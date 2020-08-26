Used 2006 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia

This April/06 production date vehicle is FLAWLESS in every way! This 31k mile Concourse 997 4S Cab comes in Seal gray w/black interior & top. This vehicle has taken 2nd place for the last 3 years at the Deutsche Marque Concours d' Elegance and invited regurlay to PCA events. This 2 owner vehicle has 3m protective film, new tires, 40k service just completed, Bluetooth hands-free, Carbon GT3 6spd shifter. This car will give you years of enjoyment and also prove to be a great investment as these 997 are increasing in value.**THIS CARERRA C4S HAS THE PORSCHE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY**GARAGE QUEEN**ONLY 32,000 MILES**ORIGINAL MSRP was $101,575.00**BOSE HIGH END SURROUND SOUND ($1390)**HEATED FRONT SEATS ($480)**STAINLESS STEEL DOOR SILLS ($415)**HEADRESTS with PORSCHE CREST ($270)**BLACK FLOOR MATS with PORSCHE LETTERING ($115)**LOCALLY OWNED & WELL MAINTAINED**SERVICE JUST PERFORMED by PORSCHE TYSONS CORNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB29906S768871

Stock: C-8871

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020