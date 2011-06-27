Used 2010 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Favorite sports car!
41,000 miles giving me many smiles each time I drive her. The dual clutch PDK system made by Aisin is flawless and communicates very well with my input. The smart HID headlights by Koito was a major improvement when compared to my 2006 model. I bought the base model coupe because I have a 06 Turbo. Huge driving impression difference, a totally different car than the Turbo. I hate to say that I have had numerous reliability issues. Engine, oil consumption, electrical problems! Replacement of EGV took 4 weeks, failure to diagnose electrical issues for 3 weeks, and a few more hellish issues. But this is an amazing machine and its driving impressions outweigh all the demerits experienced...
Wow
This is the first Porsche of any model I've owned. Wow! Blows away the Vette I purchased in 1976 and the recent models I've driven during my test drive phase. Also test drove BMW M3, Camaro, Mercedes SL and this is a wonderful piece of engineering. The handling is superb and the engine performance sublime.
Better than any other supercar.
I'm a 40 year old investment banker. I have owned many supercars throughout my life such as Maserati GranTurismo S, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari 458 Italia (recently traded in), Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8 5.2, and Mercedes-Benz SLS. I just recently bought a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. It by far blows out all of the other cars. It is the best supercar I have ever owned. Believe it or not, people stare, people take photos, and people comment as much as they did with all of the other cars. Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is a real attention grabber. It has things that the other cars don't such as comfort, a lot of speed, and good looks. Stats say it take 4.7 to 60, it take 3.9 sec.
The best car ever made
This is my 4th 911 going back to a 1981 Targa. What a babe magnet! The 911 has no rival for handling (because of the rear engine which makes the front end light and nimble) and celebrity status. Short trips or long, it is a pleasure. Other drivers are intimidated, especially Vettes and even an occasional inexperienced Lamborghini driver. The 6 speed manual is the only way to go for a sports car. I drive it only in good weather and put on plenty of miles. What a great ride. The only drawback is the high price, but it is the entry fee to a special place.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2010 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan