2008 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple models to choose from, pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, powerful brakes, refined all-wheel-drive option, flat-6's unique sound, comfortable cockpit, Targa's added versatility, high customization level.
  • Outlandish option prices, missing a few common electronic features like Bluetooth and an auxiliary audio jack.
List Price Range
$43,995 - $65,000
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the 2008 Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that you can enjoy everyday.

Vehicle overview

If you were to analyze the world's finest modern-day sports cars, you would find that they all have a front or midengine design that balances weight distribution and centralizes mass between the wheels. Yet the 2008 Porsche 911, with its engine hanging out behind the rear axle, thrusts a middle finger into the air toward conventional automotive engineering wisdom. That it simultaneously achieves truly legendary performance is all the more surprising.

Someone once wrote that the Porsche 911 is a "terrible design, brilliantly executed." And that pretty much explains why no other automaker is currently offering a rear-engine car. But more than four decades of research and development have morphed the 911 from a mostly entertaining but bedeviling-at-the-limit beast to a very capable and forgiving sports car. It simultaneously provides supercar performance and handling, along with daily driver comfort and livability. And with the ever-expanding 911 family, picking the perfect Porsche for your needs has never been easier. Provided, of course, you have the means.

For 2008, a Turbo Cabriolet joins the coupe, while the ultimate 911 -- the even more potent, lighter, rear-drive GT2 -- comes back into the fold. Other changes this year include optional carbon-fiber racing-style seats, a more effective sunshade for Targa versions and increased oil change intervals for most models (12,000 miles or one year).

As always, performance is paramount. According to Porsche, even the base 911 can run to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds and stretch its legs out to a top speed of 177 mph. Should that be inadequate and you've got pockets so deep that nearly 200K for a car doesn't make you blink, consider the 911 GT2. This ultimate 911 will rocket you to 60 mph and hit 205 mph flat out, making it the fastest 911 ever made. Between these bookends are other enticing selections -- the tweaked "S"; the foul-weather-friendly, all-wheel-drive "4"; the track-ready GT3 and the blindingly fast, yet docile and comfortable Turbo.

One of the reasons the 911 has become almost larger than life is its combination of ferocious performance and daily-driver livability. The car's basic design, with its large glass area, slim roof pillars and no-nonsense interior, has hardly changed since its debut in 1964. This provides a comfortable and stress-free environment for the driver, unlike some other sports cars where one sinks down low and has to contend with a view to the rear quarters that's tantamount to a Brink's truck. With its glass roof, the Targa model accentuates this feeling even more. Underway, the 911 is just as welcoming, with smooth power delivery, easily modulated strong brakes, and ultra-responsive but never nervous steering.

With such a wide range of offerings, the 2008 Porsche 911's various guises compete with many different sports cars, but it manages to stand up to them all. Savvy consumers will know that a strong argument can be made for choosing a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 over a 911, as it provides a tad more performance for considerably less money. The same goes for the Nissan GT-R, which also benefits from being all-new and this year's media darling. But the Corvette doesn't have the 911's build quality, nor its high level of driver interaction, while the GT-R lacks the 911's prestige and customization aspect. Perhaps the toughest, most direct rivals for the 911 are the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and the Audi R8. Both are fantastic sports cars with moves to match their looks. But the Aston and R8 have a long time to go before they can match the history and legendary status of the Porsche 911.

2008 Porsche 911 models

The 2008 Porsche 911 comes in five basic trim levels: Carrera, Carrera S, GT3, Turbo and GT2. The Carrera and Carrera S can be had in three body styles. The coupe and convertible ("Cabriolet") body styles are offered in either rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive ("4") versions. Equipped like a regular Carrera coupe, the 911 Targa 4 comes with a large power-sliding glass roof, a flip-up rear glass hatch and only all-wheel drive. The S version of the Targa 4 adds the same upgrades as the Carrera S.

The base 911 Carrera comes with 18-inch wheels, full power accessories, a trip computer, leather seating, a nine-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, vestigial rear seats and automatic climate control. The S adds a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, active suspension management technology, bigger brakes, bi-HID xenon headlights, a sport steering wheel and unique exterior and interior trim. Most of these items are optional on the Carrera.

The track-oriented, coupe-only GT3 comes with a 415-hp engine, lightweight 19-inch wheels, a fixed rear spoiler, unique front and rear fascias, specialized suspension tuning, a reduced curb weight and sport front seats. There is also the GT3 RS, which is even more hard-core with upgrades that include a wider rear body and track, an adjustable suspension and a carbon-fiber rear wing.

