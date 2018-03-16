Used 2011 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    25,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,980

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    21,928 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $92,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Gray
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    44,215 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $84,995

    $1,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Red
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

    4,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $374,900

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    certified

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    9,242 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $103,988

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    22,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $89,970

    $1,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in White
    certified

    2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    22,793 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $158,777

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    9,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $68,900

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera

    12,871 miles

    $58,717

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo

    4,790 miles

    $99,888

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911
    certified

    2011 Porsche 911

    4,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $259,999

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    26,207 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $61,998

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    27,536 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,490

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo

    18,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,798

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo

    47,374 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,900

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911
    used

    2011 Porsche 911

    13,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $209,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    certified

    2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    24,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $96,994

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    55,257 miles

    $53,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2011 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
2011 911 turbo S
S.R. Davis,05/14/2018
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
This is a breathtaking piece of machinery. It is beyond fast, fast in the extreme, it is refined, almost too quite, and it is exceptionally comfortable for a long drive even including the back seats as long as the back seats are occupied by children (5'2" or less). It exudes quality and solidity that makes it a delight to drive each and every time. It has terrific visibility: far beyond any other car that is not a convertible with its top down, having nearly no blind spot at all, making it especially easy to drive and maneuver in town and on crowded streets. The brakes (carbon ceramic on my car) are absolutely eyeball sucking at any speed whatsoever and never any brake dust on the wheels. The disappointments with the car a minimal but are as follows (bearing in mind that this was a 180k car when sold new): 1) no auto on/of headlights, 2) no one touch window for passenger seat (really!), 3) no one touch open nor close sunroof (really!), 4) poor fuel economy, 5) PDK only and, while it is wonderful, it definitely is not at visceral and engaging as a 6 or 7 speed manual would be!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings