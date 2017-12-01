  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
2018 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-made and attractive cabin rivals those of luxury-branded sedans
  • Tech controls are easy to use
  • Lots of features for the money
  • Sharp handling for a midsize sedan
  • Back seat and trunk aren't very spacious
  • High price given the car's size and Nissan badge
  • All-wheel drive is not available
  • SR trim level's firm ride
Which Maxima does Edmunds recommend?

The base S model is generously equipped. But if you're considering the Maxima over its lesser Altima sibling, it's probably because you want something a little special. The midpack SL is value-rich, with leather upholstery, a premium audio system, noise reduction measures and several advanced driving aids. If it were our money, we'd get the SL.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The Maxima isn't like most other sedans you might be considering. It's sportier than the typical family sedan but is equipped and priced more like a large sedan. It could even be an option for an entry-level luxury car. As such, the Maxima is largely a niche offering, but one with undeniable appeal.

Nissan has long called the Maxima a "four-door sports car." Of course, the phrase is mostly marketing hype. But the Maxima handles pretty well when you're driving around turns and comes standard with a powerful V6 engine. There's even a sporty SR trim with unique suspension tuning and performance-oriented driver aids.

Given the Maxima's lengthy list of features, upscale interior appointments and all-around competence, it could be a solid alternative to luxury sedans such as the Acura TLX or Lincoln MKZ. The cabin is so decadently trimmed in the SR and Platinum levels, it outdoes even those cars at that price.

We will note that this year's crop of midsize sedans is pretty appealing. The redesigned Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, in particular, boast sportier styling and stronger performance than ever before. That might dilute the Maxima's appeal considering the Honda and Toyota are roomier and less expensive. But if you're looking for a sedan with equal parts sportiness and unpretentious luxury, the 2018 Nissan Maxima is certainly worth checking out.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Nissan Maxima as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2018 Nissan Maxima models

The 2018 Nissan Maxima sedan comes in five trim levels: the base S, midlevel SV, the slightly more expensive SL, sporty SR and the top-level Platinum.

Like all Maximas, the S is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (300 horsepower, 261 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, adjustable driving modes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), a 60/40-split rear seat, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Standard safety systems include a rearview camera and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The Maxima SV adds front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and an upgraded driver seat with extendable thigh support and two-way power lumbar adjustment. The SL doesn't cost much more, and its impressive list of extra features includes a dual-panel sunroof, active noise reduction, active engine sound enhancement, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The SR adds performance enhancements to the SL, with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, column-mounted paddle shifters, Active Ride Control (uses the brakes to quell body motions over bumps), Active Trace Control (uses targeted braking to keep the vehicle on its intended path) and active engine braking that helps slow the car when heading aggressively into corners or approaching a stop. The panoramic sunroof is removed, but the SR does add a few luxury features, including LED headlights, ventilated front seats, and upgraded leather upholstery with quilted simulated suede seat inserts and special interior trim.

A rear spoiler and the Midnight Edition package (black-painted wheels and exterior styling elements, rear spoiler, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, driver-seat memory settings and a 360-degree parking camera) are optional for the SR.

The top-trim Platinum does away with some of the SR's add-ons, though it retains the LED headlights and ventilated front seats. It then adds automatic wipers, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, a 360-degree parking camera, a power-adjustable steering column, driver-seat memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, a rear power sunshade and NissanConnect services (remote start, automatic collision notification, emergency calling and stolen vehicle location).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum (3.5L V6 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Maxima has received some revisions, including newly standard driver aids and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Maxima.

Driving

8.0
The Maxima isn't quite the "four-door sports car" Nissan claims. But it is impressive for a midsize sedan, with above-average handling and strong acceleration from the 300-horsepower V6.

Acceleration

7.5
Zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds is quick but typical for a V6-powered midsize sedan. The CVT is seamlessly smooth during light acceleration and simulates gears when accelerating hard. Torque steer from the front-wheel-drive powertrain is noticeable.

Braking

7.0
The firm brake pedal is reassuring and easy to modulate. In Edmunds performance testing, the Maxima Platinum posted average stopping distances for a sedan of this size with all-season tires. We noted minimal brake fade after several stops.

Steering

8.5
The steering feels oddly heavy at parking speeds but is otherwise excellent. Turning is fluid and linear in motion with ample feedback unmarred by excessive effort. Two driving modes (Normal and Sport) govern effort — both are good in everyday use; it's a matter of personal preference.

Handling

8.0
The Maxima is an above-average performer for a front-wheel-drive sedan, but all-wheel drive could make this car the performance choice it's marketed to be. Dive into a tight turn and the Maxima feels nose-heavy. The stability control system also limits your fun.

Drivability

8.0
The Maxima is an easy car to drive. Gear changes are simulated during acceleration and eliminate the typical CVT droning effect. Unlike most CVTs, the transmission doesn't constantly bounce between high and low revs. But it's not good at downhill engine braking.

Comfort

6.0
The Maxima is a notably quiet car with a ride that nicely toes the line between comfort and feel for the road. It is certainly akin to entry-level luxury cars and a clear step up from midsize family sedans. Seat comfort and adjustment are typical for the price range.

Seat comfort

7.0
These firm, sporty seats are more typical of a luxury sedan in this price range. Adjustable thigh support is nice; the optional ventilated seats blow cold air rather than circulate cabin air. The rear seats are nicely contoured.

Ride comfort

5.0
The Platinum's ride is greatly superior to the SR trim's jittery nature. The standard suspension found on the Platinum and other trims is the way to go, demonstrating a controlled, well-damped ride that soaks up bumps without making the driver feel completely isolated.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Sound-reducing glass and materials along with active noise cancellation result in a notably quiet cabin. The V6 is quiet, too.

