1991 Porsche 911 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Porsche 911. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 911 for Sale
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Porsche 911.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ray,04/25/2006
I have had 13 other Porsches over the past 30 years. This one is the best. It has tons of power, is reliable, has good air conditioning and steering, and it is comfortable. It is my daily driver and If I had to have one car for the rest of my life, this would it. This is saying a lot for someone who has owned over 65 cars - including 13 Porsches, 6 Jaguars, a Corvette, A SVX, 4 Miatas, a racecar, etc. In my opinion it is the best mix of performance and comfort - even in the Las Vegas heat.
JBH,02/07/2003
This car is a rocket. Modified with larger turbo, SS exhaust, hotter cams, fuel enrichment, 1 bar boost and Euro springs this car makes about 380 SAE hp at the rear wheels. These turbos are great because they are easy to modify. Handling is excellent, the brakes unparalleled, and the looks are classic. I love this car!
Arrest-Me-Red,05/20/2002
I recently purchased my 1991 c2 Turbo Porsche three months ago. I have been looking for my perfect car since I went to a Chevy dealership with my father at the tender age of nine back in 1965. I begged him to by a Corvette but as practicality would have it we drove off in an Impala Super Sport. I CRIED! 37 years and at least 37 cars later I finally have landed what I feel is the best looking best handling best overall car in the world. Now the tears are all of pure joy.
pyroseed13,10/02/2007
My car has 60,000 miles on it and I have owned 4 Porsches. This is the finest, comfortable,and most reliable Porsche series ever built! Yes, they are expensive to maintain, I maintain it at Porsche exclusively and it runs perfectly. I get 18-19 mpg city which is rare for an exotic car. The key is maintenance. The distributor should be replaced every 50k due to the belts inside - that with a proper tune up is approx. $2800. When the engine seals need to be replaced, there are a lot of them, approx $2000 total. When serviced properly, they don't leak oil.The a/c and heat work wonderfully, not like older models with the red, pull up lever freezing for the heat to kick in.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Porsche 911 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
315 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1991 Porsche 911 info
