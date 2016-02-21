Used 2016 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

    6,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $105,000

    $16,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    10,619 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $124,990

    $13,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Purple
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    2,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $164,899

    $16,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    certified

    2016 Porsche 911 Turbo

    22,888 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $115,000

    $8,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Orange
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    5,226 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $164,990

    $12,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Orange
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    5,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $163,990

    $3,707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Orange
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    9,211 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $169,995

    $2,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    certified

    2016 Porsche 911 Turbo

    10,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $124,989

    $6,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera

    18,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $71,875

    $1,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera

    24,368 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $67,888

    $1,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Purple
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    6,026 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $165,900

    $11,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in Black
    certified

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

    8,005 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $104,598

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

    144 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $169,991

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS in Gray
    certified

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS

    1,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,900

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    6,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $175,000

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    used

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    6,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $86,998

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Silver
    certified

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    6,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $88,995

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    certified

    2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    11,556 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $97,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
See all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 3
    (25%)
So awesome we bought two.
dpod4,02/21/2016
Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
Last summer I was looking to buy myself a nice sporty luxury car. I had graduated from a 2004 VW R32 (amazing car), and wanted something a more refined. I received lots of advice and opinions and looked at Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, etc. It struck me that every dealer and person who I got advice from kept comparing their cars to Porsche, especially the 911. One guy I know has an airplane hanger where he stores his numerous cars. He told me his two favorites were Ferrari 458 and Porsche 911 Turbo S. So off to Porsche I went. Drove a base 911 and thought it handled really well but didn't blow me away. Was told I needed to try Turbo or Turbo S. Which I did. I was blown away. Perfect gestalt of a driving experience. Bought the Turbo S. Scary fast. Like a rocketship. Have since bought two (one for my wife) Targa 4 GTS 911s. Not a rocket but plenty fast -- extra 30hp and torque does make a significant difference, and suspension, height, and other tuning make for thrilling ride. Last of naturally aspirated engines, which with top down, makes for the most visceral and enjoyable daily driver when the weather is good. Love the Targa top (don't like soft top convertibles), and the aesthetic of the Targa (classic and modern at once). For me whether a Turbo S or GTS naturally aspirated is perfection reached.
