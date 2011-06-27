  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2011 Porsche 911
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2011 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple models
  • precise steering
  • effortless acceleration
  • powerful brakes
  • all-wheel-drive option
  • spacious cockpit
  • surprisingly fuel-efficient
  • highly customizable.
  • Option prices add up quickly.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Porsche 911 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$68,777 - $158,777
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Porsche 911 remains the quintessential sports car that only gets better with every passing year.

Vehicle overview

Saying "I want a 2011 Porsche 911" is like going to the Cheesecake Factory and telling the waitress, "I'll have the food, please." You'll need to be more descriptive to discern which of the 19 models -- differentiated by body style, engine, driven wheels and performance tuning -- will suit you. There's also an options list that challenges the federal budget in length, including match-to-sample paint and leather colors. To quote another restaurant chain, you can have it your way.

But do you even want one in the first place? Buying such a pricey automotive toy is seldom a rational affair, but as much as the 911 is a lust-worthy item (regardless of the particular variant you may choose), it also makes a lot of sense. A Carrera S will hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, yet also return 27 mpg. It'll humble just about any mountain road, but also take you in comfort from Phoenix to Vegas with a golf bag and a weekend's worth of luggage. The Porsche 911 has also been around so long in its most basic form that its engineers have simply been perfecting perfection.

If this seems like we're blowing smoke up the 911's engine-filled bum, you'd be right. But what other choice do we have when every single one of its 19 variations is so darned good?

Frankly, we'd be happy with a plain, old base-model 911 Carrera, which gives up very little to its siblings with longer names. But when the 911 Turbo became capable of reaching 60 mph in a shocking 3.2 seconds, we were absolutely smitten. Now for 2011, an even more powerful Turbo S model has arrived along with several models intended for more dedicated drivers or even track use. The GT2 RS in particular is one of the wildest and demanding cars on the road, adding power to the Turbo S engine while subtracting the security of all-wheel drive.

Despite our adoration for the many shades of Porsche 911, there are, of course, several competitors targeting its myriad models. We can't exactly argue against a list that includes the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, 2011 Audi R8, 2011 Jaguar XK, 2011 Lotus Evora, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and 2011 Nissan GT-R. But for those seeking purity, simplicity, practicality and, yes, variety, the 911 will always prevail.

2011 Porsche 911 models

The 2011 Porsche 911 is available in 19 different variations. The Carrera and Turbo models are available in coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles, while the Targa model is essentially a hatchback coupe with a large sunroof and rear hatch made from glass. All-wheel drive and larger rear fenders are added to the Turbo models and any 911 with "4" in its name. The bigger rear fenders are also found on the GTS and Speedster. The GT3, GT3 RS, GT3 RS 4.0 and GT2 RS are coupe only, while the 911 Speedster is convertible only.

The Carrera and Targa trims come standard with 18-inch wheels, performance tires, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, a steel sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-reclining front seats (with manual fore-aft and height adjustment), split-folding rear seats and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Also standard is a touchscreen electronics interface, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker stereo with CD/DVD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Cabriolet includes a power soft top, while the Targa includes a bigger, more complex sunroof and a rear hatch, both made from glass. The S trims add a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension and a smaller-diameter steering wheel. The GTS gets more power, special wheels and unique design flourishes for the exterior, plus faux-suede trim for the seats, shift lever and steering wheel. The 911 Speedster is essentially a Carrera S Cabriolet with almost all of the available options, plus more power and special exterior and interior trim.

The Turbo adds to the Carrera a turbocharged engine, 19-inch forged wheels, a more aggressive suspension tune, unique body styling, full power front seats, a full leather interior, auto-dimming interior and driver-side mirrors and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound system. The Turbo S adds more power, an automated manual transmission, carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive sport seats and the availability of special two-tone interior color schemes.

Besides engine and body style attributes, most extra features available on upper trims are optional on lower trims. The rest of the options list is enormous, featuring an endless number of customizable features that will let you paint the exterior any color or wrap just about anything in leather. Regular options include different wheels, a limited-slip differential, adaptive headlights, shift paddles for the PDK automated manual transmission (standard on Turbo), a sport exhaust, parking sensors, sport seats (in three different designs), heated seats, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, different steering wheel designs, a navigation system, a six-CD/DVD changer, voice controls and satellite radio.

The ultra-high-performance 911 variations delete the rear jump seats. The GT3 gets 19-inch center-lock wheels, a limited-slip differential, enhanced suspension and brakes, a unique body kit, full underbody paneling, manual-adjustable sport seats and faux-suede trim for the seats, steering wheel and shifter. Certain luxury and convenience features like Bluetooth and the iPod/USB audio interface revert back to the options list, while the sound system is a downgraded four-speaker unit. The GT3 RS gets more horsepower, even more aggressive suspension tuning, a plastic rear window (for weight reduction), a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing and unique bodywork flourishes.

The top-of-the-line GT2 RS essentially takes the GT3 RS and adds a more powerful version of the Turbo's engine -- albeit with rear-wheel drive. Also included are carbon-ceramic brakes, a more aggressive aero package, carbon-fiber body panels and styling flourishes. The GT3 RS 4.0 is similar, but gets a bigger engine.

The GT2 and both examples of the GT3 can be equipped with many of the regular 911's optional items, but not all. The optional upgraded stereo for these cars is the Carrera's base nine-speaker system, and there are a number of further performance upgrades available as well.

2011 Highlights

The parade of new or returning Porsche 911 models continues for 2011 with the introduction of the new GTS, Turbo S, GT2 RS, GT3 RS and limited-edition GT3 RS 4.0 and Speedster models. Also for 2011, the 911 Carrera, Targa and Turbo models offer Bluetooth and an iPod/USB audio interface as standard. New option packages available on the more mainstream models provide some cost savings.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Porsche 911 is powered by a horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on most models, while a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual known as PDK is standard on the Turbo S and Speedster and optional on all but GT3 models. All-wheel drive is included on the Turbo, Turbo S and any model with 4 in its name.

The Carrera and Targa get a 3.6-liter unit with 345 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. The S models get a 3.8-liter unit with 385 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets bumped up to 408 hp in the Carrera GTS and Speedster or when equipped with the Carrera S Powerkit. Expect these 911s to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds or less.

The Turbo has a twin-turbocharged version of the Carrera S engine that produces 500 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. An overboost function cranks that up to 516 lb-ft. In Edmunds performance testing with a PDK-equipped car, this engine was enough to hit 60 in a staggering 3.2 seconds -- quicker than just about everything not called Bugatti Veyron. The Turbo S should be even quicker, with 530 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque and standard PDK.

The GT3 reverts to a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter good for 435 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. As in all the high-performance GT 911s, a six-speed manual is mandatory. In performance testing, it hit 60 mph in 4 seconds flat. The GT3 RS gets a bump up to 450 hp, while the GT3 RS 4.0 gets a 4.0-liter flat-6 that produces 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque.

Finally, the GT2 RS gets a version of the Turbo S engine, but with a whopping 620 hp. Given that it only has the rear wheels for traction and the manual standard, expect it to be about equal to the Turbo in a straight line.

Safety

Every 2011 Porsche 911 comes with antilock ventilated disc brakes, stability control and front, side and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Carrera 4 and the Turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 104 feet. The GT3 stopped in 99 feet. Given this excellent performance, you'd only need the available ceramic composite brakes if you frequent high-performance driving events.

Driving

For a car with an exaggerated rear weight bias, it's always impressive how beautifully composed this classically designed Porsche remains in corners. While 911s of yore earned a reputation for tricky at-the-limit handling, with the exception of the hard-core GT2 RS, those demons have long been exorcised -- especially when you get an AWD model. The 2011 Porsche 911 is all about composure and man-machine communication (that goes double for the phenomenal GT3), and it has a lightweight finesse to it that no bruising Nissan GT-R can match.

