Used 2004 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

This Porsche 911 has a strong Turbo Gas Flat 6-cyl 3.6L/219 engine powering this Manual transmission. VarioCam Plus variable valve timing system, Twin turbochargers air coolers, Sport tuned chassis. 46 Carfax Service Records. Drive Your Porsche 911 Turbo in Luxury with These Packages Speed-dependent extendable rear spoiler, Side-impact door beams, Remote hood/trunk releases, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel fender air intakes, Rain-sensing front wipers w/heated windshield washer nozzles, Pwr/heated color-keyed exterior mirrors w/auto-dimming drivers side feature, Pwr windows-inc: one-touch up/down, anti-jam feature, Pwr operated double-lined soft top, Pwr 4-wheel 13.0' front/rear vented disc brakes w/cross drilled rotors, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Multi-function trip computer, Motronic ME 7.8 electronic engine management system-inc: electronic throttle, MacPherson strut front suspension w/aluminum suspension components, Locking Glove Box. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 46 Service Records. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Porsche 911 Turbo with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: WP0CB299X4S675546

Stock: K2333-2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2015