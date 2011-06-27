  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2017 Porsche 911 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Handling prowess is impeccable
  • New turbocharged engines are more powerful and economical
  • Interior defines premium in every way
  • Customization possibilities are endless
  • Options list includes many items you would expect as standard
  • New six-cylinder engines don't have quite the same roar as before
List Price Range
$85,325 - $159,888
Used 911 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Sports car engines are like steaks. The question is, "How do you like yours?" For purists, there's nothing like the wailing crescendo of a non-turbocharged Porsche flat-6. That's where the 911 legend started and still lives on; the Turbo, they'll tell you, was always an interloper. If you're a purist by that definition, you might be skeptical about the 2017 Porsche 911.

But if you're like everyone else, you're going to love it.

That's because almost every 911 is turbocharged for 2017, including the base 911 Carrera (370 horsepower) and the Carrera S (420 hp). Consequently, you no longer have to scream toward redline in order to extract stunning performance, although these engines still sound and feel at home when running hard. Again, purists might be perturbed, but for the rest of the driving public, it just means the 2017 911 is more thrilling, more of the time. Squeeze the throttle from rest and you're greeted with an almost instant shove as the turbo-enhanced torque presses you back into your seat. It's the end of the 911 as we know it, and we're guessing most shoppers feel just fine.

But if you're one of those purists and you haven't yet turned away in disgust, know that Porsche's got a bone to throw your way for 2017. It's called the 911 R, and it employs a non-turbocharged 4.0-liter, 500-hp flat-6 poached from the race-bred GT3 RS. Unlike the current-generation GT3 family, the 911 R comes with a conventional six-speed manual transmission, too. On the downside, the R's base price is up near $200,000, so purists will need to be particularly flush with cash going forward.

Throw in the other changes for 2017 -- standard Porsche Active Suspension Management, freshened exterior styling (including new taillights and front LED accent lights that are now aligned with the air intakes, except on the 911 R), upgraded infotainment features and more -- and it's safe to say that the quintessential sports car just got even better. Of course, if you're bringing 911 money to the table, you've got a number of desirable alternatives to consider. There's the Jaguar F-Type R with its fire-breathing supercharged V8, the stunningly fast Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, the equally enthralling Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the relatively exotic Audi R8, and those are just a few that come to mind. But for our money, there's no sports car that does it all better than the 2017 Porsche 911.

Every 2017 Porsche 911 is outfitted with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and front seat side airbags that protect both the body and head. The convertible features automatically deploying rollover bars that ordinarily remain hidden behind the rear seats.

Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard. The optional adaptive cruise control feature is bundled with a forward collision mitigation system that first issues audible and visual warnings, then automatically applies the brakes if no action is taken.

In Edmunds brake testing, previous 911 models of this generation have stopped in about 100 feet on average, putting them up there with the shortest-stopping cars we've tested.

2017 Porsche 911 models

The 2017 Porsche 911 is offered as a coupe, retractable-roof coupe (Targa) or soft-top convertible (Cabriolet) in a wide variety of models.

The base model 2017 911 Carrera starts with 19-inch staggered-width alloy wheels with summer tires, adaptive suspension dampers (PASM), automatic bi-xenon headlights with LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way power-adjustable front seats (with manual fore-aft), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery and trim, a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, WiFi connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, dual USB ports, dual SD-card slots, satellite/HD radio and 11GB of digital music storage. The convertible features a power-operated soft top and wind deflector.

The Carrera S adds a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels and a torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV).

The Carrera 4 and 4S (Carrera-based) and Targa 4 and 4S (Carrera S-based) feature all-wheel drive and wider rear fenders, but are otherwise equipped similarly to their rear-wheel-drive counterparts, as are the convertible versions of the Carrera 4 and 4S.

The 911 Turbo gets a major engine upgrade, all-wheel drive, a power-retractable front spoiler, a fixed rear spoiler with articulating wing elements, various other aesthetic and functional body revisions, a rear-wheel-steering feature to tighten the turning radius and improve high-speed stability (optional on the Carrera S family), a more advanced torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus), adaptive LED headlights, the Sport Chrono package (dynamic engine mounts, stopwatch, turbo overboost function for temporarily increased torque, additional performance driving aids), 10-way power seats with four-way power lumbar and memory settings, extended leather trim and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Turbo S turns up the boost and adds active stabilizer bars (PDCC), ceramic-composite brake rotors (PCCB), 14-way power front seats with adjustable side bolsters and carbon-fiber interior trim.

Many of the higher-end items are available as options on lesser trims. Other add-ons include alternative wheel designs, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, roof rack mounting points, a sunroof (coupe only), keyless entry and ignition, adaptive cruise control (with automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation) and a 12-speaker Burmester audio system.

As with any Porsche, you can also customize the 911 to your heart's (and hopefully wallet's) content, adding everything from colorful Porsche crests on the seats to leather trim on the climate vent slats.

Finally, the track-focused 911 GT3 and GT3 RS models are on hiatus as of this writing, but the new two-seat 911 R ably fills the void. Utilizing a six-speed manual transmission and the 4.0-liter engine from the GT3 RS, the 911 R promises a pure mechanical experience, aided by lightweight body panels, an available lightweight battery and deleted climate control and infotainment systems (they can be added back as options). The R also has a unique front fascia with offset running lights above the intakes, as on previous 911s of this generation, and its adaptive rear spoiler sits flush with the body by default for a cleaner look than the heavily winged GT3 and GT3 RS. The chassis is derived from the GT3 and includes the rear-steering system that's standard on the Turbo and Turbo S, as well as the carbon-ceramic brakes from the Turbo S. Additional upgrades include special 20-inch wheels, a dual-outlet center-mounted sport exhaust, PTV, dynamic engine mounts, a sport-tuned version of PASM, adjustable chassis settings for race use, carbon-fiber-trimmed sport seats and dashboard inlays, a synthetic suede headliner and a sport steering wheel.

The 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera, Carrera 4 and Targa 4 models are motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (flat-6) engine rated at 370 hp and 331 pound-feet of torque, while the S and 4S variants receive an upgraded version of the same engine with 420 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque.

The 911 Turbo steps up to a turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that cranks out 540 hp and 486 lb-ft (523 lb-ft with overboost). The Turbo S goes nuts with a tweaked version of that engine rated at 580 hp and 516 lb-ft (553 lb-ft with overboost).

Rear-wheel drive is standard on the lower 911 range, as is a seven-speed manual transmission, while the "4" signifies all-wheel drive. The Turbo and Turbo S come standard with Porsche's PDK seven-speed automated manual (optional on the lesser trims) and AWD.

The above-mentioned Sport Chrono package adds the overboost function (Turbo and Turbo S) and a hard-core Sport Plus driving mode that includes a racy shift program and launch control on PDK cars, while manual 911s with this package get an amusing "Gearshift Assistant" gauge that tells you when to shift.

Then there's the rear-wheel-drive 911 R, which gets a standard six-speed manual transmission and a non-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-6 rated at 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 911 Turbo S blasted to 60 mph in a sizzling 3.0 seconds flat, and that was before the 20-hp bump for 2017.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is quite good overall by sports car standards. The base Carrera achieves 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) with the PDK transmission. As you climb through the lineup with ever-increasing performance, fuel economy drops by about 1 mpg until you reach the Turbo S that is rated at 21 mpg combined. Where applicable, the manual transmission reduces fuel economy by about 1 mpg compared to the PDK.

Driving

The right engine for your 2017 Porsche 911 is a matter of personal taste, but they're all fantastic. The base 3.0-liter turbo flat-6 has the low-end punch that its non turbocharged 3.4-liter predecessor lacked, yet it doesn't mind yowling past 7,000 rpm when the mood strikes. The Carrera S takes the same 3.0-liter engine to new heights in terms of output, but in our view, the price premium for this model is now less compelling given the similar character of the regular Carrera's engine. Both transmissions confirm that Porsche is at the top of its engineering game -- whether manual or automatic, shifters don't get any better than this, and it's worth noting that the manual now utilizes a two-disc clutch design that reduces the clutch pedal effort.

As you might expect, the Turbo and Turbo S take acceleration to extremes with their larger turbocharged engines. But the headline grabber for 2017 is the manual-transmission 911 R, a thrill machine through and through that extracts 500 hp from its non turbocharged flat-6 at an astonishing 8,250 rpm. This is the 911 that we frankly thought Porsche would never build once the GT3 and GT3 RS switched exclusively to the PDK transmission. The stealthy styling -- much more base 911 than boy-racer GT3 -- is the cherry on top for less outgoing 911 enthusiasts.

In everyday driving, the 2017 Porsche 911 won't be confused with a luxury car, but now that the adaptive PASM suspension comes standard, the car's daily livability is at an all-time high. Forget about comfort and easy-to-drive considerations for a moment, though; you really need to drive the 911 hard to let its decades of high-performance heritage shine through. The steering is quick and precise, and overall you'll feel a nearly unparalleled sense of control and engagement. It works better the harder you drive it, and that kind of magic is hard to resist when you're making a purchasing decision.

Interior

The 911's interior is exquisitely trimmed and constructed; even in this elevated price range, it feels worth every penny. The control layout is decidedly button-heavy, though, particularly on the high center console, which evokes airplane cockpits with its apparent complexity. But you get used to the logical button placement quickly, and drivers will appreciate being able to access many functions with one click, as opposed to going through a series of menus à la BMW's iDrive interface.

The key update inside for 2017 is the revised Porsche Communications Management infotainment system (PCM), which is standard on every 911. The updated 7-inch touchscreen now accepts smartphone-style swiping and pinching gestures, and it can recognize finger-written number and letter inputs for navigation functions, which have themselves been upgraded with quicker response times and online searchability via the newly standard WiFi connectivity. Furthermore, PCM adds Apple CarPlay compatibility for 2017, though Android Auto is not currently offered.

As expected of Porsche, the 911 offers ample headroom and legroom in its form-fitting front seats. Those seats can be specified in a few different forms, with varying degrees of adjustability and lateral bolstering, but even the base partial-power chairs provide superb support for both long-distance and enthusiastic driving. The rear "seats," however, are very small; most 911 owners know them better for the seatbacks that flip down to become useful cargo shelves. The front trunk (remember, there's an engine in the back) measures a paltry 5.1 cubic feet -- and it's even smaller in the 911 R.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Porsche 911.

5(81%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A high-performance car for daily driving
Gearhead1,08/25/2017
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Six months into my 2017 Graphite Blue Metallic 911. Got the Sports Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust (a must), and PDK. No sunroof to reduce weight and keep the center of gravity closer to the pavement. I drive the car daily. Very comfortable (if you're not overweight), but not soft on the road. If you want soft, get an old Cadillac. The new turbo motor actually gives better low-end power than previous 911s, allowing one to exit corners swiftly. Little lag in Normal mode, but non-existent in Sports mode or the track-worthy Sports Plus mode. Whistling, swooshing, and rumbly exhaust every time there's a downshift is downright addictive. Steering, perfect. Visibility, perfect. Handling, perfect. My third Porsche. I've owned all the following: Audi R8 V10, Lambo Gallardo, Aston Vanquish, Viper, Lotus Elise, M6, but the new 911 gives me the thrill of a near-supercar on a daily basis. If you can get one, you won't be disappointed.
A dream to drive
John M,08/28/2016
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Don't hesitate. The best car made. I drive it every day, and have literally no complaints. Traded in a 2015 911S for the new 2017. So light and nimble, and love the turbo. The new styling additions are just beautiful. Worth every penny, and such a joy to drive!
"You're Hooked after the 1st test drive"
"Car Lover",03/01/2017
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
The 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera is an Amazing vehicle. I've owned several Porsches and by far, the new 911 is the Best! The car is quick, handling is precise, and very comfortable for a 2-dr sport car. There's more room is this vehicle than you expect for a true Sport Car. Firing up the engine, and you'll fall in love with the sound with or without Sport Exhaust. Every time I drive my new 911, I tell myself "It doesn't get better than this". Inside and out this vehicle is a Perfect 10.
991.2=991*100!
Pete,08/26/2016
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Owned a 2014 911 Cabrio for two years. Loved it, but a bit shy on torque/performance and lacked some essential safety equipment. Loved it with top down, but concerning blind spots with top up, particularly difficult to park without rear view camera. Targa reintroduced shortly after my '14 purchase; loved the lines on that car from first glance. Took delivery of a stunning graphite grey/white '17 Targa 4S last week. Amazing how different this new car is. Instant throttle response from any RPM, tracks even better than the '14, and new blind spot warning system coupled with rear view camera has removed any slight issues I had with the '14. A pleasure to drive whether softly cruising or driving hard. A true sport car that is an able touring driver combines to make an overall driving experience unlike any other. A head-turner worth every penny. At 6'4" this car has front room unlike any other I tested (tried them all).
See all 16 reviews of the 2017 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
370 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
580 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Porsche 911 features & specs

More about the 2017 Porsche 911

Used 2017 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2017 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M), and Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera is priced between $82,981 and$90,412 with odometer readings between 19283 and39245 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S is priced between $92,481 and$104,990 with odometer readings between 5960 and22774 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is priced between $103,578 and$106,888 with odometer readings between 11493 and25554 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 is priced between $107,997 and$107,997 with odometer readings between 10199 and10199 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced between $159,888 and$159,888 with odometer readings between 5663 and5663 miles.

Which used 2017 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2017 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $82,981 and mileage as low as 5663 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Porsche 911.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 911 lease specials

