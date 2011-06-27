Vehicle overview

Saying "I want a 2011 Porsche 911" is like going to the Cheesecake Factory and telling the waitress, "I'll have the food, please." You'll need to be more descriptive to discern which of the 19 models -- differentiated by body style, engine, driven wheels and performance tuning -- will suit you. There's also an options list that challenges the federal budget in length, including match-to-sample paint and leather colors. To quote another restaurant chain, you can have it your way.

But do you even want one in the first place? Buying such a pricey automotive toy is seldom a rational affair, but as much as the 911 is a lust-worthy item (regardless of the particular variant you may choose), it also makes a lot of sense. A Carrera S will hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, yet also return 27 mpg. It'll humble just about any mountain road, but also take you in comfort from Phoenix to Vegas with a golf bag and a weekend's worth of luggage. The Porsche 911 has also been around so long in its most basic form that its engineers have simply been perfecting perfection.

If this seems like we're blowing smoke up the 911's engine-filled bum, you'd be right. But what other choice do we have when every single one of its 19 variations is so darned good?

Frankly, we'd be happy with a plain, old base-model 911 Carrera, which gives up very little to its siblings with longer names. But when the 911 Turbo became capable of reaching 60 mph in a shocking 3.2 seconds, we were absolutely smitten. Now for 2011, an even more powerful Turbo S model has arrived along with several models intended for more dedicated drivers or even track use. The GT2 RS in particular is one of the wildest and demanding cars on the road, adding power to the Turbo S engine while subtracting the security of all-wheel drive.

Despite our adoration for the many shades of Porsche 911, there are, of course, several competitors targeting its myriad models. We can't exactly argue against a list that includes the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, 2011 Audi R8, 2011 Jaguar XK, 2011 Lotus Evora, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and 2011 Nissan GT-R. But for those seeking purity, simplicity, practicality and, yes, variety, the 911 will always prevail.