Used 2018 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
- 10,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,864 Below Market
Nissan World of Denville - Denville / New Jersey
This CARFAX 1 OWNER Super Black 2018 Nissan Maxima SL 3.5L has 10172 miles and comes with [B10] SPLASH GUARDS, CHARCOAL LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, SUPER BLACK, [B92] ROCKER PANEL MOLDINGS, [L92] FLOOR MATS/TRUNK MAT & TRUNK NET -inc: first aid kit, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP7JC400112
Stock: JC400112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S10,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,000$2,283 Below Market
Stephen Wade Nissan - St. George / Utah
Only available at Stephen Wade NISSAN (435) 634-4500. Certified. Pearl White 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ***CLEAN ONE OWNER HISTORY REPORT***, Maxima 3.5 S, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT, FWD, charcoal Cloth.Odometer is 11694 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 167 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle HistoryContact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. With Approved CrediT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP8JC389444
Stock: 2220421
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 16,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,216$3,016 Below Market
Honda of Tenafly - Tenafly / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Power Moonroof, Premium Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Fully Inspected and Detailed, And many more features!, ***ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY FIRST YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN***, TEST DRIVE AT HOME! WE WILL BRING THE CAR TO YOU!. Carnelian Red FWD 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Charcoal Leather **WE ARE A 2020 DEALER RATER CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD WINNER *** WE BUY CARS!!!Honda of Tenafly is New Jersey's First Honda dealership established in 1971. Family owned and operated for 48 years, we proudly serve all of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and the entire world. * WE FINANCE * WE SHIP WORLDWIDE * Not all pre-owned vehicles come with 2 keys. Expect pre-owned vehicles to have minor nicks, chips. All prices plus tax, title, lic, and $599 documentary fee. Pre-owned internet prices exclude $895 Pre-delivery Service Inspection Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP1JC364501
Stock: U13249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S14,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$21,690$2,168 Below Market
Woodbury Nissan - Woodbury / New Jersey
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP2JC408277
Stock: P408277
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 10,232 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,900$4,107 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Pearl White 2018 Nissan Maxima SR FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Power Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Ascot Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. Odometer is 18335 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP8JC396894
Stock: C22331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 51,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,453$3,848 Below Market
Coggin Ford - Jacksonville / Florida
MANAGER SPECIAL!! ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA WITH SONAR, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, DEALER MAINTAINED, Maxima Platinum, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWDCall Coggin Ford @ 904-725-3060 for more info, a complete list of equipment and to arrange a test drive at your home or office. We ship worldwide!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP3JC383227
Stock: JC383227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 30,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,495$2,028 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. This 2018 Nissan Maxima 4dr Platinum SEDAN 4 DR features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with an Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, and Reverse Camera. This Nissan includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels. Our Maxima is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP4JC363097
Stock: 363097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,900$2,633 Below Market
Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Blue 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 21/30 City/Highway MPG We Are Your Chicago, IL New and Certified Pre-owned Nissan Dealership near Berwyn, Burbank, Calumet City, Cicero, Elmhurst, Evanston, Franklin Park, La Grange, Matteson, Melrose Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Tinley Park. Are you wondering, where is Western Ave Nissan or what is the closest Nissan dealer near me? Western Ave Nissan is located at 7410 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636. You can call our Sales Department at , Service Department at , or our Parts Department at . Although Western Ave Nissan in Chicago, Illinois is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week â our website is always open. On our website, you can research and view photos of the new Nissan models such as the 370Z, Altima, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Titan XD, Versa or Versa Note that you would like to purchase or lease. You can also search our entire inventory of new and used vehicles, value your trade-in, and visit our Meet the Staff page to familiarize yourself with our staff who are committed to making your visit to Western Ave Nissan a great experience every time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP5JC392804
Stock: P13132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 43,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,588$3,764 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP0JC392712
Stock: 392712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,212$2,609 Below Market
McGee Toyota of Dudley - Dudley / Massachusetts
2018 Nissan Maxima Gun Metallic 3.5 SV 21/30 City/Highway MPG McGee Toyota of Dudley uses proprietary software when pricing our pre-owned inventory. Vehicle pricing may fluctuate upwards and downwards on same day as similar vehicles enter and exit the market. For this reason, we will not accept deposits on any pre-owned vehicles. Vehicles must be paid for same day to lock in pricing. Tax, registration, and $499 doc fee is additional.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. McGee Toyota is not responsible for price discrepancies on third party sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6APXJC385511
