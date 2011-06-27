  1. Home
2012 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple models
  • precise steering
  • effortless acceleration
  • powerful brakes
  • all-wheel-drive option
  • spacious cockpit
  • surprisingly fuel-efficient
  • highly customizable.
  • Option prices add up quickly.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a new 2012 Porsche 911 entering the mix this year, the definitive sports car continues to improve. With so many variants available, there's probably one that fits your needs.

Vehicle overview

While most cars are redesigned every now and then, there is one that evolves slowly over time. This is the Porsche 911, an iconic sports car with a shape that is as recognizable today as when the model was first introduced in 1963. And for the 2012 Porsche 911, you have the chance to actually see the process of evolution in action, because an all-new 991 car is being introduced even as the previous-generation car continues to be sold.

Porsche will be selling this new 911 alongside the "old" 911, so no doubt there will be quite a bit of confusion from a shopping standpoint about the 2012 Porsche 911. To help clarify the two, we'll refer to them here using Porsche's technical code names for each platform: "991" for the new car and "997" for the old one. Initially, the new-generation 991 will only include the Carrera and Carrera S models in coupe body styles. The models of the previous-generation 997 will continue to be sold until their specific 991-type replacements come to market.

From the outside, the more notable changes for the 991 include larger oval headlights, pronounced flares for the wheel arches and slimmer LED taillights. Inside the cabin, you'll find some styling cues from the Carrera GT supercar and Panamera sedan, notably a new center console that extends to the dash and places the gear selector closer to the steering wheel. In the back, where all Porsche 911 engines reside, the Carrera S sports a 350-horsepower 3.4-liter flat-6 engine, while the Carrera S gets a 400-hp 3.8-liter. Either can be had with a new seven-speed manual or dual-clutch automated manual transmission. Other changes for the new 911 include electric-assist power steering and updated suspension designs for improvements in handling and comfort.

Once you factor in the number of 997 variants still in the 911 portfolio, there's likely to be at least one 911 that will satisfy any driving enthusiast with access to between $80,000 and $245,000. A choice from the more affordable part of the spectrum makes for a highly proficient car for sport touring, while a choice from the upper end can vie for all-out track supremacy. This vast range of choices also widens the selection of rivals that include the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi R8, Jaguar XK, Lotus Evora, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and Nissan GT-R. But when it comes to a highly evolved and refined front runner, there is no substitute for the 2012 Porsche 911.

2012 Porsche 911 models

The 2012 Porsche 911 is available in a dizzying array of variants. As this model year marks the debut of the all-new 991 generation, things get even more confusing, as some of the previous-generation 997 variants will also be sold as 2012 models. The first 991 models will include the Carrera and Carrera S, but there will be a few 997 Carrera and S 2012 models available as production concludes. Confused yet? It gets worse. Initially, the 991 Carrera and Carrera S will only be available as coupes, with convertible models to follow along with a multitude of other 911 models.

The all-new 2012 Porsche 911 (991) Carrera and Carrera S feature 19-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, partial leather upholstery, four-way power-adjustable sport seats with manual fore/aft, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather seats, a faux suede headliner, a touchscreen electronics interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Carrera S version has this equipment plus 20-inch wheels, a more powerful engine, larger brakes and an active suspension with selectable Sport or Normal driving modes. The larger wheels and active suspension are available options on the Carrera.

Stand-alone options include polished aluminum exterior trim, front and rear parking sensors, a rear window wiper, folding mirrors, a sunroof, ceramic composite brakes, a torque-vectoring differential, variable power steering, a sport exhaust, full leather seats, a full leather interior, 14-way power sport seats with driver memory, Sport Seat Plus (18-way power seats with more side bolstering) and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

There are also bundled options. The Sport Chrono package includes dynamic engine mounts, a dash-top stopwatch, a performance display, adjustable drive settings,  shift light for manual-equipped cars, launch control for PDK cars and a steering wheel display for sport modes. The Premium package comes with auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive xenon headlights, headlight washers and heated power sport seats. The Premium Package Plus adds ventilated seats, keyless ignition/entry and ambient interior lighting. The Bose Audio package has a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system and a six-disc changer. There's also an even more premium Burmeister audio package. Other options include various choices for interior trim materials and leather upholstery, multifunction and sport steering wheels and voice control.

The 997-generation models that carry over into 2012 are available in coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles for the Carrera and Turbo models, while the Targa model is essentially a hatchback coupe with a large sunroof and rear hatch made from glass. All-wheel drive and larger rear fenders are added to the Turbo models and any 911 with "4" in its name. The bigger rear fenders are also found on the GTS. The GT3, GT3 RS, GT3 RS 4.0 and GT2 RS are coupe only.

