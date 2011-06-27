1990 Porsche 911 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Porsche 911. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 911 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Porsche 911.
Most helpful consumer reviews
advfamily,02/17/2011
I've had my car (1990 964 C4) for over 6 years, It's be a great car with killer performance for it's year and awesome MPG, around 30 at 75mph. There great cars with lots of parts to upgrade. I purchased it from a Porsche dealer (smart when ever possible). They had all the records (1 owner) and the car had been serviced by them the entire time, previous owner drove it instead of a lot of 911 owners who just rub it with a diaper, my car had some milage on it. Not high for the year, about 90K. I've had lots of 911's over the years & I think (964's) are the most fun for the $. Buy a car that has great records, miles aren't that big of an issue, especially if your going to enjoy it as I do!
Porsche777,04/11/2005
For a 15 year old car, this is one great driving machine. The car has plenty of power and incredible acceleration. The all wheel drive system give the car great traction and make turning a smooth process. You really feel the road in a fun way and with the top down it adds a whole new dimension fun driving.
radicalpumpboy,05/09/2010
With a half dozen years of ownership, I have to say that this is one great car. It does everything well and rewards the true enthusist with performance and personality. Engine, clutch, brakes, transmission are bullet proof. Amazing reliabity in the running gear, but HVAC is an engineering absurity. I mean, why pump hot air from the engine when you could just run the hot oil (already passing by) through a 3-way valve and coil under the dash? And how many yards of leaky refrigerant hose do we have as it runs from one end of he car to the other? And those 5 servo motors in place of a few manual slide valves? Sorry. The HVAC is dumb.
CH,05/03/2006
This car is a blast to drive. The AWD keeps everything in check, unlike older 911's that had snap oversteer. The 964 model is the last year of the classic body and one of the last air cooled engines. You feel every bump in these cars and they corner as if they were on rails. Its acceleration is instant and braking is the same. Be prepared to spend money on maintenance, they are a 16 year old high performance vehicle and require regular service.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Porsche 911 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 1990 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan