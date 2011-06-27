Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,490
|$46,856
|$52,999
|Clean
|$35,991
|$43,855
|$49,411
|Average
|$30,993
|$37,851
|$42,236
|Rough
|$25,996
|$31,848
|$35,061
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,261
|$51,448
|$58,193
|Clean
|$39,517
|$48,152
|$54,254
|Average
|$34,030
|$41,560
|$46,375
|Rough
|$28,543
|$34,969
|$38,496
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,795
|$47,228
|$53,420
|Clean
|$36,277
|$44,203
|$49,804
|Average
|$31,240
|$38,152
|$42,572
|Rough
|$26,202
|$32,100
|$35,339
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,192
|$72,060
|$81,507
|Clean
|$55,349
|$67,444
|$75,990
|Average
|$47,664
|$58,211
|$64,955
|Rough
|$39,978
|$48,979
|$53,920
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,163
|$39,155
|$44,288
|Clean
|$30,075
|$36,646
|$41,290
|Average
|$25,899
|$31,630
|$35,294
|Rough
|$21,723
|$26,613
|$29,298
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,537
|$42,044
|$47,556
|Clean
|$32,295
|$39,351
|$44,337
|Average
|$27,810
|$33,964
|$37,898
|Rough
|$23,326
|$28,577
|$31,460
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,995
|$38,950
|$44,057
|Clean
|$29,918
|$36,455
|$41,075
|Average
|$25,764
|$31,464
|$35,110
|Rough
|$21,610
|$26,474
|$29,145
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,193
|$45,277
|$51,214
|Clean
|$34,779
|$42,377
|$47,747
|Average
|$29,950
|$36,576
|$40,813
|Rough
|$25,120
|$30,775
|$33,880
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,053
|$52,412
|$59,283
|Clean
|$40,258
|$49,054
|$55,270
|Average
|$34,668
|$42,339
|$47,244
|Rough
|$29,078
|$35,624
|$39,218
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,956
|$64,469
|$72,920
|Clean
|$49,518
|$60,339
|$67,984
|Average
|$42,642
|$52,079
|$58,111
|Rough
|$35,767
|$43,819
|$48,239
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,843
|$42,417
|$47,979
|Clean
|$32,581
|$39,700
|$44,731
|Average
|$28,057
|$34,265
|$38,235
|Rough
|$23,533
|$28,831
|$31,740
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,961
|$37,692
|$42,634
|Clean
|$28,951
|$35,278
|$39,748
|Average
|$24,931
|$30,448
|$33,976
|Rough
|$20,911
|$25,619
|$28,204
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,021
|$52,375
|$59,239
|Clean
|$40,228
|$49,019
|$55,229
|Average
|$34,642
|$42,309
|$47,209
|Rough
|$29,056
|$35,598
|$39,189