The 997-type Carrera and Targa trims feature standard 18-inch wheels, single-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery and power-reclining front seats (with manual fore-aft and height adjustment).

The Cabriolet includes a power soft top, while the Targa includes a bigger, more complex sunroof and a rear hatch, both made from glass. A special-edition Carrera Black Edition model is offered for the coupe and Cabriolet; it basically comes with more standard equipment (at a discounted price) and black exterior paint. The S trims add a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension and a smaller-diameter steering wheel. The GTS gets more power, special wheels and unique design flourishes for the exterior, plus faux-suede trim for the seats, shift lever and steering wheel.

The Turbo adds 19-inch wheels, a more aggressive suspension tune, unique body styling, full power front seats, a full leather interior, auto-dimming interior and driver-side mirrors and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound system. The Turbo S adds more power, an automated manual transmission, carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive sport seats and the availability of special two-tone interior color schemes. Besides engine and body style attributes, most extra features available on upper trims are optional on lower trims.

The ultra high-performance variations of the 997-type 911 delete the rear jump seats. The GT3 gets 19-inch center-lock wheels, a limited-slip differential, enhanced suspension and brakes, a unique body kit, full underbody paneling, manual-adjustable sport seats and faux-suede trim for the seats, steering wheel and shifter. Features like Bluetooth and the iPod/USB audio interface are options and the stereo is downgraded to a four-speaker unit. The GT3 RS gets more horsepower, an even more aggressive suspension tune, a lightweight plastic rear window, a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing and unique bodywork trim. The GT3 RS 4.0 is similar, but gets a bigger engine.

The top-of-the-line GT2 RS essentially takes the GT3 RS and adds a more powerful version of the Turbo's engine -- albeit with rear-wheel drive. Also included are carbon-ceramic brakes, a more aggressive aero package, carbon-fiber body panels and styling flourishes. The GT2 and GT3 variants can be equipped with many of the regular 911's optional items, but not all. The optional upgraded stereo for these cars is the Carrera's base nine-speaker system, and there are a number of further performance upgrades available as well.

2012 Highlights

For the 2012 Porsche 911, there are actually two generations of the car on sale. An all-new Porsche 911 debuts and it's longer, wider, lighter and more powerful than before. Initially, this new car will be offered only as a coupe in Carrera and Carrera S trims. Meanwhile, the previous-generation 911 continues to be sold, and it carries over from last year without any significant changes and in a variety of different forms.

Performance & mpg

The all-new, 991-type version of the 2012 Porsche 911 is powered by a rear-mounted, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, continuing a tradition that goes back 48 years to the first 911. The new 991 models feature a standard seven-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual (known as PDK) is available as an option.

The 991 Carrera sports a 3.4-liter engine producing 350 hp and 287 pound-feet of torque. Porsche estimates it will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds for the PDK. The Carrera S is powered by a 3.8-liter engine that makes 400 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Carrera S went from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, while a PDK car did it in 3.9 seconds.

Most of the 997 models that carry over are offered with a six-speed manual transmission, while PDK is standard on the Turbo S and optional on all but GT3 models. All-wheel drive is included on the Turbo, Turbo S and any model with 4 in its name.

The Carrera and Targa get a 3.6-liter unit with 345 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque. The S models get a 3.8-liter unit with 385 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets bumped up to 408 hp in the Carrera GTS and Speedster or when equipped with the Carrera S Powerkit. Expect these 911s to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds or less. Fuel economy for these engines is quite strong for a sports car, averaging 21 or 22 mpg combined.

The Turbo has a twin-turbocharged version of the Carrera S engine that produces 500 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. An overboost function cranks the torque output to 516 lb-ft. In Edmunds performance testing with a PDK-equipped car, this engine was enough to hit 60 in a staggering 3.2 seconds. The Turbo S should be even quicker, with 530 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque and standard PDK.

The GT3 reverts to a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter good for 435 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. As in all the high-performance GT 911s, a six-speed manual is mandatory. In performance testing, it hit 60 mph in 4 seconds flat. The GT3 RS gets a bump up to 450 hp, while the GT3 RS 4.0 gets a 4.0-liter flat-6 that produces 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque.

Finally, the GT2 RS gets a version of the Turbo S engine, but with a whopping 620 hp. Given that it only has the rear wheels for traction and the manual standard, expect it to be about equal to the Turbo in a straight line.

Safety

Every 2012 Porsche 911 comes with antilock ventilated disc brakes, stability control and front, side and side curtain airbags. The new 991 models also include knee airbags for the driver and front passenger.

