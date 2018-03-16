Used 2011 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 25,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A90BS720204
Stock: 10430117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 21,928 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$92,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Exterior Pkg Painted In Exterior Color Carrara White Instrument Dials Seat Ventilation Clear Glass Tail Lights Park Assist System Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted Carrara White Cocoa; Special Leather Interior Trim W/Full Leather Interior Exterior Color Headlight Cleaner Cover Heated Steering Wheel Interior Color Leather Key Pouch Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive 12-Way Pwr Bucket Seats 3-Spoke Smooth Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel W/Audio Controls Carrara White Cocoa (Top) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: CLEAR GLASS TAIL LIGHTS MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) 12-WAY PWR BUCKET SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats COCOA, SPECIAL LEATHER INTERIOR TRIM W/FULL LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats EXTERIOR PKG PAINTED IN EXTERIOR COLOR HEATED STEERING WHEEL CARRARA WHITE EXTERIOR COLOR HEADLIGHT CLEANER COVER SPORT CHRONO TIMER DISPLAY PAINTED CARRARA WHITE CARRARA WHITE INSTRUMENT DIALS COCOA (TOP) PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid 3-SPOKE SMOOTH LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/AUDIO CONTROLS Steering Wheel Audio Controls Leather Steering Wheel SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) INTERIOR COLOR LEATHER KEY POUCH *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Porsche is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Porsche 911 Turbo S from Porsche Plano offers complete peace of mind. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Porsche 911 Turbo S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This Porsche 911 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche 911 Turbo S. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A92BS773702
Stock: BS773702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 44,215 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$84,995$1,097 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet AWD Convertible is presented in GT Silver Metallic. Powered by a twin TurboCharge 3.8 Liter V6 generating 530hp while connected to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive earns near 24mpg on the highway while showing off a power-folding soft-top, alloy wheels, brake calipers, and sleek lines. Inside the Turbo S greets you with race-inspired everything from the beautiful gauges to the body-hugging seating. You'll enjoy heated and cooled front seats, aluminum accents, advanced technology, and a high-quality audio system that is integrated with a color touchscreen. Let your eyes take in the detailed stitching, race-inspired pedals, and so much more. The Porsche 911 Turbo is loaded with safety features to protect you like the rollover protection system and numerous airbags. This 911 Turbo S will keep you and your passengers secure! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A90BS773150
Stock: 19145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 4,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$374,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this amazing Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Finished in Guards Red over Black Leather and Red Alcantara, the 911 GT2 RS has been driven very few easy miles by ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. This 911 is covered by a Certified Porsche Warranty for an additional two years from the time of purchase, with no mileage limitation. Owned by a lovely older collector couple who babied this car. Signed by Patrick Long and Hurley Heywood! Not a better example of one for sale with a better story! This 911 GT2 RS has been equipped with many fine options: - Sport Chrono Package Plus - Adaptive Sport Seats - Audio System Package - Sound Package Plus - Navigation Module for PCM - Universal Audio Interface - Wheels Painted in Silver - Bluetooth - Floor Mats in Interior Color - Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Rain Sensor If you are in the market for a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, please call or email us today. Your dream Porsche will give you plenty of driving pleasure. With the Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty, you will experience yet another good feeling. The feeling of security. And the reassuring certainty to have made the right decision. In case of a problem, the comprehensive warranty covers 100% of the costs for material and labor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A97BS778172
Stock: FP4168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2019
- certified
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S9,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$103,988
Danbury Porsche - Danbury / Connecticut
Certified. 2011 Porsche 911 Black Turbo S AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Full Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Adaptive Sport Seats, 19" RS Spyder Wheels, Bluetooth Interface, Park Assist, Door Entry Guards Illuminated Carbon Fiber, Painted Backrests Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Porsche Communication Management, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. AWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.8L 6-Cylinder TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 7315 miles below market average!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 111 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A91BS773772
Stock: U11391
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 22,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,970$1,069 Below Market
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
This rare 2011 Porsche Turbo with incredibly low miles is offered at nearly 50% off its original MSRP of $175,340.00. It includes options such as multistage heated seats and a navigation system. This 911 turbo sounds as good as it looks! -Local OC Vehicle OPTIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE EXTERIOR COLOR REAR CENTER CONSOLE ($730.00) XM RADIO RECEIVER ($725.00) MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS ($525.00) PORSCHE CREST IN HEADREST ($285.00)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A92BS773067
Stock: 19589K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- certified
2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS22,793 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$158,777
