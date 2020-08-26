Used 2006 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 64,552 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29996S756883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,695 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995$3,726 Below Market
Findlay Subaru - Saint George / Utah
Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Non-Smoker, New Tires. Welcome to Findlay Subaru in St George on the Savings Side of the Freeway. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This 911 is equipped with the following options: Clean CARFAX. RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29996S765483
Stock: W1351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,310 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,989$2,750 Below Market
Leith Porsche - Cary / North Carolina
This car is in great condition, service is up to date, over rev report is clean, very low miles and extremely well maintained, the car does not show it's age, priced to go fast. Options:ABS brakesBi-Xenon Headlamp PackageDriver MemoryElectronic Stability ControlHeated door mirrorsIlluminated entryLeather Seat TrimMulti Stage Heated Front SeatsPower Seat PackageRemote keyless entryTraction controlXenon Headlamps w/Dynamic Leveling.Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Carrera Recent Arrival! 911 Call (919)469-2699, visit www.leithporsche.com or stop by today only at Leith Porsche. Here at Leith Porsche we perform a very detailed preowned inspection on every used vehicle. Our detailed process is designed to ensure that all of our preowned offerings meet a high level of cosmetic appearance and mechanical operation that our clients deserve. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. And with market based pricing we are confident that our vehicles are priced competitively. Stop by today to see why Leith Porsche is a leader in the Triangle for preowned values since 1969.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29986S755224
Stock: FP37200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 46,832 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$40,991$2,691 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
Excellent Condition. Carrera S trim, Guards Red exterior and Sand Beige interior. Leather Interior, Sunroof, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Over $45,000 KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Porsche Carrera S with Guards Red exterior and Sand Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 355 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Over $45,000. From Edmunds.com: Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that you can enjoy everyday. MORE ABOUT US: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29996S741286
Stock: 6S741286P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 13,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,991$2,813 Below Market
Lexus of Woodland Hills - Woodland Hills / California
Carrera S Navigation System. Thanks for Looking ,If you would like any additional Information, Such as a copy of the Free Car Fax History Report or Additional Photo's , We are here to help ! Give us a call at 855-943-1776 , visit our website at www.LexusofWoodlandhills.com , or come visit us out our easy to get to location right off the 101 in Woodland Hills CA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29926S742375
Stock: B2755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,995$1,212 Below Market
Jack Daniels Porsche - Upper Saddle River / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Seal Gray Metallic 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 35866 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGWe look forward to showing you this vehicle or any of our other offerings as well. Come Visit Us! The largest Authorized Porsche showroom in the Northeast and one of the original and most prestigious Porsche Dealers in the USA for 45 years...Call Jack Daniels Motors on 201-368-7300 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29956S744170
Stock: P34313A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 67,134 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995$1,627 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Aluminum Look PCM Package, Carrera Power Kit, Driver Memory, Extended Navigation Module, Leather Interior A Pillar Package, Leather Package Switch Panel, Leather PCM Package, Navigation For PCM, Navigation System, Power Seat Package, Sport Chrono Package Plus. Slate Gray Metallic 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L H6 SMPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29966S768258
Stock: SG-C14258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 61,477 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
CARRERA-325 HP-POWER SEAT PKG-REAR VIEW CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-HEATED LEATHER SEATS-BOSE SOUND-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2006 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 325 HP 6-SPEED MANUAL 3.6L H6 F. BEAUTIFUL WHITE (CARRERA WHITE) EXTERIOR WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS ($480), 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CARRERA, 325 HP, POWER SEAT PACKAGE ($1,550), REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TWO MASTER KEYS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, 18 ALLOY RIMS, XENON LIGHTS ($1,090), POP-OUT REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH KENWOOD CD PLAYER/USB/HD/BLUETOOTH CONNECTION WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....HEATED LEATHER SEATS WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM AND XENON LIGHTS....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS FUN IN THE SUN PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 325 HP WITH REAR-VIEW CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA299X6S756004
Stock: NP756004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 72,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,000$397 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD w/72K Miles........Finished in Black Exterior over Black Leather for a Sharp Color Combination......Great Options such as..... Navigation Bluetooth Memory Seats Sunroof TripTronic Shifter Bose Stereo and so much more.........Please Call 978-355-7484 or got to TopsfieldMotorCO.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29976S741173
Stock: 3212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,425 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$38,998
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
6 SPEED*LOW MILES*HEATED SEATS*CARFAX CERTIFIED*WE FINANCE. The epitome of driving perfection, our 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Convertible presented in Arctic Silver Metallic is an iconic world-class sports car that commands absolute attention with its energetic growl, exceptional performance, and confident attitude. This amazing combination keeps you glued to the asphalt for high-performance driving that is second to none! Slip inside our Carrera Cabriolet and settle into heated leather front seats, enjoy a premium AM/FM CD player, and all power accessories! You'll feel confident in this Porsche as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering that includes ABS, Side-impact airbags, and Traction control. Make today your thrilling leap forward in performance, ride comfort, and visual presence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA299X6S756326
Stock: 756326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 22,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,991$686 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCVIN: WP0CB29986S766494MSRP* $99,530.00OPTION LIST: *911 Carrera S-Heated Seats-19" Carrera Classic Wheel-Bose High End Sound Package-Power Seat Package-Three-Spoke Multi-function Steering Wheel-Self Dimming Mirrors-Navigation Module for PCM-Wheel Caps with Colored CrestRecent Arrival! Odometer is 18724 miles below market average!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29986S766494
Stock: PPN2095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 44,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$38,500
Victory Motorcars - Houston / Texas
This 2006 Porsche 911 2dr features a 3.6L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Arctic Silver Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - WELCOME TO VICTORYMOTORCARS, YOU ARE VIEWING A FINE PREVIOUSLY OWNED WATER-COOLED PORSCHE 911/997 CABRIOLET FROM OUR VAST INVENTORY OF PORSCHE WHICH ARE RENOWNED UNIVERSALLY FOR THEIR UNRIVALED COMBINATION OF ACCELERATION, HANDLING, BRAKING, DRIVING EXCITEMENT AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE. 2006 PORSCHE 911/997 CABRIOLET 3.6 525HP 6PD MANUAL GEARBOX IS FINISHED IN ARTIC SILVER WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR; 18336 ORIGINAL MILES. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BID AND PURCHASE WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT AND THE DEALER. OUR OVER FOUR DECADES OF HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE WITH PORSCHE HAS PROVIDED A GREAT DEPTH OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT. OUR PRESENCE SPANS THE GLOBE WITH THE ABILITY TO SELL AND DELIVER WORLDWIDE. WE AIM TO PROVIDE THE VERY BEST PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE. THAT'S A PROMISE! ALL PORSCHE 911S HAVE A DISTINGUISHED REAR HORIZONTALLY-OPPOSED SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT CATERS TO ITS RECOGNIZABLE PORSCHE GENIUS DESIGN. THE THOROUGHNESS OF THE ENGINEERING, QUALITY MATERIALS AND PRIDE OF WORKMANSHIP MAKE EACH AND EVERY PORSCHE A PRIZE AND A PLEASURE TO OWN. ALL PORSCHE MODELS INTEGRATE LUXURY, CONVENIENCE, SPORTING, ENTERTAINMENT AND SECURITY EQUIPMENT IN TO ONE UNIQUE PACKAGE. SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS 997 CABRIOLET ARE: 2006 PORSCHE 911/997 CABRIOLET 325HP EXCELLENT PORSCHE !!! ONLY 44050 MILES ARCTIC SILVER / BLACK LEATHER 3.6 FLAT SIX WATERCOOLED 325 HP WITH 6 PD MANUAL GEARBOX POWER TOP POWER STEERING POWER WINDOWS POWER SEATS POWER MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS / REAR DEFROST POWER DOOR LOCKS FACTORY ALARM CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING / CLIMATE CONTROL SPEED SENSITIVE ELECTRONIC REAR SPOILER HEATED SEATS FACTORY AUDIO WITH SCREEN DISPLAY / AM/FM/CD ZENON HEADLIGHTS STAINLESS EXHAUST TIPS SPORT CHRONO FACTORY WINDSCREEN FACTORY BOOKS & MANUALS PLUSH CARPET MATS 19 FACTORY FIVE SPOKE ALLOYS ACCIDENT-FREE!!! RUST FREE TEXAS PORSCHE!!! ANOTHER FABULOUS PORSCHE 911 WATERCOOLED CABRIOLET FROM THE WORLDS FOREMOST PORSCHE EXPERTS 43 YRS IN HOUSTON!!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN VICTORY MOTORCARS AND THE VEHICLES WE INVENTORY. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Homelink System, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Robert Neal at 713-783-6555 or victorymotorcars@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA299X6S757413
Stock: V2397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 74,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,991$1,109 Below Market
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29996S757029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,000
Paul Miller Subaru - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER PORSCHE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***Black 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 29494 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB299X6S742687
Stock: I8019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- used
2006 Porsche 911107,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,990$1,179 Below Market
Hollingsworth Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29976S756977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,000
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
This April/06 production date vehicle is FLAWLESS in every way! This 31k mile Concourse 997 4S Cab comes in Seal gray w/black interior & top. This vehicle has taken 2nd place for the last 3 years at the Deutsche Marque Concours d' Elegance and invited regurlay to PCA events. This 2 owner vehicle has 3m protective film, new tires, 40k service just completed, Bluetooth hands-free, Carbon GT3 6spd shifter. This car will give you years of enjoyment and also prove to be a great investment as these 997 are increasing in value.**THIS CARERRA C4S HAS THE PORSCHE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY**GARAGE QUEEN**ONLY 32,000 MILES**ORIGINAL MSRP was $101,575.00**BOSE HIGH END SURROUND SOUND ($1390)**HEATED FRONT SEATS ($480)**STAINLESS STEEL DOOR SILLS ($415)**HEADRESTS with PORSCHE CREST ($270)**BLACK FLOOR MATS with PORSCHE LETTERING ($115)**LOCALLY OWNED & WELL MAINTAINED**SERVICE JUST PERFORMED by PORSCHE TYSONS CORNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next veh
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29906S768871
Stock: C-8871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 31,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
BMW of Bloomfield - Bloomfield / New Jersey
GREAT MILES 31,109! Carrera 4 trim. Leather, Premium Sound System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Over $45,000. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com says - Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that you can enjoy everyday. WHO WE ARE: BMW of Bloomfield is a new and used dealership that has luxurious new and pre-owned auto options for every need and budget. We make the car shopping process easy and fun! We've been serving the area for many years and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for many years to come. We are proud to offer driver-centric experiences, so don't hesitate to treat yourself to the stress-free process that you deserve! Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29946S756130
Stock: BB201223A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 65,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$44,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
LOWERED! BLACK POWDER COATED TURBO WHEELS! 5 YEAR SIGMA KORE CERAMIC COATING! 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Driver Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Full Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Navigation For PCM, Porsche Crest in Headrest, Power moonroof, Power Seat Package, Remote keyless entry, Self Dimming Mirrors, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Traction control.Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29916S740469
Stock: AC6S740469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
