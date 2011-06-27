  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(126)
Appraise this car

2006 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration from sweet V6, roomy interior, lots of upscale options, available with a manual transmission, balanced ride and handling.
  • Lousy center stack ergonomics, reflexes aren't as sharp as some competitors', some interior materials seem low-grade.
List Price Estimate
$1,321 - $2,614
Used Maxima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2006 Nissan Maxima still offers a likable combination of performance, luxury and interior room, there are now many good sedans in this price range.

Vehicle overview

The Maxima is Nissan's premier sedan, and only the Z seems to have more instant name recognition in the Nissan fleet. The Maxima name goes all the way back to 1982, but really the Datsun 810 which preceded it was the genesis for what has become one of the best sporty sedans on the market. The Nissan Maxima has long boasted one of the best V6s in the industry, and the 2006 models certainly continue that tradition.

With the introduction of the 2002 Nissan Altima, many were predicting the death of the Maxima. It never made sense that Nissan would kill a car with such name recognition, but at the same time, the Maxima seemed obsolete, overpriced and underwhelming when compared to the quick and spacious Altima. For the 2004 model year, a redesigned Maxima debuted, sharing a platform with the Altima. This sort of begs another question -- isn't the Nissan Maxima now little more than a fully loaded Altima? In short, the answer is no.

Nissan has made the Maxima distinct enough in attitude and function that no one will confuse it for nothing more than an overpriced Altima. The Maxima lineup has just two trim levels: 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE. The SE is the sporty model with a firmer suspension and bigger 18-inch wheels, while the more luxury-oriented SL has 17-inch wheels and a slightly softer suspension. The SE is available with an optional six-speed manual transmission, while a five-speed automatic with shift-it-yourself mode is standard on both trims. In leather-lined SL trim, the Maxima is essentially a near luxury car that bridges the gap between the Nissan and Infiniti model lines. A luxurious "elite" package transforms the three-person rear-seating area into an even more comfortable two-person setup.

With its spacious interior, superb V6, balanced ride and handling and wide array of features and options, the 2006 Nissan Maxima offers solid value for its $30,000 price tag. However, there are plenty of good sedans in this price range, not the least of which is the Passat, which now has a big V6 of its own and a luxurious interior that makes the Maxima's cockpit seem a little cheap. This is not to say that a Maxima wouldn't still be a satisfying choice, but we would certainly encourage buyers to test-drive its competitors before making a decision.

2006 Nissan Maxima models

The midsize Nissan Maxima is offered in 3.5 SE and 3.5 SL trim. Designed to be the sportier of the two, the SE has a slightly stiffer suspension and 18-inch wheels on the outside and a metallic-trimmed interior on the inside. It's loaded with standard features that include an eight-speaker CD stereo, one-touch up-down front windows and keyless entry. Along with its softer tuning, the more luxurious SL has 17-inch wheels, wood interior trim, heated leather seats, a 320-watt Bose audio system and HID headlights. The optional Elite Package affixes even more luxury to the Maxima by changing the rear-seating area into a more comfortable two-passenger setup. This package adds a rear center console that features controls for the seat heaters as well as a switch to operate the power rear sunshade. Additional options on both models include a DVD-based navigation system and satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

Steering wheel audio controls are now illuminated, satellite radio is available and the navigation interface has been improved for 2006. New options include a Bluetooth hands-free system and outside mirror tilt-down in reverse.

Performance & mpg

The front-drive Nissan Maxima comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated for 265 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque. The 3.5 SE is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic; the SL comes only with the automatic.

Safety

Every Maxima comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are also standard, as are foglights and cornering lights. Maximas with an automatic transmission can be equipped with an optional stability and traction control system. A torque-sensitive limited-slip differential is optional when you select the six-speed manual. In NHTSA tests, the Nissan Maxima earned five stars (out of a possible five) for driver protection in frontal impacts. Front-passenger protection is rated at four stars in frontal impacts, as is front- and rear-occupant protection in side impacts. The IIHS named the Maxima a "Best Pick" after conducting its frontal offset crash, however the sedan earned only a "Marginal" rating (second lowest) in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

With the sweet 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, acceleration is strong at any speed, regardless of transmission choice. Although its suspension provides a smooth, comfortable ride, the 2006 Nissan Maxima lacks a true performance feel expected of a self-proclaimed sport sedan. The steering is communicative and well weighted, but competing sedans like the TSX, Mazdaspeed 6 and Passat provide a better feel for the road. The brakes, at least, are strong and easy to modulate.

Interior

It may be a midsize sedan, but the Maxima's interior feels downright cavernous front and rear. The front seats are wide and accommodating, though finding an optimal driving position can be difficult. The dashboard features a sleek and modern design, ergonomics are spotty as most of the center stack buttons are the same size and shape, while the orange-lit central display offers minimal contrast. Trunk space measures 15.5 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Maxima.

5(49%)
4(24%)
3(20%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.1
126 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Inherent transmission problem with '06 Maxima
jaware,07/12/2013
As others have stated - there is an inherent transmission problem with the '06 Maxima and other years as well. At 62k miles my transmission started to slip and the car jerked when shifting. I brought my car to a local transmission shop and they told me this is a common problem with Nissan vehicles. On their suggestion, I opened a case with Nissan customer affairs. They instructed me to bring it to the dealership for inspection and guess what? My car needs a new valve body and transmission for an estimated cost of $6,000 - a gross over estimate! Nissan contacted me to say they would offer no assistance. Everyone with a similar problem must join the class action suit underway!
early death of transmission
n.c.,10/13/2015
3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought a 2006 Nissan Maxima in 2008 with low miles from a dealership. By the time it hit 72,000 miles, the transmission was jerking. I called the dealer who said the warranty was up, so they could not help me. What? R U kidding? I've had two Maximas a 1998 and a 1999 that performed well over 200k miles. I called headquarters who told me to get a diagnosis from Nissan service only which costs $130. Service rep said I need another tranny which would cost $3,000's . that's for a rebuilt transmission. Waiting for headquarters to take action.
I really wanted to like this car!
mhn,09/15/2005
This car is so much fun to drive. With that said, we have had so many problems with it. The sunroof took 7 tries to repair, the A/C went out, struts replaced, paint is chipping off rear view mirror on the garage door button, rotors are shot, front dash rattles, steering column gets stuck in the upright position, and today my check engine soon light came on. I baby this car and I am a very mild driver. Maybe I just got a lemon, but we are trading it for an Infiniti G35x because they seem to be getting much better reviews. Good luck if you purchase this this vehicle. Hope yours won't be a lemon. I loved driving it, too bad it spends just as much time in the shop as it does on the road. :-(
I love my Nissan Maxima 2006
William Betancourt,10/12/2015
3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car 7 years ago. It has been so good to me. Thank God I have no problems with mine. I take good care of my car. I literally pray before I get a car and prayed that my Nissan will not give me major problems. Till this day I still have it. Has not given me major problems and i truly love it! Love the inside and out! I have driven this car far places, drives great. Overall its the best car I have ever own.
See all 126 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Nissan Maxima

Used 2006 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

