Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2019 Nissan Maxima

What's new

  • Updated front and rear styling with standard LED headlights
  • More standard and optional safety features
  • New Reserve package for Platinum models includes diamond-quilted leather seats
  • Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Well-made and attractive cabin
  • Tech controls are easy to use
  • Sharp handling for a midsize sedan
  • Cushy ride, as long as you don't get the SR trim
  • The cabin feels small, with limited backseat legroom and headroom
  • Limited number of available driving aids
  • It has a less roomy trunk than rivals
  • Subpar fuel economy
MSRP Starting at
$34,050
Save as much as $4,717
Select your model:
2019 Nissan Maxima pricing

2019 Nissan Maxima pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Maxima does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking at the Maxima, it's because you want something that rides and handles more like a sports car. For that reason, we'd opt for the SR. This trim comes with retuned dampers, stiffer springs, and a larger front stabilizer bar to optimize the car's handling ability. It also has paddle shifters to give some control of the transmission back to the driver.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The 2019 Nissan Maxima is a midsize sedan with a bit of twist. Nissan differentiates the Maxima by calling it the "four-door sports car" of the category. Now, sports car aficionados will beg to differ, but the statement does have some merit. The Maxima is typically more responsive to steering inputs than its rivals, and its standard V6 engine produces a healthy 300 horsepower.

On the inside, you'll notice an easy-to-use and comfortable cabin. Most functions can be accessed and controlled via touchscreen, direct button access, a rotary knob, or even voice control, making the learning curve very shallow. The Platinum trim gets stylish trim pieces and luxurious quilted leather seats, while the SR gets a combination of leather upholstery, simulated-suede seat inserts and contrasting orange stitching.

This dual sport-and-luxury aspect is the Maxima's primary draw. But it's not the only sedan with these qualities. The 2019 Toyota Camry XSE V6 produces 301 horsepower from its V6 engine, and its smoother ride and larger interior and cargo space will appeal to more buyers. And from a price perspective, the 2019 Mazda 6 Signature has similar levels of luxury and handling capability for less money. But if both performance and luxury are what you want, the Maxima might be worth a look.

2019 Nissan Maxima models

The 2019 Nissan Maxima sedan comes in five trim levels: S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum. The S comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (300 horsepower, 261 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, foglights, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, adjustable driving modes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

Standard safety systems include a rearview camera and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The Maxima SV adds navigation, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, heated mirrors, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and an upgraded driver seat. The SL doesn't cost much more, and its impressive list of extra features includes a dual-panel sunroof, active noise reduction, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, and a Bose premium audio system.

The SR upgrades with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, active engine sound enhancement, and a few braking-based features that subtly enhance the car's ride and handling. The panoramic sunroof is no longer standard, but the SR does add a few luxury features such as ventilated front seats, simulated-suede seat inserts, special interior trim, and rear collision mitigation.

The top-trim Platinum does away with some of the SR's performance add-ons, though it retains the ventilated front seats. It then adds automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera, a power-adjustable steering column, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable passenger seat, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, a rear power sunshade, and NissanConnect services. Finally, this year's new Platinum Reserve option package adds premium leather upholstery, heated rear seats and bronze-look interior trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Maxima Platinum (3.5L V6 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
The Maxima isn't a "four-door sports car" as Nissan claims. It's not even a sport sedan, but it is impressive for a midsize sedan, with above-average handling and strong acceleration from the 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Torque steer is evident, though.

Acceleration

8.0
The V6 doesn't feel particularly assertive in typical driving. But its power delivery is smooth and our as-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds is good but slower than some competitors with upgraded engines. There's noticeable torque steer under hard acceleration.

Braking

7.0
Firm brake pedal is reassuring and easy to modulate. In our tests, the Maxima came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is acceptable, if a bit behind top competitors. But the results were consistent, and we experienced minimal brake fade.

Steering

7.0
The steering is heavy enough at parking speeds that it may be a deal-breaker for some drivers. At speed, it lightens up, becoming fluid and responsive with a good amount of feedback from the road.

Handling

8.0
The Maxima offers above-average handling, remaining stable and predictable through corners. Its limits are relatively low, but the car is communicative enough to make the driver confident in not unexpectedly overstepping them.

Drivability

8.0
The CVT automatic responds quickly and smoothly, and the faked gear shifts under acceleration make it feel a bit more familiar. It's a little sleepy in Normal mode, but Sport mode makes it feel much snappier. Heavy low-speed steering aside, the Maxima is friendly and easy to drive.

