Used 2001 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Synonymous with excellence and pulse-pounding driving excitement, our 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe is incredible in Jet Black Metallic! High performance is close at hand when your fire up the TurboCharged 3.6 Liter 6 Cylinder and feel 415hp jump to your command. Enjoy nimble handling with ultimate thrills in this All Wheel Drive Coupe! Examine the photos of our Turbo and you'll see it's sculpted to aerodynamic perfection - boasting the iconic good looks you desire with the modern innovations you demand. It's well-suited to daily use with a wealth of top-shelf conveniences including supportive seating with bolsters, a sunroof, leather trim, and incredible Bose audio. Our Porsche provides peace of mind with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, and front-seat side airbags. Driving enthusiasts agree that this 911 Turbo coupe offers everything you're looking for and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB29961S686613

Stock: 10221A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-26-2019