The Turbo (available in coupe and Cabriolet form) comes with a 480-hp engine, 19-inch wheels, fully powered front seats with driver memory settings and a Bose surround-sound audio system. The GT2 (coupe only) substitutes rear-wheel drive for the Turbo's all-wheel-drive system -- one of the reasons the GT2 is more than 300 pounds lighter. The GT2 also features a 530-hp engine and heavily revised bodywork. As with the GT3, the GT2 is a racetrack-oriented 911.

An active suspension management system is optional on the Carrera and Targa 4, and standard on all the other trims. Dubbed PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), this feature provides a smooth ride over the bumps, yet tightens up considerably when the car is being driven hard through the curves.

Porsche offers a dizzying array of expensive options, including custom color schemes, different seats, upgraded stereos, custom leather trims and a choice of wood, aluminum and carbon-fiber accents. Other highlights include race-bred ceramic disc brakes, a navigation system and a Sport Chrono package. In addition to supplying lap times and records, the Sport Chrono option also remaps the electronic throttle for quicker response and, on automatics, the transmission for quicker downshifts and holding lower gears during aggressive driving to keep the power on tap for powerful corner exits.

2008 Highlights

For the 2008 Porsche 911, the pavement-rippling GT2 model returns, this time sporting 530 horsepower and a top speed exceeding 200 mph. Otherwise, changes are limited to newly optional carbon-fiber racing seats and a more effective sunshade for the 911 Targa's glass roof.

Performance & mpg

The standard 911 Carrera is equipped with a 3.6-liter, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that produces 325 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. The Carrera S has a 3.8-liter version of the flat-6 rated for 355 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Carrera and Carrera S can be had in either rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive ("4") versions. The Targa 4 can also be had in standard or S trim and as indicated by the "4," comes only in AWD form. An optional Carrera Power Kit for S models bumps power up to 381 hp.

The GT3 and GT3 RS are rear-wheel-drive only and come with a 3.6-liter flat-6 with 415 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The Turbo features all-wheel drive as well as a twin-turbocharged 3.6 that makes 480 hp and 460 lb-ft. The GT2 is rear-drive and packs a 530-hp version of the turbocharged 3.6. All 911s come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while all trims except the GT3s and GT2 also offer a five-speed Tiptronic automatic as an option.

Every 911 can perform the 0-60-mph sprint in fewer than 5 seconds, with the Turbo and GT2 doing it in well under 4. Top speed approaches 200 mph for the GT3 and Turbo and exceeds that in the GT2.

Safety

Six airbags (including side curtain), antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are included on all 2008 Porsche 911 models except the GT3, which does without the stability control.

Driving

Driven at normal speeds, the 2008 Porsche 911 delivers a firm but mostly pleasant ride that's suitable for daily commutes. Thankfully, though, the omnipresent growl of the flat-6 reminds one that this is a serious performance car. Lay into the power and the 911 comes alive. Acceleration is effortless and the turbocharged models are especially thrilling without being unruly in normal driving.

The 911's variable-rate steering feels slightly numb at certain speeds, but turns in crisply and with precision, and is largely unaffected by broken pavement. The brakes are powerful and respond promptly in a linear fashion. When slicing through a twisty road, the 911 remains composed and hunkered down. The stability control provides enough leeway to allow experienced drivers to push the car hard, while also offering enough of a safety net to keep them pointed the right way.

Interior

The driver-centric Porsche 911 interior features a single-pod gauge cluster and supportive bucket seats that feature firm side bolsters that hold you in place during aggressive cornering, yet don't make you feel constrained. More aggressively bolstered sport seats are also available. A wide variety of trim accents and color choices allow one to tailor the cockpit's style to their liking. Large footwells and a tilt/telescoping steering column virtually guarantee that most drivers will be comfortable behind the wheel. In back, all but the GT3 and GT2 have a pair of deep-set bucket seats. In a pinch, they'll work for small children, but no more than that. Those seats fold flat, providing some stowage space (accessed by a glass hatch in the Targa), but the 911's principal cargo area is located underneath the hood up front.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Porsche 911.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The funnest car to drive
Mel,06/02/2009
2500rpm's then HOLD ON-the power- handling-color options-fill my fickle, very picky needs! The leather, MUCH FINER than any Bentley- plus you do not have to plug it in at night (like Bentley -Aston-Ferrari- Lambo). The 150,000 is still 100,000 under the competition. Plus it ALWAYS STARTS! LOVE-LOVE IT.
Nothing Even Comes CLOSE!!!
Michealangelo Harris,01/19/2016
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
This is purely an ALL OUT STREET RACE car, and yet excellent to travel in. Drove it from Dallas, TX to SUPERIOR TWP, MI, then from SUPERIOR TWP, MI to CHANDLER, Arizona, then back to SUPERIOR TWP, MI. But know, it is not intended for parking and taking short naps in. Oh, and the gas mileage is great, when you set the cruise. Now, I use it in PCA's auto-cross. Talking about the best of both worlds, WOW. SO glad I chose this model. This is my 14th PORSCHE, I also have a 87' 911 cabrio. It's going on four years now since I purchased this car. There have been absolutely (NO) issues with it, major or minor. I did the 80k and the 100k services on it in December of 2014, and since then I have had the brake fluid changed at Porsche where I live and a wheel alignment done after installing new front & rear tires. Since I'm a retired aviation mechanic, I installed a third center radiator, and the front bumper vent screen kit to keep heavy debris out of the left and right radiators. Then I installed a 2.5 quart deep oil sump to help with the lubrication here in HOT, Arizona! As for running auto X here in HOT Arizona, I can tell you that these two things are needed, to help keep the temps down in the water cooling department as well as the engine oil lubrication department. Other than that, I'm just enjoying it!!! It is Aug 2018 now and I am in the process of replacing the Optima yellow top that's 7 years and 2 months old with a new Optima Blue top marine style battery. The heat here in Arizona continues to eat batteries of any type or sort alive! Also, if you have more than one car in your garage then it is absolutely imperative that you drive all of them as often as you can! Just leaving them on a digital battery maintainer is NOT enough. I also have 3 motorcycles, and recently had a BMW s1000RR cafe bike and a Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster that I got rid of because I didn't ride them enough, but I kept the Harley Davidson soft tail, of which the battery is also going slowly dead because of the heat here in the desert state. The heat just killed the batteries on the other 2 bikes, how much more the Porsche's. What I'm saying is, the 2008 997S is yet still an excellent deal when looking to purchase a used Porsche. My car has no leaks and no problems other than the battery issue which is normal for the number of years since the date on the battery was purchased, June 2011. I highly recommend a Cabrio 997s. As of this writing, it is Feb. 2020, and I put about 250 miles a month on the car now. The total mileage on my Porsche is some where around 106,800, and I had to replace the two coolant line inserts above the left and right front control arms, bleed the system. Since that time, I have had no other issues with this marvelous vehicle. I highly recommend this model, if not the cabrio 997s! Either one of these models would be more than enough for driving here in the U.S.! Being that they are really made for High Speed long distance cruising on the German Autobahn. So, if you are in the market for a Porsche 997 with low mileage, then, go for the gusto! You will NOT be disappointed!
911 Turbo fills the Bill
Max Revs,04/16/2008
The 997 Turbo Coupe is another leap forward for Porsche. This new model has enthusiastic power across a wide power band, incredible acceleration, and superb handling. While it would be at home on any racing circuit, it also is easy to drive around town and in traffic. It is unusual to find a car that performs so well in a straight line, in the twisties, and can still serve as a daily driver if desired. When the turbos kick in the car will really set you back in the seat.
Lives Up To The Dream Of A 10-year-old
str8line,07/17/2008
As a youth my father and I never missed stopping at the Porsche dealer while driving by. I had a love affair with the guards red 911 that seemed to always be on the showroom floor. When in 1979 my dad finally purchased a 911 (930 model)Turbo I reveled in its incredible rocket ship abilities. He sold it when I was 13, but the 3 years he had it made the Porsche 911 my dream car. As a self-made and relatively poor young man I was all but resigned to the fact that a 911 in anything other than a used and older variant just would not be in the cards for me. Skip to Feb. 2008 and I have the good fortune of being shocked every time I enter my garage by the sight of a black 2008 911 Carrera S!
See all 32 reviews of the 2008 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Porsche 911

Used 2008 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2008 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 GT3 RS, 911 Convertible, 911 GT3, 911 GT2. Available styles include Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M), GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), GT3 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and GT2 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Porsche 911?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Porsche 911 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S is priced between $45,929 and$48,990 with odometer readings between 37954 and49745 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 is priced between $43,995 and$43,995 with odometer readings between 11284 and11284 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo is priced between $65,000 and$65,000 with odometer readings between 33059 and33059 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Porsche 911s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2008 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $43,995 and mileage as low as 11284 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Porsche 911.

Can't find a used 2008 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,742.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,662.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,688.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