Porsche Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in White w/ red factory graphics and Black leatherRarest of the rare... One of the ONLY CPO 2011 'all factory' GT3 RS! Showoom condition... Absolutely NO OVER-REVS (ignition spikes)! Call us for details on this one. Sound package, PCCB, LW headlamps, sport chrono, bluetooth, iPod input, red gauges, and more... CARFAX is a non-issue. Call for details!The near-twin to this RS just sold on 'BaT' for $180k as-is. Get your fully certified car here today!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO):- Zero warranty deductible- 111 point inspection- Transferable warranty (between private parties)- Roadside assistance- Factory coverage for 2 years from date of purchase with NO MILEAGE LIMITATIONFactory Options346 STANDARD RIMS450 CERAMIC - BRAKES (PCCB)490 ASK SOUND PACKAGE600 LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN - HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS619 MOBILE PHONE PREP. BLUETOOTH W/O CONSOLE639 SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE741 COURTESY VEHICLE (FUNCTION)810 FLOOR MATS870 UNIVERS. MULTIMEDIA INTERFACEXFG INSTRUMENT DIALS PAINTED GUARDS REDCall us today at 410.902.1200 and ask for Porsche Sales for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A90BS783235
Stock: 90677
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-16-2018
- 9,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,900
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A94BS720710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,871 miles
$58,717
Rick Hendrick Buick GMC - Duluth / Georgia
Carrera trim. GREAT MILES 12,833! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, INFOTAINMENT PKG, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS, 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK). HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PCM NAVIGATION MODULEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGES7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) AUTO TRANSMISSION double clutch w/manual steering wheel speedshift, INFOTAINMENT PKG BOSE surround sound system, Porsche communication management (PCM) w/navigation module, XM Satellite radio, PCM NAVIGATION MODULE 40GB HDD, dynamic route calculation, extended navigation, PARK ASSIST SYSTEM distance sensors integrated in rear bumper, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. Porsche Carrera with GT Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 345 HP at 6500 RPM*.WHY BUY FROM USWelcome to Rick Hendrick Buick GMC Duluth. If you are searching for a new or used Buick or GMC in the Atlanta area, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We're easily able to assist you with price quotes or help you investigate financing options.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls atThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A95BS740170
Stock: P40151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 4,790 miles
$99,888
Audi South Coast - Santa Ana / California
CARFAX One-Owner. AWD, Adaptive Sport Seats with Driver Memory, Turbo Sport Chrono Package, Wind Deflector with Colored Porsche Logo. 2011 Porsche 911. This 2011 with Black interior is a Pre-owned model in great shape. Complete CARFAX vehicle history report is available. Come take the BEST TEST DRIVE ROUTE in California at Audi South Coast. Just a quick drive on the 5 freeway from Los Angeles or San Diego counties - Audi South Coast is located at the heart of Orange County in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, next to John Wayne Airport. All prices subject to change without prior notice. Dealer not responsible for clerical input errors and third party mistakes. Please verify all pricing with dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A91BS773755
Stock: 310531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- certified
2011 Porsche 9114,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$259,999
Circle Porsche - Long Beach / California
2011 Porsche Speedster Pure Blue with Checkered Interior. Our Porsche shop just performed the following:4 Year Major ServiceBrake Fluid RenewalInstalled Four New Tires6 Year PDK ServiceTwo Year Transferable Porsche CPO warranty with Unlimited Miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A97BS795619
Stock: U2636
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- 26,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$61,998
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A90BS720753
Stock: 19355511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,536 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$62,490
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
OVER $118000 NEW**SAVE $$$**RARE 4S**LOADED***NAVI* MINT CONDITION**CALL US FOR MORE DETAILSPrice shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A93BS720505
Stock: 720505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,798
Porsche Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A96BS766629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,374 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$74,900
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Presenting this 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in Black over Black Leather Interior with 47,358 miles. The '11 911 Turbo is powered by a 3.8L Flat 6 engine producing 500 HP and 480 Lb-Ft Torque. This car was delevered new by Porsche of Huntington on Febuary 21, 2011.Options:Porsche Torque VectoringPorsche DoppelkupplungHeated SeatsHeated Steering WheelWheel Caps with Colored CrestSeat VentilationDynamic Cornering LightSport Chrono PKGPorsche Car CoverRear Console Exterior ColorRear Lights in Clear GlassLocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A94BS773684
Stock: X773684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- used
2011 Porsche 91113,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,995
Monaco Auto Collection - Wadsworth / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A95BS795585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S24,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$96,994
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo SClean CARFAX. Odometer is 2336 miles below market average! Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 111 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Transferable Warranty - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, , 13 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Porsche Communication Management, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Adaptive Sport Seats with Driver Memory, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Full Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, 8.5 x 19 Fr/11 x 19 Rr RS Spyder Wheels, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Carbon Fiber Trim, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A93BS766877
Stock: PP3161
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 55,257 miles
$53,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A96BS720112
Stock: 19144756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911
