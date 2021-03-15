What is the Maxima?

Over the past 40 years, the Nissan Maxima has gone through quite a few different iterations. Sometimes more luxurious and sometimes more sporty, this sedan has always maintained seating for five and used a relatively powerful six-cylinder engine. In its current guise, the Maxima offers a comfortable interior as well as easy-to-use tech features, but it lacks any real competitive advantage in its segment.

For 2022 it's unlikely the Maxima will see any significant changes since this current generation is nearing the end of its run. After that, we're not entirely sure what Nissan has planned for the Maxima. There are rumors that the iconic sedan will go fully electric for 2023 and look similar to the IMs concept Nissan debuted in 2019. We hope the Maxima name will continue, and that Nissan can breathe some life back into its long-lived sedan.