Comfort

8.0
The Maxima is a quiet car with a ride that nicely toes the line between comfort and feel for the road, and it isn't tripped up by bigger bumps. It is certainly akin to entry-level luxury cars and a step up from most midsize family sedans.

Seat comfort

7.5
The Maxima's front seats are comfortable but sporty. They're firmer, with pronounced bolstering to keep you in place, with adjustable thigh support for the driver. There is a slight concavity in the seatback and forward headrests that make some seating positions less comfortable.

Ride comfort

9.0
The ride is well-controlled, absorbing speed humps and bumps easily and maintaining the car's composure. The Maxima keeps you feeling connected to the road, but it has a pleasantly less busier ride than most sedans. A firmer sport suspension is available, but we can't see the appeal.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Acoustic glass, ample sound-deadening materials and active noise cancellation result in a notably quiet cabin. The CVT automatic thankfully doesn't create intrusive droning noises.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control system is straightforward to use, and it easily maintains temperature. The heated and ventilated seat controls use knob-based controls that we like, and the system effectively blows cold and hot air. The dual-zone system has trouble with temperature splits of more than a few degrees.

Interior

7.0
Overall, the Maxima's interior looks great and the controls are easy to use. But passenger space is limited, and entering and exiting can be difficult, especially in the rather tight back seat. Visibility also leaves something to be desired, though useful side mirrors and safety aids help.

Ease of use

7.5
The controls are generally well-labeled and easy to find. Nissan's infotainment system is logically structured and offers physical button shortcuts to important functions. The redundant rotary controller is a mixed bag. It's primarily meant for use with nav functions, so it doesn't offer the smoothest integration elsewhere.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The long front doors help some with entering and exiting if you have room to open them fully, especially considering the very wide doorsills. The rear doors are shorter, and getting into the rear requires ducking forward quite a bit, making for some awkward maneuvers.

Driving position

7.5
The Maxima encourages a low, slung-back seating position. The high armrests can be a problem for shorter drivers, where they will impinge on elbow room rather than provide support. The sporty setup doesn't mesh well with a more upright driving position.

Roominess

5.5
The front seats have decent headroom, although the cabin feels small. Front passengers have intrusions into their footwells. Rear-seat legroom is tight behind taller front passengers, and headroom is severely limited. Even adults of average height will notice the cramped conditions.

Visibility

7.0
The windscreen is pushed far enough forward that the roof pillars are consistently in your forward view, and the front corners of the car are hard to judge. The convex side mirrors provide a wide view, and the blind-spot monitor helps, but the massive rear pillars severely hamper the driver's over-the-shoulder view.

Quality

8.0
Nissan has generally made the Maxima's interior look nice, giving it a veneer of luxury. Quite a few touchpoints are covered with soft-touch or more premium materials. Plastics have been treated to make them seem less cheap. Still elements of the interior can feel flimsy.

Utility

7.0
The Maxima's overall cargo capacity is disappointing considering the vehicle's exterior size. In terms of both trunk space and small-item storage, it ranks behind similarly sized vehicles. That said, the Maxima has a few tricks to add some convenience back.

Small-item storage

7.0
Front passengers get a cellphone cubby, a medium-size center console box, and door pockets capable of holding water bottles. The front cupholders lack anti-tip features. Rear passengers also get cupholders and door pockets with space for water bottles. Storage is useful but par for the course in modern midsize sedans.

Cargo space

7.0
The Maxima's trunk has a wide opening, and liftover isn't too high for a sedan. Built-in folding hooks for hanging shopping bags and in-trunk pull tabs to release the fold-down seats are useful extras. Significant wheelwell intrusions mean the total space is 14.3 cubic feet, which is just shy of average and a few cubic feet behind class leaders.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The Maxima has four clearly marked lower car-seat anchors across the back seat and sufficient space for most car seats. The downside is the sloping rear door opening that will require some parental contortions for access.

Technology

7.0
Nissan's technology features are easy to use. Smartphone integration is standard, and the Maxima offers quite a few features standard or on low to midtrim levels. However, the overall functionality and appearance are a bit behind the curve of the newest systems from competitors.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features, and both the front and back seats get a USB and USB-C port, for four total. Both front ports connect to the head unit via USB. Integration is largely smooth, although we experienced occasional connectivity issues with multiple devices.

Driver aids

6.5
Because of its old-fashioned steering, the Maxima can't get lane keeping assist, only lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise works well and can bring the car to a stop, although it automatically deactivates and releases the brakes after a few seconds at a standstill. In fact, there's no brake hold feature at all.

Voice control

7.0
Nissan's voice controls have relatively limited functionality, but you can use commands for most basic features. The system can be finicky about phrasing and word choice. A list of prompts is displayed on-screen, but you can skip intermediary commands if you get the phrasing right.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Maxima.

