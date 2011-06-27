  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1993 Porsche 911 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Porsche 911. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Porsche 911.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RS America Owner Of 10+ Years
bmw745ion19s,01/26/2005
My 1993 Porsche 911 RS America has been a great car to own. Many others have come and gone in my collection and this one has stayed. To many people this could be a daily driver if they found a lower mileage example or were very good with doing their own repair work. I don't expect to get nearly as little money for mine as Edmunds thinks it is worth. They estimated mine with 22,000 miles at $19,000. I've recieved many offers recently of $55,000 - $60,000 and other sellers are getting near this amount as well, so please don't get too excited at their unusually low estimates. Only a few hundred of these cars were made so most people have trouble establishing value. This is truly a car thats worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it.
A zealots view
Not Pink,04/17/2003
Wonderful car with all the excitement that comes from owning a teutonic engineered car verus italian trash.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Porsche 911

Used 1993 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1993 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 RS America, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera 4 Targa 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe, America Roadster 2dr Convertible, Carrera 2dr Convertible, RS America 2dr Coupe, Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD, and Carrera 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Porsche 911?

Can't find a used 1993 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

