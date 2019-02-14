2019 Nissan Maxima
What’s new
- Updated front and rear styling with standard LED headlights
- More standard and optional safety features
- New Reserve package for Platinum models includes diamond-quilted leather seats
- Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Well-made and attractive cabin
- Tech controls are easy to use
- Sharp handling for a midsize sedan
- Cushy ride, as long as you don't get the SR trim
- The cabin feels small, with limited backseat legroom and headroom
- Limited number of available driving aids
- It has a less roomy trunk than rivals
- Subpar fuel economy
Which Maxima does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The 2019 Nissan Maxima is a midsize sedan with a bit of twist. Nissan differentiates the Maxima by calling it the "four-door sports car" of the category. Now, sports car aficionados will beg to differ, but the statement does have some merit. The Maxima is typically more responsive to steering inputs than its rivals, and its standard V6 engine produces a healthy 300 horsepower.
On the inside, you'll notice an easy-to-use and comfortable cabin. Most functions can be accessed and controlled via touchscreen, direct button access, a rotary knob, or even voice control, making the learning curve very shallow. The Platinum trim gets stylish trim pieces and luxurious quilted leather seats, while the SR gets a combination of leather upholstery, simulated-suede seat inserts and contrasting orange stitching.
This dual sport-and-luxury aspect is the Maxima's primary draw. But it's not the only sedan with these qualities. The 2019 Toyota Camry XSE V6 produces 301 horsepower from its V6 engine, and its smoother ride and larger interior and cargo space will appeal to more buyers. And from a price perspective, the 2019 Mazda 6 Signature has similar levels of luxury and handling capability for less money. But if both performance and luxury are what you want, the Maxima might be worth a look.
2019 Nissan Maxima models
The 2019 Nissan Maxima sedan comes in five trim levels: S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum. The S comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (300 horsepower, 261 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, foglights, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, adjustable driving modes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
Standard safety systems include a rearview camera and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Maxima SV adds navigation, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, heated mirrors, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and an upgraded driver seat. The SL doesn't cost much more, and its impressive list of extra features includes a dual-panel sunroof, active noise reduction, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, and a Bose premium audio system.
The SR upgrades with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, active engine sound enhancement, and a few braking-based features that subtly enhance the car's ride and handling. The panoramic sunroof is no longer standard, but the SR does add a few luxury features such as ventilated front seats, simulated-suede seat inserts, special interior trim, and rear collision mitigation.
The top-trim Platinum does away with some of the SR's performance add-ons, though it retains the ventilated front seats. It then adds automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera, a power-adjustable steering column, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable passenger seat, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, a rear power sunshade, and NissanConnect services. Finally, this year's new Platinum Reserve option package adds premium leather upholstery, heated rear seats and bronze-look interior trim.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess5.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I rented this car and liked it enough to do some more research on it and leave a review. I drove it 1000 miles on a road trip and it was extremely comfortable. It had more than enough horses to pass. Cabin is quiet. Cruise control is easy to use. Plenty of standard tech. I'm baffled why I don't see more on the road.
My 2016 MAXIMA SV lease was up, loved the car so much decided to upgrade to a 2019 SR SUPER BLACK and optioned it out. 2ND TO NONE! for the $$ this car is BAD A**!
We bought a 2016 Maxima sr, new. We loved this car until the problems just kept mounting. It has been in the shop numerous times (oil leak) took 3 days to find and fix. At least four factory recalls, which were fixed. The latest a bracket holding the muffler up broke, $200 fix. Drove it home the emission light came on. Went back to the dealer $875.00 to replace an oxygen sensor but that wasn't the only problem. A transmission code pops up. Needs a new transmission the CVT is slipping. That is at least covered by the drivetrain warranty. The car has 43k miles. Garaged, no dirt roads, very little city driving mainly hwy, no abuse. I have had 2 Maxima's, 2 Altima's. and a 350z. Done with Nissan.
We tried many other comparable makers and they weren't close in Quality, options, accessories or looks.
Features & Specs
|Platinum 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$41,540
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.5 SL 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$38,540
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.5 SR 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$39,630
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.5 S 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$34,050
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Maxima safety features:
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Works with the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact of a front collision.
- Intelligent Around-View Monitor
- Provides a 360-degree, top-down view of the Maxima to help when parking.
Nissan Maxima vs. the competition
Nissan Maxima vs. Nissan Altima
The Altima, fully redesigned for 2019, is the smaller sibling of the Maxima, at least in name and price. This new model is nearly the same size as the Maxima. But the Altima does have a more modern design and slightly more cargo space. But we prefer the Maxima's tried-but-true V6 over the Altima's four-cylinder engines.
Nissan Maxima vs. Honda Accord
These two are the sporty competitors, but there are differences in how they go about it. The Accord is a more mainstream offering, with entry-level Accords being less expensive but less powerful. Our comparison gets more interesting when you consider something like the Accord Sport 2.0T. It has a strong turbocharged engine and an available manual transmission. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Nissan Maxima vs. Toyota Camry
When Toyota last redesigned the Camry, it made an effort to make it sportier and less appliance-like. The styling is bolder and, with the XSE V6, you get strong performance. The Camry also boasts a bigger back seat and trunk. At the upper trim levels, the Maxima has a nicer interior and still maintains its sporty edge. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Camry.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Maxima a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Maxima?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Maxima:
- Updated front and rear styling with standard LED headlights
- More standard and optional safety features
- New Reserve package for Platinum models includes diamond-quilted leather seats
- Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2016
Is the Nissan Maxima reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Maxima a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Maxima?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Maxima is the 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,050.
Other versions include:
- Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $41,540
- 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,540
- 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $39,630
- 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,050
- 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,060
What are the different models of Nissan Maxima?
More about the 2019 Nissan Maxima
2019 Nissan Maxima Overview
The 2019 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Maxima?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Maxima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Maxima 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Maxima.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Maxima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Maxima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Maxima?
2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,010. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $4,612 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,612 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,398.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 11.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,660. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $4,717 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,717 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,943.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Maxima for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Maximas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,550 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Maxima. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,603 on a used or CPO 2019 Maxima available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Maxima for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,516.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,363.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Maxima?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