5 star reviews: 64%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 22%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • road noise
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • interior
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • off-roading
  • technology
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • climate control
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • emission system
  • oil
  • lights
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • seats
  • warranty
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Underrated
Vic,
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

I rented this car and liked it enough to do some more research on it and leave a review. I drove it 1000 miles on a road trip and it was extremely comfortable. It had more than enough horses to pass. Cabin is quiet. Cruise control is easy to use. Plenty of standard tech. I'm baffled why I don't see more on the road.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 SR SUPER BLACK.
RICHARD,
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

My 2016 MAXIMA SV lease was up, loved the car so much decided to upgrade to a 2019 SR SUPER BLACK and optioned it out. 2ND TO NONE! for the $$ this car is BAD A**!

1 out of 5 stars, For the price it comes with headaches
John,
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

We bought a 2016 Maxima sr, new. We loved this car until the problems just kept mounting. It has been in the shop numerous times (oil leak) took 3 days to find and fix. At least four factory recalls, which were fixed. The latest a bracket holding the muffler up broke, $200 fix. Drove it home the emission light came on. Went back to the dealer $875.00 to replace an oxygen sensor but that wasn't the only problem. A transmission code pops up. Needs a new transmission the CVT is slipping. That is at least covered by the drivetrain warranty. The car has 43k miles. Garaged, no dirt roads, very little city driving mainly hwy, no abuse. I have had 2 Maxima's, 2 Altima's. and a 350z. Done with Nissan.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Maxima Reserve is incredible!
Mike Laboy,
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

We tried many other comparable makers and they weren't close in Quality, options, accessories or looks.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

Platinum 4dr Sedan features & specs
Platinum 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$41,540
MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$38,540
MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$39,630
MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
3.5 S 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.5 S 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$34,050
MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Maxima safety features:

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Works with the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact of a front collision.
Intelligent Around-View Monitor
Provides a 360-degree, top-down view of the Maxima to help when parking.

Nissan Maxima vs. the competition

Nissan Maxima vs. Nissan Altima

The Altima, fully redesigned for 2019, is the smaller sibling of the Maxima, at least in name and price. This new model is nearly the same size as the Maxima. But the Altima does have a more modern design and slightly more cargo space. But we prefer the Maxima's tried-but-true V6 over the Altima's four-cylinder engines.

Compare Nissan Maxima & Nissan Altima features

Nissan Maxima vs. Honda Accord

These two are the sporty competitors, but there are differences in how they go about it. The Accord is a more mainstream offering, with entry-level Accords being less expensive but less powerful. Our comparison gets more interesting when you consider something like the Accord Sport 2.0T. It has a strong turbocharged engine and an available manual transmission. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.

Compare Nissan Maxima & Honda Accord features

Nissan Maxima vs. Toyota Camry

When Toyota last redesigned the Camry, it made an effort to make it sportier and less appliance-like. The styling is bolder and, with the XSE V6, you get strong performance. The Camry also boasts a bigger back seat and trunk. At the upper trim levels, the Maxima has a nicer interior and still maintains its sporty edge. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Camry.

Compare Nissan Maxima & Toyota Camry features

Related Maxima Articles

2019 Nissan Maxima First Drive

Nissan's Sporty Sedan Gets a Luxurious Interior

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerDecember 20th, 2018

Nissan is a full-line automotive manufacturer, which means it makes just about every type of vehicle. And unlike some other automakers, it hasn't given up on its sedans. The 2019 Nissan Maxima sits at the top of the heap with its standard V6 engine and roomy interior. It also gets a few updates to increase its desirability.

The Things That Remain

The Maxima's 3.5-liter V6 engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) remain, and we're just fine with that. This venerable mill produces 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. The CVT automatic, meanwhile, is one of the best in the business. It picks the right ratio for any given situation and doesn't exhibit the annoying elastic-revving nature that generally plagues other CVT automatics.

The Maxima's sport-oriented suspension and steering calibration remain, too. Drivers looking for a boulevard-smooth ride, or something that undulates like a waterbed as it goes down the road, should look elsewhere. The Maxima is one of the sportiest front-wheel-drive big sedans on the market, and it's rewarding to drive.

The Things That Changed

A keen eye is required to notice the updates to the exterior. LED headlights spruce things up and improve night-time performance. They're surrounded by a restyled front fascia that blends better with the existing body lines. New wheels and a rear fascia with quad exhaust tips round things out. SR models get dark chrome body trim and a rear spoiler.

