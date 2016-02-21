Used 2016 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 6,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$105,000$16,532 Below Market
Pepe INFINITI - White Plains / New York
Beautiful 2016 Carrera GTS. Low miles and completely serviced.Books tools original window sticker clean CarFax. Factory rear ducktail added! $21000 in options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A94GS122768
Stock: 4187B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 10,619 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$124,990$13,705 Below Market
Cantech Automotive - Syracuse / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A94GS166585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$164,899$16,185 Below Market
Bentley Bugatti Lamborghini Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Service oil/filter fluids changes completed 2 new tires,the whole car has a paint protected clear film on it. Exterior Color: Ultraviolet Interior Color: Leather interior in Black/GT Silver (Alcantara) Options Range Fuel Tank, 23.9 gal Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Transmission 20/21 GT3 RS Wheels Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) Front axle lift system Sound Package Plus Fire Extinguisher Luggage net in passenger footwell Light Design Package Sport Chrono Package (Porsche Track Precision App) Leather Interior in Black/GT Sliver (Alcantara) Floor Mats Steering Lever in Black Leather Extended interior package, door panel in leather/Alcantara Pedals and footrest in Aluminum Ultraviolet Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. navigation module Preparation door-sill guards, illuminated LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated Clear Taillights ENGINE TYPE: DOHC 24-valve flat-6, aluminum block and heads, direct fuel injection Displacement: 244 cu in, 3996 cc Power: 500 hp @ 8250 rpm Torque: 338 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm TRANSMISSION: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with manual shifting mode DIMENSIONS: Wheelbase: 96.7 in Length: 178.9 in Width: 74.0 in Height: 50.8 in Passenger volume: 47 cu ft Cargo volume: 13 cu ft Curb weight: 3155 lb Approx performance numbers Zero to 60 mph: 3.0 sec Zero to 100 mph: 6.8 sec Zero to 150 mph: 16.9 sec Zero to 170 mph: 27.1 sec Rolling start, 5-60 mph: 3.9 sec Top gear, 30-50 mph: 3.4 sec Top gear, 50-70 mph: 2.1 sec Standing 1/4-mile: 11.1 sec @ 127 mph Top speed (drag limited, mfr's claim): 193 mph Braking, 70-0 mph: 140 ft Roadholding, 300-ft-dia skidpad: 1.08 g -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A96GS192163
Stock: YP0916A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo22,888 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$115,000$8,251 Below Market
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: GT Silver Metallic Interior equipment: Leather Interior in Black 20" Sport Classic Wheels Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package Air Vents in Leather Center Console Trim in Leather Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather Interior Package Painted Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) Porsche Crest on Headrests Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Power Steering Plus Premium Package Plus Rear-View Mirror in Leather Seat Belts in Silver Grey Seat Heating (Front) Smoking Package Sport Chrono Package Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather Sun Visors in Leather Vehicle Key Painted Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A96GS166359
Stock: PC-25823A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 5,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$164,990$12,953 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 500 Horsepower, LED Headlights in Black with PDLS Plus, Lightweight Battery (Lithium-Ion), Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Seats Belts in Lava Orange. Come and see only the finest Porsches at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A95GS192395
Stock: P192395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 5,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$163,990$3,707 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*FULLY LOADED*SPORT CHRONO PKG*CERAMIC COMPOSITE BREAKS*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A92GS192158
Stock: 192158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,211 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$169,995$2,954 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Lava Orange Exterior with Leather Interior in Black/Lava Orange (Alcantara) Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.9 gal Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Transmission 20/21 GT3 RS Wheels Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) Sound Package Plus Fire Extinguisher Seats Belts in Lava Orange Luggage net in passenger footwell Smoking Package Light Design Package Sport Chrono Package (Porsche Track Precision App) Steering Wheel and PDK Selector Lever in Black Leather Deviated Floor Mats with Leather Edging Door panel in Leather/Alcantara Vehicle Key Painted Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum Lava Orange Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain sensor Porsche Communication Managment (PCM) incl. Navigation Module Preparation door-sill guards, illuminated LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior color Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A99GS192481
Stock: C192481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo10,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$124,989$6,279 Below Market
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE IN, ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF IN GLASS, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, 20 911 TURBO WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description hereWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A99GS166615
Stock: S166615B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 18,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$71,875$1,841 Below Market
Inflowtech Motors - South San Francisco / California
