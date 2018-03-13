Used 2014 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in White
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    24,953 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $85,873

    $11,617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 in Silver
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 GT3

    22,117 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $114,950

    $13,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera

    29,511 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $63,888

    $3,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    31,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $71,999

    $7,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    53,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $85,555

    $7,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo in Gray
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 Turbo

    8,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $115,991

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Silver
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    10,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $124,900

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S in White
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    57,425 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Lease

    $89,990

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 in White
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 GT3

    11,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $117,613

    $6,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    17,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $80,000

    $647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Red
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    22,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $115,871

    $7,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera

    25,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $60,998

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    36,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $70,989

    $1,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    38,755 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $69,998

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera

    55,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $49,980

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 in Red
    certified

    2014 Porsche 911 GT3

    10,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $124,950

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    14,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $79,999

    $4,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    22,406 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $71,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

A Porsche Lovers Car
N. Adame,03/13/2018
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
Driving my 911 is the highlight of my day. My first Porsche was a 1995 Porsche 993 and my 991 is every bit as fun to drive. I don't buy Porsche for comfort, tech gimmicks, nor appropriately sized cup holders, I get that from my Lexus sedan. I own a Porsche for its racing history, performance, and responsiveness. The 991 handles as superbly on a road trip at 100 mph as it does on the streets in traffic. The acceleration for this base model is more than enough for where I live in the suburbs. I would recommend the S or Turbo if you need more speed or want to impress your friends. The "rough ride" should tell you that you're driving a true sports car, not an German sedan that goes fast in a straight line while you search the web and talk on the cell phone. Porsche enthusiast will appreciate the value in the 911, all others need not apply.