In Edmunds brake testing, the new 991 Carrera S came to a stop from 60 mph in an astounding 98 feet. Despite being of an older design, the 997 Carrera 4 and the Turbo still stopped in 104 feet. The GT3 stopped in 99 feet. Given this excellent performance, you'd only need the available ceramic composite brakes if you frequent high-performance driving events.

Driving

Any fears that Porsche might screw up its iconic 911 with the new 991 generation are completely unfounded. The 911 remains an extraordinary car, but now it meets an even higher standard of handling and delivers even more cornering grip. The 991's new electric-assisted steering doesn't quite match the 997's hydraulic-boosted setup for feel, but the system remains incredibly precise, just as before. The new flat-6 engine produces strong acceleration and sounds fantastic doing it. At the same time, the revised suspension also makes the new 911 more comfortable over long distances, improving the car's ability to be an everyday sports car.

As for the 997 models that remain for 2012, we can't say you'll be disappointed. In many ways, the new 991-type 911 simply improves something that didn't really need fixing. It's important to note, though, that the bulk of 911 variants still belong to this generation, from the regular Carrera to the hard-core, 620-hp GT2 RS. All are great to drive, but the GT models certainly require more skilled hands to properly get the most from their talents. The Turbo, in particular, is an absolute rocket, producing truly amazing acceleration.

To get the best acceleration regardless of variant or generation, Porsche's PDK transmission is the way to go. Besides its performance credentials, it's also good for those who would rather not operate the clutch by themselves. For those who enjoy living with three pedals, Porsche's old-fashioned manual is one of the finest around -- even if its human operator can't match the gear-changing speed of PDK. The new 991 is also the first production car to feature a seven-speed manual for improved fuel economy. It sounds weird, and the shift pattern embossed on the cue-ball-shaped knob looks even weirder, but in operation it's just another upshift to the right of 5th.

Interior

Whether you're looking into the new 991 Porsche 911 or the outgoing 997 generation, exceptional build quality and superior materials are consistent throughout the varied lineup. Leather surfaces are top-notch and plastics are convincingly grained to match.

The redesigned 911 interior features a center console that sweeps upwards, creating a unified bridge between the center armrest and dash that's similar to the design Porsche uses for its Panamera sedan. The upside is that the gearshift is conveniently placed closer to the steering wheel; the downside is that the cabin feels less open and spacious than before. The new car's longer wheelbase also translates to added legroom, but only by 1 inch for the front seats. Rear seats also benefit from added legroom, but are still barely suitable even for small children. Realistically, their flip-down seatbacks create a useful parcel shelf big enough to hold a golf bag.

Either 911 generation provide supportive front bucket seats that do a great job of holding both driver and passenger in place while cornering. Roomy footwells and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel mean the 911 can accommodate drivers of nearly all sizes. Interior controls are relatively simple to operate, and items like navigation, Bluetooth, the iPod interface and ventilated seats help make this sports car a viable daily driver.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Porsche 911.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My New 2012-- 911 Carrerra S PDK Coupe
motorhead22,02/27/2012
I really want to drive this car to California, or at least to the track at Lime Rock. This car puts a grin on me from ear to ear. I was hesitant when I traded my 09 Turbo stick coupe for this PDK 911S Coupe, but I am totally pleased with the decision.No regrets. Its a better more sophisticated car. Far less of a go kart, much more stable, smooth and luxurious. Did I say fast, oh yes..useable fast and snarly when you push it.The front end is no longer bouncy and light. Far better exhaust note, like a ferrari, with pops, blips,growls and attitude. The PDK is impressive, and in sport plus it rocks The elec steering feels great. Rock solid and a snake in the turns. This is a drivers car!
911 coupe s (991 version with PDK)
rad97,11/09/2012
What a nice car! I have had the previous version with both cabriolet and coupe s and this version is significantly better than both. It's like having 2 cars in one. If you want to push it, it's a Porsche and responds instantly. If you want to drive sedately, then it can be comfortable and composed. The new steering and suspension are top notch; not too stiff, but keeps the car flat when pushed. The PDK is the best; forget about the manual. Only downsides are the price and no place for your sunglasses or phone. User interface is also not the easiest with the touchscreen, but that's just nitpicking. If you can afford it get it.
Deutschland Express
Droz,04/03/2018
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
Ist sports car outside of American muscle cars. This pocket rocket rocks! Getting in and out is a bit of a struggle for a 71 yr. old but once you are seated, it is very comfortable. This Carrera GTS 4 holds the road like fly paper. Running the Smoky's or the popular Dragon, you are in control all the way. Get lots of complements on the car and Fall runs with the top down is a rush. Granted there is the sticker shock factor but what engineering, the six speed manual is a short smooth throw. 1st gear winds up fast, second is when she starts to bite, third, you are on to warp speed and the rest is velvet. There is a Porsche club (PCA) where you meet some great people and go on drive outs and over nighters as well as social nights. In all it is a great car, if your a gear head or just like pop out the pipe, you will not be disappointed with this car.
911 Targa 4S
W Morgan,01/11/2017
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
Great car that checks all the boxes. It's fun, fast, fuel efficient, all weather, looks good and is reliable.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
530 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Porsche 911 features & specs

More About This Model

We screwed up.

