Used 2006 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    64,552 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    61,695 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

    $3,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    36,310 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $38,989

    $2,750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Red
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    46,832 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $40,991

    $2,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    13,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,991

    $2,813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    20,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,995

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Gray
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    67,134 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,995

    $1,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in White
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    61,477 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    72,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $38,000

    $397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    48,425 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    22,315 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,991

    $686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    44,050 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,500

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    74,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,991

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    19,266 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,000

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911
    used

    2006 Porsche 911

    107,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,990

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    32,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,000

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Red
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    31,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    65,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $44,649

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Overall Consumer Rating
4.943 Reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (7%)
911 S way to go
John,07/11/2008
I purchased this car used one year ago and I am still going around driving it just for fun on a daily basis. This car is just plain fun to drive. It picks you up, keeps you happy. For a car I cannot think of a better purchase. Ferrari? Got 200K? Lotus? Looks like a Go Cart. Vette? Stiff American muscle car, no sophistication. Sorry, but this car is tops. Expensive but not unreal. I can think of no faults. Sure, it could use a blue tooth and XM Radio options but this is just a classy, amazing automobile. Buy one before life passes you by! Oh, and if you live in a nice climate get the convertible!! Just adds 50% more fun to the drive. Amazing car.
