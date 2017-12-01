Every day the sun shines and I walk out to my parked vehicle, I can't help but smile. I'm still in the honeymoon phase where I just adore the sight of my car right before I prepare myself to sit inside and drive to work. I must confess, I smile if it's a rainy day, foggy day, whatever day it is, I smile. Still, the way the sun shines off my 2018 Carnelian red Nissan Maxima Platinum edition is extraordinary. I know I picked the right color. I just purchased the car last month and I had to make a quick decision. I had a gut feeling that if I didn't get off my couch that Sunday afternoon, I would have missed out on the exact color I wanted. I've recently checked and there are only 3 red Platinum editions within 100 miles of here. I bought the car at a dealer 2 miles away from my house so I'm still happy about that. As far as getting in the car, I've read that the Platinum is like a entry level luxury car. That's good enough for me and this car is an upgrade over my 2011 Maxima. The seats are pretty nice. The computer is awesome and it integrates with my Samsung Galaxy with Android Auto. I love it because my old Maxima didn't have the capability to stream music. I'm still geeked up by the fact I can stream all of the latest albums without any issues. There are two USB ports right in the front, so now when I pick up a friend, they don't have to unplug my phone to charge their phone. We can both get to the restaurant with 100% battery power. Also, the obvious prize is no longer having to buy car chargers when the one your using inevitably stops working. Also, the all-around camera is pretty cool. I like it a lot, especially when I realized that most of the Maxima trims don't have it. It helps with parking and now I'm always in the lines in the supermarket parking lot. The other thing that I absolutely love about this Platinum are the LED headlights. In my last Maxima, I thought age was finally catching up to me. I couldn't see too good at night and frequently turned on the bright lights when I was alone on some local streets. The first night I drove the Platinum and those LED automatically came on, it was OMG! In fact, I'm not aging at an accelerated rate, it's just the headlights on my old SV were absolutely horrible. Well, they did work so maybe I'm going a little too hard with the criticism, but the difference is astounding. I love those LED lights and every car I purchase in the future will have to have them. Like I said, I'm still in the honeymoon phase and the car is still pristine. Only had it for a month. Maybe in 6 months I'll be so-so about the car. But as of now, every time I go outside and get ready to go work, I smile as bright as any sun can shine it's glorious rays on my 2018 Carnelian red Maxima Platinum edition.

