Used 2017 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

- 8,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$98,980$19,190 Below Market
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
This beautiful 2017 911 Carrera S Carbiolet is well kept with only 8,940 miles. With an original MSRP of $132,535 this car is loaded with Porsche's finest options which include but are not limited to the highly regarded PDK transmission and Sport Chrono package for optimal performance, 14 way power seats, sports exhaust system, and a Bose Surround Sound System which provides a total of 12 speakers within the car. We are pleased to offer the finest of Porsche's to our community. -2 Keys and Original Books -Under Factory Warranty OPTIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE 14 WAY POWER SEATS ($2320.00) PDK ($3720.00) SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE ($1632.00) BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM ($1590.00) HEATED SEATS ($690.00) SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM ($2950.00) SEAT VENTILATION ($840.00) LANE CHANGE ASSIST ($850.00) FRONT SEAT VENTILATION ($1,590)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A94HS155828
Stock: 0023MP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 7,655 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$129,900$13,416 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Coupe featuring Porsche's 7 speed PDK Dual Clutch Transmission, a Lava Orange exterior, HRE wheels, Techart lowering springs, $177,890 MSRP and more! Have you been dreaming of owning a new Porsche, but did not want to get haggled at a dealership or pay the new car price. Here is your chance to own this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Coupe at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This Porsche is the true definition of power, agility, precision, and style. Options on this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S Coupe with a $177,890 MSRP include: Lava Orange Exterior Michel Cup 2 tires (500 miles) HRE Forged Wheels Techart Lowering Springs Rennsport Grill PPF (Paint Protection Film) - Full Front/Mirrors/Back fenders @ airduct Seat Heating (Front) Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Wheel Center caps with coloured Porsche Crest Lane Change Assist (LCA) Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Seat Ventilaton (Front) Smoking Package Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass LED Headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +) Leather interior in Black Carbon Fiber Interior package i.c.w. Leather interior Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package LED Headlights in Black Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss Tinted Taillights Voice Control Bluetooth Aux Input Power Everything AND MORE! This tastefully modified 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S Coupe is a Lava Orange exterior with a Black leather interior with carbon fiber interior trim and waits to take you anywhere in style! This unique 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Coupe is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and has a balance of the factory warranty remaining! YOU CAN OWN THIS TASTEFULLY MODIFIED 2017 PORSCHE 911 TURBO COUPE FOR $1074 A MONTH WITH $24000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX, REG AND FEES IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR 144 MONTHS AT 6.50%! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A95HS167536
Stock: 167536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera16,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$78,774$8,032 Below Market
Beverly Hills Porsche - Los Angeles / California
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 2 SETS OF KEYS/OWNERS MANUAL, 14-Way Power Sport Seats, 20" RS Spyder Design Wheels, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass, Front Seat Heating, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Memory Package, Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package w/Power Sport Seats. 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 370hp 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) WhiteRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A93HS107621
Stock: U16231
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S16,487 miles
$91,900
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Vehicle under Porsche certified factory warranty for 2 years or unlimited miles from expiration of new car warranty.*911 Carrera S Options include:N5Night Blue MetallicFGStandard Interior in Agate GreyP3EPremium Package Plus i.c.w. Power Sport Seats (14-way)LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)541Seat Ventilation (Front)276Auto-Dimming Mirrors625Porsche Entry & Drive630Light Design Package342Seat Heating (Front)748Power Folding Exterior Mirrors653Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in GlassCWJ"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation PaintedQR5Sport Chrono Package176Sport Exhaust System250Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)43920" 911 Turbo Wheels446Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest581Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell457Lane Change Assist (LCA)583Smoking Package489Heated Multifunction Steering WheelP06Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package858GT Sport Steering WheelXSCPorsche Crest on HeadrestsEKHCarbon Fiber Interior Package i.c.w. Standard Interior9VLBOSE(R) Surround Sound SystemRear Model Designation Painted*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.*The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program *- Porsche Approved vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians who conduct a mechanical and cosmetic 100+ point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97HS123642
Stock: HS123642
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 12,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$89,900$6,962 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the extremely desireable 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Porsche's amazing PDK transmission. Have you been dreaming of owning a 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S, but did not want to get haggled at a dealership or pay the new car price. Here is your chance to own the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This Porsche is the true definition of power, agility, precision, and style. Options on this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S include ($123,830 MSRP): One Owner Vehicle 7 Speed Manual Transmission 20 Carrera Classic Wheels Wheel Center Caps with colored Porsche Crest Lane Change Assist (LCA) Smoking Package Porsche Entry & Drive Electric Slide/Tilted Sunroof Power Steering Plus BOSE Surround Sound System Brushed Aluminum Interior Package i.c.w Leather interior Night Blue Metallic Exterior Power Sports Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Leather Interior in Luxor Beige SportDesign Package Navigation Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S has a gorgeous Night Blue Metallic exterior with a Luxor Biege leather interior and waits to take you anywhere in style! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2017 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA S FOR $ A MONTH WITH $ DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 144 MONTH FINANCING AT 6.50% RATE! You'll have piece of mind as this is a one owner 100% Carfax certified, accident free vehicle with no accident or damage history and retains a balance of factory warranty. You are worry-free when viewing this beautiful 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S. Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A9XHS124400
