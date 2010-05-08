Used 2002 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2002 Porsche 911 Carerra Convertible for your consideration. This sweet sports car is powered by a 3.6L 6-cylinder motor that pushes out 320 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 6-speed transmission. This is a zippy little car that is comfortable powering down the highway or navigating through the corners on the back roads. Externally the vehicle is finished in Arctic Silver. The paint shows some minor signs of wear but overall is in very good condition. This 911 hosts a power-operated black convertible top that can be raised and lowered at just the push of a button. Top-down driving is an awesome experience that is made even better with Porsche’s precision handling and the fun-to-drive manual gearbox. This example rides on Pirelli P-Zero tires wrapped around 18-inch light-alloy wheels, and features drilled brake rotors with black painted calipers. Inside the vehicle is a comfortable and luxurious black leather interior. The sport seats do a good job of keeping the driver in position in the corners without the uncomfortable nature of high-performance racing seats. This Porsche features an onboard computer, BOSE audio system, Xenon headlights with washers, power seats with driver side memory, on-board computer, CD Changer and Cass player, power windows, power locks, power top, and plenty more. Not only does Porsche make high-performance sports cars, but they are also known for their top-notch quality.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA299X2S651604

Stock: P4390 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

