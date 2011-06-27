  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 2010 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$88,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$88,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Interior Makassar Packageyes
Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Interior Aluminum Look Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Packageyes
Carbon Packageyes
Interior Leather Packageyes
Leather A-Pillar Interior Packageyes
BOSE High End Sound Packageyes
Exterior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Switch Panel Package Painted Blackyes
PCM Package in Aluminum Lookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Makassar Packageyes
PCM Package in Blackyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Interior Carbon Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$88,800
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$88,800
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Navigation Module for PCMyes
Lower Dash in Deviating Coloryes
Black/Stone Grey Interioryes
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyes
XM Radioyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
Black (Standard Leather)yes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Leather Seat Belt Bucklesyes
Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Seat Backrest Lever in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Sand Beigeyes
Center Console Side Pads Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Stone Grey (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Door Trim Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Heated Seatsyes
Carrera Red Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryes
Alcantara PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Leveryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Instrument Cluster in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
Door Pull Handle & Storage Compartment Lid Leather Deviating Coloryes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Leather Interior to Sampleyes
Door Opener Painted Blackyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Interfaceyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
Steering Wheel Airbag Module Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryes
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Sport Seat Backs in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
Storage Compartment Lid-Rear Center Console Leather Deviating Coloryes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leatheryes
Door Opener Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonyes
Supple Leather Front and Rearyes
Black/Sand Beige Interioryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Black (Leather Seats)yes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Sand Beige (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Black/Terracotta Interioryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Center Console in Aluminum Lookyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sand Beige (Full Leather)yes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Trim Strip in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Side Panel Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Aluminum/Leather Gear and Handbrake Leveryes
Belt Outlets on B Pillars in Makassaryes
Door and Rear Speakers in Leatheryes
Terracotta (Special Leather)yes
Electronic Logbookyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbonyes
Universal Audio Interface w/PCMyes
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Front Seat Inlay in Alcantara Deviating Coloryes
Side Strips w/Model Designationyes
Air Vent Slats Painted In Exterior Coloryes
PDK Steering Wheel in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Door Center Panel in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Power Comfort Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Door Finishers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Door Finishers Painted Blackyes
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Stone Grey (Standard Leather)yes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Front and Rear Seats in Leather Deviating Coloryes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellowyes
Rear Center Console Painted Blackyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Front and Rear Seat Inlays in Deviating Coloryes
Rear Center Console Makassaryes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Stitching of Front and Rear Seats in Deviating Coloryes
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Makassaryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Wind Deflector w/Colored Porsche Logoyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Leather Covered Steering Columnyes
Stitching of Door Handles/Storage Lid in Deviating Threadyes
Door Airbag Cover Trim Strip Leather Deviating Coloryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Self Dimming Mirrorsyes
Interior Light Surround in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Blackyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
LED Door Storage Pocket Lightingyes
Leather Sports Seatsyes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Alcantara Gear and Handbrake Leveryes
B-Pillar Belt Outlets in Aluminum Lookyes
Black (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Sea Blue (Leather Seats)yes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Carpet in Deviating Coloryes
Stone Grey (Full Leather)yes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Upper Dash w/Sport Chrono Deviating Coloryes
Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Coloryes
Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Alcantara Black Door Handle/Door Storage Compartment Lidyes
Black (Full Leather)yes
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyes
Sea Blue (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum w/Customizationyes
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Upper Dash in Deviating Coloryes
Sea Blue (Full Leather)yes
Dark Grey Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Black Alcantara Door Center Panelyes
Steering Wheel Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Sports Bucket Seatbelt Passage Aluminum Lookyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Gear Lever Trim in Aluminum Lookyes
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyes
Stone Grey (Leather Seats)yes
Alcantara Trim Strip Switch Panelyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Aluminum Look for PDKyes
Sand Beige (Leather Seats)yes
Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leatheryes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Coloryes
Sand Beige (Standard Leather)yes
Front Window Pillars and Frame Standard Leather in Deviating Coloryes
Cocoa (Special Leather)yes
Back of Rear Seats Deviating Carpetyes
Brown Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Sea Blue (Standard Leather)yes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$88,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Front Air Intakes in Aluminum Lookyes
Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryes
Front Air Intakes Painted Exterior Coloryes
Black (Standard Paint)yes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Speed Yellow (Standard Paint)yes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Lower Part Of Wing Mirror in Aluminum Lookyes
Exterior Colored Rims and Wheel Capsyes
19" Carrera Classic Wheelyes
Atlas Grey Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Arctic Silver Metallicyes
Metallic Paint To Sampleyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Cabriolet Roof in Cocoayes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
Macadamia Metallicyes
Guards Red (Standard Paint)yes
Cream White (Special Paint)yes
Meteor Grey Metallicyes
Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Ruby Red Metallicyes
Porsche Racing Green Metallicyes
Dark Blue Metallicyes
SportDesign Front Apronyes
19" Sport Design Wheelyes
Aqua Blue Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Aluminum Hard Topyes
Side Skirt Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Speed Yellowyes
Rod Antennayes
19" Turbo Wheelyes
Cabriolet Roof in Blackyes
Side Skirts in Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Painted Model Designation On Rear Lidyes
19" Carrera Sport Wheelyes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
Delete Model Designationyes
19" Carrera S II Wheelyes
Non-Metallic Paint To Sampleyes
Cabriolet Roof in Metropol Blueyes
Malachite Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheel Spacersyes
Cabriolet Roof in Stone Greyyes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Lower Rear Panel Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Non-Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Guards Red
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White
Interior Colors
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Leather Interior To Sample
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Terracotta, leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$88,800
18 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$88,800
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
