Vehicle overview

Buying a sports car isn't a rational affair. It's like trying to pick the tastiest dessert or most melodious music. The car that pleases the 13-year-old inside you is most likely the one that'll end up in your garage. But what if that car you oh-so desire also makes some sense? What if it returned 27 mpg, but also hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds? What if it made mincemeat of a mountain road, but also could take you to San Francisco with a golf bag and a weekend's worth of luggage? What if it had been around so long that its engineers have been simply perfecting perfection?

If it sounds like we're bowing to the sacred cow of the 2010 Porsche 911, you'd be right. But what choice do we have when every single one of this car's umpteen variations is so darned good? Just look at that Pros and Cons list above. Rarely is there such a gross disparity and we easily could've added four or five more pros. Heck, even the second con is easily corrected by opting for the Turbo's PDK shift paddles.

Last year saw the 911 gain a number of welcome improvements to its powertrains, equipment list and interior controls, though several of its higher-performance models went on vacation. This year, the GT3 and track-ready GT3 RS have returned and get most of last year's improvements, along with more power and unique additions of their own. The 911 Turbo also gets a power boost that sees it hit the 500-horsepower milestone. Yep, the 911 just got even better.

However, despite our affection for the 2010 Porsche 911 and appreciation for its remarkably well-rounded nature, there are a wide variety of sports cars that compete with its myriad iterations. Just naming them -- Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi R8, Chevy Corvette, Jaguar XK, Lotus Evora, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-Benz SL, Nissan GT-R -- is like announcing the starting lineup of an all-star team. We'd have a hard time arguing against any of them, but in the end, it really only matters what that 13-year-old inside you thinks.