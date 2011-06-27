  1. Home
2001 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky and powerful V6 engine, sports car moves, room for the whole family.
  • Odd styling details, high price, rough ride quality with SE suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The athlete of family sedans.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes, a car doesn't have to be visually appealing to instill desire. Since 1995, the Nissan Maxima has been such a car. This self-proclaimed "four-door sports car" went from beauty to beast that year, but the mechanicals underneath the bodywork created a symphony no enthusiast could resist. A 1997 reskin helped in the styling department, but the real draw continued to be the stunningly smooth 3.0-liter dual overhead cam V6 engine, which Ward's Auto World dubbed "the best V6 engine available in America." Last year, Nissan released a redesigned Maxima with more of what was good about the car (luxury and performance) and more of what was controversial (odd styling cues ladled over a dull shape).

Let's start with a discussion of the controversial. Wheel arches ripped off from Audi. A gaping, slat-toothed grille that would look right at home on a Buick Regal. Teardrop taillights with smoked lens surrounds (SE only) that appear out of place in a sea of body-color plastic and metal. Love it or hate it, at least the Maxima is distinctive.

Besides, from behind the steering wheel, you won't care one whit what the outside looks like. This car is sheer joy to drive. The V6 makes 222 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 217 foot-pounds of twisting force at 4,000 rpm. Helping to produce that level of motivational force is a specially designed exhaust system that reduces backpressure when the engine is revved hard.

And rev it hard you will, regardless of whether you select the standard five-speed manual transmission or the available four-speed automatic. Handling is also a Maxima strong point, despite the lack of a true independent rear suspension. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, and traction control is available with the automatic gearbox.

Inside, a sport-oriented theme greets occupants, with the usual luxury enhancements to make the cabin more appealing. Mid-level SE models get titanium-faced gauges, while all models have a 60/40 split-bench seat. A long wheelbase creates a large interior; rear seat riders get plenty of legroom, and trunk space measures 15.1 cubic feet.

The Maxima is available in four flavors for 2001: basic GXE, sporty SE, specially-trimmed SE 20th Anniversary Edition and luxurious GLE. Standard equipment on all Maximas includes air conditioning, remote keyless entry and various power accoutrements. SE adds racy alloy wheels, special gauges, a sport suspension, foglights and a rear decklid spoiler. Anniversary models get a high-output version of the V6 engine, special trim and a unique paint color. GLE models have fake wood accents, leather seats, a 200-watt Bose audio system and automatic climate control. A power sunroof, heated seats and side airbags can be added to any model, while GXE and SE models can be equipped with a new Meridian trim package that includes heated seats with integrated side airbags. Select traction control for the SE or GLE and shazzam! You've got yourself a Z Edition.

A treat to drive, the Maxima is an enthusiast's alternative to staid family cars from Honda and Toyota.

2001 Highlights

A 20th Anniversary edition includes the 227-horsepower version of the standard 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti I30, as well as goodies like bronze-lensed headlight covers, a body kit, ersatz carbon-fiber interior trim, drilled metal pedals and a number of features normally optional on the SE. This special model also gets an exclusive color: Majestic Blue. A new Meridian package is optional on all Maximas, bundling side-impact airbags and a low washer fluid indicator with heated front seats and side mirrors, as well as special trunk lid trim. Adding optional traction control to the SE or GLE results in a Z Edition Maxima, for some zany reason.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Nissan Maxima.

5(72%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
170 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 170 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RELIABLE
southwest7,07/19/2014
I have 226,000 miles on my Maxima, and wouldn't hesitate to go on a road trip in it right now. The need for the catalytic converter to be replaced is about the most expensive thing I've experienced, which doesn't affect the performance of car, just satisfying emissions needs. Otherwise just a radiator, alternator, shocks/struts and starter needed replacement after 100,000 miles which is to be expected for a 13year old car. It starts and runs no problem, All my Nissan's have been good reliable vehicles.
Parting is such sweet sorrow
nlangdell,05/27/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I finally had to let it go at 177000 miles and 14 years old. Talk about take a lickin and keep on tickin! I sure wish it hadn't become a rust bucket. She started every morning even on cold ones and that's -05 or more.
Love my 2001 Maxima GLE!
xrichardx,06/14/2011
WONDERFUL car! I bought it used in July, 2003 after literally months & months of research. You may not believe me, but I now have almost 170,000 miles on it, and there is NOT EVEN ONE RATTLE while driving! Its computer chip went out at about 150,000 miles, but I found a good used one online for about $250. And that is the only time it did not fire up and go. It has been extraordinarily reliable. Had to get seat covers for the leather seats, but the Texas sun where I live eats up leather seats on any car. I replaced the driver's seat at about 140,000 miles because two of the power motors in it went out, and it was less expensive to replace the whole seat with a used one from a salvage yard than replace the motors in the original. Factory Bose stereo system w/ subwoofer still is crisp & LOUD w/ no distortion. I get 23-27 mpg depending on the amount of city/highway driving I do, and it still does not burn one drop of oil between changes. Power seats are adjustable every way imaginable, & those front seats are more comfortable than most living room furniture, no kidding. Has pass-through from truck to back seats. This is far and away the best vehicle I have ever owned, and I have been through seven other foreign & domestic cars & trucks before I was lucky enough to find this one. Test drove a Chrysler 300M right before test driving the Maxima, and the American vehicle was a joke, absolute junk, compared to this one. I remember saying to my son at the time, "This car is amazing. You just THINK what you want it to do and it does it." I honestly expect to get 250,000-300,000 miles out of it, and I highly recommend this model year and other Maxima model years without any reservations whatsoever. Just a wonderful, wonderful vehicle!
Reliable at 120,000 miles
maxima155,02/13/2014
First purchased my certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima in 2008 with 62,000 miles. I currently have over 120,000 miles on the car and is still reliable. The car is not as fun to drive as a BMW 3 series, but has been very affordable to maintain. Most of the repairs I have had done is wear and tear items. Brakes, rotors, exhaust, radiator, tires. Engine and transmission are utterly brilliant. Tip top shape and are extremely quiet. The car does have a few problems: service engine soon light has a faultily sensor, failing speed sensors cause the TCS to come on and off, and the BOSE subwoofer shorts out sometimes. Also, leather rips due to heated seats.
See all 170 reviews of the 2001 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2001 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2001 Nissan Maxima

Used 2001 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2001 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include GLE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SE 20th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and SE 20th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

