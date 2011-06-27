  1. Home
1995 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Wow, what a beauty. The redesigned Maxima bows with an aerodynamic shape and a lengthened wheelbase. The new Maxima is available as a budget-minded GXE, sporty SE or luxurious GLE. All Maximas get the 190-horsepower engine previously exclusive to the SE.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Maxima.

5(84%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
111 reviews
111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No one builds them like Japan
E-Man77,05/20/2009
I purchased this baby last month. I paid $2,000 and has spent about $1,500 on repairs. I've replaced the radiator, drive belts, valve cover gaskets, one fuel injector, two ignition coils, and all six spark plugs. All failed parts were originals. Avoid the dealership for repairs because it's extremely expensive. The car drives and handles like a charm. The body is solid and paint still shines. It has power and acceleration that throws you back in your seat. The volume control on radio doesn't work, so it gradually gets louder. A cassette tape is also stuck inside. It's a 5-speed. The original clutch was replaced two years ago. Car has 158,000 miles. Good for at least 150,000 more.
SUPER MAXIMA
Supamaxima,04/07/2002
If you want a car that can beat any other stock car at any stop light this is the one for you. It can do it with the most comfortable interior, five speed trans(optional) and a 190hp V6 that comes standard. The only shortcoming of this car towards the camry and accord is the suspension. Its a little stiff, but it makes that up in the turns. This huge thing can take any tight corner with ease, and as every street racer knows stiffer suspension means more grip in turns. I've driven the carmy and accord, those boats have nothing , no power, no acceleration, no handling, just a luxirious interior that makes the car seem more than it really is.
1995 strong after 20 years
myedmunds6,01/16/2014
I had my 95 maxima for 4 years. Bought from a dealer at incrredible 65K miles in prestine condition. This is my 5th datsun-nissan. Just change oil regularly at 5k. Need to replace consumables. Other than that, no major repair needed. Spends aboout $300 for repair/maint. On my previous 94 maxima, I drove about 300K+ odometer stopped at 230K. I drove 4 more years until the tranny gave up. Gas mileage is about 20 mpg on city+highway mix.
Best bet for family car.
EaglyMax,02/20/2003
This is my first Nissan. I was able to obtain an 95 SE with a manual transmission, which took my several weeks to find (only about 8% of Maxima's sold have a manual). This car is fun to drive. Though it's not a true sports car, it makes a great family car!! With the manual this car is fun on two-lane roads. This car has more interior room than an Accord/Camry. Plus, if you get am Accord/Camry, you're going to spend a minimum of $1200 to have a sound anywhere close to what the Bose delivers. I considered a Camry and Accord when I was looking, but the Max fit the bill. It has more room and it a lot more fun to drive than a Accord and Camry (put together).
See all 111 reviews of the 1995 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 1995 Nissan Maxima

