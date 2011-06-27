  1. Home
1992 Porsche 911 Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Porsche 911. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Porsche 911.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

driver
MikeB2256318,04/27/2004
In My view the America Roadster as rare and old as it is (1992) still looks sleeker than the newer $100K + models. This has the heartbeat and spunk of the true 911 porsche
It's a blast
964dawg,02/22/2010
Without a doubt this is most enjoyable car I've ever owned. It's still a thrill after owning it for eight years. It's a head-turner, sure to draw comments from admirers whenever I drive it. I drove earlier models of 911s before deciding on this '92. I find it is a great combination of classic Porsche styling with enough creature comforts to make a more enjoyable ride than some of the earlier 911s. A great car and frankly more reliable than any of the BMWs I've owned that have all been 2001 or later years.
1992 Porsche 911 Carrera 2
jbotx,10/05/2002
This car has been a fun, reliable car with excellent performance. I use it everyday, and look forward to my daily commute. The tiptronic transmission allows for easy use in rush hour traffic, and can switch to the manual mode for sporty driving.
Sure to be Vintage
Mohan,12/21/2004
The 1992 911 is a fabulous car well on its way to becoming a classic. It is sturdy, dependable and drives as well as it did the day I got it.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Porsche 911

Used 1992 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 1992 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include America Roadster 2dr Convertible, Turbo 2dr Coupe, Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD, Carrera 2dr Coupe, Carrera 2dr Convertible, Carrera 4 Targa 2dr Coupe AWD, Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe, and Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD.

