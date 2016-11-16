Used 2013 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 7,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,488$6,929 Below Market
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
SUPER LOW MILES!! LIKE NEW!! 1-OWNER!! SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE!! SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE!! BOSE PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE!! DUAL POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!! FULL LEATHER INTERIOR!! MOON ROOF!! REAR SPOILER!! This 911 Carrera S comes equipped with Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Multi-Disc CD with MP3 Player, Sirius Satellite Radio, Premium 20" Wheels and much, much more!!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $1,109.50/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A92DS123218
Stock: 15215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 19,207 miles
$58,777$9,466 Below Market
CarBridge Auto Sales - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A92DS106437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,998$5,585 Below Market
CarMax Columbus Sawmill - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Columbus / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A92DS141228
Stock: 19356294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,989$8,707 Below Market
Ganley Akron Imports - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A98DS120209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S22,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,579$3,858 Below Market
Hendrick Porsche - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Porsche Certified, GREAT MILES 22,106! Nav System, Leather, Premium Sound System, Rear Parking Aid, Active Suspension System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, iPod/MP3 InputBUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner All work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioningKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Remote Trunk Release, iPod/MP3 Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Active Suspension System Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System, 7-Speed Manual Transmission.WHO WE AREHere at Hendrick Porsche, your satisfaction is our main priority. Your purchase is made in a professional and courteous manner. We are an award winning dealership that prides itself in high marks in customer satisfaction. The Hendrick Porsche Family enjoys perks such as access to the Courtesy Vehicles, Service and Parts Specials, and more! We look forward to showing you why so many people come to Hendrick Porsche for their automotive needs!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A98DS154417
Stock: A1217B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,790$6,728 Below Market
Auto By Design - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A90DS106968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera7,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$76,854
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Cabriolet Roof in BlackPlatinum Silver MetallicBlack standard interiorBOSE Audio PackagePremium Package PlusElectric folding exterior mirrorsClear glass tail lightsBi-Xenon headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)Park Assist (front and rear)Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)Sport Chrono PackagePower Steering Plus20-inch Carrera Classic wheelPower Sport Seats (14-way)Multi-function steering wheelOnline Services
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A91DS141379
Stock: PP5782G
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S6,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,995$2,442 Below Market
Porsche Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
CALL US DIRECTLY (888) 283-4463, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, NAVIGATION, 2 SETS OF KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE, 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS, PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM, DOOR SILL GUARDS IN CARBON, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL IN CARBON, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE, PEDALS AND FOOTREST IN ALUMINUM, PORSCHE CREST ON HEADRESTS, INSTRUMENT DIALS IN RACING YELLOW, 911 Carrera 4S, 2D Cabriolet, 3.8L H6 DI 400 hp, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), AWD, Agate Gray Metallic, Luxor Beige w/All Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, BOSE Audio Package, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, CD/DVD Auto-Changer, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SDARS & HD Radio Receiver, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats w/ Electric Backrest, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.8L H6 DI 400 hp Agate Gray Metallic Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point InspectionRecent Arrival! Odometer is 29182 miles below market average!At Porsche of Conshohocken, we are proud to have one of the largest inventories of new and pre-owned Porsche vehicles near Philadelphia and in the entire tri-state. At our dealership, you can expect a low-pressure environment, whether you're here for sales, service, parts or a test-drive behind the wheel of a Porsche. Our experienced staff is solely focused on getting you into the car of your dreams at a price that works for you. Please contact us with any questions or stop on by. We would love to hear from you!! We are Porsche of Conshohocken 1-888-283-4463. Give us a call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A92DS156129
Stock: T7167
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,792 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$68,995$5,529 Below Market
South Bay Pre-Owned - Lomita / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A96DS120631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,698$4,812 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
ONLY 50,018 Miles! Carrera S trim. Leather Seats, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. EXPERTS RAVE 'The bigger, longer 911 has begun to spawn, and the first set of variants includes the droptop Carrera and Carrera S models.' -CarAndDriver.com. MORE ABOUT US Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A92DS121825