Interior

7.5
Nissan's electronics interface is a home run. It's both easy to use and looks good — a rare feat. So many luxury car tech interfaces are overly complicated and confusing to use. Cargo space and storage are good for the segment. However, the Maxima is less generous with space for people.

Ease of use

9.5
The infotainment system has big icons and sensible menus, a redundant knob controller and well-placed physical buttons. Overall, it's easy to use and a good example of how to do it right.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
You sit low and the roof is low, which could make getting in and out difficult for some. This is especially true with the rear doors and the sloping roofline.

Roominess

6.0
The Maxima might be priced like a large sedan, but it doesn't offer the space of one. The Toyota Avalon and Acura TLX are more spacious. The back seat has limited headroom for those of above-average height, and legroom depends on the front seat position.

Visibility

7.0
The side mirrors are large. The rear-quarter view is hampered by thick roof pillars. Parking sensors, a surround-view camera and blind-spot monitoring are all standard on the Platinum.

Quality

8.0
The Maxima's cabin boasts solid construction and a nice mix of high-quality interior materials, the exception being the Platinum's unconvincing and oddly contoured simulated wood trim.

Utility

7.5
A deep covered bin below the dash keeps a smartphone and its charging cord out of the way. There's a useful center armrest bin and cupholders. The trunk has an adequate 14.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity and an opening wide enough for golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Maxima.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A good car - has noises that won’t go away
Eric P.,01/15/2019
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is a good car, but it has had 2 separate cabin noises that the dealer is having difficulty fixing. Both occur intermittently. One of them is originating in the trunk, behind the rear seat, the other may be the drivers side rear window or the area above the left rear wheel well. Frustrating for any new car, especially one that is not inexpensive.
Our second Maxima
Tim Judd,07/11/2018
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We look be the new Maxima. We had a 2012 and absolutely loved it. Very stylish cars, sporty and reliable. Drives like a sports car - love the power of these cars. A great vehicle to own!
Undercover Luxury Vehicle
LEO,09/15/2018
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I owned an infiniti G37 before falling in love with my blue platinum Maxima. I was looking to trade in for a Q50 but the luxurious and well appointed interior, the exciting exterior design and the almost uniqueness of the model (there are not too many out there) made me purchase a great vehicle for almost $15K less than a similarly equipped Infiniti. The Mileage is great, also the premium gas is recommended, not required as in Luxury brands. The only downfall is the service experience. You will not get the same level of service as on a luxury brand but so far I had not any issues requiring service visits , just the first regular maintenance which you can perform anywhere. SO far after 8 months it is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I would recommend it
Smiling Sun Day's
Ravi Rozier,06/25/2018
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Every day the sun shines and I walk out to my parked vehicle, I can't help but smile. I'm still in the honeymoon phase where I just adore the sight of my car right before I prepare myself to sit inside and drive to work. I must confess, I smile if it's a rainy day, foggy day, whatever day it is, I smile. Still, the way the sun shines off my 2018 Carnelian red Nissan Maxima Platinum edition is extraordinary. I know I picked the right color. I just purchased the car last month and I had to make a quick decision. I had a gut feeling that if I didn't get off my couch that Sunday afternoon, I would have missed out on the exact color I wanted. I've recently checked and there are only 3 red Platinum editions within 100 miles of here. I bought the car at a dealer 2 miles away from my house so I'm still happy about that. As far as getting in the car, I've read that the Platinum is like a entry level luxury car. That's good enough for me and this car is an upgrade over my 2011 Maxima. The seats are pretty nice. The computer is awesome and it integrates with my Samsung Galaxy with Android Auto. I love it because my old Maxima didn't have the capability to stream music. I'm still geeked up by the fact I can stream all of the latest albums without any issues. There are two USB ports right in the front, so now when I pick up a friend, they don't have to unplug my phone to charge their phone. We can both get to the restaurant with 100% battery power. Also, the obvious prize is no longer having to buy car chargers when the one your using inevitably stops working. Also, the all-around camera is pretty cool. I like it a lot, especially when I realized that most of the Maxima trims don't have it. It helps with parking and now I'm always in the lines in the supermarket parking lot. The other thing that I absolutely love about this Platinum are the LED headlights. In my last Maxima, I thought age was finally catching up to me. I couldn't see too good at night and frequently turned on the bright lights when I was alone on some local streets. The first night I drove the Platinum and those LED automatically came on, it was OMG! In fact, I'm not aging at an accelerated rate, it's just the headlights on my old SV were absolutely horrible. Well, they did work so maybe I'm going a little too hard with the criticism, but the difference is astounding. I love those LED lights and every car I purchase in the future will have to have them. Like I said, I'm still in the honeymoon phase and the car is still pristine. Only had it for a month. Maybe in 6 months I'll be so-so about the car. But as of now, every time I go outside and get ready to go work, I smile as bright as any sun can shine it's glorious rays on my 2018 Carnelian red Maxima Platinum edition.
See all 13 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Maxima models:

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Works with the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact of a front collision.
Intelligent Around-View Monitor
Provides a 360-degree, top-down view of the Maxima to help when parking.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Nissan Maxima

Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Maxima?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Maxima trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV is priced between $17,977 and$29,999 with odometer readings between 18720 and55602 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S is priced between $20,269 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 8476 and44330 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum is priced between $25,966 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 12563 and39398 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL is priced between $20,500 and$23,934 with odometer readings between 20721 and50615 miles.

