Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,078
|$6,578
|$8,024
|Clean
|$4,810
|$6,239
|$7,583
|Average
|$4,275
|$5,560
|$6,701
|Rough
|$3,739
|$4,881
|$5,819
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,256
|$6,720
|$8,135
|Clean
|$4,979
|$6,374
|$7,688
|Average
|$4,425
|$5,680
|$6,794
|Rough
|$3,871
|$4,987
|$5,900
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,972
|$6,491
|$7,950
|Clean
|$4,710
|$6,156
|$7,513
|Average
|$4,186
|$5,486
|$6,640
|Rough
|$3,661
|$4,816
|$5,766
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,647
|$7,259
|$8,813
|Clean
|$5,350
|$6,884
|$8,329
|Average
|$4,754
|$6,135
|$7,360
|Rough
|$4,159
|$5,386
|$6,391
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,350
|$6,958
|$8,506
|Clean
|$5,068
|$6,599
|$8,038
|Average
|$4,504
|$5,881
|$7,103
|Rough
|$3,940
|$5,163
|$6,168
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,723
|$7,379
|$8,978
|Clean
|$5,421
|$6,999
|$8,485
|Average
|$4,818
|$6,237
|$7,498
|Rough
|$4,214
|$5,476
|$6,511
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Sentra FE+ SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,299
|$7,017
|$8,664
|Clean
|$5,020
|$6,655
|$8,187
|Average
|$4,461
|$5,931
|$7,235
|Rough
|$3,903
|$5,207
|$6,283