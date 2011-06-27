1992 Porsche 911 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Porsche 911. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Porsche 911.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MikeB2256318,04/27/2004
In My view the America Roadster as rare and old as it is (1992) still looks sleeker than the newer $100K + models. This has the heartbeat and spunk of the true 911 porsche
964dawg,02/22/2010
Without a doubt this is most enjoyable car I've ever owned. It's still a thrill after owning it for eight years. It's a head-turner, sure to draw comments from admirers whenever I drive it. I drove earlier models of 911s before deciding on this '92. I find it is a great combination of classic Porsche styling with enough creature comforts to make a more enjoyable ride than some of the earlier 911s. A great car and frankly more reliable than any of the BMWs I've owned that have all been 2001 or later years.
jbotx,10/05/2002
This car has been a fun, reliable car with excellent performance. I use it everyday, and look forward to my daily commute. The tiptronic transmission allows for easy use in rush hour traffic, and can switch to the manual mode for sporty driving.
Mohan,12/21/2004
The 1992 911 is a fabulous car well on its way to becoming a classic. It is sturdy, dependable and drives as well as it did the day I got it.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
