Used 2002 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Turbo

    66,971 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,899

    $6,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    70,947 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,693

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Turbo

    13,021 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $64,850

    $2,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    16,392 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,900

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Turbo

    34,580 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $54,991

    $4,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 GT2

    4,443 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $139,900

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Turbo

    35,559 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $65,555

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    59,411 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,997

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911
    used

    2002 Porsche 911

    30,925 miles

    $66,000

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    73,265 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,200

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    30,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,900

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    94,336 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911
    used

    2002 Porsche 911

    40,191 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,277

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    44,998 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Turbo

    48,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,391

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    127,137 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

    100,696 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche 911 Targa in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche 911 Targa

    83,902 miles

    $20,987

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2002 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
4.769 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Little Fast Tank
goodtogo,08/05/2010
I drive it to work everyday depending on which office between 20 and 60 miles. I can't get over how solid and rigid it is, just like a fast tank. I put one O2 sensor in it (it has four) and an oil separator that's it, except for tires.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings