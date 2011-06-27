  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,490$46,856$52,999
Clean$35,991$43,855$49,411
Average$30,993$37,851$42,236
Rough$25,996$31,848$35,061
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,261$51,448$58,193
Clean$39,517$48,152$54,254
Average$34,030$41,560$46,375
Rough$28,543$34,969$38,496
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,795$47,228$53,420
Clean$36,277$44,203$49,804
Average$31,240$38,152$42,572
Rough$26,202$32,100$35,339
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,192$72,060$81,507
Clean$55,349$67,444$75,990
Average$47,664$58,211$64,955
Rough$39,978$48,979$53,920
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,163$39,155$44,288
Clean$30,075$36,646$41,290
Average$25,899$31,630$35,294
Rough$21,723$26,613$29,298
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,537$42,044$47,556
Clean$32,295$39,351$44,337
Average$27,810$33,964$37,898
Rough$23,326$28,577$31,460
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,995$38,950$44,057
Clean$29,918$36,455$41,075
Average$25,764$31,464$35,110
Rough$21,610$26,474$29,145
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,193$45,277$51,214
Clean$34,779$42,377$47,747
Average$29,950$36,576$40,813
Rough$25,120$30,775$33,880
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,053$52,412$59,283
Clean$40,258$49,054$55,270
Average$34,668$42,339$47,244
Rough$29,078$35,624$39,218
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,956$64,469$72,920
Clean$49,518$60,339$67,984
Average$42,642$52,079$58,111
Rough$35,767$43,819$48,239
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,843$42,417$47,979
Clean$32,581$39,700$44,731
Average$28,057$34,265$38,235
Rough$23,533$28,831$31,740
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,961$37,692$42,634
Clean$28,951$35,278$39,748
Average$24,931$30,448$33,976
Rough$20,911$25,619$28,204
Estimated values
2010 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,021$52,375$59,239
Clean$40,228$49,019$55,229
Average$34,642$42,309$47,209
Rough$29,056$35,598$39,189
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,278 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,278 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,278 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Porsche 911 ranges from $20,911 to $42,634, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.