that come to mind. But for our money, there's no sports car that does it all better than the 2017 Porsche 911.

Every 2017 Porsche 911 is outfitted with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and front seat side airbags that protect both the body and head. The convertible features automatically deploying rollover bars that ordinarily remain hidden behind the rear seats.

Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard. The optional adaptive cruise control feature is bundled with a forward collision mitigation system that first issues audible and visual warnings, then automatically applies the brakes if no action is taken.

In Edmunds brake testing, previous 911 models of this generation have stopped in about 100 feet on average, putting them up there with the shortest-stopping cars we've tested.