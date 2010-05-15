Used 2001 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 113,962 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$12,999$1,970 Below Market
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900$1,927 Below Market
- 36,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$42,990
- 15,316 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$45,000
- 65,633 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,950
- 38,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,990
- 32,061 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$49,750
- 50,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$46,980
- 72,971 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,978
- 58,189 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,900
- 81,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
- 87,350 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$19,995
- 98,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$39,959
- 42,495 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$44,888
- 88,601 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,963
- used
2001 Porsche 911101,082 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,500
- 47,101 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911
Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Melanie,05/15/2010
We have a small car collection (including an Audi R8 and Audi RS6), the Porsche is not the quickest in the group but it is the most reliable. Its a C4 with the sports package. The C4 corners better than either Audi and there is nothing to compare to the freeing feeling of driving the Porsche with the top down! I have replaced the sound system and added navigation and a radar detector. The car now has 60k mi on it and I have not had one mechanical problem.The battery had to be replaced once and general maintenance that's it! The Audis have had numerous problems and they are both years younger. You cannot beat the elegance, classic style, performance, and reliability of this piece of art!