Programming the 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S's navigation system, we failed to choose the "fastest" route ourselves. Instead we left it to the computer's default setting, which spit out the "shortest" route from Inside Line's test facility in Nowhere, California back to Santa Barbara's Biltmore Hotel, where a truck was waiting to haul the supercar to the airport so it could be flown back to Germany.

Best. Mistake. Ever.

The "shortest" route avoided all freeways. It put us on two of California's greatest driving roads, state highways CA-166 and CA-33 that cut over and through the Santa Ynez mountain range.

The car self-selected awesomeness. It wanted to go for a ride.

Giddy. Flat-Out Giddy
Porsche claims 394 horsepower for the 911, but that's quantity. It's quality that matters. It's amazing what miracles direct injection, variable timing, a sky-high 12.5:1 compression ratio and a lightweight reciprocating assembly can work. Do the math. With 394 hp from 3.8 liters, the Carrera S engine has a specific output of 103.7 hp per liter. Not bad considering it's not even turbocharged.

Once the Carrera S flat-6 passes 4,000 rpm, the variable valve timing and lift systems kick in and torque production shoots up. The meat of the power band is between 4,500 and 6,500 rpm, where the torque production stays close to its 325 pound-feet peak. The fuel cutoff sits at 7,800 rpm.

At the test track, the best launches were clutch drops around 5,000 rpm. With the new suspension design taming the wheel hop that plagued previous 911s, the 3,277-pound 2012 Carrera S flew to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds with the traction control system turned off (4.4 seconds with a foot of rollout as on a drag strip) and slammed through the quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds at 113.2 mph. Porsche says the PDK-equipped car (which has launch control) is quicker and should hit 60 mph in under 4 seconds.

Under hard acceleration the Carrera S rocks back on its haunches and unloads the front tires. This is, after all, still a rear-engine 911. But it's not as pronounced as before and may be as much a function of an algorithm built into the optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) suspension system as actual physical forces.

All Them Gears
Here's the deal with the world's first production seven-speed manual transmission for cars: It's just like a six-speed, but with one more gear! Shocker.

In the manual transmission, 6th is a 0.88:1 overdrive and 7th gear is a super-deep 0.71:1 overdrive (the final-drive gears run 3.44:1). Because the engine's torque production is so generous, it can, in fact, pull that during cruises without requiring downshifts every time it encounters the slightest incline. And that allows, just as the ultra-deep overdrive in Corvettes and Vipers does, very low engine speeds during those cruises.

In sum, this is a Porsche that turns only about 2,000 rpm when floating over freeway slab at 70 mph. That's impressive in the context of the engine's relatively modest 3.8-liter displacement. It also helps deliver decent mileage, as the car returned an average of 19.3 mpg during mixed driving.

The manual's shift action is slick, precise and intuitive. It doesn't feel particularly light, but it's hard to screw up even when skipping gears as in a 6-to-4 downshift for passing.

Structurally Sound
When we crested the spine of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the 5,000 feet of altitude and a recent rain left much of CA-33 covered in a sheet of thin ice. As we dove carefully into each corner, the ice cracked beneath the wheels, sending crystals shooting into the inner fenders. The result was a staccato reverberating through the 911's interior.

Earlier in the day, we had put the 911 on our new Rotary Lift to get a better look at its chassis (Check out the photos). The steel and aluminum structure of Porsche's latest is an acoustic marvel with perfect pitch, and its sense of impregnability is otherworldly. It's also bigger than before. This 991-series 911 has grown 3.9 inches in wheelbase and 2.2 inches in overall length compared to the outgoing 997. However, this 911 is still a car of extreme intimacy.

From the driver seat it's still possible to reach out and touch virtually any point in the cockpit. You can't drum your fingernails on the windshield without taking your hands off the steering wheel as you could in the old air-cooled 911s, but it's close-coupled in a way that Corvettes, Aston Martins and Ferraris aren't.

It all results in the driver feeling sewn into the 911's structure unlike in any other sports car. When the 911 turns, it pivots around the driver's coccyx. The polar moment of inertia seems to be located right where the driver's frontal and parietal lobes abut one another.

Rotational
Strafing down from the top of the ridge on CA-33 toward the town of Ojai, we also became impressed with the 911's spectacular new turning headlights that are so brilliant we could see mice scurrying across the road in the middle of a corner. And it was here where we marveled at how much better this car sounds when its louder sport exhaust system is engaged.

With the corners at lower altitudes ice-free, the Carrera S's handling ability grew ever more apparent. We were diving in at ever-higher speeds and braking progressively later and later. The new electromechanical power steering isn't perfect, but there's still plenty of magic in how a 911 bites into a corner.

Let's be clear. This is the best electric power steering ever installed in a production car. And as such, it sets a new standard that every other manufacturer will be chasing. That said, it's not as good as previous Porsche steering racks have been. The new 911 reacts to driver inputs quickly, better than the 996 and about the same as the 997.

Riding on big 20-inch wheels and packing 245/35ZR20 front and 295/30ZR20 rear Pirelli P Zero tires, this 911 presents massive contact patches to the pavement. And this isn't some isolating suspension that tunes out all the tire noise and road irregularities. Yes, the new 911 rides better than its ancestors, but its driver is still always aware of what's going on. There are two driver-selectable shock settings, but the difference in feel and ride between the two is small.

The traditional 911 off-throttle oversteer is long gone, as this car now decelerates in an equal four-wheel squat. Most of the credit goes to the optional PDCC hydraulic active suspension system that keeps the car flat to the pavement. But coming out of the corner it's the Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) technology that encourages the driver to roll into the throttle more aggressively than ever before.

Combine that with the mechanical locking differential (on manual-transmission cars) and there's never a chirp from the tires, even at full throttle. Put simply, this car knows more about driving than you do, so it helps you along.

Slalom This
In our slalom test, with its traction and stability controls turned on it blew through the cones at 70.3 mph and with those systems off that number rose to a very quick 71.3 mph. And it does all this with what seems like very little effort on the car's part. Honestly it feels as if you could put a kindergartner behind the wheel and she'd still knock off perfect runs.

Orbiting the skid pad, the 911 took an easy, slightly oversteering set and then delivered phenomenal 1.03g adhesion with the stabilization systems turned on and 1.04g with the systems off.

Remember, this isn't a GT3 or GT2 or RS-whatever; this is the comfortable 911 with which senior partners are going to be using to commute to their law firms. This is the base upon which all those more radical iterations will be built.

The shortest stop from 60 mph was a drama-free 102 feet, which is simply world-class.

Environmental Studies
With its thick center console and seeming endless series of small, indistinct buttons, there's definitely some Panamera in the new 911 cockpit. And that's a good thing. This is definitely still a sports car, but there's more luxury now, which the 911 needs if it's going to fight off its modern competition from Aston, Audi and BMW.

The 14-way adjustable sport seats are narrow but supportive in every way and will accommodate even the most bizarre body types. The rear seats are still useless except for carrying groceries and small dogs (not at the same time). What Porsche hasn't done is dirty up the steering wheel with redundant audio or other controls. However, there are six stalks behind the steering wheel that control everything from windshield wipers to information screens, and it's a bit much.

It's also mystifying why Porsche still has an obvious door for its airbags, when even Kia now packs its passenger airbags invisibly. And, of course, the two cupholders that emerge in front of the passenger are technically complex and inadequate in this country — the greatest on earth by cup size — where every mini-mart, gas station, burger joint and Taco Bell sells half-gallon bladder-busters.

Fortunately, everything in the test car that could be covered in beautifully tailored and stitched brown leather is covered just that way.

Too Much, Too Good
Every available crevice of this new 911 is stuffed with Porsche's latest technology. There are computers controlling how the suspension moves, how much assist the steering gets, precisely how the 3.8-liter flat-6 will deliver power and what the wheels will do with it.

But these computers aren't programmed only to minimize warranty claims, meet CAFE regulations, impress the IIHS and put a smile on the face of the EPA administrator. These computers make driving more vivid, more precise and less of a hassle. This is electrification that makes the mechanical better in the ways that matter to drivers.

There are going to be dozens of reviews that claim this car isn't a "real" 911 by some definition of what a 911 should be. But the only definition of what a 911 is that matters, is Porsche's. And what Porsche has defined is something flat wonderful.

This new 911 may not turn out to be as timeless as previous cars to wear the name. But its time is now.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2012 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2012 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 GT3 RS 4.0, 911 GT2 RS, 911 Carrera 4 GTS, 911 Convertible, 911 Carrera GTS. Available styles include Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M), GT3 RS 4.0 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M), Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), and Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