Interior updates are subtle as well. To match the exterior updates, SR models also get quilted leather seats with orange stitching and a dark charcoal headliner. Platinum models can now be equipped with a Reserve package that comes with the same Rakuda Tan leather that Nissan applies to its top-dog sport coupe, the GT-R.

Updated safety equipment gives the Maxima forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, a rear-seat occupant reminder and a driver alertness monitor on all trims. SV, SL, SR and Platinum models have adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. SR and Platinum models also come with lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. Optional on the SR and the Platinum are rear automatic braking and a surround-view camera.

The infotainment system now features Google Assistant actions, Nissan Door to Door Navigation in conjunction with the NissanConnect app, and over-the-air updates to keep the software in top form.

How It All Works

We appreciate the unique texture and color of the Platinum Reserve's Rakuda Tan interior. It looks and feels premium and wouldn't look out of place in a car costing twice as much as the Maxima.

The SR trim's contrast stitching, faux suede and dark satin trim pieces bring a darker, sportier feel to the interior. It's also the only trim with paddle shifters; if you want to decide your own gear ratios, the SR is the only way to go. And regardless of trim level, most will find the seats to be supportive and roomy enough for all but the tallest of drivers. Many of the driver assist functions are smooth and operate as expected. However, we've found the adaptive cruise control to lag slightly in response when approaching slower vehicles. The surround-view camera system could use more resolution as well.

Overall, it's the same Maxima as before, just with some useful improvements. The 2019 Nissan Maxima is available at dealers now, and it varies in price from $34,845 for the base S trim to up to $42,335 for the top Platinum trim (both prices include $895 for destination and handling).

2019 Nissan Maxima First Look

Four Decades On, the Maxima Evolves With Small Refinements

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorNovember 28th, 2018

Nissan introduced the current-generation Maxima only three years ago, so the 2019 Maxima debuting at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is largely a fresh look filled out with new technology.

Nissan designers chiseled the Maxima's front and rear ends to more closely align it with the sharper lines seen on the new Nissan Altima sedan and Nissan Rogue SUV. Like the Altima, the 2019 Maxima features wraparound jewel-eye LED headlights, a quad-tip exhaust and a deeper, enlarged V-shaped front grille. Also on offer are optional 19-inch wheels and a new interior design highlighted by a wing-shaped front instrument panel.

Befitting its position as a car that bridges Nissan's sport sedan legacy and the luxury trappings of Nissan's Infiniti brand, the Maxima is swathed in classy leather upholstery and diamond-quilt upholstery with faux suede accents.

More Power, More Tech

The Maxima retains its 300-horsepower six-cylinder engine, rather than replace it with a turbocharged four-cylinder as the new Altima did. Although the Altima's new variable compression turbo engine is a good surrogate, the V6 offers an increase in power and performance that will appeal to both new and repeat Maxima buyers. The Altima's optional all-wheel drive has the advantage when driving in wet weather; Nissan hasn't said whether the Maxima will offer AWD in the near future.

The 2019 Maxima is the latest model to receive Nissan's evolving rollout of driver safety technologies. Called Safety Shield 360, the system consists of six features designed to make the driver's job easier and safer. Standard on the top Platinum trim and optional further down the portfolio, Safety Shield 360 provides automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic reverse braking and high-beam assist, which automatically dims high beams to oncoming traffic. Optional driver aids include adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition, while a drowsy driver warning comes standard at all levels.

The 2019 Nissan Maxima goes on sale in mid-December in S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum trim levels. As usual, Nissan keeps the options list short. The Premium package for the sporty SR trim includes a panoramic sunroof, the Safety Shield 360 features and a surround-view camera, while the Platinum Reserve package adds 19-inch alloy wheels, heated rear seats and upgraded leather.

Check Edmunds soon for 2019 Nissan Maxima pricing information.

FAQ

Is the Nissan Maxima a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Maxima both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Maxima fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Maxima gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Maxima has 14.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Maxima. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Nissan Maxima?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Maxima:

Learn more

Is the Nissan Maxima reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Maxima is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Maxima. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Maxima's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Nissan Maxima a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan Maxima is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Maxima and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Maxima is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Maxima?

The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Maxima is the 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,050.

Other versions include:

  • Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $41,540
  • 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,540
  • 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $39,630
  • 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,050
  • 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,060
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Maxima?

If you're interested in the Nissan Maxima, the next question is, which Maxima model is right for you? Maxima variants include Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT). For a full list of Maxima models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Nissan Maxima

2019 Nissan Maxima Overview

The 2019 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Maxima?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Maxima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Maxima 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Maxima.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Maxima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Maxima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

