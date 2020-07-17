Used 2017 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Coupe featuring Porsche's 7 speed PDK Dual Clutch Transmission, a Lava Orange exterior, HRE wheels, Techart lowering springs, $177,890 MSRP and more! Have you been dreaming of owning a new Porsche, but did not want to get haggled at a dealership or pay the new car price. Here is your chance to own this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Coupe at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This Porsche is the true definition of power, agility, precision, and style. Options on this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S Coupe with a $177,890 MSRP include: Lava Orange Exterior Michel Cup 2 tires (500 miles) HRE Forged Wheels Techart Lowering Springs Rennsport Grill PPF (Paint Protection Film) - Full Front/Mirrors/Back fenders @ airduct Seat Heating (Front) Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Wheel Center caps with coloured Porsche Crest Lane Change Assist (LCA) Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Seat Ventilaton (Front) Smoking Package Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass LED Headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +) Leather interior in Black Carbon Fiber Interior package i.c.w. Leather interior Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package LED Headlights in Black Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss Tinted Taillights Voice Control Bluetooth Aux Input Power Everything AND MORE! This tastefully modified 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S Coupe is a Lava Orange exterior with a Black leather interior with carbon fiber interior trim and waits to take you anywhere in style! This unique 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Coupe is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and has a balance of the factory warranty remaining! YOU CAN OWN THIS TASTEFULLY MODIFIED 2017 PORSCHE 911 TURBO COUPE FOR $1074 A MONTH WITH $24000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX, REG AND FEES IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR 144 MONTHS AT 6.50%! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AD2A95HS167536

Stock: 167536

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020