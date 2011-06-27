If you want a car that can beat any other stock car at any stop light this is the one for you. It can do it with the most comfortable interior, five speed trans(optional) and a 190hp V6 that comes standard. The only shortcoming of this car towards the camry and accord is the suspension. Its a little stiff, but it makes that up in the turns. This huge thing can take any tight corner with ease, and as every street racer knows stiffer suspension means more grip in turns. I've driven the carmy and accord, those boats have nothing , no power, no acceleration, no handling, just a luxirious interior that makes the car seem more than it really is.

