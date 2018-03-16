Used 2011 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas

Exterior Pkg Painted In Exterior Color Carrara White Instrument Dials Seat Ventilation Clear Glass Tail Lights Park Assist System Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted Carrara White Cocoa; Special Leather Interior Trim W/Full Leather Interior Exterior Color Headlight Cleaner Cover Heated Steering Wheel Interior Color Leather Key Pouch Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive 12-Way Pwr Bucket Seats 3-Spoke Smooth Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel W/Audio Controls Carrara White Cocoa (Top) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: CLEAR GLASS TAIL LIGHTS MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) 12-WAY PWR BUCKET SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats COCOA, SPECIAL LEATHER INTERIOR TRIM W/FULL LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats EXTERIOR PKG PAINTED IN EXTERIOR COLOR HEATED STEERING WHEEL CARRARA WHITE EXTERIOR COLOR HEADLIGHT CLEANER COVER SPORT CHRONO TIMER DISPLAY PAINTED CARRARA WHITE CARRARA WHITE INSTRUMENT DIALS COCOA (TOP) PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid 3-SPOKE SMOOTH LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/AUDIO CONTROLS Steering Wheel Audio Controls Leather Steering Wheel SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) INTERIOR COLOR LEATHER KEY POUCH *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Porsche is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Porsche 911 Turbo S from Porsche Plano offers complete peace of mind. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Porsche 911 Turbo S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This Porsche 911 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche 911 Turbo S. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CD2A92BS773702

Stock: BS773702

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020