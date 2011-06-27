2004 Porsche 911 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, industrial strength brakes, the soothing sound of a powerful flat six.
- Interior quality doesn't match sticker price, outlandish option prices.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$17,001 - $34,095
Used 911 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the 2004 Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that's unmatched by anything on the road.
2004 Highlights
For the 2004 Porsche 911, cabriolet versions of the C4S and Turbo models join the lineup along with the GT3 and a 40th Anniversary model. A mechanical rear differential lock is a new option for Carrera coupes, while the options list for the Carrera 4S adds a new Aerokit, two new types of 18-inch wheels and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system (PCCB). Turbo models get a new tachometer and additional 18-inch wheel options. Finally, the GT2 model receives a boost in power along with brake and chassis upgrades.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Porsche 911.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jeff w.,12/05/2015
Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Internet says these cars blow up but it's just not the issue the purists would have you believe. Stories stem from early IMS history, but failure rate is really much lower than Toyota and other "reliable" manufacturers. This is the car that saved Porsche in 1999. I've owned 2 other Toyotas and have never really had a sports car- Im 60 years old now, not a wealthy person, but mostly been on the conservative side of family car type ownership. I love this car because it is an icon, beautiful, comfortable and untouchable from a performance and racing legacy point of view. I would buy another. Buyer beware however, these cars are often abused, but they can take it like no other make. Personally I think the 996s are one of the best 911 designs, because it was the first thoughtful departure from the old VW bug aesthetic...from the 1998 models forward, the Porsche became a modern car. Porsche sold more of this 996 series than all other series prior, so they did something very right. Just look at the brand new 991 models, they are very similar to the innovative design of Pinky Lai and that design language is carried on today. The 996 headlights were a style complaint from many of the owners of the 1999 model - but Porsche fixed that the following year of the new 911- the design is not ugly (subjective), but again innovative for the time. In fact, the lights came directly from the GT1 high performance exotic Porsche. Then the lights were moved to the Boxster - which preceded the new 996 911 and was considered a good thing. Owners of the pricier 911 didn't want their ride to look like the cheaper Boxster from a distance. Water cooled is a more reliable than the air cooled and interior comfort is on par with modern vehicles. The interior is very comfortable. I drove from Boston to Hershey Pennsylvania - 7 hours and didn't feel stiff or achy at all. Very surprised, but pleased. Only real complaint is that cabin noise had a lot of engine and wheel/ tire noise and can be tiresome after many miles of highway driving. On the flip side it's sound is intoxicating when accelerating and cornering, giving occupants the visceral feeling of driving in a true race car legend. I now have 99,000 miles on this car and this is still my daily driver- 90 miles per day all year round. We live in New England where snow and ice is a regular occurrence. Super stable in the snow and wet for such a light car. After all these years, I still get thumbs up from all age drivers and pedestrians. The 4S model (mine) is the Turbo look style so it has all of the great wide body wheel wells, has Turbo (large) brake discs, Turbo clutch, sits very low and was like that stock in 2004. All the rage these days , racer boys slam their rides to the ground for the right stance. Porsche figured that out ages ago and the car still looks and performs better than any modern car today. I've had two main problems though: a torn CV boot on the front wheel viscous drive transmission, caused a bearing to fail and killed my differential. I replaced that with a used unit for $3K. Power steering fluid got low every few months. A major leak was found in the steering rack at 99.7K miles and decided to sell the car. I love this car. After changing away from the summer sticky tires to all weather radials, the noise in the car is now very tolerable by -10dB from before and the tire wear is superb. Finding replacement parts has been easy for plastic, light bulbs and small parts. Transmissions, glass and remarkably, carpet is hard to impossible to find. Gas mileage is very good at 31 mpg with Premium, and about 23 with middle grade unleaded (89 octane). I frequent PCA club events and car shows as a spectator, but people ALWAYS say you should be showing that car, because it is extraordinary in its lines, color (Midnight blue metallic-special order color and Natural All leather interior) and sound. If you can get one, do it. The 996 is an incredible deal right now because the purists are poo-pooing the water cooled machines driving the price down. Btw: air cooled may be interesting from a design point of view but the reason Porsche is still in business and still the king of racing is because the water cooling allowed more horsepower in a smaller engine size which translates to a better power to weight ratio. Interestingly, new 911's have a smaller block, with turbo and automatic transmissions - because they are faster and again lower power to weight ratio. Still water cooled, just like all other cars on the planet. Whats the point in having a great car and keeping it in the garage? Get a boost to your street cred, have FUN driving EVERY day and enjoy that rush acceleration and flat hard cornering gives you. No one drives this car without finishing the ride with a big grin on their face. I think that if a car makes you smile after every drive, many years of ownership, many miles, it is a very good value indeed.
solarwinds,04/06/2014
Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Love this 40th Anniversary 911... It is a blast to drive and been reliable driving all over east coast... Rides great for a true sports muscle car. Ice cold A/C I did change the Navigation Head unit, get one with a radio it looks better and it does not not get outdated . The car is beautiful a head turner acceleration is instant in any gear the clutch is crisp...
Colleen,08/26/2007
During this past year I test drove and researched every Porsche made from 1996-2007. I chose the 2004 Anniversary. I loved its price, acceleration, styling, engine sound, aggressive exterior, and interior creature comforts. It has the most bang for the buck without all the added expenses of a turbo which will be my next Porsche, a 993TT. Maintenance has been marginal and fuel economy exceptional for a sports car. Heads turn wherever I go, including from other Porsche drivers trying to fiqure out what type of Porsche I'm driving. It's a novelity Porsche that packs plenty of horsepower. "She's a lady when she has to be and a whole lot more when she needs to be."
Dave,02/08/2016
Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Hardtop or convertible or soft top up!!! Performance, 4WD and handling are simply flawless! Gergeous wide hips stance, Gt2 Tech Art nose with eyelids and X50 package is all business. The "whoa" appearance is as close to the need to unleash its twin turbo furry! ... Total SoCal sports car! But... recently moved to the Midwest!! Struggling with selling it now!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Porsche 911 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
315 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
315 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
380 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
415 hp @ 6000 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2004 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan