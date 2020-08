Used 2010 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania

GT3 trim. Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 9,869! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, PCM 3.0 W/EXTENDED DVD NAVIGATION, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, BLUETOOTH, MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS, XM RADIO, AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/RAIN.. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Porsche GT3 with Atlas Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 415 HP at 7600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/FULL LEATHER INTERIOR black alcantara inlays, PCM 3.0 W/EXTENDED DVD NAVIGATION, XM RADIO 3-month subscription service, BLUETOOTH, AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/RAIN SENSOR auto-dimming rearview mirror, MULTI-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Alarm. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: "the quintessential sports car with all-new features and a unique blend of performance, luxury and style" -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AC2A96AS783495

Stock: H8U127

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2018