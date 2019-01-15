Used 2018 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

2,799 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Maxima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,799 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL

    10,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $3,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    10,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,000

    $2,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum

    16,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,216

    $3,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Silver
    certified

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    14,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $21,690

    $2,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum

    10,232 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,900

    $4,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum

    51,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,453

    $3,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    30,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,495

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL

    45,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $2,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL

    43,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,588

    $3,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    40,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,212

    $2,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    19,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,158

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR

    28,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $3,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    44,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,573

    $1,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    41,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,695

    $2,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL

    42,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,295

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    42,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,204

    $2,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    45,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,977

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    47,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,246

    $1,940 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Maxima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,799 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Maxima
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Maxima

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Maxima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.812 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
A good car - has noises that won’t go away
Eric P.,01/15/2019
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is a good car, but it has had 2 separate cabin noises that the dealer is having difficulty fixing. Both occur intermittently. One of them is originating in the trunk, behind the rear seat, the other may be the drivers side rear window or the area above the left rear wheel well. Frustrating for any new car, especially one that is not inexpensive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Maxima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Maxima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings