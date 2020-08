Used 2018 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. This 2018 Nissan Maxima 4dr Platinum SEDAN 4 DR features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with an Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, and Reverse Camera. This Nissan includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels. Our Maxima is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AA6AP4JC363097

Stock: 363097

Certified Pre-Owned: No