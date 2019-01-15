Used 2018 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Stanhope - Stanhope / New Jersey

Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NON-SMOKER, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, BACKUP CAMERA. 21/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AA6AP4JC377159

Stock: P3344

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 12-09-2019