Stock: 124400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S5,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$159,888$8,998 Below Market
Porsche Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet in GT Silver metallic with a black sport-tex and leather combination interiorThis Turbo S has all of the big options... Original $213k MSRP featuring Burmester sound, adaptive cruise control (ACC), front-axle lift, and LCA blind spot monitor. Originally certified here, and sold to a long time local client, this car has returned on trade for a brand new 911. This car has no excuses, is up to date on service, and is priced to sell. Call to make an appointment on this one!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO):- Zero warranty deductible- 111 point inspection- Transferable warranty (between private parties)- Roadside assistance- Factory coverage until 07/22/2023 NO MILEAGE LIMITATION!Factory Options250 Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)342 Seat heating (front)449 20" 911 Turbo S Wheels456 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) incl. Porsche Active Safe457 Lane Change Assist (LCA)474 Front axle lift system497 Rear Model Designation Painted581 Luggage net in passenger footwell583 Smoking package625 Porsche Entry & Drive658 Power Steering Plus9VJ Burmester® High-End Surround Sound SystemCWJ PORSCHE Logo and Model Designation PaintedTD Leather Interior with Sport-Tex in Black/Dark SilverU2 GT Silver MetallicCall us today at 410.902.1200 and ask for Porsche Sales for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A96HS178800
Stock: TP9093
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 18,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$95,990$9,211 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * This is not your regular C4S - this car was optioned through the roof - ORIGINAL MSRP of $142K * Manual transmission * Sport pkg * Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System * Power Steering Plus * Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass * Lane Change Assist * Full leather interior * Pedals and footrest in Aluminum * Brushed Aluminum Interior Package i.c.w. Leather Interior * Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package * Premium Package Plus i.c.w. Power Sport Seats (14-way) * GT Silver Metallic * Door-sill guards in Stainless Steel * Side Skirts Painted * LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) * Clear title * Carfax certified * Service records available per Carfax * Recently replaced tires * Front clear bra installed * Local private party trade in * Books + original window sticker + 2 keys APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A98HS122547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,386 miles
$98,990$12,998 Below Market
Bentley Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Porsche Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful *Pre Owned 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S* in GT Silver Metallic over a Black interior with 19386 miles. The Carrera 4S is powered by a 3.0L Turbocharged Boxer 6-cylinder engine producing 420 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque through an All Wheel Drive Platform and a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung Transmission. This Carrera 4S is further enhanced with the following:GT Silver MetallicBlack InteriorPremium Package PlusPASM Sport Suspension, Lowered 20 MM)Porsche DoppelkupplungLane Change AssistHeated Multifunction Steering WheelFire ExtinguisherElectric Slide and Tilt Sunroof in GlassPower Steering PlusBOSE Surround Sound SystemFront Facia PaintedHeadlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior ColorRear Facia PaintedPORSCHE Logo and Model Designation PaintedPedals and Footrest in AluminumBrushed Aluminum Interior Package14-Way Power Sport Seats with Memory PackageSide Skirts PaintedSport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards RedSeat Belts in Guards RedIlluminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless SteelPDK Gear Selector in AluminumPorsche Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A9XHS124817
Stock: PHS124817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 26,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,995$8,545 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
This Porsche won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. With less than 30,000 miles on the odometer, this model delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising ultimate luxury! Porsche prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a leather steering wheel, power front seats, and air conditioning. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A91HS123779
Stock: PH1557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S16,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$124,988$10,480 Below Market
Rusnak/Westlake Porsche - Thousand Oaks / California
Certified. Silver 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S AWD 7-Speed 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 420hp 911 Targa 4S, 2D Coupe, 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 420hp, 7-Speed, AWD, Silver, Black Leather, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats, 4-Way Power Sport Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, BOSE Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, GT Sport Steering Wheel, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Lane Change Assist, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Light Design Package, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, Memory Package, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Steering Plus, Power windows, Premium Package Plus w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Axle Steering, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Smoking Package, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Sun Visors in Leather, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 111 Point InspectionWe're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BB2A98HS137084
Stock: 23P00905
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 6,041 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$121,900$13,662 Below Market
Porsche Santa Clarita - Valencia / California
LOW MILES - 6,041! REDUCED FROM $129,901!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! 4S trim. Leather Interior, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Back-Up Camera EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "Boasting exceptional handling, classic styling, a luxuriously trimmed cabin and powerful engines, the 2017 Porsche 911 is a serious performance car. When it comes to sports cars, there are few cars on the road that will satisfy you like the latest Porsche 911.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $129,901. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: The Galpin Difference Pricing analysis performed on 7/17/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BB2A90HS136124