The PDK transmission is a welcome happy medium for those who desire the traffic-friendly nature of not having a clutch, yet still want the rapid shift performance of a traditional manual. However, we're not fans of the awkward standard shift buttons found on all but the Turbo. That gets more intuitive shift paddles, which are at least optional on the other trims.

Interior

Build quality is exceptional in the 2011 Porsche 911. Even those surfaces not swathed in soft hide are made with material that's pretty consistent with the cow-sourced stuff. Other material highlights include a standard Alcantara headliner and deep carpet that extends up onto the doors, eliminating the possibility of scuffing any sort of lower door plastic.

As far as interior space goes, it doesn't get much better in the sports car realm. Sure, the 2+2 rear seats are mostly useless, but when folded, they provide a large cargo space that complements the frunk (front trunk). Up front, the supportive bucket seats do a great job of holding both driver and passenger in place while cornering.

Roomy footwells and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel mean the 911 can accommodate drivers of nearly all sizes. Interior controls are relatively simple to operate, and items like navigation, Bluetooth, the iPod interface and ventilated seats help make this sports car a viable daily driver.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Porsche 911.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 911 turbo S
S.R. Davis,05/14/2018
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
This is a breathtaking piece of machinery. It is beyond fast, fast in the extreme, it is refined, almost too quite, and it is exceptionally comfortable for a long drive even including the back seats as long as the back seats are occupied by children (5'2" or less). It exudes quality and solidity that makes it a delight to drive each and every time. It has terrific visibility: far beyond any other car that is not a convertible with its top down, having nearly no blind spot at all, making it especially easy to drive and maneuver in town and on crowded streets. The brakes (carbon ceramic on my car) are absolutely eyeball sucking at any speed whatsoever and never any brake dust on the wheels. The disappointments with the car a minimal but are as follows (bearing in mind that this was a 180k car when sold new): 1) no auto on/of headlights, 2) no one touch window for passenger seat (really!), 3) no one touch open nor close sunroof (really!), 4) poor fuel economy, 5) PDK only and, while it is wonderful, it definitely is not at visceral and engaging as a 6 or 7 speed manual would be!
911 S Noise
tsmalley,05/01/2011
I purchased my 2011 Carrera 911 S July 3, 2010. I have put about 7500 miles on it. With so many Porsche "Options" to choose, from, one of the options should be the "QUIET" option (Road Noise). At most times over 60 mph, you cant hear the radio. At cruising speeds on the interstate, there's no point trying to listen or talk for that matter. The second issue I have is with the comfort. The seats are just plain hard and not comfortable for a long drive. They are infinitely adjustable but the basic comfort is not there. With 30 plus years of making the same car, one would think concepts like noise and comfort might be an OPTION for this vehicle.
See all 2 reviews of the 2011 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
435 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Porsche 911 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Porsche 911
More About This Model

With the introduction of the 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, there now are no fewer than 20 different variations of the 911 available for your driving pleasure. This is a lot from a company that actually depends instead on the Porsche Panamera sedan and Porsche Cayenne sport-utility to keep its factories humming and its bank account brimming.

The 2011 Porsche Carrera GTS slots into the lineup of 911 models just beneath the GT3 and just above the Carrera S. It mixes a little more horsepower, a little wider body and rear-wheel drive, plus the opportunity to drive the most high-performance 911 you can get with Porsche's dual-clutch automated manual transmission.

In a way, the $104,050 Carrera GTS is one last drive around the block for the current-generation Porsche 911; a fully redesigned model is expected to appear next year. A road test seemed in order to see how this latest GTS performs.

Used 2011 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2011 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 GT3 RS 4.0, 911 GT3 RS, 911 GT2 RS, 911 Convertible, 911 GT3, 911 Carrera GTS. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M), GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), GT3 RS 4.0 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is priced between $58,000 and$68,777 with odometer readings between 23471 and46100 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is priced between $158,777 and$158,777 with odometer readings between 22793 and22793 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,000 and mileage as low as 22793 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 2011 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,397.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 911 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles