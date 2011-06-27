Close

Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama

<b>Summary</b> 2005 Nissan Maxima SL, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! OUR AS-IS ON LINE PRICE IS OUT THE DOOR, NO ADDITIONAL FEES. Call (256)-624-9600. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. <b>Additional Information</b> SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Anniston - Oxford. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Dealer assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4BA41E25C865541

Stock: A5744B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020