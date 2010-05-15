Used 2001 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    113,962 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $12,999

    $1,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,900

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Turbo

    36,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    15,316 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,000

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    65,633 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,950

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Turbo

    38,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Turbo

    32,061 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,750

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Turbo

    50,914 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,980

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    72,971 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,978

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    58,189 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    81,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    87,350 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    98,366 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,777

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo in Gray
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Turbo

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,959

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Turbo

    42,495 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,888

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

    88,601 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,963

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911
    used

    2001 Porsche 911

    101,082 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Gray
    used

    2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    47,101 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2001 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
4.937 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (11%)
Best Car I have ever owned
Melanie,05/15/2010
We have a small car collection (including an Audi R8 and Audi RS6), the Porsche is not the quickest in the group but it is the most reliable. Its a C4 with the sports package. The C4 corners better than either Audi and there is nothing to compare to the freeing feeling of driving the Porsche with the top down! I have replaced the sound system and added navigation and a radar detector. The car now has 60k mi on it and I have not had one mechanical problem.The battery had to be replaced once and general maintenance that's it! The Audis have had numerous problems and they are both years younger. You cannot beat the elegance, classic style, performance, and reliability of this piece of art!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings