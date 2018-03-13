Used 2014 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S24,953 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$85,873$11,617 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**X51 Carrera S Powerkit**XAA Aerokit Cup**Burmester Audio Package**Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White**Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) incl. PASM Sport Suspension**Bi-XenonTM Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)** Seat Heating (Front)**SportDesign Steering Wheel**Leather Interior in Black/Luxor Beige, AWDRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97ES121031
Stock: UP23432
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
2014 Porsche 911 GT322,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$114,950$13,208 Below Market
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2014 Porsche 911 GT3 *** Rhodium Silver Metallic With Black Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $163,520 *** Call or text SCOTT HAMILTON at 770-490-9440 or *scott@hennessyporsche.com* for details on this stunning 2014 911 GT3. My client who purchased this as a certified vehicle from us has traded in on a certified 911 Turbo! This GT3 is in excellent condition, fully filmed and sure to turn your head! Rhodium Silver Metallic on Black leather and alcantara interior. Clean CarFax and and a local car. Original MSRP is $163,520. Options include: LED headlights (PDLS Plus), auto dimming mirrors, front axle lift, Ceramic brakes, heated seats, 18 way adaptive seats, SportDesign steering wheel, carbon fiber, Navigation and much more! For your private test drive and/or free Carfax, specifications, and current photos, text or call SCOTT HAMILTON at 770-490-9440 or *scott@hennessyporsche.com * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* * *Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor* * *Carbon Fiber Interior Package i.c.w. Leather Interior* * *Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiber* * *Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather* * *Extended Range Fuel Tank* * *Floor Mats* * *Front Axle Lift System* * *LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)* * *Light Design Package* * *Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)* * *Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Navigation Module* * *Seat Heating (Front)* * *Show Vehicle* * *SiriusXM(R) Satellite Radio & HD Radio Receiver* * *Smoking Package* * *Sound Package Plus* * *Sport Chrono Clock i.c.w. PCM* * *SportDesign Steering Wheel* * *Telephone Module* * *Voice Control***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A9XES183066
Stock: 12850A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 29,511 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,888$3,807 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this well equipped 2014 Porsche Carrera Coupe in Dark Blue Metallic over Luxor Beige Leather for sale. With options including PDK transmission, 20 Carrera S Wheels, Sport Design Mirrors, PDLS- Porsche Dynamic Lighting System, Electric Tilt/Slide Sunroof, 14 Way Power Sport Seats, Bose High End Audio Package, Premium Package Plus, Park Assist, Front and Rear, Power Steering Plus, Sport Design Steering Wheel, Colored Crest Wheel Center Caps, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years of franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A90ES107894
Stock: ES107894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 31,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$71,999$7,516 Below Market
Millenia Motors - Longwood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97ES122325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$85,555$7,986 Below Market
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A93ES166798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo8,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$115,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *Certified Pre-Owned 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo * in Agate Grey Metallic over a Platinum Grey interior with 8,893 miles. The 911 Turbo is powered by a 3.8L turbocharged horizontally opposed six cylinder engine producing 520 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque through an All Wheel Drive and a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Automatic Â Transmission. This 911 Turbo is further enhanced with the following: N0 Agate Grey Metallic Exterior Color Leather Interior in Platinum Grey LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus Porsche Entry & Drive Front and Rear ParkAssist Power Folding Side Mirrors Sport Chrono Package Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest Front Seat Ventilation Light Design Package Front Seat Heating Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber Carbon Fiber Interior Package Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiber Voice Control Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email mailto:porscheofnorthhouston@eleadtrack.net, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A93ES166669
Stock: PES166669
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S10,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$124,900
Porsche Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned!Look at it! Would ya just look at it? Yes, those LOW miles are right! Calling all enthusiasts for this stunning and dynamic certified 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Savor buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded H-6 3.8 L/232 engine. Delivering a mind-blowing amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It is well equipped with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 20" Fr/11.5J x 20" Rr Forged Alloy, Wheels w/Polished Accents w/Locks, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) -inc: dual-mass flywheel, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/35ZR20 Front & P305/30ZR20 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Drive for days in this fabulous and playful Porsche 911. Visit Porsche Grapevine located at 1280 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051 for a hassle-free deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A97ES166156
Stock: PGP0785
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 57,425 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Lease
$89,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo with 57k miles. White with Yachting Blue Leather.Factory options include:Light Design Package,Aluminum Brushed Interior Package,Carbon Ceramic Brakes,Aluminum Brushed Center Console Trim,Instrument Dials in White,Sport Chrono Dial in White,Sport Seats Plus,Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof,Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints,Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards,Seat Belts in Racing Yellow,Window Frames In High Gloss Aluminum,Power Steering Plus,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A93ES166400
Stock: 005242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 11,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$117,613$6,420 Below Market
Huber Automotive - Heath / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A99ES183382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S17,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$80,000$647 Below Market
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: Rhodium Silver Metallic Interior equipment: Standard Interior in Black 20" Carrera Classic Wheels BOSE Audio Package ParkAssist (Front and Rear) Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Premium Package i.c.w. Power Sport Seats (14-way) SportDesign Steering Wheel Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A92ES154172
Stock: PC-P26556
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S22,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$115,871$7,112 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS)**Porsche Entry & Drive**Seat Heating (Front)**Seat Ventilation (Front)**Steering Wheel Heating**Power Steering Plus**ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Reversing Camera**Voice ControlRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A9XES167107
Stock: UP23418
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 25,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$60,998$1,092 Below Market
CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A95ES106417
Stock: 18842467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$70,989$1,784 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Black; Alcantara Leather Seat Trim Sports Exhaust System Sport Chrono Package Premium Package Plus W/Power Sport Seats Electrical 14-Ways Sports Seats W/Memory Package Bose Audio Package Leather Seats Sportdesign Steering Wheel Navigation System Front & Rear Parkassist Porsche Crest Embossed On Head Restraints Power Steering Plus Wheel Center W/Full-Color Porsche Crest Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black Instrument Dials In Black Passenger Footwell Luggage Net Porsche Dynamic Light System (Pdls) Smoker Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 Porsche 911 we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Porsche 911 Carrera S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Porsche 911 Carrera S. Well-known by many, the 911 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. A Porsche with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 911 Carrera S was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche 911 Carrera S. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Porsche 911 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2014 Porsche 911: In the world of high-end sports cars, the 911 is the most iconic choice, with 50 years of evolution under its belt. Though the design continues to change, the fundamentals are still in place: rear-mounted flat-6 engine and a precision chassis developed with handling in mind. Together, the components make for a sports car that's hard to beat both in terms of aesthetics and performance, as well as history. It's a capable competitor for the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi R8, BMW M3 and Nissan GT-R. Strengths of this model include convertible options, top-level engine performance, exceptional agility, Iconic design with a fresh spin, available all-wheel drive, and surprising fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XES155957
Stock: ES155957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 38,755 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$69,998
CarMax Houston Katy Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Katy / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A91ES120196
Stock: 18816300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$49,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A96ES106443
Stock: 10449811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
2014 Porsche 911 GT310,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$124,950
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A93ES183166
Stock: A5056B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 14,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$79,999$4,756 Below Market
Response Motors - Mountain View / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97ES122616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,406 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$71,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A93ES120300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
