1993 Porsche 911 Review
Type:
Other years
Used 911 for Sale
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Porsche 911.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bmw745ion19s,01/26/2005
My 1993 Porsche 911 RS America has been a great car to own. Many others have come and gone in my collection and this one has stayed. To many people this could be a daily driver if they found a lower mileage example or were very good with doing their own repair work. I don't expect to get nearly as little money for mine as Edmunds thinks it is worth. They estimated mine with 22,000 miles at $19,000. I've recieved many offers recently of $55,000 - $60,000 and other sellers are getting near this amount as well, so please don't get too excited at their unusually low estimates. Only a few hundred of these cars were made so most people have trouble establishing value. This is truly a car thats worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it.
Not Pink,04/17/2003
Wonderful car with all the excitement that comes from owning a teutonic engineered car verus italian trash.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
