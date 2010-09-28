Used 2008 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 106,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,886$2,247 Below Market
C. R. Motor Sales - Hudson / Michigan
You can expect a lot from the 2008 Nissan Maxima! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! Top features include cruise control, speed sensitive wipers, automatic temperature control, and much more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41EX8C836597
Stock: 4890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 186,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2008 Nissan Maxima IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E98C802019
Stock: 8C802019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 67,837 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,999$449 Below Market
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Waseem at 913-999-4214 **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E68C814807
Stock: AA1974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,500$804 Below Market
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Black 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E98C823288
Stock: AP29049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 143,442 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Gold 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Audio System w/XM Satellite Radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E28C807451
Stock: K8129B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 162,549 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,995
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E88C804974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,974
Howard Bentley Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fayetteville / Tennessee
Scores 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Nissan Maxima delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Vehicle security system, Variable intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/mist function, UV reducing solar glass w/dark upper windshield band.*This Nissan Maxima Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction Control System (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunvisor extensions, SkyView panoramic roof, Retained accessory pwr, Remote pwr hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear air conditioning vents, Pwr windows w/driver & passenger auto up/down feature, key cylinder up/down.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Howard Bentley Chevy Buick GMC, 1230 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E78C818512
Stock: SC498A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 106,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
3.5 SL trim. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Nissan 3.5 SL with WINTER FROST exterior and Cafe Latte interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "Continues to offer a respectable combination of performance, luxury and space." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E28C819681
Stock: 8C819681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 191,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
Louie Herron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Georgia
Experience driving perfection in the 2008 Nissan Maxima! This car refuses to compromise! Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front fog lights, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41EX8C819167
Stock: P1499A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 286,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,900$2,148 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Nissan Maxima 4dr 4dr Sedan V6 CVT 3.5 SE features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E27C848435
Stock: AAW-848435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 142,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,000$2,367 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** Value Car ** One Owner - Clean Carfax ** SE Model ** FWD ** Non Smoker ** Reliable ** Automatic ** Carfax Certified ** This Maxima has forever ahead of it with plenty of space still left on the odometer. Features include-- ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 21/28 City/Highway MPG To meet standards for value vehicles, all vehicles must pass a rigorous inspection. They must pass state inspection, and are completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 30 day/1,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E17C810436
Stock: N8917T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 87,491 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
NYC Auto Mart - Brooklyn / New York
do not sell before 5/10 ..... mike needs to change the engine mounts!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E69C852895
Stock: 852895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,800$926 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 2 OWNERS, REMOTE ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 9C843960 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $250 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This front wheel drive 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S features an impressive 3.5l v6 dohc Engine with a Winter Frost Metallic Exterior with a Cafe Latte Interior. With only 188,668 miles this 2009 Nissan Maxima is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2009 Nissan Maxima in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 9C843960 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 26.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Nissan Maxima comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.5l v6 dohc engine, an cvt transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Head Restraints, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E19C843960
Stock: 9C843960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 155,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,000$745 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2009 Nissan Maxima, Appointed with the 3.5 SV Trim and is finished in Super Black Metallic over charcoal Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Factory Leather Interior, Premium Alloy Wheels.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.19/26 City/Highway MPG 19/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E69C834266
Stock: 953355L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 185,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,000
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
VEHICLE AVAILABLE AT STERLING MCCALL HYUNDAI ON 59S & BELTWAY 8 CALL US AT 713.981.4400 *** Internet pricing does not include any dealer added accessories *** We are excited to offer this 2009 Nissan Maxima. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV is the one! More information about the 2009 Nissan Maxima: Since its 1982 introduction, the flagship Maxima has always been a sporting sedan at heart, and the restyled 2009 model furthers that trend. With sharp, attractive exterior styling, a classy cabin, plenty of power on tap, and a smart price tag, the Maxima is a sure contender in the midsize performance sedan category. Strengths of this model include New, bolder look and more powerful 3.5L V6, excellent standard equipment list, sporty performance, good interior room We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E69C824210
Stock: 9C824210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 126,716 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,566$804 Below Market
Worden-Martin Buick GMC - Savoy / Illinois
NO HAGGLE BEST PRICE DEALER ! This vehicle is part of our Budget Row Collecton, These cars sell quickly, hurry in for a test drive, All cars in the Budget Row are sold AS-IS with no implied or expressed warranty, Call us at 217-356-0303, CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS ON WE ARE SELLING IT THE WAY IT IS. Odometer is 2038 miles below market average! 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 DOHC CVT Precision Gray Metallic 19/26 City/Highway MPG We are Central Illinois low pressure high volume real time market based pricing Dealer. We have more inventory so we can offer more selection and volume discounts. We now offer a wide selection of Certified vehicles. Our Service Department and Collision Center offer many types of repairs. Our Finance Department can provide Special Financing for all types of Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C803087
Stock: H20440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 90,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Step into the 2009 Nissan Maxima! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 90,000 miles. Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front bucket seats, power windows, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C804188
Stock: C4664C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 119,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$685 Below Market
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Luxury in a sports sedan...yes! This loaded SV model which is the top of the line model has it all and then some. 3.5 liter V-6 motor, automatic, climate control air/heat, dual power leather upholstery, Traction control 4-wheel ABS system, Bose Premium Sound AM/FM/CD player, Tilt and telescoping wheels, power windows, locks, mirrors, alloy wheels, cold weather package and more. The top of the line model, with all the options, extremely low miles, Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents and with 29 service records. Almost too good to be true but if you hurry you can buy this one at a great price as well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C827504
Stock: 20-193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Maxima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima
- 5(73%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(8%)
Related Nissan Maxima info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Nashua NH
- Used Nissan Kicks Lakeland FL
- Used Nissan Xterra Brooklyn NY
- Used Nissan Juke Tulsa OK
- Used Nissan Cube Providence RI
- Used Nissan Xterra Jersey City NJ
- Used Nissan Quest Bridgeport CT
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Katy TX
- Used Nissan GT-R Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Silver Spring MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018 Ashburn VA
- Used Nissan Altima 2013 Albany NY
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011 Virginia Beach VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460