Stock: SCP1001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 23,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,900
Texas Vehicle Exchange - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A93HS155223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,520 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$76,998$10,206 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A92HS154824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S18,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$93,950$9,291 Below Market
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2017 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet *** Night Blue Metallic With Black Leather Interior *** * * *20" Carrera S Wheels* * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package* * *BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *Deletion of Model Designation* * *European Delivery (Leipzig)* * *German First Aid Kit* * *Instrument Dials in Black* * *Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell* * *Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Premium Package i.c.w. Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* * *Smoking Package* * *Voice Control***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A94HS156347
Stock: 12809
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 19,566 miles
$77,490$6,501 Below Market
Bentley Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Porsche Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful *2017 Porsche 911 Carrera* in Jet Black Metallic over a Black interior with 19,566 miles. The 911 Carrera is powered by a 3.0L Turbocharged Horizontally Opposed 6-cylinder engine producing 370 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive Platform and a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung Transmission. This 911 Carrera is further enhanced with the following:Jet Black MetallicBlack InteriorPorsche DoppelkupplungSeat Heating to the Front20 Carrera S WheelsDeletion of Model DesignationBose Surround Sound SystemPower Steering PlusElectric Slide/Tilt SunroofHeated Multifunction Steering Wheel14-Way Power Sport Seats with Memory PackagePorsche Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A92HS108128
Stock: PHS108128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 11,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$144,995$7,427 Below Market
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A94HS167091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,860
Dallas Lease Returns - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A9XHS107907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,177 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,900
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
Please head over to our website www.luxurycars.com to answer all your questions and check out our new “FAQ” tab & for High-Resolution pictures and call us at 203-284-8989. Sunroof Navigation PDK Back-Up Camera w/Sonar ParkAssist Front & Rear Leather Heated Seats Apple Car Play/Android Link 4G Hotspot/Wi-Fi Enable Touchscreen Display Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB () APPS (Pandora Weather etc.) BOSE Premium Sound Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Controls Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Paddle Shifters SPORT Modes Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Automatic Headlights Automatic Climate Control Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (1) Tinted WindowS HomeLink Garage Doorstills Mats Mechanical & PowertrainEngine: 3.0L Twin-Turbo Boxer 6Engine Auto Stop-Start FeatureTransmission w/Oil Cooler3.09 Axle RatioEngine Oil Cooler80-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection175 Amp AlternatorGas-Pressurized Shock AbsorbersFront And Rear Anti-Roll BarsAutomatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive SuspensionElectric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing SteeringDual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe FinisherStrut Front Suspension w/Coil SpringsMulti-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking BrakeSafetySide Impact BeamsDual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsParkAssist Front And Rear Parking SensorsTire Specific Low Tire Pressure WarningDual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off SwitchCurtain 1st Row AirbagsAirbag Occupancy SensorDriver And Passenger Knee AirbagOutboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: PretensionersBack-Up CameraInteriorDriver SeatFixed Rear WindowsFront CupholderValet FunctionPower Fuel Flap Locking TypeRemote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo AccessHomeLink Garage Door TransmitterCruise ControlDual Zone Front Automatic Air ConditioningIlluminated Locking Glove BoxDriver Foot RestInterior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior AccentsFull Alcantara Simulated Suede HeadlinerLeather Door Trim InsertLeather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter MaterialDriver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger IlluminationDay-Night Rearview MirrorFull Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power OutletsFront Map LightsFade-To-Off Interior LightingCarpet Floor TrimCargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility KitCargo Space LightsFOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and WindowsDriver And Passenger Door BinsPower 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/DownDelayed Accessory PowerRedundant Digital SpeedometerOutside Temp GaugeAnalog DisplayFront Center ArmrestPerimeter AlarmEngine Immobilizer3 12V DC Power OutletsAir FiltrationExteriorWheels w/Silver Accents w/LocksSpare Tire Mobility KitClearcoat PaintBody-Colored Front BumperBody-Colored Rear BumperBlack Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window TrimBody-Colored Door HandlesBody-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual FoldingFixed Rear Window w/DefrosterLight Tinted GlassRain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated JetsGalvanized Steel/Aluminum PanelsPower SpoilerRear Fog LampsPerimeter/Approach LightsLED Brakelights Visit Imports Unlimited online at www.luxurycars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 203-284-8989 today to schedule your test drive. As a used car dealership we do not buy or sell collision vehicles; we specialize in buying and selling vehicles paid off in insurance claims due to water-related incidents or recovered theft with little to no damage. Our vehicles are the opposite extreme of what most consumers have seen in the media.We now offer extended warranties available through our partnership with Gold Standard Automotive Network one of the highest-rated warranty companies in the market. Offering warranties such as Powertrain Bronze Silver GOLD Exclusionary & ALL Contracts include Maintenance w/ options to add like Unlimited Mileage Coverage and Lifetime Engine & Transmission for a low cost.Visit the link below to find more information regarding our warranties www.goldstandardautomotive.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A98HS107677
Stock: PH107677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
