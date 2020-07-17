Used 2017 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    8,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $98,980

    $19,190 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo in Orange
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Turbo

    7,655 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,900

    $13,416 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera in White
    certified

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera

    16,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $78,774

    $8,032 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    16,487 miles

    $91,900

  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    12,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,900

    $6,962 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Silver
    certified

    2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    5,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,888

    $8,998 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Silver
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    18,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $95,990

    $9,211 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Silver
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    19,386 miles

    $98,990

    $12,998 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    26,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $79,995

    $8,545 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S in Silver
    certified

    2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S

    16,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $124,988

    $10,480 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S

    6,041 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $121,900

    $13,662 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    23,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $89,900

  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    24,520 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $76,998

    $10,206 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    18,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $93,950

    $9,291 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera

    19,566 miles

    $77,490

    $6,501 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    11,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $144,995

    $7,427 Below Market
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera

    35,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $71,860

  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera in Red
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera

    21,177 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $62,900

A high-performance car for daily driving
Gearhead1,08/25/2017
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Six months into my 2017 Graphite Blue Metallic 911. Got the Sports Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust (a must), and PDK. No sunroof to reduce weight and keep the center of gravity closer to the pavement. I drive the car daily. Very comfortable (if you're not overweight), but not soft on the road. If you want soft, get an old Cadillac. The new turbo motor actually gives better low-end power than previous 911s, allowing one to exit corners swiftly. Little lag in Normal mode, but non-existent in Sports mode or the track-worthy Sports Plus mode. Whistling, swooshing, and rumbly exhaust every time there's a downshift is downright addictive. Steering, perfect. Visibility, perfect. Handling, perfect. My third Porsche. I've owned all the following: Audi R8 V10, Lambo Gallardo, Aston Vanquish, Viper, Lotus Elise, M6, but the new 911 gives me the thrill of a near-supercar on a daily basis. If you can get one, you won't be disappointed.
