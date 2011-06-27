Used 2014 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Excellent ride. chuckv192 , 04/09/2015 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Okay. For all the people that complain about engine/transmission noise all the time I want to tell you that you are driving it wrong.If you floor the car of course its going to make noise. If you drive sensibly the car is extremely quiet and has an incredible ride. In terms of convenience hopping into this car and going from point A to point B is a delight. Getting in and out is effortless, there is ample headroom and the car is extremely spacious. I have not had any stuttering issues at 13,000 miles. The car hasn't had a single issue either. Fuel economy is great and the sport mode does make the car kind of fun. I never use Eco. I bought the car for 16,700 new. Report Abuse

So far we like it steveh552 , 05/27/2014 24 of 26 people found this review helpful This is my first brand new car so maybe I am biased but we like our 2014 Sentra. I bought the car April 29 2014 and have driven nearly 2500 miles in a month. Not much road noise, it gets up to speed and cruises just fine, great MPG and I find it comfortable. I have read people complain about the car being underpowered but if you test drove it before buying it, you knew what you were getting. Driving around 100 miles round trip per day all highway and its great. Report Abuse

Everything I Expected For $17,000. roadtester1 , 01/04/2015 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sentra SV on 12/30/2014. After reviewing several other compact cars including Chevy, Ford, Toyota and VW as well visiting various websites including Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, IIHS - Insurance Institute for Hwy Safety and the Department of Transportation 1-4 star crash test ratings buying the Sentra was an easy decision. I watched several videos of both expert and not so expert reviews. Take all reviews with a grain of salt as everyone expects a vehicle priced under $20k to perform like a BMW or Benz. Let's be real about this. Report Abuse

Not what I expected donp9 , 12/03/2014 SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought this car in Nov 2014. Now has 64000 Kms. Had to replace left strut at 43000 Kms. Engine vibrates between 20 km an hour and 80 km an hour as the Rpms are too low - probably some sort of fuel savings but very aggravating. Have to drive it in Sport mode all the time at these speeds to keep the rims higher. Engine is way to small for this size car - should have come with a 2.0 or 2.5. Low profile tires give horrible ride - suspension should have been softened. CVT trans sucks - loses it self when driving at low speed as if it doesn't know what to do- lurches and clunks. I'm sorry I purchased this car- would love to have it written off as I have replacement ins to Nov 2017. I have a 2008 Sentra with 164000 Kms on it and never any problems- still on original struts. Update Dec 2018: Had to replace the stabilizer links - this on a vehicle with 74,000 kms (44,400 miles) that at most has seen only 300kms of gravel. With the CVT the engine revs way to high when cold vs a regular transmission that would shift and lower the rpms regardless of what the temp is. Hit a deer the other day but insurance is going to repair the car - had hoped they would write it off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse