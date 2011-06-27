  1. Home
1990 Porsche 911 Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Porsche 911.

4.8
8 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

C4 in the Mountains, AWD Rules in the Snow!!!
advfamily,02/17/2011
I've had my car (1990 964 C4) for over 6 years, It's be a great car with killer performance for it's year and awesome MPG, around 30 at 75mph. There great cars with lots of parts to upgrade. I purchased it from a Porsche dealer (smart when ever possible). They had all the records (1 owner) and the car had been serviced by them the entire time, previous owner drove it instead of a lot of 911 owners who just rub it with a diaper, my car had some milage on it. Not high for the year, about 90K. I've had lots of 911's over the years & I think (964's) are the most fun for the $. Buy a car that has great records, miles aren't that big of an issue, especially if your going to enjoy it as I do!
The Most Fun Car I have Ever Driven
Porsche777,04/11/2005
For a 15 year old car, this is one great driving machine. The car has plenty of power and incredible acceleration. The all wheel drive system give the car great traction and make turning a smooth process. You really feel the road in a fun way and with the top down it adds a whole new dimension fun driving.
almost perfect
radicalpumpboy,05/09/2010
With a half dozen years of ownership, I have to say that this is one great car. It does everything well and rewards the true enthusist with performance and personality. Engine, clutch, brakes, transmission are bullet proof. Amazing reliabity in the running gear, but HVAC is an engineering absurity. I mean, why pump hot air from the engine when you could just run the hot oil (already passing by) through a 3-way valve and coil under the dash? And how many yards of leaky refrigerant hose do we have as it runs from one end of he car to the other? And those 5 servo motors in place of a few manual slide valves? Sorry. The HVAC is dumb.
True driver's car
CH,05/03/2006
This car is a blast to drive. The AWD keeps everything in check, unlike older 911's that had snap oversteer. The 964 model is the last year of the classic body and one of the last air cooled engines. You feel every bump in these cars and they corner as if they were on rails. Its acceleration is instant and braking is the same. Be prepared to spend money on maintenance, they are a 16 year old high performance vehicle and require regular service.
See all 8 reviews of the 1990 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Porsche 911

Used 1990 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1990 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe, Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera 2dr Convertible, Carrera 4 Targa 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD, and Carrera 2dr Coupe.