Stock: BB6694A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 24,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$64,990$1,161 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 350 Horsepower, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof, Multi-Stage Heating System, Navigation System, Power Steering Plus. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Porsches at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A91DS106235
Stock: TR106235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 39,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,990$2,425 Below Market
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with 39k miles. Black with Black Leather.Factory options include:Premium Package,BOSE Audio Package,Bi-Xenon Headlights In Black w/PDLS,Electrical 14-Ways Sports Seats,Multi-Stage Heating System,Multifunction Steering Wheel,20" Carrera S Wheels,Park Assist Front and Rear,Electric Sunroof,Power Steering Plus,SDARS & HD Radio Receiver,Navigation,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A92DS108088
Stock: 005248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 39,935 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$53,998$2,070 Below Market
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A99DS106841
Stock: 18795231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$57,991$2,999 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
The epitome of driving perfection, our 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet in Platinum Silver Metallic is ready to go for you. Powered by a rear-mounted 3.6 Liter Flat 6 Cylinder that offers 400hp while connected to a responsive 7 Speed Dual-Clutch Automated Manual transmission that will give you an exhilarating rush. This Rear Wheel Drive Carerra S shows off unique black wheels, adaptive suspension, cross-drilled rotors, and big red calipers. You will find that this convertible makes an ideal year-round daily driver. Over 50 years of meticulous German engineering have gone into making our 911 Carrera S an excellent performer as well as an extremely comfortable ride. The highly refined cabin features superior materials, ultra-supportive heated and cooled leather front seats, and tech features everywhere like touchscreen full-color navigation and an upscale Bose audio system will make you smile each time you slide in. Imagine yourself fulfilling your automotive fantasies. Whether commuting in traffic, driving the back roads or cornering on a local track, there is just nothing like driving a Porsche! You'll feel self-assured with the exceptional Porsche build quality, strong brakes and advanced safety measures that have been incorporated into the design of this phenomenal machine. Livable, stylish, and immensely fun to drive, you owe it to yourself to enjoy 911 Carrera S Cabriolet in the flesh. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A92DS154137
Stock: 154137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 9,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$114,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet PDK Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this gorgeous Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Finished in Basalt Black Metallic over Carrera Red Natural Leather, the 911 Turbo S Cab has been driven very few easy miles by ONE previous owner. It has been regularly maintained by authorized Porsche dealers, and is in immaculate condition from top to bottom. The 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is built with many Porsche options as standard including PDK, PASM, Sport Chrono, 19-inch RS Spyder Centerlock Wheels, PCCB, etc. It has been further equipped with: - Carpet in Deviating Color ($710) - Clear Taillights ($610) - Rear ParkAssist System ($530) - Heated Front Seats ($525) - Heated Steering Wheel ($250) - Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel - Natural Leather Interior - Metallic Paint - Cabriolet Roof in Black Building upon the already incredible 911 Turbo is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Featuring revised intake-valve timing, and increased boost pressure, Porsche's venerable 3.6L flat-six belts out 530HP and routes it through a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. Shifts from Porsche's PDK Transmission are instantaneous, and the 911 Turbo S effortlessly catapults exotic cars costing several times more! Nearly every performance-enhancing technology known to man is at your control, creating one of the most accomplished sports cars in the world. And what better way to enjoy this 911 than with the top down? Reward yourself with this engineering marvel!If you are in the market for a 911 Turbo S Cab, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A96DS773107
Stock: FP4287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 24,812 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,950
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Come see this 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S. Its Manual transmission and Gas Flat 6 3.8L/232 engine will keep you going. This Porsche 911 features the following options: Windscreen w/grey top tint, Vario-cam plus variable valve timing system, Universal audio interface -inc: connections for iPod, USB for memory stick w/MP3 files, aux input, Top roofliner in black cloth, Tire sealing compound w/electric air compressor, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Steering wheel in leather w/audio/on-board computer controls, Sport pwr bucket seats -inc: driver & front passenger seat pwr backrest, driver & front passenger seat pwr height, driver & front passenger seat manual fore/aft, and Split-folding rear bench seat. Stop by and visit us at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing available with a down-payment. Call us at 601-832-8394 or Email us at info@southernimportspecialist.com for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A93DS155121
Stock: B00027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- 49,956 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,998$1,911 Below Market
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A92DS121260
Stock: 18794370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$63,998$1,421 Below Market
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97DS121299
Stock: 17974325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