Stock: P1523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 19,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,158$1,996 Below Market
Nissan World of Springfield - Springfield / New Jersey
This CARFAX 1 OWNER Super Black 2018 Nissan Maxima S 3.5L has 19743 miles and comes with SUPER BLACK, [B92] ROCKER PANEL MOLDINGS, [R09] PREMIUM SPOILER, [H92] REAR USB CHARGING PORTS, [N10] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [B10] SPLASH GUARDS, [N11] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES (N11), CHARCOAL CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [L92] FLOOR MATS/TRUNK MAT & TRUNK NET -inc: first aid kit, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Cloth Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP7JC389192
Stock: JC389192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR28,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,478 Below Market
Hudson Nissan - Jersey City / New Jersey
- Maxima SR, 4D Sedan, CVT, Blue.CARFAX One-Owner. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point InspectionINVENTORY REDUCTION SALE!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Front Zero Gravity Climate-Controlled Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, 1-touch down, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP2JC363115
Stock: C363115A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV44,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,573$1,997 Below Market
Nissan of Stanhope - Stanhope / New Jersey
Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NON-SMOKER, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, BACKUP CAMERA. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Come check out the new NISSAN of Stanhope â we have the top-rated sales department in the New York Region as well as the top rated Service Department â we offer loaner vehicles, premium refreshments and a top tier experience at Nissan of Stanhope. You are 10 minutes from a better deal! At Nissan of Stanhope, we have Over a 125 per-owned cars in stock, Nissan, Infinity, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Chevy, Ford, Volvo, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Kia, Hyundai and more. We are proud to service Morris, Warren, Sussex, Union, Passaic, Bergen and Pike Counties. Just minutes away from Dover, Rockaway, Hackettstown, Andover, Denville, Newton, Morristown, Stanhope, East Hanover, Springfield, Warren, Allentown, Easton, Phillipsburg, Randolph, Newark, Jersey City, Succasunna, Blairstown, Roxbury, Tannersville, Bridgewater, Wayne, Fairfield, Totowa, Bloomfield, Nutley and Stroudsburg. *Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Prices do not include the dealership's documentary fee (699.00). All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. The vehicle pricing, equipment, specifications & photos shown above are believed to be accurate but are provided with the understanding that for various reasons beyond our control, such information may not be 100% accurate & further are subject to change without notice. Nissan of Stanhope is not responsible for errors of pricing or equipment descriptions. ****Nissan Certification is available on stated vehicles at dealer discretion subject to purchase terms. *****Nissan Certification upgrade 7 year / 100,000 mile (from $986 to $1,955 negotiable) is added to select pre-owned vehicles, see dealer for details. All specials are subject to mutually agreeable method of payment. Not every consumer will qualify for all rebates and/or discounts. Your Sales Associate will detail all incentives for which you may qualify. Please contact dealer for confirmation of price. Vehicle information is based on standard equipment for the applicable manufacturer & therefore exact vehicle information, such as color, equipment & accessories should be confirmed with a sales representative. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. ** Financing available with approved credit at standard rates, subject to lender qualifications. Any special financing shown is provided by one of our third-party sources & is subject to purchaser's satisfaction of all requirements imposed by said sources. *Rebates, including but not limited to owner loyalty, applied*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP4JC377159
Stock: P3344
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-09-2019
- 41,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,695$2,234 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Deep Blue Pearl 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V21/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/salt-lake-city or call us at 801-716-8666.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP0JC386148
Stock: 47504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,295
Gillman Honda of San Benito - San Benito / Texas
Gillman Honda Of San Benito has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Nissan Maxima.There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Maxima SL. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Maxima SL is a perfect addition to any home.You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP5JC367661
Stock: 00017208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,204$2,008 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Portland - Portland / Oregon
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Gun Metallic 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V **116 POINT INSPECTION***.21/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/portland or call us at 503-928-5769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6APXJC391809
Stock: 47982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,977$2,454 Below Market
H & H Chevrolet - Shippensburg / Pennsylvania
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV Deep Blue Pearl FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18' Machined Aluminum Alloy. 21/30 City/Highway MPG CALL US NOW FOR DETAILS 888-532-2121 HHCHEV.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP3JC368176
Stock: 620021C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 47,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,246$1,940 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Deep Blue Pearl 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V21/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/scottsdale or call us at 480-422-2958.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP0JC394234
Stock: 7763212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