Exceptionally Clean 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Black Edition. Like New. 991 Body Style. Exterior Color: Jet Black Metallic Interior Color: Black with Heated Leather Seats (8 way/14 way) Engine: 3.4L, 350 HP, 287 lb. ft. torque MPG: 20 City/28 Highway Transmission: 7 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic (PDK) Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive Warranty: Full Manufacturer's Warranty to 3/12/20 or 50K miles. Extended Warranty: potentially available and viable until 3/12/22 or 100K miles. Low Mileage >>MODEL 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Black Edition Original MSRP: $100,830 >>CONDITION Clean Carfax and Autocheck reports Clean California Title. Not a salvage car. NO Liens. Absolutely NO Issues or Stories. NO Frame Damage. NO Accidents. Everything works and operates like new. Tires: New front tires; Rear tires at ~ 50%. Brakes Excellent. Interior all original. NO Cuts or Tears. NON Smoker. No dings or dents. Wheels Clean; no curb rash. Maintenance up-to-date. Fully inspected and reports provided. Vehicle also available for your own independent inspection. Comes complete with keys, books, mats...NOTHING NEEDED! >>OWNERSHIP HISTORY + WARRANTY California Car. FULL FACTORY WARRANTY: Valid until 3/12/2020 or 50K miles. Extended Warranty: potentially available and viable until 3/12/22 or 100K miles. >>OPTIONS / SPECIFICATIONS--partial list of key features and original costs: Jet Black Metallic Paint - $710 Porsche 7 Speed Automatic Transmission (PDK) - $4,080 Performance: Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.0 seconds (per Car and Driver) 20-inch Sport Techno Wheels with Colored Porsche Crest Center Caps Pirelli P Zero Tires: Front 245/35ZR20; Rear 305/30ZR20 Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) -$2,090: an electronic damping control system. It has two modes, which can be selected using a separate button on the center console: "Normal", which is a blend of performance and comfort, and "Sport" where the setup is much firmer. The results are tangible: increased driving stability, improved comfort and enhanced performance. Bi-Xenon Headlights with Dynamic Cornering Feature BOSE Audio Package - $2,420 Twelve speakers; Audio system with six disc in-dash CD changer (reads MP3 format), digital radio and Sirius Satellite Radio. Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Backup Camera Sport Exhaust System - $2,950 Electric Slide/tilt Sunroof - $1,490 SportDesign side mirrors - $600 Multi-function Heated Steering Wheel - $1,250 Power Steering Plus - $270 OTHER NOTABLE OPTIONS: Navigation System; Electric Parking Brake with Hill-hold Feature; Tire Pressure Monitoring System; Homelink w/3 buttons; Bluetooth; Heated Seats >>PRICING Pricing based upon careful market review. Since we get our cars from the same sources as large franchise stores, our low overhead and keen focus on quality allows us to provide you with vehicles that exceed mfg. certified criteria at lower prices. We simply will not be undersold on comparable vehicles. Please compare us to everyone. All serious and reasonable offers welcome. Asking Price: $71,875. >>COMMENTS As you are aware, miles, option level, condition and service history are critical considerations when purchasing a car like this. Please demand precise information from us and everyone else so you have all the facts for your own evaluation. We will gladly share all information we have with you so that you may make an informed and safe decision when purchasing your Porsche. Please call with any questions. Shown by appointment. Evening and weekend appointments can be arranged. Thank you for considering this exceptional Porsche 911. -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents; No Body Work -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Excellent Seats; Good Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- SERVICE HISTORY: Non-Smoker; Garage Kept; Dealer Inspected; All Scheduled Maintenance Completed; Have All Service Records, Original Manuals, Keys -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration: Active Charcoal, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Knee Airbags: Dual Front, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Antenna Type: Diversity, Auxiliary Audio Input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm Ready, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Total Speakers: 9, Watts: 235, ABS: 4-Wheel, Brake Drying, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Brake Diameter: 13.0, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Power Brakes, Rear Brake Diameter: 13.0, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Armrests: Front Center, Center Console Trim: Leather, Dash Trim: Leather, Door Trim: Leather, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Foot Pedal Trim: Stainless Steel, Interior Accents: Leather, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Ambient Lighting, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, One-Touch Windows: 2, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V Front, Power Steering: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Power Windows: Lockout Button, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Door Pockets, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Axle Ratio: 3.44, Limited Slip Differential: Rear, Auto Start/Stop, Door Handle Color: Body-Color, Exhaust Tip Color: Stainless-Steel, Exhaust: Dual Tip, Front Bumper Color: Body-Color, Grille Color: Black, Mirror Color: Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler: Electronically Controlled, Window Trim: Black, Clock, Digital Odometer, External Temperature Display, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Multi-Function Display, Trip Odometer, Warnings and Reminders: Lamp Failure / Low Fuel / Engine Oil / Coolant, Daytime Running Lights: Led, Headlights: Hid/Xenon, Rear Fog Lights, Taillights: Led, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Active Head Restraints: Dual Front, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Crumple Zones: Front, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, Impact Sensor: Post-Collision Safety System, Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Front, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Integrated, Front Seat Type: Sport, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Rear Seat Type: 50-50 Split Bench, Upholstery: Leather-Trimmed, 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Struts: Macpherson, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Lower Control Arms, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Phone: Hands Free, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: Summer Performance, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Rain Sensing, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, Power Windows, Tinted Glass, Window Defogger: Rear, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung, Sport Exhaust System, Jet Black Metallic Paint, 6-Disc CD and DVD Changer, Bose Audio Package, Sirius XM Satellite Radio and Hd Radio Receiver, Black Leather Seats, Electric Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (Pasm), 20 In. Sport Techno Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A99GS106231
Stock: 106231EO01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,368 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$67,888$1,559 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Synonymous with pulse-pounding driving excitement, our 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is a show-stopper in Jet Black Metallic! Powered by a 3.8 Liter Flat 6 Cylinder that offers 350hp while connected to a fun to drive 7 Speed Manual gearbox. This Rear Wheel Drive Carrera will blast to 60mph in just over 4 seconds and score near 25mpg on the open road courtesy of Sport Plus driving mode and other innovative technologies, you'll also enjoy nimble handling on any asphalt surface. Take a look at our Carrera and you'll see it's sculpted to aerodynamic perfection - boasting the iconic good looks you desire with the modern innovations you demand. Check out the incredible wheels, sunroof, black accents, and dual-mode sport exhaust! The Carrera cabin greets you with a dash-mounted stopwatch, race-inspired gauges, dual-zone automatic climate control, HomeLink, valet function, keyless entry, LCD monitors, Bluetooth, and so much more! Settle into the upscale sport seating with leather trim, heated front seats, get acquainted with the PCM high-resolution touchscreen with full-color navigation, CD/DVD/MP3, and enjoy this exhilarating ride! Our Porsche provides peace of mind with park assist rear parking sensors, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, and front-seat side airbags. Driving enthusiasts agree that this 911 Carrera Black Edition offers everything you're looking for and more so get behind the wheel and reward yourself with this automotive masterpiece today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A96GS106607
Stock: 18929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 6,026 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$165,900$11,041 Below Market
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A91GS192779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS8,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$104,598
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Black; Leather Seat Trim W/Alcantara Gts Package 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus W/Memory Pkg Bose Audio Package Premium Pkg Plus W/Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (P3J) Leather Seats Navigation System Power Steering Plus Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thisis aPorsche Approved Certified vehicle. The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is 2 years, unlimited miles for any vehicle sold Certified for the first time on or after 12/1/2017. This warranty is given to the owner of any qualifying Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle (distributed by PCNA and sold by an authorized Porsche automobile dealer in the United States). Porsche Irvine is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with 8,005mi. This Porsche includes: TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/ALCANTARA GTS PACKAGE Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System POWER STEERING PLUS PREMIUM PKG PLUS W/ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS (P3J) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry BLACK 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS W/MEMORY PKG Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Contact Porsche Irvine today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. This Porsche includes: TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/ALCANTARA GTS PACKAGE Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System POWER STEERING PLUS PREMIUM PKG PLUS W/ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS (P3J) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry BLACK 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS W/MEMORY PKG Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A99GS154740
Stock: GS154740
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$169,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful * 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Club Coupe* in Club Blau over a Black interior with 144 miles. The 911 Carrera GTS is powered by a 3.8L horizontally opposed six cylinder engine producing 430 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and a 7-Speed Manual Transmission. This 911 Carrera GTS is further enhanced with the following: Exterior Paint to Sample in Club Blau Black Leather Interior w/ Alcantara Instrument Dials in Carmine Red GTS Interior Package Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Smoking Package Electric Slide / Tilt Sunroof in Glass Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doors Sport Design Steering Wheel Model Designation "911" GTS Club Coupe Extended GTS Club Coupe Package Sport Design Package 20" Sport Classic Wheels Ornamental Porsche Crest Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email mailto:porscheofnorthhouston@eleadtrack.net, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A92GS122560
Stock: PGS122560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- certified
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS1,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$149,900
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
Porsche Gold Coast is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Rennsport Reunion Edition: 7 Speed Manual Transmission, Finished in Fashion Grey with Black Alcantara Interior. Entire car is wrapped in clear film. Annual service completed111 point inspection; Porsche Certified (CPO) Warranty which will start at the time of delivery and run for 2 years with unlimited mileage.Built to celebrate Rennsport Reunion V at California’s Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Porsche created a limited-production model of its 911 Carrera GTS coupe. Appropriately dubbed the Rennsport Reunion edition, 25 examples were built and quickly purchased by collectors as soon as they were announced.Conceived by the late Bob Carlsen, then head of Media Relations for Porsche Cars North America and former Porsche factory driver and well-known vintage racer Brian Redman, the pair believed that a gathering of like-minded enthusiasts centered around Porsche’s most iconic road and racing cars could be successful. Choosing to host the first Rennsport Reunion at Lime Rock Park, Connecticut, in July of 2001, the event quickly became a mainstay in the Porsche community. The second and third Rennsport Reunions were held at Daytona International Speedway in 2004 and 2007, and then relocated to Laguna Seca in 2011, 2015, and most recently 2018. All six events have proven tremendously successful, drawing hundreds of entrants and thousands of paying spectators.Each Rennsport Reunion GTS coupe was painted Fashion Grey – a paint-to-sample color well known to enthusiasts that dates back to the 356 – and further outfitted with black and red stripes on the doors, roof, hood, and rear decklid. Inside, the black interior features both leather and Alcantara. Optional extras include the desirable 18-way adjustable sports seats and an upgraded Bose stereo system. Further differentiating it from other GTS coupes, the dashboard and door-sill covers are finished in carbon fiber and boast Rennsport Reunion Edition identification. The Rennsport Reunion logo appears on the center console. The Sport design steering wheel, door panel trim, floor mats, and both seat headrests are all stitched in contrasting Carmine Red, a color that also appears on the seat belts and tachometer face.This vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97GS123252
Stock: GS123252
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 6,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$175,000
Cooper Corvettes & Performance - Manassas / Virginia
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Premium brand: Bose, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 16.1, Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 15.4, Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc, Armrests: front center, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: leather, Door trim: leather, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Foot pedal trim: stainless steel, Interior accents: leather, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Memorized settings: 2 driver, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.44, Limited slip differential: center, Auto start/stop, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Exhaust: quad tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: electronically controlled, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: LED, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Convertible rear window: glass, Convertible roof: hard top, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Rollover protection system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: integrated, Front seat type: sport, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: leather, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Active suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: ride control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Suspension control: electronic, Tuned suspension: sport, Navigation system: hard drive, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: summer performance, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing, Heated windshield washer jets, Power windows, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A95GS178222
Stock: 1906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$86,998
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A98GS154566
Stock: 18582704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 46,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$88,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet with 6,040mi. MANUAL TRANSMISSION! This Porsche includes: FRONT & REAR PARKASSIST W/REVERSING CAMERA // TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX // FRONT SEAT VENTILATION // MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL // POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS // PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM (PDLS) // PREMIUM PACKAGE // BLUE TOP // BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE // WHEELS: 20 CARRERA // 14-WAY POWER SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2016 911 Carrera 4 has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A93GS141145
Stock: PO3099
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S11,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$97,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Thank you for your interest in one of Manhattan Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet with 11,556mi. During CPO we did a Major Service with Spark plugs, 2 front tires, and rear brakes and rotors...purchase with confidence! This Porsche includes: SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM // HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM COVERS IN EXTERIOR COLOR // BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE // SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE // SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL // WHEELS PAINTED IN BLACK SATIN // RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC // PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS // FRONT & REAR PARKASSIST // BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK // CLEAR GLASS TAILLIGHTS // 14-WAY POWER SPORT SEATS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This is a Certified Porsche 911, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A94GS154550
Stock: PO3110
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
