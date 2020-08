Used 2011 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia

3.5 S trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 21,655 Miles! Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDRear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. 2011 Center of Excellence Award Edmunds.com's review says The 2011 Nissan Maxima serves as an appealing alternative to many entry-level luxury sedans thanks to its engaging driving dynamics and high-quality construction.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AA5AP8BC841369

Stock: R24071A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020