2022 Nissan Maxima

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $38,000 (estimated)
2022 Nissan Maxima
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2015
Nissan Maxima for Sale
2022 Nissan Maxima Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/15/2021
What is the Maxima?

Over the past 40 years, the Nissan Maxima has gone through quite a few different iterations. Sometimes more luxurious and sometimes more sporty, this sedan has always maintained seating for five and used a relatively powerful six-cylinder engine. In its current guise, the Maxima offers a comfortable interior as well as easy-to-use tech features, but it lacks any real competitive advantage in its segment.

For 2022 it's unlikely the Maxima will see any significant changes since this current generation is nearing the end of its run. After that, we're not entirely sure what Nissan has planned for the Maxima. There are rumors that the iconic sedan will go fully electric for 2023 and look similar to the IMs concept Nissan debuted in 2019. We hope the Maxima name will continue, and that Nissan can breathe some life back into its long-lived sedan.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Nissan Maxima boasts sporty handling, usable tech and a classy interior, but it doesn't quite stand out in a crowded field. But the Maxima is likely only a year or two away from a radical redesign that could shake things up for this sedan.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Maxima.

