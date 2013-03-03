Used 2003 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    50,810 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    $2,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    74,158 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    $3,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    24,407 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,990

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    72,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    $281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    85,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $25,900

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    48,251 miles

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Turbo

    62,310 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $46,995

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    100,503 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,000

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Turbo

    36,575 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,888

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    31,376 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,400

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    53,974 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,978

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911
    used

    2003 Porsche 911

    38,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,500

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Turbo

    51,175 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,991

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    78,319 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $29,784

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Turbo

    78,377 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,950

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

    82,061 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $33,606

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    85,057 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche 911 Turbo

    44,000 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2003 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7100 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 100 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (4%)
A decade of Porsches are lemons
autofahrer1,03/03/2013
Forget your prejudices about Porsches and German engineering. With the 996 and the Boxster (water cooled Porsches for over a decade until 2009) Porsche built and sold a car it knew had a self-destructive intermediate shaft bearing that could easily and without visible warning destroy the engine on any car, and has not issued a recall to correct the design defect. It has also not recalled the more common leaky main bearing seal. This is especially egregious because the 996 has the highest gross profit margin of any automobile ever in production. They could have replaced every engine on every 996 sold and still made a handsome profit. And yes, it is a hoot to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings