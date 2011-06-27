  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1998 Porsche 911 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most beautiful shapes in automotive history. Performance is equal to that of supercars costing twice as much.
  • Next year's model has been completely redesigned.
List Price Estimate
$30,754 - $67,781
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This is the final year of production for the current generation of the Porsche 911. Next year's 911 (known internally as the 996), is more aerodynamic, faster, lighter, more powerful and less expensive. So why bother with a '98? That's what a lot of people are asking, and that's the reason 911 sales have dropped significantly from last year's figures. Next year's car sports an all-new water-cooled engine and a longer wheelbase, among a hundred other improvements. But the next-generation 911 also looks a lot like the Boxster, with which it shares a few parts, so the 1998 911 is the last year for traditionalists.

Anyone accustomed to driving in ho-hum fashion and steering with a lazy finger should steer clear of Porsches completely. To operate a 911, much less seize the maximum from its potential, demands effort. You have to pay attention. Manipulate the clutch and gears with skill and caution, and you're rewarded with an unrivaled motoring experience.

Acceleration is simply phenomenal, provided that you stay in each gear for a suitable span of time, and avoid letting the rear-mounted engine over-rev. No one could ask for a sweeter gearshift lever; one that traverses through six speeds by way of long, visceral flicks of the wrist. The stiff clutch demands a strong foot, but engages gracefully.

Everybody knows that handling is Porsche's prime talent, but you must experience it to believe. Steering doesn't require a lot of effort, but you feel every last imperfection from the pavement in the steering wheel, never losing intimate kinship with the road. Sixteen-inch tires grasp the road like pincers, while 17- and even 18-inchers are available for the hard-to-please. Brake response is astounding.

In the city or on rough roads, the ride gets harsh; even shaky. Yet on the highway, a 911 is surprisingly comfortable. The car attempts to ride right over the top of bumps to maintain the best possible grip.

Back support couldn't be better, in a superlative driving position. Seats feel molded to your body; the point of perfection between stiffness and softness. The driver faces a big 8000 rpm tach head-on. To the side sits a 180-mph speedometer; a realistic figure, since the base 911 can reach 168 mph.

As for criticisms, the gearbox doesn't like to shift into reverse, an annoyance that could be avoided by selecting a Porsche with Tiptronic transmission. Engine and tire noise can get downright screechy, though Porsche fanatics revere such commotion. Grievances pale, however, in comparison with the car that has almost reached perfection. Fantastic handling, created to enhance the joy of driving, this precision machine stands near the pinnacle of sports-car excellence.

1998 Highlights

The current-generation 1998 Porsche 911 goes the way of the dodo at year's end, replaced by the next evolutionary step toward the perfect driving machine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Porsche 911.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Speed Yellow
Speed Yellow,09/21/2010
Yes it is speed yellow! This is my 1st 911 and has been an awesome car. This is also my 5th Porsche. I picked up the car in Portland and drove it South of LA. It is not the most comfortable car for long trips, especially with sports seats. But, I got an avg. of 27 Mpg! Unbelievable in such a fast car. It effortlessly does 3 digit speeds, even up hills!! The car was loaded with sport exhaust, drive block, limited slip, sport seats to name a few options. The paint was a $3000 option when new; now it is a std. color on Porsches. The C2S has excellent styling, very quick acceleration and classic 911 interior dash. Recommend to do a corner balance on the suspension and it will handle even better!
Porsche 4S
Harrykj,01/22/2003
The performance of the Porsche 911 4S is totally awesome. It has great handling and accelerates like it's got a plane to catch. I previously owned a Boxster and there is simply no comparison; the 911 is serious, the Boxster is a toy.
Gotta Get It
dogsprocket,08/12/2003
Forget the mass produced liquid cooled ugly 996 monstrosities known for its unreliable engines. You need to get the 993 with its wonderful curves and traditional air-cooled engine! 98' was the last year for this engine.....don't miss out!
993 value should increase
1998 - A+,02/10/2004
Best true sports car on the road. Low miles - great condition 98 appeals to me more so than a 2004 or 2004 996.
See all 10 reviews of the 1998 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
282 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
282 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1998 Porsche 911 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 Porsche 911

Used 1998 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1998 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera 2dr Convertible, Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe, Carrera S 2dr Coupe, and Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Porsche 911?

Which used 1998 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1998 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,019.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,524.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Porsche 911?

