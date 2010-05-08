Used 2002 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,971 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,899$6,728 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PICTURES COMING SOON !!! RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES AIM PERFORMANCE $33,000 IN PERFORMANCE UPGRADES 2002 PORSCHE 911 TURBO WP0AB29932S685825 COUPE 3.6L H6 TURBO SEFI ALL WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29932S685825
Stock: 12094CAAG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 70,947 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,693
Audi Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Midnight Blue Metallic 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera w/ Navigation RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 911 Carrera w/ Navigation, Advanced Technic Package, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Comfort Package, Driver Passenger Lumbar Adjustment, Driver's Side Memory Function, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats Package, Natural Leather Option, Porsche Stability Management, Wind Deflector. Odometer is 2187 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29962S653835
Stock: 2S653835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 13,021 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$64,850$2,723 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Porsche 911 has a strong Turbo Gas Flat 6-cyl 3.6L engine powering this Manual transmission. All wheel drive, VarioCam Plus variable valve timing system, Twin turbochargers air coolers, Traction control, Tinted glass w/graduated tint windshield. 8 Carfax Service Records. Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Porsche 911 2dr Carrera Turbo According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB299X2S686907
Stock: 4585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2019
- 16,392 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,900$769 Below Market
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2002 Porsche 911 Carerra Convertible for your consideration. This sweet sports car is powered by a 3.6L 6-cylinder motor that pushes out 320 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 6-speed transmission. This is a zippy little car that is comfortable powering down the highway or navigating through the corners on the back roads. Externally the vehicle is finished in Arctic Silver. The paint shows some minor signs of wear but overall is in very good condition. This 911 hosts a power-operated black convertible top that can be raised and lowered at just the push of a button. Top-down driving is an awesome experience that is made even better with Porsche’s precision handling and the fun-to-drive manual gearbox. This example rides on Pirelli P-Zero tires wrapped around 18-inch light-alloy wheels, and features drilled brake rotors with black painted calipers. Inside the vehicle is a comfortable and luxurious black leather interior. The sport seats do a good job of keeping the driver in position in the corners without the uncomfortable nature of high-performance racing seats. This Porsche features an onboard computer, BOSE audio system, Xenon headlights with washers, power seats with driver side memory, on-board computer, CD Changer and Cass player, power windows, power locks, power top, and plenty more. Not only does Porsche make high-performance sports cars, but they are also known for their top-notch quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA299X2S651604
Stock: P4390 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,580 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$54,991$4,212 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 2002 Porsche 911 Blue Turbo AWD 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHCVIN: WP0AB29902S687435OPTION LIST: *Porsche 911 Turbo-Rear wiper-Supple leather-Wheel hub covers, colored crest-Stronger battery-Radio preparation-CD storage-3-spoke steering wheel-Electric comfort seat right-Tiptronic S-On-board computer-Alarm system (315 Mhz)-Electric Sunroof.-Exterior mirror and driver seat memory function-Airbag driver and passenger-Auto. dimming int. mirror+rainsens-All wheel drive-Cruise control-Windscreen with graduated top tint-Electric windows-Electric comfort seat left-Side airbags POSIP-Illuminated vanity mirrors in sun visors-Leather interior-Automatic dimming exterior mirror-Porsche CDR-220 CD radio-Electrically adjustable exterior mirrors-Headlight Cleaning system (HCS)-Automatic climate control-Charcoal filter-Porsche Stability Management (PSM)-BOSE Sound SystemRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29902S687435
Stock: PPN2096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 4,443 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
New Country Porsche of Greenwich - Greenwich / Connecticut
Porsche Greenwich is pleased to present this stunning X! This X has only had 1 owner, no accidents, never been smoked in and it has a clean CARFAX history report. You will be amazed at how clean this X is! Call or email today before this X ends up in someone else's driveway!.......::::::::: ORIGINAL OPTIONS :::::::........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 with Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29962S696141
Stock: T12445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 35,559 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$65,555
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Black / Black Full Leather Interior. X50 Performance Package! Electric Comfort Seats, Six-Speed Manual, Bose Sound System, 6-disc CD Changer, Supple Leather, Design Package. Compare to a $137,225 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29922S687579
Stock: P1850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 59,411 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,997
Mazda of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
Clean CARFAX.Advanced Technic Package, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats Package, Wind Deflector. Arctic Silver Metallic 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD 18/26 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 17078 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29952S652577
Stock: 8077PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- used
2002 Porsche 91130,925 miles
$66,000
New Hope Auto Sales - New Hope / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 with Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
16 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29912S685306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,265 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$25,200
Ron Marhofer Buick GMC - North Canton / Ohio
ONLY 73265 MILES!, LEATHER SEATS!, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!, AS IS!, CONVERTIBLE!, MANUAL!, POWER WINDOWS!, POWER LOCKS!. Ron Marhofer Buick/GMC has a large selection of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and marked with our best, no hassle price up front. We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles from the dealership. If you may be interested in this service please let one of our team members know. Additionally, you get free car washes for as long as you own the vehicle at any Ron Marhofer Auto Family location! 2002 Blue Porsche 911 Carrera 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29942S651467
Stock: PJH6153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 30,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER!!!! ONLY 30000 MILES!!!! 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!!! 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS XENON HEADLIGHTS SUEDE HEADLINER POWER SEATS MEMORY SEATS CRUISE CONTROL BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES.... CALL: 412-487-5006TEXT Only: 412-837-3385 Visit Exceptional Motorcars Ltd. online at www.exceptionalmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 412-487-5006 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29942S623482
Stock: 3482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,336 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$20,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29902S623107
Stock: S623107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- used
2002 Porsche 91140,191 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,277
Smith Volvo Cars - San Luis Obispo / California
ANOTHER GREAT 2002 PORSCHE CARRERA HERE AT SMITH VOLVO/SGS MOTOR SPORTS! IT IS A 2 OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN AND HAS A CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT. IT IS BLACK OVER BLACK FULL LEATHER. OPTIONS INCLUDE: TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION, COMFORT PACKAGE, ADVANCED TECHNIC PACKAGE, SELF DIM MIRRORS AND RAIN SENSOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS PACKAGE, BOSE HIGH END SOUND, AND MUCH MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING PLEASE CALL 888-419-8320 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29932S653887
Stock: 8732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 44,998 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Cabriolet, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, 44,998 Miles, No Damage History, Carfax Guaranteed, Basalt Black Metallic, Savannah Beige Full Supple Leather, 18 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels with Colored Crest Center Caps, PASM, Power Seat Package, Heated Front Seats, Self-Dimming Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Xenon Headlights, Pioneer 12 Speaker Audio with Navigation. This 911 has been well maintained, all systems function as designed. Factory Build Sheet included with pictures. The is an outstanding 996 C2 Cabriolet. For more info, contact Chris Fortune (615) 714-5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Porsche is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29902S654852
Stock: CF654852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 48,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,391
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- This stick shift 2002 911 Turbo is one of the cleanest cars we have to offer. Truly stunning condition, inside and out. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Rear anti-roll bar, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, All Leather Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29922S687436
Stock: PP6614A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 127,137 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$18,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29972S654573
Stock: S654573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,696 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,000
Gurnee Volkswagen - Gurnee / Illinois
**SUNROOF**, **1 KEY**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, *Serving Gurnee, Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Mundelein, Round Lake, Waukegan, Kenosha, 18 Light Alloy Turbo Look Wheels, Advanced Technic Package, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Comfort Package, Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjustment, Driver's Side Memory Function, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Four wheel independent suspension, Headlight Washers, Technic Package.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29972S621984
Stock: P2456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 83,902 miles
$20,987
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Special Exterior Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche 911 Targa with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BA29912S635190
Stock: 2S635190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
