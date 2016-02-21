Used 2016 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Inflowtech Motors - South San Francisco / California

Exceptionally Clean 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Black Edition. Like New. 991 Body Style. Exterior Color: Jet Black Metallic Interior Color: Black with Heated Leather Seats (8 way/14 way) Engine: 3.4L, 350 HP, 287 lb. ft. torque MPG: 20 City/28 Highway Transmission: 7 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic (PDK) Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive Warranty: Full Manufacturer's Warranty to 3/12/20 or 50K miles. Extended Warranty: potentially available and viable until 3/12/22 or 100K miles. Low Mileage >>MODEL 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Black Edition Original MSRP: $100,830 >>CONDITION Clean Carfax and Autocheck reports Clean California Title. Not a salvage car. NO Liens. Absolutely NO Issues or Stories. NO Frame Damage. NO Accidents. Everything works and operates like new. Tires: New front tires; Rear tires at ~ 50%. Brakes Excellent. Interior all original. NO Cuts or Tears. NON Smoker. No dings or dents. Wheels Clean; no curb rash. Maintenance up-to-date. Fully inspected and reports provided. Vehicle also available for your own independent inspection. Comes complete with keys, books, mats...NOTHING NEEDED! >>OWNERSHIP HISTORY + WARRANTY California Car. FULL FACTORY WARRANTY: Valid until 3/12/2020 or 50K miles. Extended Warranty: potentially available and viable until 3/12/22 or 100K miles. >>OPTIONS / SPECIFICATIONS--partial list of key features and original costs: Jet Black Metallic Paint - $710 Porsche 7 Speed Automatic Transmission (PDK) - $4,080 Performance: Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.0 seconds (per Car and Driver) 20-inch Sport Techno Wheels with Colored Porsche Crest Center Caps Pirelli P Zero Tires: Front 245/35ZR20; Rear 305/30ZR20 Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) -$2,090: an electronic damping control system. It has two modes, which can be selected using a separate button on the center console: "Normal", which is a blend of performance and comfort, and "Sport" where the setup is much firmer. The results are tangible: increased driving stability, improved comfort and enhanced performance. Bi-Xenon Headlights with Dynamic Cornering Feature BOSE Audio Package - $2,420 Twelve speakers; Audio system with six disc in-dash CD changer (reads MP3 format), digital radio and Sirius Satellite Radio. Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Backup Camera Sport Exhaust System - $2,950 Electric Slide/tilt Sunroof - $1,490 SportDesign side mirrors - $600 Multi-function Heated Steering Wheel - $1,250 Power Steering Plus - $270 OTHER NOTABLE OPTIONS: Navigation System; Electric Parking Brake with Hill-hold Feature; Tire Pressure Monitoring System; Homelink w/3 buttons; Bluetooth; Heated Seats >>PRICING Pricing based upon careful market review. Since we get our cars from the same sources as large franchise stores, our low overhead and keen focus on quality allows us to provide you with vehicles that exceed mfg. certified criteria at lower prices. We simply will not be undersold on comparable vehicles. Please compare us to everyone. All serious and reasonable offers welcome. Asking Price: $71,875. >>COMMENTS As you are aware, miles, option level, condition and service history are critical considerations when purchasing a car like this. Please demand precise information from us and everyone else so you have all the facts for your own evaluation. We will gladly share all information we have with you so that you may make an informed and safe decision when purchasing your Porsche. Please call with any questions. Shown by appointment. Evening and weekend appointments can be arranged. Thank you for considering this exceptional Porsche 911. -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents; No Body Work -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Excellent Seats; Good Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- SERVICE HISTORY: Non-Smoker; Garage Kept; Dealer Inspected; All Scheduled Maintenance Completed; Have All Service Records, Original Manuals, Keys -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration: Active Charcoal, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Knee Airbags: Dual Front, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Antenna Type: Diversity, Auxiliary Audio Input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm Ready, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Total Speakers: 9, Watts: 235, ABS: 4-Wheel, Brake Drying, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Brake Diameter: 13.0, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Power Brakes, Rear Brake Diameter: 13.0, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Armrests: Front Center, Center Console Trim: Leather, Dash Trim: Leather, Door Trim: Leather, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Foot Pedal Trim: Stainless Steel, Interior Accents: Leather, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Ambient Lighting, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, One-Touch Windows: 2, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V Front, Power Steering: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Power Windows: Lockout Button, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Door Pockets, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Axle Ratio: 3.44, Limited Slip Differential: Rear, Auto Start/Stop, Door Handle Color: Body-Color, Exhaust Tip Color: Stainless-Steel, Exhaust: Dual Tip, Front Bumper Color: Body-Color, Grille Color: Black, Mirror Color: Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler: Electronically Controlled, Window Trim: Black, Clock, Digital Odometer, External Temperature Display, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Multi-Function Display, Trip Odometer, Warnings and Reminders: Lamp Failure / Low Fuel / Engine Oil / Coolant, Daytime Running Lights: Led, Headlights: Hid/Xenon, Rear Fog Lights, Taillights: Led, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Active Head Restraints: Dual Front, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Crumple Zones: Front, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, Impact Sensor: Post-Collision Safety System, Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Front, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Integrated, Front Seat Type: Sport, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Rear Seat Type: 50-50 Split Bench, Upholstery: Leather-Trimmed, 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Struts: Macpherson, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Lower Control Arms, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Phone: Hands Free, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: Summer Performance, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Rain Sensing, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, Power Windows, Tinted Glass, Window Defogger: Rear, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung, Sport Exhaust System, Jet Black Metallic Paint, 6-Disc CD and DVD Changer, Bose Audio Package, Sirius XM Satellite Radio and Hd Radio Receiver, Black Leather Seats, Electric Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (Pasm), 20 In. Sport Techno Wheels

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

